2025-09-29 Monday

XRP Futures Blaze Past $18.3B as CME Achieves 4-Month Milestone

XRP Futures Blaze Past $18.3B as CME Achieves 4-Month Milestone

The post XRP Futures Blaze Past $18.3B as CME Achieves 4-Month Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP futures are gaining unstoppable institutional traction as CME Group smashes volume records and prepares to unleash new options on solana and XRP, signaling surging demand for regulated crypto exposure. XRP Futures Deliver $18.3B on CME in Just 4 Months of Trading Institutional momentum in crypto derivatives continues to expand, reflecting growing reliance on regulated […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrp-futures-blaze-past-18-3b-as-cme-achieves-4-month-milestone/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 05:32
Bitcoin, XRP i nowa fala adopcji kryptowalut. Co przyniesie ostatni kwartał 2025 roku?

Bitcoin, XRP i nowa fala adopcji kryptowalut. Co przyniesie ostatni kwartał 2025 roku?

Rynek kryptowalut wchodzi w ostatni kwartał 2025 roku z dużą dynamiką. Decyzje amerykańskich regulatorów, rosnące zainteresowanie funduszy ETF oraz nowe projekty technologiczne sprawiają, że inwestorzy zastanawiają się, jak ulokować swoje środki. Nie chodzi już tylko o Bitcoina czy Ethereum. Dziś na radarze pojawiają się zarówno dojrzałe aktywa, jak XRP, jak i świeże inicjatywy w rodzaju […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/29 05:24
3 Shiba Inu Alternatives Crypto Millionaires Are Silently Accumulating in 2025

3 Shiba Inu Alternatives Crypto Millionaires Are Silently Accumulating in 2025

The post 3 Shiba Inu Alternatives Crypto Millionaires Are Silently Accumulating in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite its meteoric rise in 2021, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has matured into a large‑cap meme coin with limited room for outsized returns. According to market data, SHIB traded around $0.00001293 on September 20 , 2025, and had a market capitalization of roughly $7.62 billion. With over 589 trillion tokens in circulation and trading volumes in the hundreds of millions, SHIB offers stability but lacks the explosive upside that early adopters crave. As a result, crypto millionaires are quietly rotating capital into smaller, high‑potential projects. Three of the most widely accumulated alternatives are Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Bonk (BONK), and Sui (SUI)—tokens that pair innovative technology or strong community dynamics with significantly lower valuations. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A presale‑backed memecoin with real infrastructure Little Pepe made headlines in September 2025 when it completed the twelfth stage of its presale, having raised over $25.48 million and distributed more than 15.75 billion tokens. The project immediately moved to stage 13 at a token price of $0.0022, marking a 120 percent increase from the first presale stage. Participants expect further upside because the confirmed listing price is $0.003, implying a 30% gain for Stage-13 buyers. Little Pepe isn’t just another meme coin; it operates on a purpose-built Layer 2 network designed to deliver high-speed, low-cost transactions. The project integrates launchpad functionality for new tokens and includes anti-sniper protection to ensure fair trading. A Certik audit and other independent reviews reinforce its security credentials. This mix of infrastructure and meme culture appeal has attracted significant presale investments—an early signal that influential investors expect LILPEPE to outgrow its current small market capitalization. Bonk, launched on Christmas 2022 as a holiday airdrop to the Solana community, has become Solana’s “main dog‑themed memecoin”. It has embedded itself in the Solana DeFi ecosystem and now counts nearly 983,000 holders. Real‑time data show…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 05:19
MoonBull Shines as the Best Crypto to Watch in Q4 2025 with 95% APY Rewards as Popcat and ApeCoin Gain Ground

MoonBull Shines as the Best Crypto to Watch in Q4 2025 with 95% APY Rewards as Popcat and ApeCoin Gain Ground

Have you ever wondered which cryptocurrency could transform a small investment into a massive payday? With meme coins surging into […] The post MoonBull Shines as the Best Crypto to Watch in Q4 2025 with 95% APY Rewards as Popcat and ApeCoin Gain Ground appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 05:15
Dogecoin (DOGE) $1 Target Faces Skepticism as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains Attention With 45x Potential

Dogecoin (DOGE) $1 Target Faces Skepticism as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Gains Attention With 45x Potential

Dogecoin is still the most well-known meme coin in the crypto world, but many experts doubt it will reach $1 this cycle. Newer tokens like Little Pepe (LILPEPE) are getting more attention from investors because they are struggling in the market. Dogecoin’s $1 Ambition Under Scrutiny The price of Dogecoin is about $0.27 right now,
Coinstats2025/09/29 04:45
Bitcoin at $110,000: Consolidation Mode, ETF Outflows, and a Sneaky 'Uptober' Setup

Bitcoin at $110,000: Consolidation Mode, ETF Outflows, and a Sneaky ‘Uptober’ Setup

At 4:25 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, bitcoin has been tiptoeing around $110,324 to $110,595 over the last hour, acting like the cool kid at the party who won’t dance until the DJ drops a real banger. Bitcoin’s Range Game Bitcoin spent the past few days chopping inside a range, digesting a late-September shakeout and a […]
Coinstats2025/09/29 04:36
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Lose $1.7 Billion as Institutions Retreat

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Lose $1.7 Billion as Institutions Retreat

Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States reversed course sharply last week, shedding more than $1.7 billion. This shift came amid Bitcoin and Ethereum price volatility during the past week as both assets shed more than 8% during the reporting period. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Bleed Cash Amid Market Volatility According to data from SoSoValue, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $903 million in net withdrawals. The outflows ended a month-long streak of inflows that had reflected growing institutional confidence. That sentiment shifted as macroeconomic uncertainty deepened, prompting many institutional investors to trim exposure and adopt a defensive stance. Ethereum products mirrored the downturn but endured even heavier losses. Ethereum ETFs Net Daily Inflow This Week. Source: SoSoValue Data from SoSoValue shows that the nine US-listed spot Ethereum ETFs saw redemptions, amounting to $796 million in outflows. This is their largest weekly withdrawal since launching earlier this year. The synchronized retreat across both assets reflects a broader cooling in crypto ETF demand. Institutional allocators once viewed these vehicles as a convenient entry point into digital assets. They are now reassessing their strategies in light of growing macro headwinds. Over the past week, persistent inflation concerns, slowing global growth, and heightened uncertainty around US monetary policy have reduced appetite for volatile assets. In this environment, digital assets—long categorized as high risk—were among the first to be pared from portfolios. Meanwhile, institutional strategies have also grown more defensive, especially as investors are increasingly being exposed to losses. CryptoQuant data shows that Bitcoin treasury firms raising capital through PIPE deals are under pressure, as share prices trend toward discounted issuance levels. At the same time, investor attention is rotating toward newly launched ETFs tied to alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. These vehicles have drawn capital away from Bitcoin and Ethereum funds, introducing fresh competition and encouraging experimentation with underrepresented assets. The redirection of inflows suggests that while risk sentiment has cooled, appetite for diversification within crypto remains active — just more selective and opportunistic than before.
Coinstats2025/09/29 04:34
The S&P 500 is nearing dot-com era valuations, but strategists argue it's the new normal

The S&P 500 is nearing dot-com era valuations, but strategists argue it's the new normal

The S&P 500 is now trading near levels it hasn’t touched since the dot-com bubble, and Wall Street isn’t running scared, but adjusting. According to Yahoo Finance, strategists across the board are now questioning what counts as “normal” in this market. Valuations that once screamed danger are now being treated as the new standard, as […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 04:20
Singapore and UAE Lead the World in Crypto Adoption, According to Latest Report

Singapore and UAE Lead the World in Crypto Adoption, According to Latest Report

Singapore and UAE lead global crypto adoption, with impressive growth. US ranks third globally, driving crypto infrastructure with 30,000 ATMs. Canada sees remarkable 225% rise in crypto ownership and adoption. Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have emerged as the world’s leading nations in terms of crypto engagement, according to a recent study by ApeX Protocol. Singapore took the top spot with a perfect composite score of 100. This achievement was largely driven by the impressive 24.4% of its population holding digital assets and a dominant position in global crypto-related search activity. In fact, Singapore led the world in search volume with an astounding 2,000 crypto-related queries per 100,000 residents. This surge in adoption is significant, as just a year ago, only 11% of Singaporeans owned cryptocurrency. Also Read: Mike Novogratz Reflects on XRP’s Resilience Amid SEC Battle The UAE came in a close second with a score of 99.7, primarily fueled by the 25.3% of its population that owns crypto. Over the past few years, the Gulf nation has witnessed a massive 210% increase in crypto adoption. The country experienced a remarkable surge in 2022, when over 34% of residents reported holding crypto assets. Factors Driving Crypto Adoption Across Nations The ApeX Protocol report assessed each country’s crypto involvement based on four key indicators: ownership rate, adoption growth, search activity, and the availability of ATMs. The United States followed in third place, scoring 98.5. The US stands out due to its robust infrastructure, including more than 30,000 crypto ATMs, the highest number in the world. Additionally, the country has seen a 220% rise in crypto adoption since 2019. Canada, which ranks fourth with a score of 64.7, recorded the highest adoption growth rate among the nations studied, with a 225% increase in crypto ownership. Approximately 10.1% of Canada’s population holds crypto, and the country boasts over 3,500 crypto ATMs. Turkey rounded out the top five with a score of 57.6. Nearly 19.3% of Turkey’s population owns crypto, and the country continues to show strong interest in the digital asset space, ranking third globally in terms of ownership. Other countries in the top 10 include Germany, Switzerland, Australia, Argentina, and Indonesia. These nations are also witnessing significant increases in adoption, coupled with strong infrastructure and growing public interest in digital currencies. This surge in global crypto adoption reflects a broader shift toward digital assets, signaling a change in how people around the world are interacting with technology, finance, and trust in the digital age. Crypto is no longer a niche investment; it has become an integral part of the financial ecosystem for many nations. Also Read: XRP’s October Performance: Why ‘Uptober’ Is More Myth Than Reality The post Singapore and UAE Lead the World in Crypto Adoption, According to Latest Report appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/29 04:20
Bitcoin Could Smash $200,000 If New Fed Chair Adopts Highly Dovish Stance, Says Mike Novogratz

Bitcoin Could Smash $200,000 If New Fed Chair Adopts Highly Dovish Stance, Says Mike Novogratz

Novogratz is convinced that Bitcoin could experience a price boost if the next US Federal Reserve chairman is extremely dovish.
Coinstats2025/09/29 04:08
