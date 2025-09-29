2025-09-29 Monday

Bitcoin ($BTC) Leads Top Layer-1 Projects By Social Activity

The post Bitcoin ($BTC) Leads Top Layer-1 Projects By Social Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite bearish crypto market momentum, Bitcoin ($BTC) is still making waves in social media and leading the pack of Layer-1 projects. LunarCrush, a known platform for real-time metrics for crypto and web3 projects, has released the list of rankings of the Top 10 Layer-1 Projects based on their social activity over the past 24 hours. Fundamentally, social activity consists of engaging with posts and interacting with posts. Bitcoin ($BTC) is leading with 202.9K Engaged posts and 54.4M Interaction-based posts, according to the last 24-hour record on LunarCrush. It can be seen that $BTC is leading with a minor difference of 73.3K in Engaged Posts to its contemporary layer-1 project, Ethereum ($ETH). Ethereum ($ETH) stands with 129.6K and 21.4M by Engaged posts and Interactions, respectively. Phoenix has released this news through its official X account. $SOL, $ADA, and $BNB Struggle for Attention Solana($SOL) and CARDANO ($ADA) are fighting with 117.8K and 22.0K Engaged posts and 18.4M and 1.6M Interactions, respectively. These figures show that every coin has strong competition with its upline crypto coin. The data collected for these two layer-1 projects is based on social activity on different platforms. Moreover, BNB Chain ($BNB) struggles at 14.3K Engaged posts with 1.5M Interactions, while Sui ($SUI) is standing with 13.4K Engaged posts and 1.1M Interactions. Furthermore, Hyperliquid ($HYPE) is also fighting with 12.0K and 1.7M, Engaged posts and Interactions by social activity, over the last 24 hours. $KAS Slightly Outpaces $CRO in Engagement Race Bittensor ($TAO) shows 10.5K Engaged posts with 709.5K in Interactions. At the same time, Kaspa ($KAS) is also showing with 10.0K Engaged posts and 1.1M Interactions. The negligible difference in Engaged Posts shows that they are very close to each other, with only a 0.5K difference in Engaged posts. According to the ranking by Layer-1 projects, Cronos ($CRO)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:38
How The US Lost The Ryder Cup

The post How The US Lost The Ryder Cup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Rory McIlroy of Team Europe reacts alongsidse the Ryder Cup trophy as Team Europe celebrates their 15-13 win over Team America during the trophy presentation ceremony during the Sunday singles matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course on September 28, 2025 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Getty Images Europe stormed into New York City, reminiscent of the 1776 New York Campaign, and easily secured a 15–13 victory over the United States at Bethpage Black Golf Course. The lone bright spot for the U.S. was Ryder Cup rookie Cameron Young. The New York native went 3-1-0, the best record on his team. He earned two points—one in foursomes, one in fourball—before closing out his week with a singles win. “I think I would have set the course up differently, but I don’t know. They just played better than us,” said Captain Keegan Bradley. Xander Schauffele matched Young for the most U.S. points, finishing with three after wins in fourball, foursomes, and singles. JJ Spaun and Justin Thomas both earned USA two points a piece. Overall, Team USA’s performance can only be described as poor. Heading into Sunday, they trailed 11.5–4.5. After Viktor Hovland’s cervical spine disc issue forced him to withdraw from singles, the teams split the points, putting Europe up 12–5. The U.S. play on Friday and Saturday was so poor that Europe needed only to split the remaining matches to tie the largest Ryder Cup victory margin in history. FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Shane Lowry of Team Europe reacts after making a birdie to tie the 15th hole during the Saturday afternoon four-balls matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Black Course at Bethpage State Park Golf Course…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:31
$12M Inflows On Solana’s First ETF Day—Savvy Investors Now Target MAGAX For 24,900% ROI Potential

The post $12M Inflows On Solana’s First ETF Day—Savvy Investors Now Target MAGAX For 24,900% ROI Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s ETF Launch Signals the Start of a New Era When the first Solana staking ETF hit the U.S. market, the response was immediate. Trading volumes exploded on the debut day, with $12 million in inflows recorded within hours. For many, this marked the official arrival of altcoins into the mainstream financial system. Institutional players are no longer limiting themselves to Bitcoin and Ethereum. By embracing Solana through ETFs, they’ve validated that investors are hungry for exposure to the wider crypto ecosystem. But the real question is: where will this wave of enthusiasm move next? Source: Nate Geraci Retail Investors Are Looking Beyond Solana Solana’s ETF debut is historic, but retail investors often find themselves at the back of the line. By the time institutions launch large-scale products, most of the early exponential gains have already been captured. ETFs usually bring stability and long-term growth, not rapid 100x opportunities. That’s why a new breed of investors is shifting attention toward presales. Instead of waiting for Wall Street to package altcoins into neat products, they are getting in before the crowd arrives. At the center of this shift sits MAGAX, a Meme-to-Earn token attracting massive buzz. MAGAX’s Unique Formula for Growth What makes MAGAX different from the countless tokens launched every month? The answer lies in its built-in reward system powered by Loomint AI. Unlike simple staking, MAGAX taps into the viral nature of internet culture. Users who participate, create, and share memes can directly earn from their activity. This isn’t just another meme coin—it’s a full ecosystem where community participation translates into tangible rewards. While Solana’s ETF provides exposure to staking yields, MAGAX offers a more engaging and accessible way to earn. It’s DeFi mixed with digital culture, built for the new generation of investors. Stage 2 Presale: The Sweet…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:17
Trump Deletes Post Referencing Bizarre ‘Medbed’ Conspiracy Theory

The post Trump Deletes Post Referencing Bizarre ‘Medbed’ Conspiracy Theory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump shared and then deleted a seemingly AI-generated video in which he was seen promising Americans access to “medbeds,” a fictional technology popular with some far-right conspiracy theorists who believe they secretly exist and hold miracle cures for every illness. Trump’s account on Truth Social posted the strange video on Saturday. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts The video, which was posted Saturday evening on his Truth Social account, featured an apparently AI generated video of the president promising “medbed cards” for Americans, which would grant access to hospitals “designed to restore every citizen to full health and strength.” It is unclear why the president’s account posted the video, which was taken down hours later, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Forbes. The video, which appears to show an AI-generated Lara Trump conducting an interview on Fox News, never aired, the network confirmed to multiple outlets. What Do “medbed” Conspiracy Theorists Believe? Proponents of the “medbed” conspiracy theory believe the government is hiding advanced healing technology to treat a variety of illnesses or diseases—a claim that has appealed to people suffering from chronic pain, The New York Times reported. Key Background The medbed conspiracy theory grew in recent years among splinter groups from the wider Qanon conspiracy theory, which promised Trump during his first term in office was working behind the scenes to prosecute accused child traffickers in the government and bring down the so-called deep state. In the years since, several splinter groups have fixated on medbeds. One group, led by now-deceased Qanon influencer Michael “Negative 48” Protzman, believed the technology was being used to keep former President John F. Kennedy alive, the Daily Beast reported in 2022. Protzman, whose faction was sometimes described as a cult, died…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:13
Chainlink Price Seeks Momentum Around $20 Amid Short-Term Bearish Trend

The post Chainlink Price Seeks Momentum Around $20 Amid Short-Term Bearish Trend appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chainlink (LINK) is showing mixed signals as it trades near $20.70, facing strong selling pressure and key support tests. Recent chart updates from analysts highlight a sharp pullback toward the $20–$21 zone after a failed breakout attempt. Maintaining this crucial level is vital, as a breakdown could trigger deeper losses, while a rebound may spark a short-term recovery. Breakout Followed by Pullback Chainlink is trading near $20.71 after a 1.10% daily decline as market pressure persists. Early buying briefly lifted the price above $21.00, but sellers regained control, pushing the token lower. Trading volume fell to roughly $290 million, suggesting reduced activity through most of the session. Market capitalization remains about $14.05 billion, keeping it among the top fifteen cryptocurrencies. LINKUSD 24-Hr Chart | Source: BraveNewCoin The daily chart indicates a pattern of lower highs and lower lows, reflecting near-term weakness. Buyers attempted to defend the $21.00 mark several times, but each attempt faced selling pressure. A sustained close below $20.50 could open the path toward $20.00. Conversely, if the $20.50–$20.70 area holds, a rebound toward $21.40 may follow. Technical View from Gammichan Analyst Gammichan observed that the asset earlier broke above a long-term ascending trendline after multiple tests. A symmetrical triangle pattern formed in recent sessions, where price briefly dipped below support before rebounding strongly. A decisive upward candle then cleared the triangle’s upper boundary, projecting possible upside toward the $26.00–$27.00 range. This move suggested renewed buying pressure and the potential end of the previous corrective phase. LINKUSD Chart | Source:x However, the latest price action places Chainlink back below key trend levels. Sustaining the $22.00–$23.00 zone remains essential for a larger rally. Holding this base would enable a potential challenge of $26.00 and eventually $29.00. Without a firm defense of these levels, downside pressure could persist despite the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:08
Inside The Bankruptcy Of Marvel’s ‘Eyes Of Wakanda’ Animation Studio

The post Inside The Bankruptcy Of Marvel’s ‘Eyes Of Wakanda’ Animation Studio appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Axis Studios has collapsed, despite making the critically acclaimed ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ for Marvel © 2025 MARVEL. All Rights Reserved. MARVEL Internal documents have revealed how a cashflow crisis caused the collapse of the external company which created the animation for Marvel Studios’ Eyes of Wakanda streaming show which was released last month. Eyes of Wakanda is a spinoff of Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster live action movie Black Panther which introduced the Dora Milaje, an all-female special forces team from the fictional African nation of Wakanda. The movie grossed a staggering $1.3 billion and made history at the 91st Academy Awards by becoming the first superhero film ever nominated for Best Picture. Despite the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman, who played the eponymous hero, Black Panther spawned a sequel, Wakanda Forever, which hauled in an impressive $859.2 million at the box office despite being released at the height of the pandemic in 2022. The success of the series has been largely attributed to the talent of director Ryan Coogler and Marvel has made the most of it. In the wake of the movies, Coogler developed Eyes of Wakanda, a four-part animated show which follows Wakandan warriors as they travel the world throughout history to retrieve dangerous but valuable artefacts. The story focuses on Noni, a disgraced former Dora Milaje member who is voiced by Winnie Harlow and goes on a special mission to Minoan Crete in 1260 BC. The show was a hit with critics and has an average score of 92% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences weren’t so generous awarding it 52% though this didn’t stop the show from rising to the top of the Disney+ charts after only a few days. However, it didn’t come soon enough to save the company which created its distinctive animation. Disney is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:07
BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink & Hyperliquid Lead

The post BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink & Hyperliquid Lead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 01:00 Learn why BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink, and Hyperliquid are standing out as the best cryptos to buy, backed by adoption, utility, and rising trading volume. The race for strong crypto picks is intensifying as 2025 pushes toward its final quarter. People are watching closely for projects that show genuine adoption, powerful infrastructure, and serious growth potential. Many claim to offer big returns, but only a select few are proving it with numbers and community support. At the center of attention are four names: BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink, and Hyperliquid. Each brings a different edge to the market, from mining adoption and stablecoin transfers to tokenized finance and high-volume DeFi trading. Together, they highlight why these projects are seen as some of the best cryptos to buy. 1. BlockDAG: Mining Power & Global Reach BlockDAG has become one of the most talked-about projects in 2025. With more than 312,000 coin holders, 3 million users mining through the X1 app, and over $410 million raised in presale, it is showing momentum rarely seen. Its strength lies in a dual mining model, blending hardware through X-Series miners with mobile access via the X1 app. Over 20,000 miners have already been shipped to 130 countries, making the network active even before mainnet launch. The Awakening Testnet, now live, adds another layer. It showcases key features like account abstraction, Stratum-based miner connectivity, and groundwork for EIP-4337. This approach of testing live before launch builds transparency and confidence. BlockDAG is also fueling excitement financially. It pulled in $40 million in the past month alone, attracting nearly 1,000 new holders daily. With Batch 30 priced at just $0.0013 for a limited time, ROI potential looks huge. For anyone searching the best cryptos to buy, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a network that’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:04
Has the U.S. lost the AI race to China?

The post Has the U.S. lost the AI race to China? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There’s an awful lot of hype surrounding AI, and even more capital behind it. AI data centers are propping up the U.S economy right now, accounting for over 1% of GDP. So when someone suggests the race may not be being won, or worse, that the AI race may be over, it makes people sit up in their seats. That’s what Adam Livingston, author of The Bitcoin Age, claims: it’s already game over: China has pulled far ahead, not by out-coding the U.S., but by quietly cornering the one resource frontier AI needs most—energy, specifically nuclear power. But how much truth is there to this narrative, and are things really so black and white? Nuclear scoreboard: fact vs. fiction Livingston highlights a striking disparity. China is currently building 16 nuclear power plants, while the United States has zero. He’s not far off with his numbers. As of late 2025, China has about 30 reactors under construction, with repeated yearly approval for more, making up nearly half the world’s new builds. Some analysts say China aims to reach 65 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by the end of this year and 200 gigawatts by 2040 (roughly a tenfold growth). By contrast, the U.S. completed its Vogtle 3 and 4 reactors after lengthy delays and cost overruns. Currently, there are no brand-new large-scale nuclear projects at the ground-breaking stage. Yet, this isn’t the whole picture. For the first time in years, there are new plans for U.S. nuclear. Following recent executive orders and policy reforms, Westinghouse announced intentions to construct 10 big reactors by 2030. Work is expected to begin in the next few years. However, regulatory hurdles, public skepticism, and the sheer complexity of nuclear buildouts mean execution is far from guaranteed, and actual new construction is not yet underway. Energy: the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:03
Crypto.com Gains CFTC and NFA Approvals to Expand U.S. Derivatives Operations

The post Crypto.com Gains CFTC and NFA Approvals to Expand U.S. Derivatives Operations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com secures CFTC and NFA approvals, expanding U.S. derivatives operations with margined products, futures clearing, and compliance-driven trading services. Crypto.com has secured major U.S. regulatory approvals to strengthen its derivatives business, receiving Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) clearance to offer margined derivatives and National Futures Association (NFA) registration to operate as a futures commission merchant. The move provides the platform with a comprehensive license framework in the American derivatives market, making it a rival to the top exchanges. Crypto.com Entities Secure Dual Regulatory Clearances The approvals are for two entities within the group that is considered to be the core of the business group. Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), the CFTC-registered exchange and clearinghouse, was awarded an amendment to its derivatives clearing organization (DCO) license. The amendment permits it to offer cleared relevant margined derivatives based on cryptocurrencies and other financial instruments. In parallel, the NFA recognized Foris DAX FCM LLC d/b/a Crypto.com | FCM, as a Futures Commission Merchant. This allows Crypto.com to serve as an intermediary for how retail and institutional clients undertake regulated derivative trading. Together, the series of licenses signify one of the most complete licensing feats in the United States for any global crypto exchange. Related Reading: Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg | Live Bitcoin News Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said the licenses would enable the company to provide an integrated and seamless trading experience. He confirmed that US retail clients will soon access regulated leveraged derivatives. Furthermore, this will happen through a unified platform. Crypto.com Executives Praise CFTC Chair for Advancing Derivatives Approvals Steve Humenik, Head of Clearing at CDNA, elaborated on the work of Acting CFTC Chair Caroline D. Pham in promoting long delayed approvals. He said CDNA will now be able to provide cleared…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:02
$8M Crypto Kidnapping Rocks Minnesota as Suspects Face Charges

"This office will work tirelessly to hold accountable those responsible for this horrific crime," one FBI agent assured.
CryptoPotato2025/09/29 05:15
