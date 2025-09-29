2025-09-29 Monday

Hyperliquid Brings Permissionless Spot Quote Assets to Mainnet

The post Hyperliquid Brings Permissionless Spot Quote Assets to Mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid launches permissionless spot quote assets on mainnet, starting with USDH, enabling decentralized trading pairs, Dutch auctions, and transparent liquidity. In a significant move, Hyperliquid has introduced permissionless spot quote assets on its mainnet. The feature creates automated trading of any token as a quote asset, and the potential for new trading pairs from Dutch auctions. The first stable asset to be deployed under this system is the USDH and HYPE/USDH trading has already gone live. The launch is a significant expansion of the protocol’s decentralized trading functionality and represents a step towards more open and equitable on-chain markets. USDH Becomes First Quote Asset in Permissionless Market The new feature permits stable asset deployers to provide quote asset status subject to requirements which are specified onchain in Hyperliquid’s documentation. Assets can now be quoted assets in the first spot pair of a HIP-1 deployment. Additional base and quote pairs can be added via a Dutch auction, which is completely independent of the HIP-1 token auction. Related Reading: Bitwise Files to Launch Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETF | Live Bitcoin News Native Markets made USDH the first permissionless quote asset. This instantly provided the stablecoin with utility within the system. With the launch, a HYPE/USDH trading pair came into being, creating a stage for further asset pairings. Hyperliquid confirmed the framework is open for further issuer and community adoption and expansion. Investigators see the feature as a revolutionary change in access. The criteria for quote assets are now fully decentralized, so token projects can create assets without a central authority. Consequently, this approach allows communities to build markets more flexibly and also gives issuers a new way to access early liquidity. Dutch Auctions Drive Transparency and Liquidity Growth The use of Dutch auctions by Hyperliquid creates an element of fairness and inclusivity. Instead…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:35
Durov Reveals Hidden Push by French Intelligence to Censor Telegram Channels

The post Durov Reveals Hidden Push by French Intelligence to Censor Telegram Channels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram is pushing back hard against mounting political pressure, as founder Pavel Durov exposed explosive interference attempts tied to censorship demands ahead of key elections. Durov Breaks Silence on Political Interference Attempt Through Platform Control Governments pressuring digital platforms has drawn growing scrutiny, and Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov has now raised concerns about political influence. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/durov-reveals-hidden-push-by-french-intelligence-to-censor-telegram-channels/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:32
CoinUp Debuts on Nasdaq Screen in Times Square

The post CoinUp Debuts on Nasdaq Screen in Times Square appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CoinUp featured on Nasdaq screen in Times Square. Increases its global brand visibility. Impacts primarily reputational, with broader market implications uncertain. CoinUp, a major cryptocurrency derivatives platform, was prominently displayed on the Nasdaq screen in Times Square, New York, signaling a significant stride toward global market presence. This move underscores CoinUp’s ambition to solidify its influence in the digital financial landscape, potentially spurring short-term interest in core cryptocurrencies BTC and ETH. CoinUp’s Nasdaq Showcase: Strategic Global Visibility Move CoinUp made a strategic public appearance on the Nasdaq screen, signaling its expansion into the international arena. This move underscores its commitment to raising brand awareness in significant financial forums. Known for its comprehensive trading platform, CoinUp has consistently strived to integrate digital assets with traditional finance. Changes may involve increased short-term trading activity, especially in core trading pairs like BTC and ETH, commonly associated with visibility campaigns. However, any sustained market impact or shifts in user demographics remain speculative without substantial trading volume alterations or liquidity changes. The response to the event has been largely focused on photographic documentation and brand discussions across social media, with no immediate reactions from key crypto figures or institutional announcements being noted. Influence of Nasdaq Displays on Crypto Market Trends Did you know? CoinUp follows similar Nasdaq showcase events like Tron in July 2025, which temporarily boosted TRX visibility without lasting market shifts. According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin’s current position reflects its robust market presence. As of this update, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $111,685.68. The market cap is at formatNumber(2225608090320, 2), accompanied by a 24-hour trading volume of $28.96 billion, marking a 1.80% increase over 24 hours. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:24 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from Coincu’s research team highlight potential for increased platform…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:30
Should Disney Drop Broadcasting ABC To Avoid Government Meddling?

The post Should Disney Drop Broadcasting ABC To Avoid Government Meddling? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Tucked amid the outcry over Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension, FCC threats against broadcast licensees, and all the rest, a modest analyst proposal surfaced that would short circuit the possibility of a future repeat of the mess. What if Disney stopped broadcasting, asked Needham Securities analysts Laura Martin and Dan Medina in a Sept. 23 research note? Don’t dismantle the network, just put all the news, sports, entertainment and more on Disney streaming service Hulu, where all of its FX shows run, and on the ABC app. That way, the next time FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatens licenses over his upset about a comedian’s bad joke, or station groups decide to pre-empt programming, Disney could continue reaching its audiences and advertisers. The key: don’t sell the broadcast licenses when you stop broadcasting, because that puts the FCC back in position to commit political mischief, because it must approve license transfers. “We calculate that shutting down (not selling) ABC would force (Disney) to write off about $1.7 (billion) to $2.7 (billion) of free spectrum value, plus about $1.4 (billion) of lost (free cash flow) per year, which is worth about $8.3 (billion) of value based on current TV trading comps,” Martin wrote. That sounds like a fair amount of money, but Martin and Medina suggest, “Value destruction would be (as) low as a percent of (Disney’s $204 billion) market (capitalization), and (one-time) only, which Wall Street would add back.” And ABC, despite its top-rated evening news and hits such as Abbott Elementary, isn’t driving a lot of viewership overall. Nielsen estimates the network is averaging only 2.4 million viewers in prime time across broadcast and cable. Martin and Medina estimated the network and its owned & operated local stations generate only about…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:01
XRP Market Analysis Holds $3, Litecoin Battles $127, But BlockDAG’s $411M+ Presale Signals Explosive Growth

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-price-analysis-at-3-litecoin-holds-114-blockdag-presale-dominates-top-crypto-coins-of-2025/
Coinstats2025/09/29 06:00
Hyperliquid-based Hyperdrive loses $782,000 after smart contract exploit

An attacker exploited an arbitrary router call in Hyperdrive's smart contract in order to drain two pools of about $773,000 worth of tokens.
Coinstats2025/09/29 05:45
Poland’s crypto law met with criticism and backlash

Lawmakers in Poland have approved a bill designed to regulate the country’s cryptocurrency market in accordance with the latest EU rules. Critics say, however, that the legislation goes beyond European requirements, stirring controversy, not just in the crypto community, but in Polish politics as well. Crypto act passed amid concerns over excessive regulation The Sejm, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 05:23
Researchers Build Microscopic Gears Powered by Light in Milestone for Nano-Scale Machines

Breakthrough “metamachines” show how beams of light can drive gears and levers smaller than a grain of dust—opening doors to future lab-on-a-chip devices, optical switches, and biomedical tools.
Coinstats2025/09/29 05:01
Bitcoin at a critical level: Bulls eye $120K rebound ahead

Bitcoin’s Buy/Sell Pressure Delta enters the opportunity zone as U.S. demand quietly builds momentum.
Coinstats2025/09/29 05:00
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/28/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 28, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Falcon 1 is launched in 2008, Dissolution of the United Arab Republic in 1961, California Discovered in 1542, and we present you with these top quality stories. From How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality to How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet, let’s dive right in. Hurry! One Month Left to Win from 15,000 USDT in the Spacecoin Writing Contest By @hackernooncontests [ 3 Min read ] Enter Round 2 of the Spacecoin Writing Contest by Oct 7! Write on #spacetech, #blockchain-use-case, or #decentralized-internet and more to win from 15000 USDT! Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More. How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for todays geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/29 00:03
