Bitcoin Behaves Like Nvidia, Expect Corrections Before New ATH: Analyst

The post Bitcoin Behaves Like Nvidia, Expect Corrections Before New ATH: Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The path to new Bitcoin (BTC) all-time highs will continue to feature major corrections of 20% or more, including possible corrections during Q4, despite it typically being a good quarter for crypto asset prices, according to market analyst Jordi Visser. Visser said Bitcoin is part of the AI trade and compared BTC to Nvidia, a high-performance computer chip manufacturer that has become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company and the first public company to hit a $4 trillion valuation. Visser said: “I just want to remind people that Nvidia is up over 1,000% since ChatGPT’s launch. During that time period, which is less than three years, you’ve had five corrections of 20% or more in Nvidia before it went back up to all-time highs. Bitcoin’s going to do the same thing.” Nvidia’s stock performance shown as price candles, while Bitcoin is displayed as a magenta line. Both have experienced sharp corrections despite the bull market. Source: Tradingview As artificial intelligence takes over more sectors of the economy and replaces human labor, it will erode traditional companies and make stocks obsolete, driving investors to BTC, which will be the best store of value in the digital age, Visser predicted. The price of Bitcoin is one of the most debated and analyzed topics in crypto, as market analysts attempt to forecast the digital currency’s price trajectory amid a time of rapid technological innovation, market disruption, and fiat currency debasement. Related: Bitcoin’s ‘biggest bull catalyst’ may be the next Fed chair pick: Novogratz Analysts grapple with slow-moving Bitcoin performance Market analysts are watching gold and stocks hit new all-time highs while Bitcoin’s price remains near the $110,000 level, down by about 11% from its all-time high of over $123,000. Investors are divided on whether new highs are possible in Q4, catapulting BTC…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:26
Bitcoin Discourages War by Forcing Fiscal Discipline: Author

The post Bitcoin Discourages War by Forcing Fiscal Discipline: Author appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC), a supply-capped, decentralized, neutral money, can help reduce warfare by eliminating the currency printing that governments use to finance war through the hidden tax of inflation, according to author Adam Livingston. Livingston pointed to the World Wars of the 20th century, which saw the rise of central banking and the erosion of the gold standard, as the prime example of how fiat money fuels endless wars that the public would not have supported if a transparent wartime tax had been levied. He also cited the collapse of the paper currency under the Song dynasty in 13th-century China and the hyperinflation of Assignats in 18th-century France as examples of how governments financed war beyond their means and debased their currencies. Livingston said: “Monetary power is political power. When a government can conjure currency with a few keystrokes, it acquires the means to project violence far beyond what citizens would ever approve of if the bill arrived as a direct tax. In other words, fiat money is the silent partner of every modern war.” The US dollar has lost over 90% of its value since 1913 due to currency inflation. Source: BitBo Sound money advocates have long touted Bitcoin’s power to separate money from the state and alter humanity’s trajectory, much in the same way foundational technologies like the printing press dramatically altered human civilization and helped erode centralized power structures. Related: A Bitcoin strategic reserve may be bad for BTC and USD — Crypto exec Fix the money, fix the world Bitcoin advocates argue that sound money is necessary for human flourishing, and moving the world to a Bitcoin standard helps promote technological innovation, social cohesion, artistic creation, and freedom. Earlier monetary media, including gold and paper currencies, are deeply flawed, with the former leading to the centralization of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:23
Launchpads Are Funding Ideas, Not Products

The post Launchpads Are Funding Ideas, Not Products appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Tim Hafner, founder and CEO of OpenServ Launchpads were introduced to give Web3 projects access to early investors. As they operate today, however, they too often result in cash grabs over long-term success. This has resulted in a flood of half-formed products hitting the market without real support for builders.  Virtuals Protocol has facilitated over 17,000 AI agent token launches as of February 2025, indicating that infrastructure for token launches is not slowing down. Questions remain, however, regarding the long-term sustainability and accountability of launchpads.  Projects with no substance are securing funding, ultimately resulting in failure, reflecting a deeper problem in the industry. Launchpads have become hollow funnels that fund projects without requiring a real product or technical foundation. What launchpads were meant to be Designed as the meeting point for builders and believers, launchpads help new projects raise funds and increase brand awareness while allowing global investors to get in early on promising technologies. This approach helps fill a significant gap by making it easier for teams to access funds and community support.  As the industry has matured, this model has revealed its limitations. Many launchpads remain focused on raising funds rather than achieving long-term success. In this sense, they are stuck in the past, acting like decentralized Shark Tanks rather than engines of innovation. Instead of leading the way for technical innovation, launchpads have removed it as a category altogether.  The problem with ‘launch whatever’  Many launchpads pride themselves on being chain-agnostic, positioning themselves as neutral arenas for protocols to raise funds. This neutrality also creates a lack of focus and standards, turning themselves into free-for-alls that fail to help the best projects stand out and grow. Some argue that innovation should not be policed, and anyone should be able to fundraise. But without a focus…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:14
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $123K And Beyond? Depends On…

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction: $123K And Beyond? Depends On… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC USD) price was consolidating around $110,000 in late September 2025. Analysts debated whether it could break above $123,000 in the coming months as political forecasts conflicted with technical indicators. The discussion highlighted the divide between speculative optimism and probability-based modeling. Bitcoin Price Faced Political Forecasts Eric Trump predicted that BTC USD could stage a parabolic rally within three months. He suggested that the Bitcoin price might reach $1 Million by the end of 2025. His statement drew attention because it tied a political figure’s outlook directly to market expectations. Trump’s forecast rested on two arguments. First, he pointed to the launch of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in March 2025 under the Trump administration. This program was intended to secure Bitcoin reserves at a national level and reinforce the United States’ role in digital asset leadership. Second, he referred to Bitcoin’s historical tendency to perform strongly during the fourth quarter, noting previous periods of late-year rallies. Source: X However, prediction markets did not reflect the same confidence. Data from Polymarket assigned only a 5% probability that Bitcoin would exceed $125,000 by September 2025. This probability measure illustrated a sharp contrast between politically driven expectations and statistical pricing models used by market participants. Analysts noted that such political statements often influenced sentiment but rarely provided reliable guidance. Market structures and technical setups typically carried more weight in shaping actual price behavior than political endorsements. Bitcoin Price Showed Oversold Signals Technical analysts reviewed chart structures to assess near-term movement. Kamran Asghar said that BTC maintained critical support near $107,300. He argued that this level was important because holding it created a foundation for potential recovery. Asghar described a scenario he called a “three-wave pump.” He said this pattern was consistent with prior rally structures and could potentially push the Bitcoin (BTC…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:07
In ‘Born Lucky,’ NewsNation’s Leland Vittert Shares His Struggle With Autism

The post In ‘Born Lucky,’ NewsNation’s Leland Vittert Shares His Struggle With Autism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert. NewsNation Leland Vittert is doing something this week that viewers don’t often see TV anchors attempt: Telling his own story, one that’s been shaped by autism, a tough childhood, and a loving father by his side every step of the way. In his new memoir Born Lucky: A Dedicated Father, A Grateful Son, and My Journey with Autism (Harper Horizon, Sept. 30), the NewsNation anchor opens up for the first time about his childhood autism diagnosis that influenced his early years—long before viewers would come to associate him with live shots from the White House and foreign datelines. He writes about how he didn’t actually speak for the first time until age three, and of being bullied so harshly at times that he cried himself to sleep. Growing up, he didn’t understand why making friends was a struggle. In one memory from fifth grade gym class, a teacher assigned him to the girls’ team—a gesture meant to protect him from the boys. Luckily, Vittert had a secret weapon in his corner that would help him not only overcome those challenging years but develop the resilience that would eventually lead to personal and professional success. It’s his father, Mark, who loved his son so much that he quit his job to help coach and raise him. NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert’s story of resilience Born Lucky, basically, is Vittert’s thank-you note to his loving and long-suffering father. It describes, among other things, a boyhood training regimen, courtesy of the elder Vittert, that ran the gamut from requiring young Leland to practice eye contact and decode humor to learning when to stop talking by reading social cues. At restaurants, if Vittert was too loud or talking too much, his dad would tap his watch—a private signal to wrap it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:04
Cathie Wood Highlights Rising Blockchain Star Hyperliquid

The post Cathie Wood Highlights Rising Blockchain Star Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Cathie Wood praises Hyperliquid as a blockchain potential rising star. Compares to Solana’s early potential. Bitcoin remains core to ARK’s strategy. Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, likened the Hyperliquid protocol to Solana’s early promise in a recent Master Investor podcast interview on September 28. Wood’s endorsement reinforces Hyperliquid’s asset potential and highlights Bitcoin’s dominance, impacting investment strategies and market focus on new DEX protocols. Cathie Wood Sees Hyperliquid Echoing Solana’s Ascent Cathie Wood has identified Hyperliquid as reminiscent of Solana’s early potential, describing it as a “rising star in the blockchain space.” She noted in an interview with the Master Investor podcast that, while ARK Invest has indirect exposure to Solana through Breera Sports, it remains focused on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in its public funds. Bitcoin continues to dominate ARK’s crypto investment strategy, spotlighting its fixed supply and resilience. The mention of Hyperliquid has gained traction, emphasizing new DEX protocols competing in perpetual futures trading. Meanwhile, competitor Aster, another perpetual futures DEX, has surpassed Hyperliquid in trading volume, generating attention within the sector. Wood’s endorsement has put Hyperliquid in the spotlight despite her not confirming any investments. Market reactions highlight interest in these evolving cryptocurrency dynamics, with Wood’s statements reinforcing investor focus on the assets ARK deems significant, such as Bitcoin and Solana. Bitcoin remains the core of my crypto investments, holding a dominant position in the pure cryptocurrency space, characterized by its fixed supply and risk resistance. — Cathie Wood, CEO, ARK Invest Institutional Focus on Bitcoin Amidst New Protocols Did you know? Solana’s rapid ascent mirrors early Hyperliquid interest, noted for proving its value and gaining mainstream traction in the blockchain space, similar to how early blockchain protocols cemented their market positions. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $111,977.44, holding 57.79% market dominance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:03
As Bitcoin Fear Grips Markets, GBC Mining Offers Stable Cloud Mining Returns for Passive Income Seekers

The crypto market's recent turbulence has investors searching for stability. With the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index sliding into fear territory and BTC dropping below critical support levels, many are reconsidering their investment strategies.
Cryptodaily2025/09/29 06:20
Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025: BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink & Hyperliquid Take the Spotlight

The race for strong crypto picks is intensifying as 2025 pushes toward its final quarter. People are watching closely for […] The post Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025: BlockDAG, Tron, Chainlink & Hyperliquid Take the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 06:00
XRP Price Analysis at $3, Litecoin Holds $114, BlockDAG Presale Dominates Top Crypto Coins of 2025

The post XRP Price Analysis at $3, Litecoin Holds $114, BlockDAG Presale Dominates Top Crypto Coins of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fresh XRP market analysis shows the coin stabilizing near $3, backed by ETF excitement and regulatory clarity. For Litecoin (LTC) price analysis, attention stays on whether bulls can crack resistance at $127–135 or risk slipping back toward $110. Both show potential, but they still leave long-term momentum uncertain. So where’s the project already proving itself with undeniable numbers? That’s BlockDAG (BDAG). With over 312,000 holders, $411M+ raised, 3M+ mobile miners, 20,000+ hardware units shipped, and presence in 130+ countries, it’s moving faster than most networks can dream of. Retail has rushed in, and whales are now circling. For anyone focused on the top crypto coins of 2025, BlockDAG is leading the conversation. BlockDAG Presale Gains $411M+ as Demand Surges Globally BlockDAG’s presale is showing unstoppable momentum. With $411M+ already raised and $40M added in just the last month, over $1M flows in daily.The project now has 312,000+ holders, proving retail adoption is locked in. Whales are watching closely, as this level of traction rarely goes unnoticed. The urgency is clear: early entry windows don’t last forever. The adoption metrics speak loudly. More than 3M people mine daily through the X1 mobile app, while 20,000+ hardware miners operate across 130+ countries. This isn’t hype, it’s infrastructure, real users, and a growing community. That global footprint is exactly what whales look for before deploying large capital. For those chasing the top crypto coins of 2025, BlockDAG offers the perfect setup. Presale pricing remains far below listing levels, with bonuses stacked in for early entries. Batch 30 sits at $0.0013, setting up over 3,000% upside before the $0.05 launch. Missing this stage could mean watching future buyers take the biggest rewards. This presale isn’t only about buying coins; it’s about becoming part of a network already proving scale. The blend of $1M daily…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 06:00
Here’s the XRP Price If Ripple Captures a Massive Share of SWIFT Payments by 2030

A bold forecast from Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has the crypto community buzzing. At a recent conference, he said XRP could handle 14% of SWIFT’s global transactions by 2030. That statement has traders asking how such adoption might shape XRP price over the next few years. Ripple’s Big SWIFT Target Garlinghouse explained that SWIFT moves
Coinstats2025/09/29 05:30
