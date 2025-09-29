In ‘Born Lucky,’ NewsNation’s Leland Vittert Shares His Struggle With Autism

NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert. NewsNation Leland Vittert is doing something this week that viewers don't often see TV anchors attempt: Telling his own story, one that's been shaped by autism, a tough childhood, and a loving father by his side every step of the way. In his new memoir Born Lucky: A Dedicated Father, A Grateful Son, and My Journey with Autism (Harper Horizon, Sept. 30), the NewsNation anchor opens up for the first time about his childhood autism diagnosis that influenced his early years—long before viewers would come to associate him with live shots from the White House and foreign datelines. He writes about how he didn't actually speak for the first time until age three, and of being bullied so harshly at times that he cried himself to sleep. Growing up, he didn't understand why making friends was a struggle. In one memory from fifth grade gym class, a teacher assigned him to the girls' team—a gesture meant to protect him from the boys. Luckily, Vittert had a secret weapon in his corner that would help him not only overcome those challenging years but develop the resilience that would eventually lead to personal and professional success. It's his father, Mark, who loved his son so much that he quit his job to help coach and raise him. NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert's story of resilience Born Lucky, basically, is Vittert's thank-you note to his loving and long-suffering father. It describes, among other things, a boyhood training regimen, courtesy of the elder Vittert, that ran the gamut from requiring young Leland to practice eye contact and decode humor to learning when to stop talking by reading social cues. At restaurants, if Vittert was too loud or talking too much, his dad would tap his watch—a private signal to wrap it…