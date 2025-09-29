BYD projects exports to account for 20% of 2025 sales

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has projected that sales outside China will account for about one-fifth of total deliveries this year. The company projects between 800,000 and 1 million units of total sales. According to Li Yunfei, BYD's general manager of branding and public relations, the total projected sales account for about 20% of the 2025 4.6 million sales. He confirmed that international deliveries will make a greater contribution in the years to come. BYD cuts sales target but projects a surge in overseas deliveries The South China Morning Post reported that the new projections revealed by Li Yunfei come after BYD reduced its overall 2025 sales target by almost 16% to 4.6 million units for 2025. The company cited signs of slowed growth in the local market, marking its slowest annual growth in five years. BYD sold 4.26 million vehicles in 2024, of which less than 10% of units accounted for exports. If the projected 20% is achieved, it would mark more than double the growth in just a year, supported by expanded shipping capacity, new models, and international expansions. The Chinese EV automaker has also constructed a fleet of eight car carrier ships to strengthen its export network. Currently, the largest vessel in the fleet can transport up to 9,200 vehicles and is servicing the routes between China, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Li confirmed that the shipping fleet has played an instrumental role in boosting overseas deliveries and reducing reliance on third-party logistics. Expanding overseas product lines is also part of BYD's expansion plan. The firm plans to introduce all of its China-developed models to international markets as part of its global presence. BYD announced that it will double the number of showrooms in Europe to 2000 by 2026 and establish an additional plant in Hungary. Construction is…