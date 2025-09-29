2025-09-29 Monday

Years of hype but still no deal: SWIFT sidesteps XRP again

Years of hype but still no deal: SWIFT sidesteps XRP again

The post Years of hype but still no deal: SWIFT sidesteps XRP again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP fans were disappointed this weekend when transnational banking giant SWIFT chose Linea, an Ethereum-based layer 2 blockchain developed by ConsenSys, for on-chain bank messaging. In a follow-up disappointment for Ripple and its RLUSD stablecoin, SWIFT, which processes over $150 trillion worth of wires annually, also chose Linea-based stablecoins for its pilot program. For years, XRP investors have hoped to either displace SWIFT or convince it to adopt the XRP Ledger’s messaging system. Similar to SWIFT, XRP’s blockchain and on-demand liquidity facilitates cross-border settlements of fiat or stablecoins using XRP as a bridge asset. XRP’s failed attempts to target SWIFT Alternately marketed as a “SWIFT killer” or a no-brainer partner to reduce processing times and fees, the XRP Ledger was purpose-built for consummating cross-border payments. However, SWIFT has chosen to prioritize another blockchain. SWIFT’s interbank messaging system is under development on Linea, and SWIFT already has BNP Paribas and BNY working on Linea pilot programs. Observers quickly interpreted the Linea announcement as a letdown for the XRP community, which had assumed that Ripple or the XRP Ledger would provide similar services for mainstream financial institutions. “This cannot be true, not possible,” joked Gary Cardone, “I have been told for years that XRP has Swift all tied up, locked down.”  Indeed, fans of XRP believed its ledger was an alternative to SWIFT’s technology. Ripple also introduced RLUSD, as part of its efforts to demonstrate the XRP Ledger’s capacity for compliant USD-denominated remittances. Despite XRP influencers’ belief that SWIFT would choose their ledger or its stablecoin, SWIFT never confirmed a deal despite false reports of a promising pilot. ConsenSys scores a win over Ripple Linea is backed by ConenSys and a nonprofit organization known as the Linea Association. Initial reports indicate that SWIFT selected it for its privacy-preserving cryptographic proofs. Linea emphasizes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:36
How Long Will It Take to Turn $800 into $100,000 with New Pepe Coin Competitor Little Pepe (LILPEPE)?

How Long Will It Take to Turn $800 into $100,000 with New Pepe Coin Competitor Little Pepe (LILPEPE)?

The post How Long Will It Take to Turn $800 into $100,000 with New Pepe Coin Competitor Little Pepe (LILPEPE)? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Meme coins have shown time and time again that getting in early can lead to huge profits. The market rewards individuals who recognize cultural relevance and community momentum early on, as seen with Dogecoin’s viral rise and Shiba Inu’s unprecedented growth. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a new meme coin that aims not only to capitalize …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 19:28
16,600+ investors, 730m+ tokens allocated

16,600+ investors, 730m+ tokens allocated

The post 16,600+ investors, 730m+ tokens allocated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Mutuum Finance has attracted over 16,600 investors and raised more than $16 million in its presale, positioning itself as one of the most closely watched DeFi projects of 2025. Summary The presale has advanced from $0.01 to $0.035 across six stages, with a final launch price set at $0.06, reflecting gains of up to 500–600% for early buyers. A live presale dashboard, leaderboard rewards, and transparent reporting have helped foster broad community trust and engagement. Backed by a CertiK audit, bug bounty program, and plans for a lending platform and stablecoin, Mutuum Finance is preparing for a utility-driven launch. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has quickly established itself as one of the standout presales of 2025, recording remarkable growth in both investor participation and capital raised. With over 16,600 investors already onboarded and more than 730 million tokens allocated, the project’s traction underscores rising demand for DeFi protocols that combine utility, security, and transparent engagement. The numbers alone tell a compelling story, but analysts argue that the design of the presale is what makes MUTM a project to watch closely as it heads toward launch. Presale momentum The MUTM presale began at just $0.01 in Phase 1 in early 2025, giving participants a rare entry point. Since then, the token has steadily advanced through multiple stages, climbing to $0.035 in Stage 6, a 250% token value increase for Phase 1 buyers. Each stage has been structured to raise the price by roughly 20%, creating built-in appreciation for early entrants while maintaining a transparent progression for newcomers. Stage 6 is already nearly half sold, and the official launch price has been set at $0.06. For investors entering today, that equates to nearly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:21
Nvidia Boss Says US-China Tech Rivalry Can Drive Innovation

Nvidia Boss Says US-China Tech Rivalry Can Drive Innovation

TLDRs; Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang urges Washington to allow US firms to compete freely in China for global economic gains. Huang warns China’s chipmaking industry is “nanoseconds behind” the US, highlighting its talent, speed, and growing competitiveness. Export curbs on Nvidia GPUs have disrupted sales, though a levy-based deal has temporarily reopened shipments to China. [...] The post Nvidia Boss Says US-China Tech Rivalry Can Drive Innovation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/29 19:11
BYD projects exports to account for 20% of 2025 sales

BYD projects exports to account for 20% of 2025 sales

The post BYD projects exports to account for 20% of 2025 sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has projected that sales outside China will account for about one-fifth of total deliveries this year. The company projects between 800,000 and 1 million units of total sales.  According to Li Yunfei, BYD’s general manager of branding and public relations, the total projected sales account for about 20% of the 2025 4.6 million sales. He confirmed that international deliveries will make a greater contribution in the years to come. BYD cuts sales target but projects a surge in overseas deliveries The South China Morning Post reported that the new projections revealed by Li Yunfei come after BYD reduced its overall 2025 sales target by almost 16% to 4.6 million units for 2025. The company cited signs of slowed growth in the local market, marking its slowest annual growth in five years.  BYD sold 4.26 million vehicles in 2024, of which less than 10% of units accounted for exports. If the projected 20% is achieved, it would mark more than double the growth in just a year, supported by expanded shipping capacity, new models, and international expansions.  The Chinese EV automaker has also constructed a fleet of eight car carrier ships to strengthen its export network. Currently, the largest vessel in the fleet can transport up to 9,200 vehicles and is servicing the routes between China, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Li confirmed that the shipping fleet has played an instrumental role in boosting overseas deliveries and reducing reliance on third-party logistics.  Expanding overseas product lines is also part of BYD’s expansion plan. The firm plans to introduce all of its China-developed models to international markets as part of its global presence. BYD announced that it will double the number of showrooms in Europe to 2000 by 2026 and establish an additional plant in Hungary. Construction is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:10
Altcoin ETFs Face Make-or-Break Moment in October

Altcoin ETFs Face Make-or-Break Moment in October

That answer could arrive within weeks, as U.S. regulators prepare to decide the fate of 16 new ETF filings linked […] The post Altcoin ETFs Face Make-or-Break Moment in October appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 19:03
SEC to Decide on 16 Crypto ETFs in October Including Solana, XRP, Dogecoin

SEC to Decide on 16 Crypto ETFs in October Including Solana, XRP, Dogecoin

The post SEC to Decide on 16 Crypto ETFs in October Including Solana, XRP, Dogecoin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News October could bring a wave of new crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as the U.S. SEC prepares to make final decisions on 16 proposals. These ETFs cover a mix of major altcoins like Solana, XRP, and Litecoin, as well as popular memecoins such as Dogecoin.  These approvals could signal a major shift in the SEC’s stance, …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 19:00
Beth Hammack Predicts Prolonged Inflation Above Target

Beth Hammack Predicts Prolonged Inflation Above Target

The post Beth Hammack Predicts Prolonged Inflation Above Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The Federal Reserve’s inflation target may not be met until 2028. Hammack opposes rate cuts due to inflation concerns. Persistent service-sector inflation impacts monetary policy stance. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack asserted on September 29, 2025, that U.S. inflation may not reach the Federal Reserve’s 2% target until 2028, during a CNBC interview in Frankfurt. Hammack’s inflation concerns suggest maintaining a restrictive monetary policy, influencing market expectations and potentially impacting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). U.S. Inflation Expected to Stay Elevated Until 2028 Beth Hammack expressed concerns over inflation potentially staying above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. This announcement came during her CNBC interview in Frankfurt. Hammack highlighted that the inflation rate has not reached its target level for over four and a half years, suggesting it might remain elevated until the end of 2027. This outlook affects Federal Reserve policy, as Hammack opposed interest rate cuts due to inflationary pressures. She underscored that tariff impacts on prices could extend beyond a “one-off” shock, mandating a cautious policy approach. The Fed maintains a restrictive monetary stance, keeping rates high to counter inflation. As Hammack stated, “With the persistent service-sector inflation and the risk that tariff effects on prices are not merely transitory, I believe it is unwise to pursue a rate cut at this time.” Market participants have shown increased caution due to Hammack’s remarks. Although her statement didn’t result in immediate cryptocurrency market moves, risk assets like BTC and ETH are sensitive to such policy stances. The expectation of prolonged inflation could influence broader market and fiscal strategies. Historical Fed Policies and Cryptocurrency Market Trends Did you know? Historically, periods of hawkish Fed policies, such as in 2018 and 2022, have coincided with liquidity retrenchment in cryptocurrency markets, leading to corrective trends for assets like…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 19:00
Revolut Eyes Dual London-New York IPO at $75B Valuation: Report

Revolut Eyes Dual London-New York IPO at $75B Valuation: Report

Revolut is reportedly exploring a dual listing in London and New York, a move that would mark a landmark moment for both financial hubs.
Coinstats2025/09/29 18:36
Cryptocurrency ETFs Broaden Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum: Pepeto Gains Focus Following DOGE and XRP Listings

Cryptocurrency ETFs Broaden Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum: Pepeto Gains Focus Following DOGE and XRP Listings

REX Osprey has launched the first U.S.-listed spot ETFs ETFs for Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP), providing regulated, direct exposure to these widely supported altcoins.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/29 18:02
