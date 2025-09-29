2025-09-29 Monday

Qian Zhimin Faces Trial for UK’s Largest Bitcoin Laundering Case

Qian Zhimin Faces Trial for UK’s Largest Bitcoin Laundering Case

The post Qian Zhimin Faces Trial for UK’s Largest Bitcoin Laundering Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Qian Zhimin trial tests cross-border crypto asset enforcement. Involves $6B laundering and Ponzi scheme activities. Chinese and UK authorities engage in judicial cooperation. Qian Zhimin, key suspect in the UK’s largest Bitcoin money laundering case, began her trial on September 29, 2025, at Southwark Crown Court in London. The trial represents a pivotal moment for international cooperation in digital asset law enforcement, highlighting challenges in asset recovery and coordination across jurisdictions. $6B Fraud Case Highlights Cross-Border Crypto Regulation Qian Zhimin, known by aliases Yadi Zhang and Huahua, is central to ongoing legal discussions in London and China. The focus rests on alleged RMB 43 billion fraud and laundering operations. The trial involves testimonies from Chinese officials and video-linked victim statements. This underscores demands for robust legal measures. “The investigation into Qian Zhimin underscores the need for international cooperation in addressing cryptocurrency-related offenses, emphasizing the legal complexities and the global impacts of such crimes.” Bitcoin Market Impact Amid Ongoing Trial Did you know? The Qian Zhimin case underscores global enforcement in crypto crimes, comparable to the landmark PlusToken scandal, indicating intensified regulation efforts across major jurisdictions. Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $112,136.45, with a market cap of $2.23 trillion. Dominating 57.81% of the crypto market, and recently noted a 2.34% 24-hour price rise, based on CoinMarketCap data. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:24 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research team suggests increased regulatory scrutiny following Qian Zhimin’s trial could encourage enhanced compliance protocols for international crypto trade and security frameworks. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing. Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/qian-zhimin-bitcoin-laundering-trial/
2025/09/29
Pavel Durov Declines To Censor Moldova Election Content on Telegram

Pavel Durov Declines To Censor Moldova Election Content on Telegram

The post Pavel Durov Declines To Censor Moldova Election Content on Telegram appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov claimed that French intelligence services asked him to censor content related to the election in Moldova in 2024 in exchange for saying “good things” to the judge overseeing his trial, which he declined to do. Durov said the messaging platform initially took down some posts that “clearly” violated Telegram’s terms of service, but declined to remove any additional content for political reasons. Durov wrote in a Sunday Telegram post: “Shortly thereafter, the Telegram team received a second list of so-called ‘problematic’ Moldovan channels. Unlike the first, nearly all of these channels were legitimate and fully compliant with our rules.  Their only commonality was that they voiced political positions disliked by the French and Moldovan governments. We refused to act on this request,” he continued. Source: Pavel Durov The crypto industry rallied behind Durov following his August 2024 arrest in France, and the related developments in his ongoing case, as the battle for free speech between tech platforms and state governments attempting to impose censorship polices unfolds.  Related: Telegram founder Pavel Durov says case going nowhere, slams French gov French and European authorities previously asked Telegram to censor political content In May 2025, Durov pointed to a previous incident in which French intelligence services pressured Telegram into censoring Romanian election content, which he also declined to do. “You can’t ‘defend democracy’ by destroying democracy. You can’t ‘fight election interference’ by interfering with elections. You either have freedom of speech and fair elections — or you don’t,” he wrote.  Following his 2024 arrest, which drew widespread condemnation from the crypto community and human rights activists, he became highly critical of the French government and the direction of the European Union. France is inching toward societal collapse due to state censorship and the failed policies of the current government,…
2025/09/29
MoonBull Presale Launch Sparks Frenzy as Turbo and Apecoin Make Moves

MoonBull Presale Launch Sparks Frenzy as Turbo and Apecoin Make Moves

The post MoonBull Presale Launch Sparks Frenzy as Turbo and Apecoin Make Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 02:15 MoonBull presale live with massive momentum, outperforming Turbo and Apecoin. Secure your spot in the top new meme coin to watch before listing gains explode. Have you ever wondered which cryptocurrency could turn your early investment into a life-changing windfall? The excitement around the top new meme coin to watch is undeniable as MoonBull, Turbo, and Apecoin make waves across the market. While Turbo recently surged with a notable price increase and Apecoin is catching eyes for its unique tokenomics, the spotlight is on MoonBull’s presale. With early access granting exclusive rewards and the lowest entry price yet, investors are racing against the clock. Every second counts as MoonBull’s presale is live and already creating an unstoppable buzz. This article will cover the developments and updates of all 3 coins: MoonBull, Turbo, and Apecoin. MoonBull’s Community Power and Mobunomics: Your Gateway to Massive Rewards MoonBull’s presale mechanics are designed to reward belief and engagement at every level. Beginning at Stage 12, the Community Voting Power empowers holders with proportional influence, with each $MOBU token equaling one vote and zero barriers to entry. Decisions will shape campaign execution, token burns, community feature rollouts, and allocation of incentive reserves. Transparency ensures that every vote has a direct impact on strategic outcomes. Coupled with MoonBull’s Mobunomics, the 73.2 billion total supply is divided to maximize value and growth. Fifty percent fuels the 23-stage presale, offering early believers the lowest entry price and building momentum with scarcity-driven phases. Ten percent goes to locked liquidity, ensuring resilient markets, twenty percent fuels a 95% APY staking program; eleven percent powers a referral pool rewarding both referrer and referee, five percent supports surprise airdrops and burns, and two percent each is reserved for influencers and the team, locked for months…
2025/09/29
Singapore, UAE Rank as Most Crypto-Obsessed Nations: ApeX Report

Singapore, UAE Rank as Most Crypto-Obsessed Nations: ApeX Report

The post Singapore, UAE Rank as Most Crypto-Obsessed Nations: ApeX Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore and the United Arab Emirates rank globally as the most “crypto-obsessed” nations, according to a recent report by ApeX Protocol. Singapore claimed the number one spot with a composite score of 100, driven by 24.4% of its population owning crypto and leading the world in search activity, with 2,000 crypto-related queries per 100,000 people. In 2021, only 11% of Singaporeans held digital assets, but that figure more than doubled by the following year. Close behind, the UAE scored 99.7, ranking first globally for crypto ownership at 25.3%. The Gulf nation saw a 210% increase in adoption since 2019, with a significant boom in 2022 when over 34% of the population reported holding crypto. The study measured each country’s engagement across four indicators, including ownership rate, adoption growth, search activity and ATM availability, ApeX said in the report shared with Cointelegraph. Summary of ApeX’s report. Source: ApeX Related: Nation-state Bitcoin adoption to enter ‘suddenly’ phase soon The US leads in ATM availability The United States ranked third with a score of 98.5, backed by strong infrastructure. The US leads in ATM availability, with over 30,000 machines, ten times more than any other country, and a 220% rise in crypto usage since 2019. Canada came in fourth, boosted by the highest adoption growth rate in the report at 225%. With 10.1% of its population owning crypto and 3,500 ATMs nationwide, Canada’s composite score reached 64.7. Turkey, scoring 57.6, rounded out the top five with 19.3% of its population holding crypto, ranking third globally in ownership. Monthly search volumes also remain strong at nearly 1,000 queries per 100,000 people. Other countries in the top 10 include Germany (48.4), Switzerland (46.2), Australia (45.1), Argentina (37.6), and Indonesia (37.1), each showing a mix of rising adoption, strong infrastructure and growing public interest. “Crypto is…
2025/09/29
WLFI Burn Plan Raises Questions, While MAGAX Meme-to-Earn Presale Projects 185× ROI Potential

WLFI Burn Plan Raises Questions, While MAGAX Meme-to-Earn Presale Projects 185× ROI Potential

The post WLFI Burn Plan Raises Questions, While MAGAX Meme-to-Earn Presale Projects 185× ROI Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WLFI Tries to Recover With Massive Buyback and Burn WLFI, tied to the Trump-backed World Liberty Financial project, has announced a large buyback and burn program. The decision came after WLFI’s value fell more than 40% in September, raising alarm within its community. Liquidity fees across Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain will now be used to purchase WLFI tokens and send them to a burn address. The aim is to create scarcity and stabilize price. But investors are cautious. While burning supply can bring temporary relief, many fear it’s a short-term fix rather than a foundation for lasting growth. Investors Shift Toward Presales With Stronger Mechanics This uncertainty around WLFI highlights a bigger shift in crypto markets. Traders are no longer impressed by emergency measures or hype-driven headlines. They want projects that are structured from the start, with clear mechanics and credible roadmaps. That’s why attention is turning to presales, where retail investors can still buy in early and ride growth as adoption builds. Among these, one name is standing out: Moonshot MAGAX. Even as WLFI tries to win confidence with burns, MAGAX is building momentum through an entirely different playbook. MAGAX Stage 2 Presale Is Redefining Meme Coin Potential MAGAX isn’t scrambling to fix its value. It’s designing growth into the system from day one. Its Meme-to-Earn model, powered by Loomint AI, rewards users for creating and sharing viral content. Every meme becomes a driver of awareness and participation. This approach flips the script. Instead of artificially reducing supply to spark interest, MAGAX generates organic demand through community energy and engagement. That’s why analysts project up to 185× returns if momentum continues. Stage 2 of the presale is live, offering tokens at low prices before later rounds increase the cost. For investors, this stage represents the sweet spot—accessible entry…
2025/09/29
2025-2026 NBA Preview: Pacific Division

2025-2026 NBA Preview: Pacific Division

The post 2025-2026 NBA Preview: Pacific Division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 3: Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives the lane during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers on April 03, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The 2025-2026 NBA season is less than a month away, so let’s get into some division previews. Today, it’s the Pacific Division. Golden State Warriors While the Jonathan Kuminga situation remains unsolved, the Warriors are looking ahead by signing Al Horford to pair with Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. That foursome of players would have rocked the world a decade ago, but now, it raises more questions than answers, as the organization is old, and a concern of injuries hover above it. In a perfect world, Curry will carry this team to the playoffs, and he might still do that. But in a league with so much talent, asking four key guys all over the age of 35 to play big minutes is indeed risky. Los Angeles Clippers With the Kawhi Leonard situation still unclear, it’s difficult to currently evaluate the Clippers, given that Leonard is their best player, and we frankly aren’t sure of his involvement with the team next season. Should he play, the Clippers will enter the year as one of the deepest squads in the association, right on the heels of having acquired all of John Collins, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul. The Clippers can realistically go 11 man deep during the regular season, which should provide them with an enormous leg up on the competition by the time the playoffs roll around. Los Angeles Lakers Lakers fans – and the Lakers themselves – all breathed a sigh of relief when Luka Dončić extended his…
2025/09/29
Crypto "Three Kingdoms" Killing: Technicians' Hard Training, CEX Traffic Game, and Wall Street's "Recruitment" Plan

Crypto "Three Kingdoms" Killing: Technicians' Hard Training, CEX Traffic Game, and Wall Street's "Recruitment" Plan

Author: Haotian The crypto industry has been completely torn into a "Three Kingdoms" situation, with each party playing a different game : ——Crypto native technology narrative school : The developer group, led by Vitalik Buterin, still adheres to the ultimate "decentralized" geek mentality, adhering to the technical narrative of ZK, modularization, AI Agent, chain abstraction, parallel EVM, and building like an ascetic monk, but has fallen into a vicious circle of infra technical debt and application implementation that falls short of expectations; ——CEX product operation and maintenance growth flow : The exchange alliance, led by CZ, holds the dual power of "traffic and liquidity" and is using the "attention" siphon effect to lead the industry towards extreme centralization. This includes the creation of a new TGE pipeline for the Alpha+ contract project and the planning of the new ICO craze for the Perp Dex exchange 2.0. While this may seem to have temporarily revitalized the crypto economy, it may actually be strangling the driving force behind crypto technological innovation. ——Wall Street Financial Capital Operation Department : TradFi veterans like Tether, Circle, and Stripe, driven by the crypto-friendly policies of the United States, are accelerating their efforts to "recruit" the entire Crypto market under the banner of compliance and innovation. They are bundling the native DeFi ecosystem with stablecoin public chains and paving the way for Wall Street to control the entire infrastructure track with ETF funding channels and DATs. On the surface, they want to inject capital into the crypto industry, but in reality, they are all launching a new revolution of "on-chain" enclosure. above. I understand the confrontation, game and cyclical rotation behind this Three Kingdoms Kill. "Follow" when technology brings out awesome innovations, "ride on" when CEX creates hot topics, and "rush" when Wall Street funds enter the market. Only by thinking in multiple ways can we retail investors have great opportunities .
2025/09/29
Ethereum spot ETFs see record $795 mln outflows: What’s going on?

Ethereum spot ETFs see record $795 mln outflows: What’s going on?

Are investors turning cautious, or is a bigger trend unfolding in crypto markets?
2025/09/29
Flow Blockchain Partners with MoonPay to Simplify Crypto Trading

Flow Blockchain Partners with MoonPay to Simplify Crypto Trading

Flow Blockchain partners with MoonPay to simplify crypto trading, payments, and stablecoin management, enhancing scalability, security, and accessibility for global adoption. Flow, a leading Layer 1 blockchain, has announced a new partnership with MoonPay. The partnership is working to streamline crypto trading, payments, and stablecoins. Both companies considered scalability, security, and seamless services as the […] The post Flow Blockchain Partners with MoonPay to Simplify Crypto Trading appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/29
Pepe Coin Price Prediction: PEPE Hits Key Support But It’s Another Ethereum Meme Backed For 4600% Gains

Pepe Coin Price Prediction: PEPE Hits Key Support But It’s Another Ethereum Meme Backed For 4600% Gains

The Pepe coin price prediction is back in focus after PEPE slipped toward a key support level that has traders debating its next big move. Some analysts believe a bounce is possible but others think momentum is fading as attention shifts to newer Ethereum-based tokens. Chief among them is Layer Brett (LBRETT), a presale project already drawing comparisons to the viral breakouts of past meme cycles — and being tipped by some to deliver gains of more than 4600%. Pepe coin price prediction The Pepe coin price prediction has split opinions. On one side, bulls argue that PEPE still commands strong brand recognition as one of the leading meme tokens launched in 2023. Supporters point to deep liquidity and an established holder base as signs the token can recover quickly if market sentiment turns risk-on again. On the other side, skeptics highlight that PEPE has already seen its parabolic run and now struggles to find fresh catalysts. With the token sitting near crucial support, a break lower could undermine confidence further. Analysts who take the bearish view believe the best-case scenario is sideways trading, while more optimistic traders argue a rebound is still possible if volumes pick up. Layer Brett’s breakout potential While PEPE wrestles with support, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is climbing the charts of investor interest. Starting at just $0.0058 in presale, the project has already pulled in more than $4 million, a figure that shows how quickly demand is accelerating. Staking rewards are still sitting in the hundreds of percent — currently above 600% APY — though they reduce as more holders lock in, giving early movers the best shot at outsized gains. What sets Layer Brett apart is its Ethereum Layer 2 backbone. Low fees and faster speeds are paired with real utility features: NFT launches, gamified staking and cross-chain bridging all appear on the roadmap. Buying has also been kept simple, requiring only a wallet connection and ETH or USDT to secure tokens in minutes. It’s this blend of meme coin appeal and usable infrastructure that has analysts calling LBRETT the Ethereum meme with genuine staying power. Social traction and $1M giveaway tease Momentum behind Layer Brett isn’t just about numbers on a presale page. The project is seeing fast growth across social platforms, with Telegram and X groups closing in on 10k members each and TikTok already boasting over 25k followers. YouTube reviews are adding to the buzz, helping the token reach a wider audience. Adding to that excitement, the team has lined up a $1 million giveaway that has the community watching closely for details. It’s the kind of marketing push that keeps engagement levels high and helps LBRETT stand out against projects like PEPE, which are struggling to generate fresh momentum. PEPE vs. LBRETT — where traders see bigger upside For long-time holders, PEPE still has a role as one of the more established meme tokens, and any sharp market rally could lift its price off current support. But the ceiling may be limited compared to newer plays. With no major new catalysts, the risk is that PEPE trades sideways while attention drifts elsewhere. That’s where Layer Brett is capturing momentum. With a presale still under one cent, staking rewards in the hundreds of percent, viral growth across social media and a utility-driven roadmap, analysts suggest it could be on track for a move from $0.0058 to $1 — a return measured in multiples, not percentages. For traders seeking outsized opportunity, LBRETT is increasingly seen as the Ethereum meme play to watch in 2025. Early buyers are locking in LBRETT at presale — don’t miss your chance to do the same. Website: https://layerbrett.com Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X
2025/09/29
