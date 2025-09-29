2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
The Babylon community proposed to reduce the inflation rate of BABY tokens by approximately 30% and introduce a BTC-BABY co-staking function.

PANews reported on September 29th that the community of the Bitcoin staking protocol Babylon recently released a new proposal, "Reducing Inflation and Introducing Joint Staking," aimed at adjusting the BABY token economics, including reducing inflation and introducing BTC-BABY joint staking. The proposal proposes reducing the inflation rate by approximately 30%, from 8% per year to 5.5% per year, with the following specific distribution: ① 1% goes to Bitcoin (BTC) stakers, who can receive commissions from finality providers; ② 2% goes to BABY stakers, who can receive commissions from CometBFT validators. ③ An additional 2.35% goes to BTC stakers who stake both BTC and BABY as joint staking rewards. For every 20,000 BABY staked, one staked BTC is eligible for joint staking rewards. ④ Due to limitations in the Cosmos SDK, finality providers and CometBFT validators cannot collect commissions from joint staking rewards. To compensate for this limitation, 0.075% is allocated to active finality providers based on delegation size, and 0.075% is allocated to active CometBFT validators based on delegation size. Once the trustless Bitcoin custody protocol is ready, the token economics should be revisited and adjusted to drive adoption. Furthermore, the proposal proposes the introduction of a BTC-BABY co-staking feature, encouraging BTC stakers to also stake BABY and actively provide security for validation and finality. The more BABY staked, the greater the co-staking rewards received.
PANews2025/09/29 07:44
Nexo launched an initiative of $200 million crypto credit. Hence, the NEXO price is targeting $1.25. Also, the rise in futures demand could shape traders’ sentiment.
Tronweekly2025/09/29 07:32
The post 5 Coins to Buy Now That Ripple’s CEO is Sure XRP Will Join U.S. Crypto Reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto industry is excited after Ripple’s CEO stated XRP could be in U.S. crypto reserves. This could demonstrate how other governments can integrate digital money into their financial institutions, making XRP a store of value and cash flow mechanism. While XRP dominates this market, other cryptocurrencies are also worth considering for investment. These five coins might make smart investors rich. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin with Real Use Meme coins have captured the attention of investors worldwide, but few blend meme fun with practical use like Little Pepe ($LILPEPE). The project has gained significant momentum, raising $25.9 million in its presale and selling 15.9 billion tokens across 13 stages. Currently, it’s priced at $0.0022, and the price will increase as the early sale progresses. What sets Little Pepe apart from other meme coins is its solid token setup and the absence of trading fees. The project allocated 26.5% of its tokens for the early sale, 30% for long-term network reserves, and 13.5% for staking rewards, which provide additional benefits to holders without requiring extra work. With a 95% score from Certik checks, investors can trust its safety and promise to be open. Little Pepe also boasts a rapidly growing community of over 41,000 holders and 30,000 Telegram users. Mixing meme strength, faster Layer 2 tech, and active community involvement puts Little Pepe in a good spot to hit a $1 billion market value and get into the top 100 on CoinMarketCap. Flare (FLR): XRP’s Link to Decentralized Finance (DeFi) As Ripple continues to integrate XRP into traditional banks, Flare (FLR) is becoming a key component of the XRP ecosystem, particularly in decentralized finance (DeFi). The platform helps bring XRP into DeFi apps through its XRPFi plan, which is already garnering significant attention. Flare’s value has been rising steadily,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:19
Have you ever wondered which cryptocurrency could turn your early investment into a life-changing windfall? The excitement around the top […] The post MoonBull Puts Power in Your Hands: Vote, Earn, and Dominate the Top New Meme Coin to Watch as Turbo and Apecoin Make Moves appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 07:15
The post Referral Strength Beats Bonk Coin Forecast appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 02:00 Check how BlockDAG’s 25% referral rewards & $410M+ raised, prove it as the best crypto investment. Bonk coin price stalls near $0.000032.  BlockDAG’s presale has already attracted $410 million+, showing how strong community-driven economics can be. With more than 26.5 billion coins sold and 312,000 holders added, this project stands out because it isn’t based on hype alone. It’s 25% referral design makes every participant part of the growth machine, turning everyday activity into measurable progress. In comparison, Bonk coin remains steady at around $0.000032, yet its value still relies mostly on social momentum and short-lived campaigns across Solana exchanges. Without a reward system, it lacks the structure to scale sustainably. This face-off is more than a market comparison. It reveals which project is ready for long-term adoption. For people searching for the best crypto investment in 2025, BlockDAG (BDAG) referral system offers lasting strength, while Bonk shows the limits of meme-driven expansion. BlockDAG: 26.5B+ Coins Sold with Real Growth Incentives BlockDAG’s success is not just numbers on a screen; it reflects a model designed for fair growth. Its presale Batch 30 price is set at $0.03, yet those joining through referrals still pay only $0.0013. That gap delivers a 2,900% return compared to Batch 1. This isn’t random; it’s structured to reward active users. The 25% referral commission makes the difference. If someone introduces $1,000 of purchases, they immediately receive $250 in BDAG coins. The referred buyer also enjoys a bonus, ensuring both sides benefit. This dual advantage has spread fast without traditional marketing campaigns or influencer pushes. The proof is in the details: Between $405M–$410M+ raised in presale More than 26.5 billion coins have already been sold Over 312,000 holders worldwide 3 million+ daily users mining through the X1 app 20,000+…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:13
PANews reported on September 29 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 05:58 Beijing time, an address that had been dormant for 11.9 years was activated, containing 400 BTC (currently worth approximately US$44.32 million and worth approximately US$236,900 in 2013).
PANews2025/09/29 07:00
BlockDAG’s presale has already attracted $410 million+, showing how strong community-driven economics can be. With more than 26.5 billion coins […] The post $410M+ Raised by BlockDAG Highlights Referral Success as Bonk Coin Stalls at $0.000032 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 07:00
Bitcoin will perform like Nvidia and record several major corrections on its path to new all-time highs, analyst Jordi Visser said. The path to new Bitcoin (BTC) all-time highs will continue to feature major corrections of 20% or more, including possible corrections during Q4, despite it typically being a good quarter for crypto asset prices, according to market analyst Jordi Visser.Visser said Bitcoin is part of the AI trade and compared BTC to Nvidia, a high-performance computer chip manufacturer that has become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company and the first public company to hit a $4 trillion valuation. Visser said:As artificial intelligence takes over more sectors of the economy and replaces human labor, it will erode traditional companies and make stocks obsolete, driving investors to BTC, which will be the best store of value in the digital age, Visser predicted.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/29 06:06
In the same way that angel investors commit capital into a prospect that they feel will yield a positive return, online poker has its own version of investment known as staking. However, instead of the investment being a company, it’s a poker player. Here, a backer gives a player money to enter cash games or […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/29 05:59
Cardano’s upcoming upgrades could define whether its native token ADA breaks a multi-year ceiling. With Project Acropolis, Hydra adoption, and Ouroboros Leios ahead, the question is whether these technical milestones can reset Cardano’s market narrative and push ADA toward $3 by 2027.This predictive analysis was conducted through AI using sequence prompting, learning, and advanced reasoning. It should not be taken as financial advice. Readers should perform their own research and consider professional guidance before making investment decisions. Most importantly, this predictive analysis doesn’t consider additional developments such as institutional adoption, ETF approvals, or regulatory decisions. It’s solely pivoted on Cardano network upgrades and their impact on ADA. Cardano Network Upgrade Timeline and Expected Impact  UpgradeTimingTechnical focusWhy it matters for priceExpected ADA price range*Project AcropolisQ4 2025 – Q1 2026Modular node re-architectureImproves stability and shipping cadence; lowers execution risk$0.70 – $0.95Hydra adoption2026 (ongoing)L2 “heads” for low-latency settlementDelivers faster, cheaper UX if apps integrate$0.90 – $1.40Ouroboros LeiosMid–late 2026 (testnet first)Parallelism at base layerRe-rates capacity and long-term utility if metrics hold$1.30 – $2.20Post-Leios path to Mega2027+Advanced scaling roadmapCompounds if delivery stays consistent$2.00 – $3.50 *Ranges reflect tech-to-adoption pathways, not market timing calls. How Cardano Upgrades Translate To ADA Price Markets reward credible execution and user impact. Three channels matter: Throughput and UX → activity and TVL narrative: Faster, cheaper, smoother apps attract users and volume. Developer velocity → shorter time-to-feature: Modular code and stable tooling speed delivery. That reduces the “execution discount.” Transparency and governance discipline: Clear milestones and reporting lower perceived risk. Price moves when those channels show verifiable proof, not promises. Project Acropolis: Credibility and Velocity Uplift Why this can move ADA price toward $0.90–$0.95 Acropolis modularizes the node and reduces operational friction. That makes maintenance easier and future features faster to ship. Stake pool operators should see lower resource strain and fewer regressions. Release cadence should improve. Markets price this as a lower execution risk premium. If monthly releases arrive cleanly, confidence rises. That supports a re-rating into the $0.90 area. Downside remains $0.70 riskIf Acropolis slips or spawns hotfix churn, the execution discount returns. SPO frustration or reliability incidents would cap sentiment. Price gravitates toward $0.70 until stability improves. Proof to watch Smooth minor releases for several months. Positive SPO feedback on performance and uptime. More merged PRs and contributor breadth. Hydra: Adoption-Driven Valuation, Not Version Bumps Why this can move ADA toward $1.20–$1.40 Hydra only matters when top dApps integrate it and publish before/after metrics. Users must experience material latency and cost gains. That lifts activity and strengthens Cardano’s competitive UX story. Named integrations create a visible moat. One flagship success can push ADA through $1.20. Several production heads with public metrics can sustain $1.30–$1.40. But it can stall under $1. If Hydra stays niche or tooling remains complex, users see no change. Markets fade the hype and keep ADA range-bound. Proof to watch Production Hydra heads with regular settlement. Public case studies from major dApps. Wallet and SDK support that hides Hydra complexity. Ouroboros Leios: The Base-Layer Scaling Catalyst Why this can move ADA toward $1.30–$2.20 Leios separates proposal and validation to introduce parallelism. Strong, reproducible testnet metrics signal a credible path to higher base-layer capacity. That expands the feasible app set and reduces future congestion risk. Markets reward capacity plus decentralization. A stable Leios testnet reframes Cardano’s throughput story. ADA can re-rate toward $2 if the evidence holds. Conversely, it could cap near $1.20. If metrics wobble or rollout drags, the scaling story weakens. Without clear gains, capital rotates to faster-shipping ecosystems. Proof to watch Clear testnet milestones with published performance. Compatibility notes that ease dApp migration. Operator feedback on security and stability. Post-Leios To $3+ Why this can stretch ADA to $2.00–$3.50 by 2027 The path above $3 requires compounding: Acropolis sustains faster shipping and fewer incidents. Hydra powers several marquee apps with public wins. Leios transitions from testnet to staged mainnet usage without regressions. Tooling makes advanced features invisible to users. That combination reduces risk, boosts activity, and attracts builders. Markets then price a durable execution premium. The result supports a $2–$3.50 band. However, security incidents, missed milestones, or weak app traction will compress multiples. Narrative slips, and ADA trades with beta rather than a premium. Critical Outlook Each upgrade builds on the last. Acropolis enables faster shipping, Hydra requires adoption, and Leios brings the base-layer scaling narrative. Mega remains an aspirational horizon. For ADA to cross $3, Cardano must convert research depth into visible user impact. Investors should watch for proof in live dApps, validator feedback, and transparent reporting.  Overall, execution, not promises, will determine if Cardano reclaims a premium in the Layer-1 market.
Coinstats2025/09/29 05:28
