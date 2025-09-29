2025-09-29 Monday

Nonprofit Launches Tool For User-Tailored Climate Solutions

Nonprofit Launches Tool For User-Tailored Climate Solutions

The post Nonprofit Launches Tool For User-Tailored Climate Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peconic, N.Y.: Al Krupski, a fourth generation farmer and owner of Krupski Farms in Peconic, New York, holds dry soil that he describes as “powder” in one of his pumpkin fields, on Nov. 19, 2024. Long Island has undergone a three-month drought since an August 21 deluge of rain. (Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images) Newsday via Getty Images Project Drawdown is a nonprofit that has established a leadership stance in utilizing sound science to shape climate action around the world. At NYC Climate Week, Project Drawdown executive director Jon Foley announced a new initiative called Drawdown Explorer. What is that, and why does it matter? Before expanding on that question, it is useful to frame the problem. Climate change is a crisis that touches every corner of the planet. While climate has always changed, anthropogenic activities have modified and amplified the natural variability of climate on Earth. To use an analogy, grass grows naturally, but it grows differently when you fertilize your lawn. Trees fall naturally in the forest due to age, wind or other factors, but that does not mean that a chainsaw is a hoax. NEW YORK SOCIETY FOR ETHICAL CULTURE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2018/09/24: Lauren Zullo, director of sustainability at Jonathan Rose Companies – DRAWDOWN: The most comprehensive plan ever proposed to reverse global warming, presented at the New York Society for Ethical Culture. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images) LightRocket via Getty Images In 2014, Entrepreneur and author Paul Hawken and more than 200 researchers founded Project Drawdown. In just over a decade, Project Drawdown is considered one of the most trustworthy, robust and influential databases of climate solutions. Founded in 2014 by Author and Entrepreneur Paul Hawken in collaboration with over 200 researchers, Project Drawdown is one of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 08:31
Today’s Wordle #1563 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 29th

Today’s Wordle #1563 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 29th

The post Today’s Wordle #1563 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 29th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Another weekend bites the dust. Hum a little Queen while you read that line. And another one’s gone, another one’s gone, another weekend bites the dust. It’s crazy out there, folks. Stay safe and hug your loved ones close. We can solve this Wordle while we’re at it. Looking for Sunday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: BLAME (134 words remaining) The Hint: Treating someone with respect and dignity. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. I suppose it’s ironic that I started with BLAME — a national pastime these days — and ended with CIVIL, something our society could use…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 08:13
Did The Gold Standard Fail?

Did The Gold Standard Fail?

The post Did The Gold Standard Fail? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The gold standard is a profile in power. So LBJ conspired to get rid of it. (Photo by UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images The gold standard did not prevent the hyperinflation of the 1970s, or the slowdown in growth the American economy in the 2000s. The gold standard ended in 1971—what can it mean that it failed to prevent ill outcomes after it settled on the ash heap of history? It is a common argument among Bitcoiners. If gold had fully succeeded, it would have prevented its demise. The very departure of gold from the global monetary system—at the hands, to be sure, of political (particularly American) leadership determined to kill it and never have it return—means that gold was not good enough to base a monetary system. Because gold could not see itself through the very fight for its existence, it failed. And in failing, it has ceded the ground for a superior alternative of anther nature. Bitcoiners can be suspicious of the gold standard on a number of particular counts. The transactions medium could never generally be gold itself, because it was cumbersome to divide into very small, or to use in very large units, and the location of the actual stuff determined where a transaction could take place. It was not convenient enough for carrying or on a storage basis, or large enough in value, to be good for the total money supply of the economy. On these and other criteria, Bitcoiners will wonder if gold was not an inferior, if impressive predecessor to their own new ingenious medium. Gold had its day. It fought the fight and lost, creating space for a usurper to rise up from the cleared ground. Fiat money has held sway for fifty years, but the emerging hegemon is Bitcoin. Gold is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 08:04
Babylon Proposes BTC-BABY Joint Staking to Reduce Inflation

Babylon Proposes BTC-BABY Joint Staking to Reduce Inflation

The post Babylon Proposes BTC-BABY Joint Staking to Reduce Inflation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Babylon community proposes joint BTC-BABY staking and inflation reduction. Inflation reduced from 8% to 5.5% annually. Increased incentives for BTC holders to stake BABY tokens. Babylon’s Bitcoin staking protocol community announced a proposal on September 29 to adjust BABY token economics, aiming to cut inflation and introduce BTC-BABY joint staking. This adjustment, reducing inflation from 8% to 5.5%, alters token distribution, incentivizing BTC and BABY co-staking, and impacts Bitcoin’s DeFi role. Babylon Plans Inflation Cut from 8% to 5.5% Babylon Protocol’s latest proposal, crafted by its community, aims at drastically realigning BABY token economics. Through reduced inflation and the introduction of BTC-BABY joint staking, stakers stand to receive greater rewards. David Tse, Babylon’s founder, articulated the proposal’s significance, especially its focus on making Bitcoin more productive. The new proposal allocates inflation differently, now rewarding BTC and BABY stakers with targeted distributions of 1% and 2% respectively. Additionally, co-stakers of BTC and BABY will enjoy a 2.35% inflation allocation. This move intends to foster deeper network participation, underscoring an enhanced protocol security posture. “This proposal seeks to get support from the Babylon community regarding adjusting BABY tokenomics, including reducing inflation and introducing BTC-BABY co-staking. Babylon is about building native use cases for Bitcoin. It makes Bitcoin productive, trustlessly.” — David Tse, Founder, Babylon Chain BABY and BTC Joint Staking: Enhancing Protocol Engagement Did you know? Babylon becomes the first protocol to utilize Bitcoin’s script and vaults for cryptographic slashing and rewards without bridges. Bitcoin (BTC) recently reached a price of $112,190.55, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The cryptocurrency holds a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, representing a 57.78% dominance in the market. Over the past 24 hours, BTC’s trading volume shifted by 32.02% to $33.30 billion. With a current circulating supply of 19.93 million coins, BTC’s overall performance shows a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 08:00
Costly Free Agents Help Yankees And Dodgers Reach Playoffs Again

Costly Free Agents Help Yankees And Dodgers Reach Playoffs Again

The post Costly Free Agents Help Yankees And Dodgers Reach Playoffs Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lured by the largest and longest contract in baseball history, Juan Soto jumped from the Mets to the Yankees and hit a career-best 43 homers. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images Follow the money. That time-tested philosophy bookended the 2025 baseball season, which began with a pair of record free-agent signings and ended with two of the three top-paid teams in the playoffs. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees – last year’s World Series opponents — invested heavily in the open market and reaped big dividends as a result. The New York Mets, another big-spending team, weren’t so fortunate. Soto’s Windfall After a wild winter bidding war, the Mets lured slugging outfielder Juan Soto from the Yankees with a record contract of $765 million, to be paid up-front over 15 years at an average annual rate of $51 million. Then the crosstown Yankees used some of the money ticketed for Soto on an eight-year, $218 million pact for star starting pitcher Max Fried. It was the largest and longest contract ever given a left-handed pitcher. Sandwiched between Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso in a potent Mets lineup, Soto hit a career-best 43 home runs and just missed a rare 40/40 season when he finished with a league-leading 38 stolen bases. In his first year with the Yankees after signing an eight-year contract, Max Fried led the majors with 19 wins and filled the void created by Gerrit Cole’s Tommy John surgery. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images) Getty Images After replacing injured Gerrit Cole (Tommy John surgery) as ace of the Yankees, Fried fried opponents with a career-best 19 wins, most in the major leagues, and a 2.86 earned run average, pitching the Yankees into the playoffs. Along with the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yankees proved…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 07:49
Pro-crypto New York Mayor Eric Adams withdraws from re-election campaign due to financial woes

Pro-crypto New York Mayor Eric Adams withdraws from re-election campaign due to financial woes

PANews reported on September 29th that New York City Mayor Eric Adams has suspended his re-election campaign, adding uncertainty to the battle for control of America's largest city. In a nearly nine-minute video posted on Platform X on Sunday, Adams stated that media speculation about his future and the Campaign Finance Committee withholding millions of dollars in funds have undermined his ability to raise serious campaign funds, but he will continue to fight for the city. While Adams did not mention cryptocurrency in his statement, he has been a longtime supporter, receiving his first three salaries in Bitcoin and spearheading New York's first cryptocurrency summit, where he welcomed industry professionals to the city in May. He has also previously called for the repeal of Bitcoin licensing regulations, which have made New York one of the most heavily regulated cryptocurrency jurisdictions in the United States. The mayor did not endorse any of his three rivals: Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa. After he suspended his campaign, prediction markets showed Cuomo's support rising, with his chances of winning increasing from 11% to nearly 15%, while Mamdani remained the overwhelming favorite, with markets predicting an 84.6% chance of victory.
PANews2025/09/29 07:29
Analysts: Expect Bitcoin to experience a sharp correction before hitting a new all-time high

Analysts: Expect Bitcoin to experience a sharp correction before hitting a new all-time high

PANews reported on September 29th that according to Cointelegraph, market analyst Jordi Visser stated that while the fourth quarter is often a buoyant period for crypto asset prices, Bitcoin's path to a record high of $112,046 is subject to corrections of 20% or more, and the fourth quarter is no exception. He compared Bitcoin to Nvidia, which has become the world's most valuable company and the first to reach $4 trillion, noting that in less than three years since the launch of ChatGPT, Nvidia's stock price has risen by over 1,000%, with five corrections of over 20% before reaching new all-time highs. This trend is expected to be true for Bitcoin. Visser predicts that the development of artificial intelligence will erode traditional companies and make stocks obsolete, leading investors to turn to Bitcoin, making it the best store of value in the digital age. Currently, while gold and stocks are reaching new highs, Bitcoin is trading around $110,000, down approximately 11% from its all-time high. Investors are divided on whether Bitcoin can reach new highs in the fourth quarter. Regulatory hurdles and the slow progress of the US's strategic Bitcoin reserve have tempered the expectations of some analysts, who previously believed that government purchases of Bitcoin would be the primary catalyst for Bitcoin's price by 2025.
PANews2025/09/29 07:21
Pro-crypto NYC Mayor Eric Adams drops out of reelection race, citing finance woes

Pro-crypto NYC Mayor Eric Adams drops out of reelection race, citing finance woes

Adams declined to endorse any of his three opponents, Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa.
Coinstats2025/09/29 07:21
London trial of 60,000 Bitcoin money laundering case to begin soon, with Chinese victims testifying remotely

London trial of 60,000 Bitcoin money laundering case to begin soon, with Chinese victims testifying remotely

PANews reported on September 29th, citing Caixin, that Southwark Crown Court, located not far from the iconic Tower Bridge in London, has once again become a global hotspot. At 10:30 a.m. local time on September 29th, Qian Zhimin, the principal suspect in the UK's largest Bitcoin money laundering case and the massive illegal fundraising operation in Tianjin, China, will appear in court there. The trial is expected to last 12 weeks and conclude before Christmas. During this time, Chinese police officers will testify in person in London, and several Chinese victims will testify remotely via video link from the Tianjin court. These arrangements are made possible within the framework of judicial cooperation between China and the UK.
PANews2025/09/29 07:17
Jump’s Firedancer Team Proposes Removing Solana Block Limit After Alpenglow Upgrade

Jump’s Firedancer Team Proposes Removing Solana Block Limit After Alpenglow Upgrade

PANews reported on September 29th that according to The Block, Jump Crypto's Firedancer team is building a high-performance client for Solana. Their SIMD-0370 proposal proposes removing the current fixed limit of 60 million CUs per block (a previous proposal had raised this limit to 100 million) after Solana's major Alpenglow upgrade, scheduled for testing later this year. Without a fixed limit, block size would adjust based on the transaction volume accommodated by high-performance validators, while weaker validators would automatically abstain from voting on oversized blocks by skipping the voting mechanism. The proposal argues that removing the limit would encourage well-funded block producers to upgrade their hardware and add more transactions to increase revenue, incentivizing others to follow suit, creating a "flywheel effect" and increasing the average capacity of validator clients. Roger Wattenhofer, head of research at Anza and a driving force behind Solana's Alpenglow upgrade, supports removing the limit but also expresses concerns about potential centralization and network stability risks. He stated that these issues are solvable and that he has been a staunch supporter of removing the limit.
PANews2025/09/29 07:16
