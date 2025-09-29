2025-09-29 Monday

UK mandates paid jobs for long-term unemployed youth

The post UK mandates paid jobs for long-term unemployed youth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chancellor Rachel Reeves will announce that the UK government will require every young person out of work or education for 18 months to take up a paid job. Central to Labour’s Youth Guarantee programme, the plan represents one of the most radical attempts in years to address Britain’s persistent rates of long-term youth unemployment. In a speech at the Labour Party conference, Reeves will argue that she is committed to nothing less than the abolition of long-term youth unemployment. Under the scheme, those aged 16-24 and out of work for at least 18 months would be given a job offer they would have to take. Those who decline could face sanctions, including a reduction in benefits. Reeves will say the policy is not just about jobs, “It is also about dignity. “We will not allow a generation of young people to languish, without hope or prospects for the future — locked out from security and the fair chance that good work brings,” she will say. The Labour government is adamant that this is not about punishing the young, but preventing them from being left behind in a shifting economy. Budget will decide funding and scope The scheme will be detailed in the Budget on November 26. Ministers will detail whether jobs will be directly funded by the government or subsidised through incentives to employers. The scheme only applies to those in the specified age group and who have been on Universal Credit for 18 months. That means some groups of people — like young adults not claiming benefits, or the recently unemployed — will not be eligible. Officials concede that it is hard to be certain that the scheme creates new jobs rather than filling those that would have been taken anyway. Critics fear the government could pay employers to…
2025/09/29 08:37
Recall – Rank The World’s Best AI

Michael Sena is the CSO and Co-founder of Recall, an on-chain arena where the community evaluates, ranks, and rewards the best AI.
2025/09/29 08:36
Ripple CEO’s Past Words On XRP’s Utility Resonate Today As Community Awaits ETF Decision

The post Ripple CEO’s Past Words On XRP’s Utility Resonate Today As Community Awaits ETF Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CEO’s Past Words On XRP’s Utility Resonate Today As Community Awaits ETF Decision Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ripple-ceos-past-words-on-xrps-utility-resonate-today-as-community-awaits-etf-decision/
2025/09/29 08:35
Russia and Brazil Forge Tighter Multilateral Grip With BRICS, G20, UN Moves

The post Russia and Brazil Forge Tighter Multilateral Grip With BRICS, G20, UN Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russia and Brazil are aligning strategies across BRICS, the UN, and G20 to expand emerging economies’ influence, reshape global governance, and deepen their strategic partnership worldwide. Russia and Brazil Build Coordinated Front to Reshape UN, BRICS, and G20 Flow BRICS, the United Nations (UN), and the Group of 20 (G20) were central to discussions between […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/russia-and-brazil-forge-tighter-multilateral-grip-with-brics-g20-un-moves/
2025/09/29 08:32
BlockDAG Beats AVAX, SUI & PEPE

The post BlockDAG Beats AVAX, SUI & PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 03:00 Find the best crypto to stake today. BlockDAG’s 25% referral bonus and 2,900% ROI outshine Avalanche price moves, SUI growth, and PEPE hype. Avalanche gained 3.8% this week while SUI surged 8%. Many people chase these short-term moves when picking the best crypto to stake. But lasting gains usually come from projects that combine strong structures with real earning systems, not just price jumps. That is why BlockDAG is in focus right now. With more than $410 million raised, over 26.5 billion coins sold, and a referral payout of 25%, it offers a model where holders don’t just keep coins; they multiply them and expand their networks worldwide. When you compare this setup with Avalanche, SUI, or PEPE, the difference becomes clear. BlockDAG: Referral Power and Real Growth BlockDAG sits at the top because it rewards users directly for building the network. Its plan gives a 25% commission on each BDAG coin purchase through your invite. For example, if someone you invite spends $1,000, you instantly receive $250 in BDAG coins. There is no delay, no waiting period, and no tricks. While many presales give only 5–10% commissions or none at all, BlockDAG’s approach is built to scale faster. The figures prove the point. More than $410M is raised, 26.5B coins have already been sold, and the locked presale entry price remains $0.0013 while the current batch 30 price sits at $0.03. This gives early buyers a massive 2,900% ROI. With the referral system added on top, growth becomes even stronger. Each buyer is both a holder and a promoter, fueling the community and creating steady expansion. The presale is now in batch 30, with the launch set for October 1. At that time, the full system, from miner sync to the BlockDAG…
2025/09/29 08:10
Best Crypto to Stake for Solid Returns: BlockDAG, Avalanche, SUI, and PEPE Compared

Avalanche gained 3.8% this week while SUI surged 8%. Many people chase these short-term moves when picking the best crypto […] The post Best Crypto to Stake for Solid Returns: BlockDAG, Avalanche, SUI, and PEPE Compared appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/29 08:00
Philadelphia Eagles Prove They’re Still NFL’s Team To Beat After Knocking Off Previously Unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The post Philadelphia Eagles Prove They’re Still NFL’s Team To Beat After Knocking Off Previously Unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Philadelphia Eagles continue to show their championship mettle in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles remain undefeated through the first four weeks of the season. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Getty Images The Philadelphia Eagles are still the NFL’s team to beat through the first quarter of the season. While it didn’t look pretty and it wasn’t perfect, the Eagles defeated one of their biggest threats in the previously unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s no secret that Philadelphia had struggled in Tampa in recent years, ending their 2023 season with a blowout playoff loss at Raymond James Stadium before losing once again in Week 4 last year. Those two losses were by a combined score of 65-25. Entering today’s game, it was once again scorching hot at 88 degrees – it felt like over 100 degrees – and the Eagles were still able to outplay the Buccaneers, leading the game by as many as 18 points. Through the first quarter of the season, the Eagles entered the late afternoon games of Week 4 as one of just two undefeated teams in the NFC. And while the execution hasn’t been perfect, the Eagles remain the team to beat in the NFL as the undefeated Super Bowl champions. “It was a great team win,” said Jalen Hurts after the game. “Another great win, finding a way to win. This has been a challenging environment to play in. A really good opponent for us over the years. Just proud of the way we competed. Didn’t quit, found a way situationally to an extent.” They hardly look as dominant as they were last season, when they won 16 of their final 17 games, including their four playoff games by a combined score of 145-to-77, an average margin of 19.3 points…
2025/09/29 07:52
Pi Network’s Big Event Reaches Halfway Point: Key Updates for Pioneers

The optional midpoint check-in took place last week.
2025/09/29 07:45
Vanguard’s Historic Pivot Is Brewing—Crypto Access May Never Look the Same Again: Report

Vanguard may be preparing one of the most shocking U-turns in financial history as it eyes unlocking crypto ETF access for millions of investors. Vanguard Considers Opening Doors to Crypto ETFs in Massive Strategic Shift One of the most conservative giants in global finance may be on the verge of a dramatic turn. Vanguard, the […]
2025/09/29 07:30
Shareholders Approve Kimono-Maker Marusho Hotta’s ‘Bitcoin Japan’ Rebrand

The Japanese kimono and textiles maker Marusho Hotta is set to confirm it will change its name to Bitcoin Japan.
2025/09/29 07:30
