Bursa MEXC
/
Știri cripto
/
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
XRP Price To Hit $20-$30 by 2026, Says Top Analyst
The post XRP Price To Hit $20-$30 by 2026, Says Top Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP Price To Hit $20-$30 by 2026, Says Top Analyst appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP has spent the past two months consolidating after a sharp run earlier this year, with prices moving between $2.70 and $3.00. However, analyst Zach Rector expects major inflows into the soon-to-launch XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which he believes could support much higher prices. Why the High Targets Remain Rector argues that the data backs up his stance. The CME Group reported that XRP futures have reached a four-month milestone, with nearly 400,000 contracts traded and $18 billion in notional volume. This equals about 6 billion XRP changing hands, or 6% of the total supply. Based on this activity, Rector projects that the XRP spot ETFs set to launch in October could attract between $10 and $20 billion in inflows during their first year. He sees this level of demand as enough to push XRP into a $20 to $30 price range by 2026, even under conservative assumptions. Short-term volatility, he says, should be treated as “noise” compared to the bigger picture of institutional adoption. Community and Market Sentiment Despite the pullback, the XRP community continues to show strength. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently praised the turnout at an event in South Korea, calling it a reflection of the asset’s global following. Upcoming milestones include Ripple’s Swell conference in November, where new partnerships may be highlighted. ETFs and Institutional Demand Several crypto ETFs have been approved this year, expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum to include assets such as XRP, Solana, and Cardano. Rector says the inclusion of XRP in funds like the Nasdaq Crypto Index is a strong signal of growing institutional confidence. He argues that inflows from Wall Street firms could act as a supply shock since most XRP is held…
XRP
$2.8511
+2.67%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.010318
-1.78%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 09:38
Distribuire
Experts Say Circle’s Reversibility Feature Will Align USDC With Traditional Finance
The post Experts Say Circle’s Reversibility Feature Will Align USDC With Traditional Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Some industry voices believe Circle’s plan to introduce a transaction reversibility feature could reinforce bitcoin’s appeal as a censorship-resistant asset. Institutional Integration vs. Core Crypto Principles Recent reports indicating that Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, is weighing whether to add a feature which will enable transaction reversal in certain circumstances has sparked controversy. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/experts-say-circles-reversibility-feature-will-align-usdc-with-traditional-finance/
USDC
$0.9994
--%
COM
$0.010318
-1.78%
CORE
$0.384
+0.26%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 09:35
Distribuire
Xavier Worthy Has Career Day For Chiefs In Return From Shoulder Injury
The post Xavier Worthy Has Career Day For Chiefs In Return From Shoulder Injury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy makes a reception against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of the Chiefs’ Sept. 28 victory. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images In Sunday’s 37-20 victory, the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t waste any time getting Xavier Worthy back into the mix. On their very first offensive play, the Chiefs sent Worthy in motion. The second-year wide receiver, who saw his first game action since injuring his shoulder in Week One, ran behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes before catching the pass for no gain. Although that play only netted the Chiefs yardage because of a facemask penalty on Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Worthy, who wore a brace on his shoulder, said he was glad to get an early test of his shoulder out of the way. That play was also an indication of how the Chiefs would cleverly deploy Worthy on end-arounds and motions against the Ravens. “Matt (Nagy) used him the right way,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, “put him in great positions.” On their second offensive series, Worthy went in motion before hauling in a 37-yard go route vs. Humphrey who was in man coverage. “Good to get him going early in the game,” Mahomes said, “and have that threat for the rest of the game.” With 6:46 left in the first half, Worthy’s end-around run netted for 35 yards, representing the Chiefs’ longest rush of the season to date. It wasn’t the only record Worthy set. He recorded a career-high 83 receiving yards. (His previous high for a regular-season game was 79 yards against Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day of last year.) “He’s just so explosive,” Mahomes said. His Week Four performance, which included 38 rushing yards, helped the Chiefs…
COM
$0.010318
-1.78%
CITY
$0.9592
+0.91%
PHOTO
$0.8029
+14.08%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 09:11
Distribuire
The buyer of Hypurr#21, which was sold at the highest price of 9999 HYPE, was the digital asset service provider Flowdesk.
PANews reported on September 29 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the buyer of Hypurr#21, which was sold at the highest price of 9999 HYPE, was Flowdesk, a digital asset service provider established in 2020 (valued at US$250 million in 24 years), and the seller was 0xguni (Hyperliquid user name is thank you JEFF).
HYPE
$45.86
+5.79%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/29 08:43
Distribuire
Singapore & UAE Top List as Most Crypto-Obsessed Nations, says ApeX Report
As cryptocurrency adoption accelerates worldwide, certain nations stand out for their enthusiastic embrace of digital assets. Recent research reveals that Singapore and the United Arab Emirates lead the global ranks, showcasing the highest levels of engagement through varied indicators like ownership rates, search interest, and infrastructure development. This trend underscores the growing mainstream acceptance of [...]
TOP
$0.000096
--%
APEX
$2.0509
+22.28%
LIKE
$0.007392
-3.25%
Distribuire
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/29 08:37
Distribuire
Hyperdrive: All markets have resumed operations and funds in affected accounts have been restored.
PANews reported on September 29th that Hyperdrive released an update regarding last weekend's security incident, stating that all markets have fully resumed operations and funds in all affected accounts have been restored. An investigation confirmed that the affected transactions were limited to the USDT0 main market and the fund pool market. The findings indicate that this was a sophisticated attack launched by a known threat actor with ties to high-profile attacks on other protocols. The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released in due course. Affected users have been appropriately addressed, and a full post-incident report is expected to be released in the coming days.
FUND
$0.0169
+4.32%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/29 08:35
Distribuire
The Hypurr NFT floor price is currently approximately $62,000, and the 24-hour trading volume is approximately $38.48 million.
PANews reported on September 29th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the Hypurr NFT floor price reached 1,315 HYPE (US$62,000), with a 24-hour trading volume of 821,000 HYPE, worth approximately US$38.48 million. NFT #2681 was sold at the current high of 4,500 HYPE, worth approximately US$210,000. The address 0xb71...3bc5c is the top individual holder, holding 13 NFTs.
NFT
$0.0000004326
-0.34%
1
$0.006641
+3.71%
HYPE
$45.86
+5.79%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/29 08:27
Distribuire
New Report Highlights the Top 2 Crypto Hotspots in the World
A new report from ApeX Protocol highlights Singapore and the United Arab Emirates as the most crypto-focused nations, with ownership […] The post New Report Highlights the Top 2 Crypto Hotspots in the World appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
APEX
$2.0509
+22.28%
Distribuire
Coindoo
2025/09/29 08:21
Distribuire
Trader @qwatio closed his BTC and XRP short positions at a loss of $3.45 million and then shorted XRP again
PANews reported on September 29th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, as major cryptocurrencies rebounded at 6:00 PM, trader @qwatio closed out his BTC and XRP short positions with stop-loss orders to avoid liquidation risk. This short-selling operation resulted in a loss of $3.45 million. However, five minutes after closing their positions, the trader opened a new position: continuing to short XRP. This trader's characteristic is that after closing their positions, they immediately reopened in the same direction, but at a higher price than the previous closing price of $2.71, to $2.85. Notably, the liquidation price for this new position was set at $2.91, only about two percentage points away from the current price.
TRADER
$0.0000981
-3.53%
BTC
$112,154.24
+2.51%
XRP
$2.8511
+2.67%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/29 08:16
Distribuire
Nate Geraci: The next few weeks will be crucial for spot cryptocurrency ETFs
PANews reported on September 29th that Nate Geraci, president of investment advisory firm NovaDius Wealth Management, wrote on the X platform: "The coming weeks will be crucial for spot cryptocurrency ETFs, as the US SEC's final deadlines for multiple applications are approaching. This week, the Canary spot Litecoin ETF application will face its deadline. Subsequently, SOL, DOGE, XRP, ADA, and HBAR will also see their final decisions (although the SEC may approve any or all of them at any time)."
SOL
$206
+3.36%
DOGE
$0.22991
+1.31%
XRP
$2.8511
+2.67%
Distribuire
PANews
2025/09/29 07:59
Distribuire
Știri în tendințe
Mai mult
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase