Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy makes a reception against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of the Chiefs' Sept. 28 victory. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images In Sunday's 37-20 victory, the Kansas City Chiefs didn't waste any time getting Xavier Worthy back into the mix. On their very first offensive play, the Chiefs sent Worthy in motion. The second-year wide receiver, who saw his first game action since injuring his shoulder in Week One, ran behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes before catching the pass for no gain. Although that play only netted the Chiefs yardage because of a facemask penalty on Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Worthy, who wore a brace on his shoulder, said he was glad to get an early test of his shoulder out of the way. That play was also an indication of how the Chiefs would cleverly deploy Worthy on end-arounds and motions against the Ravens. "Matt (Nagy) used him the right way," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, "put him in great positions." On their second offensive series, Worthy went in motion before hauling in a 37-yard go route vs. Humphrey who was in man coverage. "Good to get him going early in the game," Mahomes said, "and have that threat for the rest of the game." With 6:46 left in the first half, Worthy's end-around run netted for 35 yards, representing the Chiefs' longest rush of the season to date. It wasn't the only record Worthy set. He recorded a career-high 83 receiving yards. (His previous high for a regular-season game was 79 yards against Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day of last year.) "He's just so explosive," Mahomes said. His Week Four performance, which included 38 rushing yards, helped the Chiefs…