Singapore and UAE Top Global Crypto Adoption Rankings

Singapore and UAE Top Global Crypto Adoption Rankings

The post Singapore and UAE Top Global Crypto Adoption Rankings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) now lead the world in cryptocurrency adoption, a new ApeX Protocol study shows. Singapore’s rapid increase in digital asset ownership and unmatched crypto-related search activity secured the top spot, while the UAE followed closely. The findings highlight a global trend toward broader integration of digital assets, with the US, Canada, and Turkey also ranking among the most active markets. Singapore’s Rapid Rise in Digital Asset Ownership Singapore achieved a perfect composite score of 100, driven by a sharp increase in cryptocurrency ownership and public interest. According to the ApeX Protocol report, 24.4% of Singapore’s population holds digital assets—more than double the 11% recorded just a year earlier. Search activity underscores this growth: the city-state logged around 2,000 crypto-related queries per 100,000 residents, the highest rate globally. Sponsored Sponsored The most “crypto-obsessed” nations Source: ApeX Protocol This rapid adoption reflects Singapore’s efforts to create a clear regulatory environment while supporting fintech innovation. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has introduced licensing frameworks for digital payment token services and tightened consumer protection rules. These measures may have helped build trust and encouraged participation among both retail and institutional investors. While volatility in global markets continues, Singapore’s steady regulatory approach and strong technology infrastructure have positioned it as a key hub for digital finance in Asia. Analysts note that this mix of clear guidelines and growing public interest provides a foundation for sustained adoption and industry growth, even as broader economic conditions fluctuate. UAE’s Strong Growth and Expanding Market The United Arab Emirates ranked second with a composite score of 99.7, driven by 25.3% of its population owning cryptocurrencies. Crypto adoption in the UAE has grown by more than 210% in recent years, and it is supported by government initiatives to promote blockchain technology and attract global…
AlphaTON Buys $30M in TON, While This Meme Token Presale Forecasts 185× ROI for Retail Investors

AlphaTON Buys $30M in TON, While This Meme Token Presale Forecasts 185× ROI for Retail Investors

The post AlphaTON Buys $30M in TON, While This Meme Token Presale Forecasts 185× ROI for Retail Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A $30 Million Bet on TON Changes the Conversation AlphaTON Capital, formerly Portage Biotech, has made a bold entrance into the crypto treasury game. The firm confirmed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin (TON), with plans to scale holdings to as much as $100 million by the end of 2025. The move immediately caught the market’s eye. It showed that Toncoin, a project already integrated into Telegram’s growing ecosystem, is now being targeted by institutions. But for many retail investors, this also created a sense of distance. A $30 million buy-in is not a door most can walk through. Why Institutional Buys Signal the End of Early Gains When large firms buy tokens in bulk, they bring stability but also mark the close of the high-growth window. Bitcoin and Ethereum followed this path, and TON may be next. AlphaTON’s $30M purchase shows confidence, but retail traders know they are no longer early. History proves the biggest wins came before institutions arrived — Bitcoin miners in 2010, Ethereum ICO buyers in 2015, Dogecoin holders in 2017. Today, presales, like Moonshot MAGAX,  offer that same early-entry chance with low prices and open access. MAGAX Presale Gains Momentum With Meme-to-Earn Innovation Among current presales, MAGAX is making headlines for its unique approach. Branded as the world’s first Meme-to-Earn token, MAGAX rewards users for creating and sharing viral memes through its Loomint AI system. Instead of relying on top-down capital injections like TON, MAGAX grows from the bottom up. Every community meme fuels awareness. Every viral post brings new participants. This creates organic demand that doesn’t need corporate treasuries to survive. Stage 2 Presale Offers Window for Explosive Gains MAGAX is currently in Stage 2 of its presale, and interest is accelerating. Tokens remain priced at fractions of a cent, but demand is pushing…
Major Token Unlocks for Top Crypto Projects Scheduled

Major Token Unlocks for Top Crypto Projects Scheduled

The post Major Token Unlocks for Top Crypto Projects Scheduled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Token unlocks for OP, SUI, EIGEN, ENA include over $276 million in value. No official commentary from key leaders like Karl Floersch. Previously similar events caused short-term asset price dips. Multiple projects, including OP, SUI, EIGEN, and ENA, will release significant token quantities between September 30 and October 3, impacting the cryptocurrency market. The unlocking, totaling over $276 million, could influence market liquidity and price volatility amid investor speculation and potential trading shifts. Over $276 Million in Crypto Tokens Set to Unlock Immediate market implications include increased token supply, which may elevate short-term price volatility. Such unlock events have historically led to brief market dips as investors adjust their portfolios. Community and financial expert reactions, including commentary on social media and financial forums, show a mix of anticipation and caution. The lack of official statements from project leaders like Karl Floersch and Evan Cheng creates an atmosphere focused on market fundamentals rather than speculation. “In past precedents, project leads often avoid making comments on token unlock timing to prevent speculation and manipulation. Therefore, while quantitative data and analyses about the expected financial impacts have been outlined, direct quotes from project’s leadership regarding the unlocks have not been made available.” Historical Volatility Trends and Expert Analysis Did you know? In past unlock events, tokens like SUI and ARB experienced short-lived price drops between 5% and 15%, highlighting the potential volatility surrounding these cryptocurrency events. According to CoinMarketCap, Optimism (OP) currently trades at $0.68 with a market cap of $1.21 billion. The token has shown a 1.87% increase over 24 hours but decreased 9.67% over the past week. Its 30-day fluctuation reflects a slight dip of 1.43%, while 90-day statistics remain positive with a 19.72% rise. Optimism(OP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:25 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source:…
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Bears Aim for $165, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Named the Top Crypto to Buy

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Bears Aim for $165, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Named the Top Crypto to Buy

The post Solana Price Prediction: SOL Bears Aim for $165, While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Named the Top Crypto to Buy  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While Solana (SOL) is encountering bear pressure due to the possibility of falling to $165, a new altcoin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming popular. Having a price tag of $0.035 MUTM is also in stage 6 of its presale.  This phase is over 50% sold, and this is an indicator that the investors have less time to get before the window is closed. Mutuum Finance has true DeFi utility and innovative peer-to-peer and peer-to-contract lending, staking rewards, and solid security measures compared to SOL that is grappling with short-term volatility. Mutuum Finance may be the most appropriate cryptocurrency to invest at the end of September 2025. Solana Under Bearish Pressure With Key Breakdown Solana (SOL) is at a crossroad in the 4H chart because of the price movement being below the up-trending trendline and even at the key support region between the ranges of $214-210. This shift is reflecting bearish momentum, and technical analysts are looking at two important downside points to have the first target support at the $185 region and a more extreme possible retracement zone of $165 to $167 with further selling pressure.  Solana is still dominating, but its present structure indicates a period of consolidation or even more radical price reduction, something that is causing investors to find other options elsewhere to potentially more dynamically generate growth opportunity Mutuum Finance. Mutuum Finance Presale Triumph Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is showing good performance in its presale. The current phase is already 50% complete and sells tokens at 0.035. The investor demand is high and this project has already collected more than 16.5 million. One of the roadmap highlights of it is the introduction of a USD-denominated stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain which will grant it assistance to long-term value, introduce liquidity, and supply users with steady returns.  Sound…
ApeX Launches APEX Token Buyback Program, Covering $12 Million in Initial Funding and 50% of Future Protocol Revenue

ApeX Launches APEX Token Buyback Program, Covering $12 Million in Initial Funding and 50% of Future Protocol Revenue

PANews reported on September 29th that ApeX Protocol announced the launch of its APEX token buyback program, leveraging past revenue with a one-time investment of $12 million to kick off the program. Starting next week, 50% of ApeX Protocol's daily revenue, along with the pledged $12 million, will be used to repurchase APEX tokens from the open market. This allocation will gradually increase over time, eventually reaching 90% of all revenue. Starting next week, buybacks will occur weekly from the open market. All repurchased tokens will be transferred and locked to an on-chain public address, fully visible to community members.
I Say Tinnitus, TIN-Uh-Tus, You Say Tinnitus, Tuh-NITE-Us, Why It Matters To Business

I Say Tinnitus, TIN-Uh-Tus, You Say Tinnitus, Tuh-NITE-Us, Why It Matters To Business

The post I Say Tinnitus, TIN-Uh-Tus, You Say Tinnitus, Tuh-NITE-Us, Why It Matters To Business appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tinnitus word cloud concept illustration getty Most people know tinnitus as ringing in the ears. What sounds like a minor nuisance is, in reality, one of the most widespread but least addressed wellness issues of our time. Hundreds of millions of people live with it, often alongside stress, poor sleep, headaches, and declining performance at work. For businesses, tinnitus is not a fringe condition. It is an overlooked signal of how modern life undermines personal well-being and organizational productivity. The Tinnitus Opportunity Lies in the Many, Not the Few Traditional approaches to tinnitus have leaned heavily on clinical and medical management for the most severe cases. Severe tinnitus is devastating, but it represents only a fraction of the population. The bigger opportunity is with the many. Hundreds of millions experience tinnitus in milder but still life-altering forms, linked to stress, disrupted sleep, migraines, and daily fatigue. This perspective builds on a piece I co-authored with Michael Piskosz, Ringing True: Why Audiology Can’t Crack Tinnitus. We argued that audiology has failed to claim leadership on tinnitus, leaving patients underserved and confused by fragmented solutions. Hearing aids have often been marketed as fixes, yet this overlooks the majority who do not view hearing loss as their primary concern. Our conclusion then, and still today, is that focusing only on the few with severe tinnitus blinds the industry to the much larger population with occasional or moderate tinnitus, where both wellness and business opportunities reside. We often treat tinnitus as an isolated ear problem to be managed in clinical settings or with hearing aids. But this approach risks missing the bigger picture. If tinnitus is tied to stress, sleep disruption, headaches, and even cardiovascular health, then perhaps we have been starting at the wrong place. Addressing tinnitus as a whole means treating it…
SoftBank and Ark Join Tether’s $20 Billion Fundraising

SoftBank and Ark Join Tether’s $20 Billion Fundraising

The post SoftBank and Ark Join Tether’s $20 Billion Fundraising appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management join Tether’s $15-20 billion fundraising round. Tether aims for a $500 billion valuation. Larger stablecoin market shifts expected despite no direct statements. SoftBank Group and Ark Investment participate in Tether Holdings’ private fundraising, aiming to raise $15-20 billion, as reported by Bloomberg. This could elevate Tether’s valuation to $500 billion, impacting the stablecoin market significantly. Significant Capital Injection Set to Transform Tether’s Valuation Tether Holdings is in the process of privately placing 3% of its shares, aiming for $15 billion to $20 billion. SoftBank and Ark Invest Linked to Tether Fundraising. The successful completion of this fundraising initiative could see Tether’s valuation soar to $500 billion, a figure that would notably place it among the most valuable companies in both the crypto industry and broader private markets. Market analysts are closely observing these moves, as they could signal larger trends or shifts within cryptocurrency markets, particularly in stablecoin operations. The private placement of such significant capital reflects Tether’s strategy to bolster its market position amid increasing competition, notably from Circle’s USDC. Observers note that this strategic infusion of capital might presage accelerated innovation or further market consolidation within these realms. Citi Analyst, Analyst, Citi – “Stablecoins could reach $4 trillion in market value during a bull market scenario.” Bloomberg Potential Market Shifts as Tether Aims for $500 Billion Worth Did you know? The participation of SoftBank in Tether’s funding round follows its history of investing in technology advancements, a move that historically aligns with major technological or financial shifts in markets. CoinMarketCap data indicates that Tether USDt’s current price holds at $1.00 with a market cap of $174.42 billion. Trading volumes reached approximately $93.57 billion, marking a 12.92% change. Price changes remain stable, showing minimal fluctuations in recent periods, affirming Tether’s market…
The US SEC has begun to take action. Can the crypto treasury narrative continue?

The US SEC has begun to take action. Can the crypto treasury narrative continue?

On September 24, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) jointly announced that they would investigate more than 200 listed companies that had announced plans for crypto treasury, on the grounds that these companies generally experienced "abnormal stock price fluctuations" on the eve of the release of related news. Since MicroStrategy pioneered the addition of Bitcoin to its balance sheet, "crypto treasuries" have become a sensational "financial alchemy" in the US stock market. Newcomers like Bitmine and SharpLink have seen their share prices skyrocket dozens of times due to similar operations. According to data released by Architect Partners, since 2025, 212 new companies have announced plans to raise approximately $102 billion to purchase mainstream crypto assets such as BTC and ETH. However, while this capital frenzy has driven up prices, it has also sparked widespread skepticism. MSTR's mNAV (market capitalization to net asset value) plummeted from 1.6 to 1.2 within a month, while two-thirds of the top 20 crypto treasury companies have mNAVs below 1. Concerns about asset bubbles and insider trading are surging, and this new asset allocation trend is currently facing unprecedented regulatory challenges. How the Flywheel of Crypto Treasury Companies Works Caiku's financing flywheel is built on the mNAV mechanism, a reflexive flywheel logic that gives Caiku a seemingly unlimited supply of funds during a bull market. mNAV refers to the market-to-net-asset value ratio, calculated as the multiple of a company's market capitalization (P) relative to its net asset value per share (NAV). In the context of Caiku Strategy, NAV refers to the value of the digital assets it holds. When the stock price (P) exceeds the net asset value per share (NAV) (i.e., mNAV > 1), the company can continue to raise funds and reinvest the proceeds in digital assets. Each additional issuance and purchase increases the per-share holdings and book value, further strengthening the market's confidence in the company's narrative and driving the stock price higher. Thus, a closed-loop positive feedback loop begins to turn: mNAV rises → additional issuance → purchase of digital assets → increased per-share holdings → increased market confidence → further stock price increases. It is precisely because of this mechanism that MicroStrategy has been able to continuously raise funds to purchase Bitcoin over the past few years without significantly diluting its shares. Once the stock price and liquidity are pushed high enough, the company unlocks a whole host of institutional capital entry mechanisms: issuing financing instruments such as debt, convertible bonds, and preferred stock, converting the market narrative into assets on its books, which in turn drives up the stock price, creating a flywheel. The essence of this game lies in the complex resonance between stock price, narrative, and capital structure. However, mNAV is a double-edged sword. A premium can represent a high level of market confidence, or it can simply be speculation. Once mNAV converges to or falls below 1, the market shifts from a "thickening" logic to a "dilution" logic. If the token price itself falls at this point, the flywheel shifts from a positive rotation to a negative feedback loop, resulting in a double blow to market capitalization and confidence. Furthermore, treasury strategy companies' financing relies on the premium flywheel of mNAV. If mNAV remains at a discount for a long time, the space for additional issuance will be blocked. Small and medium-sized shell companies that are already stagnant or on the verge of delisting will see their businesses completely overturned, and the established flywheel effect will collapse instantly. In theory, when mNAV < 1, the more reasonable option for a company is to sell its holdings and repurchase shares to restore balance. However, this should not be generalized. Discounted companies can also represent undervaluation. During the 2022 bear market, even when MicroStrategy's mNAV briefly dipped below 1, the company chose not to sell its coins for repurchases, but instead insisted on retaining all its Bitcoin through debt restructuring. This "holding on" strategy stems from Saylor's belief in BTC, viewing it as a core collateral asset that he "will never sell." However, this approach is not replicable by all treasury companies. Most altcoin treasury stocks lack stable core businesses, and their transformation into "coin buying companies" is merely a means of survival, not a foundation of conviction. If market conditions deteriorate, they are more likely to sell to cut losses or realize profits, potentially triggering a stampede. Does insider trading exist? SharpLink Gaming was one of the first companies to cause market volatility during this "crypto treasury boom." On May 27th, the company announced it would increase its holdings of Ethereum by up to $425 million as a reserve asset. On the day of the announcement, its share price soared to $52. However, strangely, as early as May 22nd, trading volume had already increased significantly, with the share price jumping from $2.70 to $7, even before the company released an announcement or disclosed any information to the SEC. This phenomenon of "stock price moving before the announcement" is not an isolated case. MEI Pharma announced the launch of a $100 million Litecoin treasury strategy on July 18th, but its stock price rose for four consecutive days before the announcement, nearly doubling from $2.7 to $4.4. The company did not submit a major update or issue a press release, and a spokesperson declined to comment. Similar situations have also occurred at companies such as Mill City Ventures, Kindly MD, Empery Digital, Fundamental Global, and 180 Life Sciences Corp., all of which experienced varying degrees of abnormal trading fluctuations before announcing their crypto treasury plans. The possibility of information leaks and pre-emptive trading has alerted regulators. Will the DAT narrative collapse? Arthur Hayes, an advisor to Upexi, a Solana microstrategist, noted that crypto treasuries have become a new narrative in traditional corporate finance. He believes this trend will continue across multiple mainstream asset classes. However, we must clearly understand that on each chain, only one or two companies will ultimately emerge as winners. At the same time, a head-to-head competition is accelerating. Although over 200 companies have announced crypto treasury strategies by 2025, covering multiple chains such as BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, and TRX, funding and valuations are rapidly concentrating on a very small number of companies and assets. BTC and ETH treasuries account for the majority of DAT companies. In each asset class, only one or two companies can truly stand out: MicroStrategy in the BTC sector, Bitmine in the ETH sector, and perhaps Upexi in the SOL sector. The remaining projects struggle to compete at scale. As Michael Saylor has demonstrated, there are numerous institutional fund managers seeking exposure to Bitcoin. They can't buy BTC directly or hold ETFs, but they can buy MSTR stock. If you can package a company holding crypto assets into their "compliant basket," these funds will be willing to pay $2, $3, or even $10 for an asset that's only worth $1 on paper. This isn't irrational; it's institutional arbitrage. In the latter half of the cycle, the market will continue to see newer issuers, who will resort to more aggressive corporate finance instruments to pursue greater stock price elasticity. These practices will backfire when prices decline. Arthur Hayes predicts that this cycle will see a major DAT failure similar to the FTX debacle. When this happens, these companies will crash, and their stocks or bonds could experience significant discounts, causing significant market volatility. Regulators have also noted this structural risk. In early September, Nasdaq proposed strengthening its scrutiny of DATs; today, the SEC and FINRA jointly launched an investigation into insider trading. These regulatory measures are intended to reduce insider trading opportunities, raise the threshold for issuance and raise the difficulty of financing, and thus reduce the room for manipulation by new DATs. For the market, this means that "pseudo-leaders" will be eliminated at an accelerated pace, while true leaders will continue to survive and even grow through narratives. Summarize The narrative of crypto-treasury remains, but rising barriers to entry, tightening regulations, and a bubble-clearing process will all proceed simultaneously. Investors must understand the logic and arbitrage paths behind the financial structure, while remaining vigilant to the risks accumulating behind the narrative. Ultimately, this "on-chain alchemy" cannot be played out indefinitely; winners reign supreme, while losers exit.
BYD struggles to crack Japan’s EV market

BYD struggles to crack Japan’s EV market

BYD, a Chinese company developing and manufacturing electric vehicles, made a grand entrance into the Japanese EV market more than two years ago, but has faced difficulty attracting customers. This update came after the EV manufacturer shared its sales data from January 2023 to June 2025. According to the data, the company had only sold about 5,300 vehicles.  This indicated that the automaker is struggling in the market even after adopting strategies such as opening its 45th sales location in Japan, introducing a competitive fourth EV model, and embracing plans to release an electric ‘kei’ car by late 2026. Although its sales were disappointing and its efforts did not pay off, BYD has not yet lost hope. To boost its sales, the company now offers customers discounts. Based on the strategy, it gives out discounts of up to ¥1 million, which is equivalent to around $6,700.  This can be combined with government subsidies to lower prices by as much as 50%. For instance, when one purchases the Atto 3, he or she will pay just under ¥4.2 million. Considering its advantages in the era of the recent crackdowns in the industry,  Chinese individuals have reportedly found this strategy appealing. Foreign automakers encounter hardship in the Japanese auto market  Tech analysts commented on the situation, acknowledging that BYD’s pricing strategy is unusual because, in recent years, Japanese automakers have hardly reduced their car prices. This has raised worries that Japan’s pricing strategy may fail despite the automaker solidifying its position as a leading EV brand in China.  Tatsuo Yoshida, a Senior Auto Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence covering the Japanese auto sector, further explained the situation, stating that the strategy could make first buyers feel like they got a bad deal for paying more, resulting in reduced resale values. The challenges outlined have demonstrated the struggles of foreign automakers like BYD in the Japanese auto market. According to reports from sources, buyers are inclined to choose well-known brands such as Toyota Motor Corp. and usually prefer gas-electric hybrids instead of battery electric vehicles (EVs).  This proves that Japanese car buyers are loyal to local firms, affecting major legacy brands. To illustrate this, General Motors Company had quit the Japanese auto market after experiencing poor sales. Additionally, Hyundai Motor Company is taking another shot after leaving the market in 2009. For BYD, the mixed response in the Japanese auto market stands out when compared to the rising sales in the European market. Despite the challenges surrounding its operation, the company is still committed to expanding globally and addressing the challenges encountered in its homeland, China. Yoshida calls on the urgency of making an  impression in the EV market  Despite its short-term challenges, the Japanese auto market has long-term benefits that offset these challenges. According to reports from reliable sources, EVs are anticipated to make up only 3.4% of new vehicles in Japan in 2025; however, growth is predicted in the years to come. In a statement, Yoshida emphasized that the main goal is to make an impression, not Japan. According to the analyst, what matters for BYD is that it may be recognized by some of the most demanding customers in the world. “What they really want is a history of doing business in Japan with the most discerning quality customers, even if it does not make complete economic sense,” he said. The company still has a long way to go before it can bite off chunks of the market share away from local Japanese companies. BYD sold 512 of all its models for June, compared to a top EV in Japan, Nissan Motor Co.’s Sakura, which sold 1,137.  However, Yoshida highlighted that these sales figures are insufficient to pay employee salaries and keep showrooms operational.  KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast
Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Free Fall to Add Zero, Ethereum (ETH) Secures $4,000, Bitcoin (BTC): $110,000 Comeback Attempt

Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Free Fall to Add Zero, Ethereum (ETH) Secures $4,000, Bitcoin (BTC): $110,000 Comeback Attempt

Market showing recovery, but it's not something that can turn into meaningful retrace
