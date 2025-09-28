2025-09-29 Monday

Devs Suggest Removing Solana’s Block Limit for Enhanced Performance

Devs Suggest Removing Solana's Block Limit for Enhanced Performance

In an effort to enhance Solana’s blockchain performance and promote network decentralization, Jump Crypto has proposed removing the network’s fixed compute block limit. This move aims to motivate validators with less powerful [...]
Crypto Breaking News 2025/09/29 10:39
Multiple Network Initiates MTP Token Swap After Security Breach

Multiple Network Initiates MTP Token Swap After Security Breach

The post Multiple Network Initiates MTP Token Swap After Security Breach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Multiple Network initiates a comprehensive MTP token swap after a security breach. Full token swap and systematic buyback announced on September 29th. No impact on major cryptocurrencies like ETH or BTC reported. On September 29, DePIN project Multiple Network reported a security breach involving an unauthorized third-party sell-off of MTP tokens, prompting an immediate token swap on the BSC platform. The incident underscores the ongoing vulnerabilities within crypto markets, highlighting the need for robust security measures to maintain trust and stability among investors and stakeholders. MTP Token Breach Prompts Swap and Buyback Plan Multiple Network announced on September 29th that its original MTP token supply was compromised. A third-party market maker’s actions led to the unauthorized sell-off of tokens. “The original MTP token supply was contaminated and its security compromised due to unauthorized sell-off by a third-party market maker. To protect community interests and system stability, we will implement a full token swap and start a systematic buyback.” To ensure system stability and protect community interests, the project will execute a complete token swap alongside a buyback plan. Exchanges have been alerted, resulting in the suspension of MTP-related activities for snapshots. New tokens will be automatically distributed at a 1:1 ratio for both exchange and on-chain users. Market reactions remained measured, with no significant statements from key figures in the industry as of the latest reports. The general community sentiment favors this decisive response, though some users express concern over transparency regarding project leadership. Analyzing Historical Token Security Responses Did you know? Token contamination and forced replacements are not unprecedented. Similar events, like Polygon’s vulnerability response in 2021, emphasized exchange coordination and community assurance measures. According to CoinMarketCap, Multiple Network’s MTP token faces significant market fluctuations. As of the last update, the token price stands at $0.00, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 10:30
Why ‘One Battle After Another’ Could Bomb Despite No. 1 Opening

Why 'One Battle After Another' Could Bomb Despite No. 1 Opening

The post Why ‘One Battle After Another’ Could Bomb Despite No. 1 Opening appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leonardo DiCaprio in “One Battle After Another.” War Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another won the box office battle over the weekend, but could still lose big if business doesn’t pick up. An R-rated action comedy written and directed by Anderson, the summary for the film reads, “Washed-up revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti). ForbesWhen Is DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers “When his evil nemesis (Sean Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and she goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her as father and daughter both battle the consequences of his past.” One Battle After Another opened in theaters nationwide on Friday, earning an estimated $22.4 million from 3,634 North American theaters through Sunday. Produced by Warner Bros., One Battle After Another also stars Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Benicio Del Toro. The $22.4 million weekend take for One Battle After Another is considered a “disappointing” box office opening for the film, Variety reported on Sunday, when compared with the film’s production budget and marketing spend. Forbes‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers According to the showbiz trade publication, One Battle After Another cost $130 million to make and $70 million was spent on the film’s prints and advertising costs. Combined with the film’s international take of $22.1 million over the weekend, One Battle After Another earned an estimated $48.5 million in its first Friday to Sunday frame. How Much Does ‘One Battle After Another’ Need To Make To Break Even? Since ticket sales are generally split 50-50 between studios and theater owners, Variety noted that One Battle After Another will need to earn $300 million at the global…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 10:10
China’s New Nature Reserve Tests Manila And Washington

China's New Nature Reserve Tests Manila And Washington

The post China’s New Nature Reserve Tests Manila And Washington appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WEST PHILIPPINE SEA, PHILIPPINES – DECEMBER 10: Filipino volunteers looks at the horizon for sightings of Chinese vessels onboard a Filipino ship on a resupply mission to the communities and Filipino military personnel stationed in the Spratlys, on December 10, 2023, in Palawan, Philippines. Escorted by Philippine Coast Guard ships, civil society and fishing community gathered in El Nido town to embark on a civilian-led resupply and gift mission to residents and military personnel stationed in the far flung islands in the contested area of the Spratlys group of islands as Christmas nears. The mission was cut short as China navy and coast guard ships present in the area prompted the captain of the Filipino supply boat to turn back, against the assurance of the Philippine Coast Guard to push through. China cost guard ships earlier fired water cannons and rammed another civilian boat performing resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal and a government fisheries boat in Scarborough shoal. The Philippines, the only predominantly Christian nation in South East Asia, has been celebrating Christmas for more than 400 years. (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images) Getty Images China is trying to seize a shoal without firing a shot. On September 10, China announced the establishment of a “nature reserve” on Scarborough Shoal, strategically important fishing grounds in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone. The Philippines has launched a diplomatic protest, and the U.S., Canada, Japan, and others have condemned China’s actions. In response, China is trying to flip the script. On September 25, China cast the Philippines as the aggressor in the area, warning the Philippines to “stop any provocative acts before it’s too late.” China’s words and actions seem specifically designed to test how far Manila will go to assert its rights – and the US-Philippine alliance itself. What is China’s New…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 10:07
Sony Financial surges in Tokyo after historic spin-off from entertainment giant

Sony Financial surges in Tokyo after historic spin-off from entertainment giant

The post Sony Financial surges in Tokyo after historic spin-off from entertainment giant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sony Financial Group made a spectacular price entry on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday and heralded a new historic dimension to financial markets in Japan. The financial arm of Sony was officially listed separately from its parent, prompting a rush of buy orders that resulted in shares going untraded at open. The listing is a watershed for Sony and the Japanese market. It is the first partial spinoff under a 2023 tax reform and the first direct listing in Tokyo in over 20 years. Shares of Sony Financial were assigned a reference price of ¥150 (or about $1) per share. But demand far outpaced supply. Brokers said that buy orders had piled up from the opening bell, preventing trading from getting underway. While the rarity of such a spin-off has fueled excitement, investor interest is mainly rooted in confidence in the business. With strong positions in banking, life, and non-life insurance, Sony Financial is seen as a profitable, stable company with a vast customer base. The company has already committed to buying shares worth up to ¥100 billion in the years ahead. Analysts say it could also help to supercharge investor appetite and calm trading once the initial frenzy cools. Sony sharpens its focus. The spinoff is part of a sweeping overhaul plan at Sony Group. The entertainment and technology giant plans to concentrate on its global strengths: games, music, movies, and image sensors. By unleashing its financial arm, Sony believes both can grow faster and more wisely. Sony has maintained a minority stake in the new company. This permits the parent to leverage future appreciation while freeing Sony Financial to access capital and set its own targets for growth. Executives have said the breakup will also bring greater transparency to investors, who can now assess the value of…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 10:04
Is the creator economy broken? Rethinking video streaming in the age of algorithms and AI

Is the creator economy broken? Rethinking video streaming in the age of algorithms and AI

The post Is the creator economy broken? Rethinking video streaming in the age of algorithms and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The following is a guest post and opinion from Adrián Garelik, CEO and Co-Founder of Flixxoo Algorithms manufacture taste. That’s efficient for retention, but brutal for creators who live and die by an opaque feed. Surveys show widespread burnout and rising skepticism about AI-mediated media—yet we keep optimizing for the metric while sidelining the maker. It’s time to rebuild the rails with peer-to-peer distribution and transparent, tokenized economics so that creators can fully own their reach. What centralized algorithms optimize for, and why it matters Over the past 15 years, video streaming has been reshaped by recommender systems. YouTube’s watch-time algorithm pioneered the model. Netflix refined it with big-data analytics to maximize binge-watching. TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts perfected it by capturing every micro-interaction—like swipes, pauses, and skips—as inputs to optimize retention. This precision has a cost. Algorithms now actively mold user preferences. Behavioral research shows that repeated exposure and reward cycles condition viewing habits. Content is no longer pushed for depth or creativity. Engagement rules, favoring sensational hooks over nuanced storytelling. Creator impact: burnout and homogenization For creators, the algorithm acts as a gatekeeper. Success depends less on originality and more on conforming to opaque signals: hook length, posting cadence, retention thresholds. Surveys indicate that the pressure to “play the feed” drives widespread burnout. A 2022 Awin/ShareASale Creator Burnout Report found that 72% of creators experienced burnout directly tied to algorithmic demands—a figure echoed in 2024 updates from MarTechEdge. Respondents reported a loss of joy in creation, formulaic content strategies, and declining well-being. The economic impact is equally stark. Large studios, armed with IP-driven franchises, dominate platform distribution, while mid-tier creators struggle for visibility. Quantity is rewarded over quality, leading to a homogenized landscape with limited room for experimentation. AI content “slop” and policy The next stress test…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 10:03
LINK Whales Load Up, XRP Eyes $3.54, BDAG Soars Past $410M!

LINK Whales Load Up, XRP Eyes $3.54, BDAG Soars Past $410M!

The post LINK Whales Load Up, XRP Eyes $3.54, BDAG Soars Past $410M! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 05:00 Explore how Chainlink whales accumulate near $21, XRP price signals suggest a rally, and BlockDAG’s sports-driven $410M presale creates global buzz! Chainlink (LINK) whale action draws eyes after major holders scooped up 800,000 tokens near $21, signalling quiet confidence in a bounce. Yet even as LINK sits at $21.58, the token faces shrinking active addresses and heavy resistance near $25. XRP tells a different story. Its slip below $2.90 looked bearish, but Bollinger Bands suggest the drop may be a fake-out. With resistance at $3.16 and upside toward $3.54, XRP still has room to surprise. Both coins show short-term trading setups, but BlockDAG (BDAG) is breaking out in a way neither can match. Its presale has raised over $410 million with 26.4 billion tokens sold, alongside sports partnerships spanning UFC, Inter Milan, and Major League Cricket. For early investors, BDAG isn’t just a top crypto asset; it’s the only one crossing from charts to global culture. Chainlink Whales Bet on Recovery Major Chainlink holders recently bought around 800,000 LINK as the token dipped near $21. That activity often signals that whales think the market has cooled too much.  LINK is trading near $21.58 now, down more than 8% from last week. Also, active addresses have shrunk from almost 8,000 to about 5,800, showing reduced network activity.  One catalyst could be easing SEC rules around crypto exchange-traded products. While no LINK ETF is approved yet, officials have relaxed requirements for related filings, and that opens a door for future approvals. Technical resistance around $25 has held firm, but if LINK breaks through, it could aim for $30 or more. On the flip side, failure to stay above $22 could drag it back toward $19.80.  XRP Holds Key Levels Near $2.90 XRP recently slipped below…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 09:48
True Global Ventures’ Portfolio Company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block To Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers

True Global Ventures' Portfolio Company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block To Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers

The post True Global Ventures’ Portfolio Company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block To Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. True Global Ventures’ Portfolio Company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block To Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release True Global Ventures’ portfolio company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block to Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/true-global-ventures-portfolio-company-gcex-group-acquires-global-block-to-accelerate-growth-amongst-wealth-asset-managers/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 09:17
The Best New Crypto in Texas? MoonBull Presale Gains Speed While Cheems and Dogecoin Add Meme Market Heat

The Best New Crypto in Texas? MoonBull Presale Gains Speed While Cheems and Dogecoin Add Meme Market Heat

The post The Best New Crypto in Texas? MoonBull Presale Gains Speed While Cheems and Dogecoin Add Meme Market Heat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. What if the next big crypto moonshot is already blasting off and most people in Texas are still standing on the sidelines? The cryptocurrency conversation has evolved into a race to find the best new crypto in Texas, where meme culture, presale excitement, and community loyalty combine to create market momentum. Many investors chase the so-called best crypto in Texas before it takes off because being early often means being rewarded the most. It has become a meme itself among traders, who joke that timing the entry is like catching lightning in a bottle. Everyone wants to be the one bragging about calling the move before it happened. Some projects come and go in conversation, but MoonBull has quickly emerged as the one creating genuine urgency with its presale momentum. MoonBull ($MOBU): The Presale Rocket Poised for Texas Investors MoonBull is capturing serious attention as a candidate for the best crypto in Texas due to its ground-up construction. It is a meme coin launched on Ethereum to reward the community while avoiding the usual pitfalls of presales dominated by bots or whales. Transparency, fairness, and sustainability are central to its design. The project moved quickly into Stage 3 of its presale, showing just how strong the demand has been. The early numbers alone are striking. Over 400 holders have already joined, with the presale tally crossing $142,000 and a current price of just $0.00004057. That early surge hints at the kind of scarcity that…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/29 09:17
Avalanche Positions Itself as a Hub for Stable Assets and Yield Markets

Avalanche Positions Itself as a Hub for Stable Assets and Yield Markets

Avalanche is redefining the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) industry with Ethena, Pendle, and PayPal USD (PYUSD0) integrations.  Avalanche’s DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL) has more than doubled from the previous quarter to $2.1 billion as of September.  Avalanche (AVAX) is expected to transform its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) sector into a more structured financial infrastructure as it [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash 2025/09/28 22:41
