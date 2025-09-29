2025-09-29 Monday

Sonic Labs Appoints Mitchell Demeter as CEO to Drive Global Growth and Organizational Expansion

PANews reported on September 29th, according to Decrypt, that Sonic Labs, the team behind Sonic, has appointed Mitchell Demeter as its new CEO. Demeter will lead Sonic Labs into its next phase of global growth. His responsibilities include expanding developer and ecosystem adoption worldwide, strengthening institutional relationships, and building bridges to US and global capital markets. Michael Kong, who led Sonic Labs (formerly Fantom) to its current stage, will continue to actively participate in the company's leadership as a member of the board of directors and Chief Information Officer. It is reported that Mitchell Demeter launched the world's first Bitcoin ATM in Vancouver and co-founded Cointrader Exchange, one of Canada's earliest digital currency trading platforms.
PANews2025/09/29 10:25
Mitchell Demeter Appointed CEO of Sonic Labs to Drive Global Growth and Institutional Expansion

George Town, Cayman Islands, 29th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/29 10:22
Jia Yueting: $30 million investment in Qualigen Therapeutics will be completed this week

Jia Yueting: $30 million investment in Qualigen Therapeutics will be completed this week

PANews reported on September 29 that Faraday Future founder Jia Yueting wrote that Faraday Future's $30 million investment in Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) has more than doubled its market value. This strategic investment is expected to be completed this week, and the encryption flywheel is accelerating. Earlier on September 20, it was reported that Faraday Future plans to invest US$41 million in Qualigen through PIPE for cryptocurrency business ; Qualigen will be renamed CXC10 and transformed into an encryption and Web3 business platform.
PANews2025/09/29 10:16
Corporate Crypto Buys Crash 70%—Yet MAGAX Targets 15,000% Breakout Potential in 2025

Corporate Crypto Buys Crash 70%—Yet MAGAX Targets 15,000% Breakout Potential in 2025

The Silent Exit of Big Buyers Recent reports show a staggering 70% decline in corporate crypto treasury purchases. Just months […] The post Corporate Crypto Buys Crash 70%—Yet MAGAX Targets 15,000% Breakout Potential in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 10:15
MrBeast spent another 320,600 USDT to purchase approximately 167,400 ASTER

MrBeast spent another 320,600 USDT to purchase approximately 167,400 ASTER

According to PANews on September 29th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, MrBeast (@MrBeast) spent another 320,600 USDT to purchase 167,436 ASTER tokens 8 hours ago. He has now purchased a total of 705,821 ASTER tokens (worth $1.28 million).
PANews2025/09/29 10:11
Crypto Sentiment Index Shifts from Fear to Neutral at 50

Crypto Sentiment Index Shifts from Fear to Neutral at 50

The post Crypto Sentiment Index Shifts from Fear to Neutral at 50 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Crypto sentiment index shifts from “Fear” to “Neutral”. Market reflects broader regulatory and market changes. Ethereum, BTC, and BNB chain see notable activity. On September 29, 2025, the cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index rose to a neutral 50 from 37, reflecting a shift in market sentiment. This sentiment change suggests improving market conditions, influenced by regulatory coordination and heightened activity in major digital assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Fear and Greed Index Hits Neutral with Ethereum Surge The Fear and Greed Index reached 50, marking a major sentiment shift in cryptocurrency, influenced by collective market dynamics. Ethereum transaction volumes and BSC activity contributed to this trend. No single leadership statement triggered this, but market movements across multiple areas aligned with regulatory expectations. The Ethereum network recorded an uptick in transaction volumes, and BSC activity increased, reflecting investor confidence. This shift highlights potentially increased institutional interest due to upcoming regulatory clarity measures. “Both parties will provide clarity to the market through close cooperation and will turn the unique regulatory structure of the United States into an advantage for market participants, investors, and the public.” — Paul S. Atkins, Chairman, U.S. SEC Ethereum and Regulatory Changes Drive Market Confidence Did you know? Rapid shifts in the Fear and Greed Index often align with regulatory talks or infrastructure upgrades, influencing investor perceptions and on-chain activity. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,120.39, with a market cap of $497.34 billion, retaining 12.89% dominance. According to CoinMarketCap, ETH’s 24-hour trading volume reached $24.50 billion, marking a 27.15% increase. Notably, its price rose by 3.02% over the past 24 hours and surged 65.49% over 90 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:55 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu’s research underscores that regulatory coordination could bolster market stability. Financially, institutional involvement may…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 10:00
Top Cryptos to Watch Now: Chainlink Whales Buy $21 Dip, XRP Eyes $3.54, BlockDAG’s Sports Deals Drive Presale Past $410M!

Top Cryptos to Watch Now: Chainlink Whales Buy $21 Dip, XRP Eyes $3.54, BlockDAG’s Sports Deals Drive Presale Past $410M!

Chainlink (LINK) whale action draws eyes after major holders scooped up 800,000 tokens near $21, signalling quiet confidence in a […] The post Top Cryptos to Watch Now: Chainlink Whales Buy $21 Dip, XRP Eyes $3.54, BlockDAG’s Sports Deals Drive Presale Past $410M! appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 10:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Spike: Analyst Predicts 'Monday Morning Sweep' For BTC Before A 'Great' Q4

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Spike: Analyst Predicts 'Monday Morning Sweep' For BTC Before A 'Great' Q4

Leading cryptocurrencies surged alongside stock futures on Sunday as a government shutdown looms large.read more
Coinstats2025/09/29 09:53
True Global Ventures' portfolio company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block to Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers

True Global Ventures' portfolio company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block to Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers

True Global Ventures' portfolio company GCEX Group Acquires Global Block to Accelerate Growth Amongst Wealth & Asset Managers
Cryptodaily2025/09/29 09:49
Ethereum buyers drain exchanges, sellers hold the line – Who breaks first?

Ethereum buyers drain exchanges, sellers hold the line – Who breaks first?

Why Ethereum’s silence feels louder than any rally.
Coinstats2025/09/29 09:00
