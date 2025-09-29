Crypto Sentiment Index Shifts from Fear to Neutral at 50

Key Points: Crypto sentiment index shifts from "Fear" to "Neutral". Market reflects broader regulatory and market changes. Ethereum, BTC, and BNB chain see notable activity. On September 29, 2025, the cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index rose to a neutral 50 from 37, reflecting a shift in market sentiment. This sentiment change suggests improving market conditions, influenced by regulatory coordination and heightened activity in major digital assets like Ethereum and Bitcoin. Fear and Greed Index Hits Neutral with Ethereum Surge The Fear and Greed Index reached 50, marking a major sentiment shift in cryptocurrency, influenced by collective market dynamics. Ethereum transaction volumes and BSC activity contributed to this trend. No single leadership statement triggered this, but market movements across multiple areas aligned with regulatory expectations. The Ethereum network recorded an uptick in transaction volumes, and BSC activity increased, reflecting investor confidence. This shift highlights potentially increased institutional interest due to upcoming regulatory clarity measures. "Both parties will provide clarity to the market through close cooperation and will turn the unique regulatory structure of the United States into an advantage for market participants, investors, and the public." — Paul S. Atkins, Chairman, U.S. SEC Ethereum and Regulatory Changes Drive Market Confidence Did you know? Rapid shifts in the Fear and Greed Index often align with regulatory talks or infrastructure upgrades, influencing investor perceptions and on-chain activity. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,120.39, with a market cap of $497.34 billion, retaining 12.89% dominance. According to CoinMarketCap, ETH's 24-hour trading volume reached $24.50 billion, marking a 27.15% increase. Notably, its price rose by 3.02% over the past 24 hours and surged 65.49% over 90 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:55 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu's research underscores that regulatory coordination could bolster market stability. Financially, institutional involvement may…