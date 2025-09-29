2025-09-29 Monday

Protests in Madagascar Spark Sharp Rise in Bitchat App Usage

The post Protests in Madagascar Spark Sharp Rise in Bitchat App Usage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Block CEO Jack Dorsey’s decentralized peer-to-peer messaging service Bitchat has seen a spike in downloads from the African island nation of Madagascar amid protests, following a similar uptick during unrest in Nepal and Indonesia earlier in September. A Bitcoin open-source developer under the X handle callebtc, who is working on the messaging service, said on Sunday, “Bitchat downloads spiking in Madagascar,” along with screenshots of the protest’s news coverage. “Bitchat” trending in Google searches Callebtc Bitcoin didn’t share specific download numbers, but Google Trends search for “Bitchat” shows a spike from 0 to 100 on Friday (over 90 days) in Madagascar, especially Antananarivo. Google Trends tracks how popular a search term is over a specific period of time, with 100 being the highest, and showing “peak popularity,” and 0 showing low interest, or “not enough data.” At the same time, phrases as “Bitchat download”  and “how to use Bitchat” were among the top five related queries, and tagged as “breakout topics,” which means they had a “tremendous increase” in activity, according to Google. Searches related to Bitchat have spiked since protests began in Madagascar. Source: Google  Chrome-Stats show Bitchat has been downloaded 365,307 times since its launch, with over 21,000 coming in the last day and more than 71,000 in the last week. However, it doesn’t specify which regions were responsible for the bulk of downloads. Protests over power and water cuts Protests erupted in Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo, on Thursday, with some demonstrators clashing with police and reports of looting over ongoing water and power cuts, resulting in the energy minister being sacked. Authorities in Madagascar also imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew to stifle further unrest. More demonstrations were held on Friday and Saturday across the country. It comes only weeks after a spike in Bitchat downloads in Nepal amid a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 11:41
Meteora ($MET) Leads The Top Projects By Weekly TVL Growth

The post Meteora ($MET) Leads The Top Projects By Weekly TVL Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFiLlama, the largest data aggregator and dashboard for Decentralized Finance (DeFi), has revealed the list of Top Projects by weekly TVL Growth. Total Value Locked (TVL) means the total dollar value of cryptocurrency assets locked within a certain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. Meteora ($MET) stands at the first position with $797.9M in TVL, after getting the change of +252%, in the list of other top projects over the past 7 days. Simultaneously, Stargate Finance ($STG) is the runner-up in this race with $743.7M in TVL with increases of +177% along with Market Cap of $193.0M. The difference between these two Projects is $54.2M. It shows that the ($MET) won the tough competition with ($STG). Phoenix has released this news through its official X account after collecting data from different platforms. $USDAI and $ASTER show a Huge Difference in TVL and Market Cap USDAI ($USDAI) and Aster ($ASTER) got third and fourth position with $499.9M after getting +100% increase and 691.4M with +83.1% increases in value, in TVL, and having a Market Cap of $442.5M and $2.9B, respectively. These two Projects show a massive difference in terms of TVL, about 191.5M. While moving to Market Cap, the difference got hype to 2457.5M. In the same way, Avantis ($AVNT) stands with 33.2M with a change of 60.5% in TVL, and Synthetix ($SNX) at a new value of 139.2M  after getting an increase of +55.6% in TVL, having a Market Cap of $363.1M and $369.2M, respectively. Moreover, there are more projects that are fighting to survive in this list over the past week. In this ($MO), ($PTC), and Almanak ($ALMANAK) gained $773.7M with an increase of 49.6%, $1.0M with an increase of 48.9%, and $91.8M after getting 31.5% increase in TVL, respectively. These three crypto coins have a middle position in the given list…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 11:32
Who Owns BlockDAG? The Real Identity Behind BlockDAG’s $410M Presale Success

The post Who Owns BlockDAG? The Real Identity Behind BlockDAG’s $410M Presale Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a crypto industry crowded with anonymous teams, vague promises, and hype-driven speculation, BlockDAG Network stands out by putting a real name and real experience at the forefront. It isn’t controlled by a DAO or steered by unknown figures hiding behind avatars. Instead, it’s led by Antony Turner, a financial expert who has spent years building credible ventures in both traditional finance and blockchain. From running a publicly traded company to creating one of Switzerland’s earliest structured crypto index funds, Turner brings clarity, compliance, and delivery to a space that often lacks all three. BlockDAG’s current presale tells a strong story of investor confidence: over $410 million raised, more than 26.5 billion coins sold, and a current batch price $0.0013, showing a massive ROI since Batch 1. This level of traction reflects trust not in anonymous hype, but in transparent leadership. BlockDAG: Antony Turner’s Strategy for Scalable Layer 1 Growth Antony Turner is not just another name attached to a crypto project; he’s a career builder of serious financial systems. Before launching BlockDAG Network, Turner served as the Chief Operating Officer of Spirit Blockchain, a publicly listed investment firm focused on blockchain assets. In that role, he helped shape company operations and oversee investments with an eye toward regulatory clarity and investor security. His experience isn’t limited to one sector. Long before BlockDAG, Turner launched SwissOne Capital, Switzerland’s first equally weighted crypto index fund, which offered a structured entry point for institutional investors into the crypto space. This kind of background is rare. Few crypto founders can show a track record of regulated, performance-driven ventures. Turner doesn’t just understand technology; he understands what it takes to build trust in financial products. His reputation, built in traditional and digital finance, forms the bedrock of what BlockDAG offers: credibility over promises, results…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 11:07
Why BlockDAG Is Outperforming on Utility

The post Why BlockDAG Is Outperforming on Utility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 06:00 Solana price faces resistance near $222, while Dogecoin technical analysis shows weakening support. Explore how BlockDAG delivers 1,400 TPS, EVM support, & smart contract tools. The cryptocurrency market often runs on headlines, but behind the buzz, only a few projects are delivering real utility. As investors look beyond price charts to long-term infrastructure, the contrast between speculative momentum and technical execution becomes clear. Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) remain heavily traded, but both are currently locked in uncertain price action. In contrast, BlockDAG is executing a live testnet that puts tools in the hands of users and developers alike. With smart contract deployment, EVM compatibility, and over $410 million raised in presale funds, BlockDAG is not waiting for the market; it is building. BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet: Infrastructure in Action BlockDAG’s Network (BDAG) recently launched Awakening Testnet, marking a critical leap forward from the previous version. The upgrade pushes transaction throughput to 1,400 TPS, making it one of the most scalable networks now available for testing. The shift from a UTXO-based model to an EVM-compatible account-based system gives developers a familiar architecture to work with, streamlining everything from ERC-20 deployment to NFT minting. The integration of EIP-4337 account abstraction allows features like smart wallets, gas sponsorships, and social recovery, improving both security and usability. Unlike traditional Layer-1 chains that require hard forks for major upgrades, BlockDAG supports runtime upgradability, ensuring smoother transitions and better backward compatibility. The development ecosystem is equally robust. The BlockDAG IDE offers smart contract deployment with syntax highlighting, testing tools, and debugging features. Users can mint NFTs using the new NFT Explorer, which supports images, videos, GIFs, and full transfer history. DApps like Reflection and Lottery are already live on testnet, demonstrating BlockDAG’s ability to support real-time, on-chain use cases.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 11:01
Jump Crypto’s Proposal to Remove Solana’s CU Limit Gains Traction

The post Jump Crypto’s Proposal to Remove Solana’s CU Limit Gains Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This move aims to allow high-performing validators to dynamically enhance their block capacity. The plan eliminates the current fixed 60 million CU limit. Adapting block size to transaction demands. Encouraging validators to upgrade infrastructure. Jump Crypto’s Firedancer proposes eliminating Solana’s fixed 60 million compute units block limit post-Alpenglow upgrade, aiming for dynamic scalability through high-performance validators. This could increase Solana’s transaction capacity, spurring validator hardware upgrades, but risks centralization and needs careful handling to maintain network stability, shaping SOL ecosystem dynamics. Key Developments, Impact, and Reactions Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team, experienced in high-frequency trading, is behind the proposal to eliminate Solana’s compute unit limit post-Alpenglow. This move aims to allow high-performing validators to dynamically enhance their block capacity. The plan eliminates the current fixed 60 million CU limit, adapting block size to transaction demands. The goal is to bolster Solana’s throughput and competitiveness by encouraging validators to upgrade infrastructure. As explained by Jump Crypto in an official statement, “This creates a performance flywheel: block producers pack more transactions to earn more fees. Validators that skip blocks lose rewards, so they upgrade hardware and optimize code. Better performance across the network means producers can safely push limits further.” Mixed reactions arise as Roger Wattenhofer supports the proposal but notes potential centralization risks. Community discussions are active, with leading validators closely monitoring the Alpenglow testnet scheduled for late 2025. Solana’s Market Dynamics Post-Proposal Did you know? The Jito-Solana client previously offered small improvements, with Firedancer aiming for comprehensive enhancements, echoing Ethereum’s post-Gas limit adjustments. Based on CoinMarketCap’s data, Solana (SOL) is trading at $209.60 with a market cap of $113.95 billion, holding a market dominance of 2.96%. Over the past 7 days, the price decreased by -9.56%, while 60-day gains reached 16.40%. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:55 UTC on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 11:00
BlockDAG Leaves Solana and Dogecoin Behind With Awakening Testnet Breakthrough

The cryptocurrency market often runs on headlines, but behind the buzz, only a few projects are delivering real utility. As […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Solana and Dogecoin Behind With Awakening Testnet Breakthrough appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/29 11:00
Ethereum Foundation Pushes ERC-8004: A New Standard for Decentralized AI Agents

Author: Pan Zhixiong It's rare to see the Ethereum Foundation (EF) so vigorously promote an ERC standard, particularly one related to AI agents. This standard, known as "Trustless Agents," is being actively promoted by EF's newly established Decentralized AI team (dAI). EF has explicitly designated ERC-8004 as a key component of its strategic roadmap, continuously providing resources and collaborating with the ecosystem through community calls, the Builders Program, and the DevConnect conference. Why is ERC-8004 so important? It addresses the biggest issues in the current Agent service ecosystem—centralized trust bottlenecks and data silos. It proposes an open, permissionless, and trusted neutral infrastructure that enables Agent services to truly interact seamlessly across organizations and platforms, eliminating the control of centralized platforms over Agent services. The core of this standard includes an identity registry, a reputation registry, and a verification registry, which respectively address the three core issues of "who am I", "am I trustworthy", and "is what I do independently verified", forming a complete on-chain audit line and completely breaking the platform's closed ecosystem. ERC-8004 is not an isolated standard. Instead, it is based on the open-source Agent-to-Agent (A2A) communication protocol developed by companies like Google. It complements the decentralized trust layer that the original A2A protocol lacks, resolving the limitation that the A2A protocol is only applicable to internal or trusted environments. ERC-8004 is closely tied to the development of AI. While AI and agent technologies are rapidly emerging, they are concentrated in a few centralized companies. ERC-8004 provides a decentralized foundation, enabling any developer or team to create trusted and verifiable agent services, preventing further centralization and monopoly of AI technology. In terms of technical architecture, ERC-8004 adopts a "minimum on-chain" strategy, placing only key pointers and events on the chain, and complex data off-chain (such as IPFS). This allows the verification services, payment systems, and agent markets within the ecosystem to be freely combined and expanded, making the ecosystem more sustainable. To adapt to different risk scenarios, ERC-8004 supports multiple trust models, including user feedback ratings, economic staking game verification (re-run verification), and TEE (Trusted Execution Environment)/cryptographic verification. Projects can freely choose the level of trust required, making it applicable to diverse scenarios such as healthcare, finance, and daily consumption. Since its release in August of this year, ERC-8004 has rapidly gained widespread support, with multiple teams releasing on-chain demos and real-world application cases, demonstrating clear signs of early ecological prosperity. Various applications, including agent registrars, explorers, and validators, have emerged. The next key milestone is the DevConnect conference hosted by EF in November 2025, where the practical application results of ERC-8004 will be showcased. The promotion and implementation of this standard is expected to reshape the internet and AI economy, making agent services a true public resource rather than the private domain of a few companies. Replay of the first meeting: https://youtube.com/watch?v=kooO3DGzYek
PANews2025/09/29 11:00
$410M Raised and 26.5B Coins Sold: Antony Turner’s Financial Record Strengthens BlockDAG’s Credibility

Coinstats2025/09/29 11:00
An address shorted $48.8 million worth of ETH with 5x leverage, currently making a profit of $44,000

PANews reported on September 29th that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa has detected that address 0x69e...45272 shorted $48.8 million worth of ETH with 5x leverage. An hour ago, this address deposited 5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and subsequently opened a short position for 11,884.57 ETH at $4,113.23, resulting in a current floating profit of $44,000.
PANews2025/09/29 10:50
ASTER Token Surged 2,200% in a Week, But This New Crypto Might Do Better

Coinstats2025/09/29 10:00
