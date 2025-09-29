Bursa MEXC
Philippines Sees AI Boost with Dell, ePLDT, and Katonic Collaboration
TLDRs; Dell, ePLDT, and Katonic AI launched Pilipinas AI, a local AI solutions stack hosted at VITRO Sta. Rosa. The platform integrates Dell GPU infrastructure and Katonic’s AI tools, helping businesses adopt AI without massive investment. Target sectors include banking, healthcare, and government services, with applications like fraud detection and AI-powered forecasting. The launch aligns [...] The post Philippines Sees AI Boost with Dell, ePLDT, and Katonic Collaboration appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/29 19:32
Pacifica outpaces Jupiter as largest perpetual DEX on Solana by trading volume
The post Pacifica outpaces Jupiter as largest perpetual DEX on Solana by trading volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Pacifica is now the largest perpetual DEX by trading volume on Solana, outpacing Jupiter Exchange. Pacifica achieved over $600 million in 24-hour trading volume. Pacifica, a Solana-based perpetual DEX, has become the largest perpetual exchange on Solana by trading volume, surpassing Jupiter Exchange in the network’s growing derivatives market. The platform reported over $440 million in 24-hour trading volume, positioning it ahead of established players like Jupiter in the Solana perpetual DEX space. Pacifica has processed billions of dollars in total trading volume while still operating in closed beta. The exchange has attracted over 10,000 active traders in under three months of operation, with platform data showing a 50% increase in total volume within a week. This rapid adoption highlights the growing interest in Solana’s DeFi ecosystem for derivatives trading. Recent updates to Pacifica include raised deposit and withdrawal limits to $50,000 per day and new trading pairs like $XPL perpetuals with 10x leverage during its closed beta phase. The platform’s growth comes as Solana’s perpetual DEX market experiences rapid expansion. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/pacifica-overtakes-jupiter-largest-perpetual-dex-solana/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 19:30
SUI, ENA, EIGEN Lead October’s Biggest Token Unlocks
The post SUI, ENA, EIGEN Lead October’s Biggest Token Unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto tokens worth more than $773 million will enter the market over the next seven days. Notably, three major ecosystems, Sui (SUI), EigenCloud (EIGEN), and Ethena (ENA) will release significant new token supply into circulation in the first week of October. The token unlocks will inject fresh liquidity into the market and can also trigger price swings and volatility. So, here is a breakdown of what to watch for in each project. 1. Sui (SUI) Sponsored Sponsored Unlock Date: October 1 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 44 million SUI (0.44% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 3.568 billion SUI Total Supply: 10 billion SUI Sui is a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. It utilizes the Move programming language to enable scalable, secure, and efficient decentralized applications (dApps). Moreover, the network focuses on parallel execution for high throughput, making it suitable for gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and Web3 ecosystems. On October 1, Sui will unlock 44 million SUI tokens as part of its ongoing monthly vesting schedule. This stack represents 1.23% of the released supply. Furthermore, it is worth approximately $145.18 million. SUI Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist Of the unlocked supply, 19.32 million SUI will go to Series B investors. Community reserve and early contributors will get 12.63 million and 9.98 million SUI, respectively. Lastly, Mysten Labs will receive 2.07 million altcoins. 2. EigenCloud (EIGEN) Unlock Date: October 1 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 36.82 million EIGEN (2.1% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 339.49 million EIGEN Total Supply: 1.749 billion EIGEN EigenCloud (formerly EigenLayer) is a verifiable cloud platform built on the EigenLayer protocol. It offers developers a unified infrastructure to create trustless, verifiable Web3 applications and services. Sponsored Sponsored On October 1, the network will unlock 36.82 million EIGEN tokens, worth around $64.80 million. The unlocked tokens…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 19:18
Large asset managers look past AI stocks toward government-boosted sectors
The world’s largest investment firms are redirecting attention from artificial intelligence stocks to longer-term opportunities driven by government spending on infrastructure, defense, and other strategic priorities. While Wall Street debates the sustainability of AI-driven stock gains, major global investors are looking beyond the AI boom toward long-term government spending trends. These spending patterns, driven by […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 19:10
Bitcoin price action steadies above $110K – Will October set up the next ATH?
Defensive support, stronger longs, and buyer flows put Bitcoin on track for $120k–$140k in Q4.
Coinstats
2025/09/29 19:00
Mysterious Cardano Whale Empties Major US Exchange for 67,926,042 ADA
Coinbase sees $54,324,535 ADA outflow as Cardano tokens head to unknown wallet
Coinstats
2025/09/29 18:49
Gold Hits Record $3,800 as Bitcoin Struggles to Hold $110K Support
Gold gained support from a weaker U.S. Dollar and rising expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Investors also turned to bullion as safe-haven demand grew amid U.S. government shutdown concerns. Gold price hit a new record high on September 29, rising above $3,800 per ounce. The move came as the U.S. dollar eased and traders [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/29 18:48
Sonic Labs Names Mitchell Demeter CEO in Strategy for Global Expansion
Sonic Labs has appointed Mitchell Demeter as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as it sets its sights on international expansion. A pioneer in digital assets and seasoned entrepreneur, Demeter will lead Sonic Labs in its next phase of global growth, accelerating the adoption of Sonic as one of the world’s leading blockchains. He will […]
Coinstats
2025/09/29 18:48
Stablecoin Inflows Hit $45B, With USDT and USDC Leading the Growth
TLDR Stablecoin inflows reached $45 billion in the last 90 days, signaling increased demand for dollar-pegged assets. Tether’s USDT accounted for $19.6 billion in net inflows, maintaining its dominance in the stablecoin market. Circle’s USDC saw a dramatic rise, with $12.3 billion in inflows, a significant increase from the previous quarter. Ethena’s synthetic stablecoin USDe [...] The post Stablecoin Inflows Hit $45B, With USDT and USDC Leading the Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/29 18:47
XRP futures CME at $18.3 billion in 4 months: options launch
In four months of trading, the XRP futures listed on the CME Group have totaled a cumulative notional of $18.3 billion.
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/29 17:28
