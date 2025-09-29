SUI, ENA, EIGEN Lead October’s Biggest Token Unlocks

The post SUI, ENA, EIGEN Lead October’s Biggest Token Unlocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto tokens worth more than $773 million will enter the market over the next seven days. Notably, three major ecosystems, Sui (SUI), EigenCloud (EIGEN), and Ethena (ENA) will release significant new token supply into circulation in the first week of October. The token unlocks will inject fresh liquidity into the market and can also trigger price swings and volatility. So, here is a breakdown of what to watch for in each project. 1. Sui (SUI) Sponsored Sponsored Unlock Date: October 1 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 44 million SUI (0.44% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 3.568 billion SUI Total Supply: 10 billion SUI Sui is a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. It utilizes the Move programming language to enable scalable, secure, and efficient decentralized applications (dApps). Moreover, the network focuses on parallel execution for high throughput, making it suitable for gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and Web3 ecosystems. On October 1, Sui will unlock 44 million SUI tokens as part of its ongoing monthly vesting schedule. This stack represents 1.23% of the released supply. Furthermore, it is worth approximately $145.18 million. SUI Token Unlock in October. Source: Tokenomist Of the unlocked supply, 19.32 million SUI will go to Series B investors. Community reserve and early contributors will get 12.63 million and 9.98 million SUI, respectively. Lastly, Mysten Labs will receive 2.07 million altcoins. 2. EigenCloud (EIGEN) Unlock Date: October 1 Number of Tokens to be Unlocked: 36.82 million EIGEN (2.1% of Total Supply) Current Circulating Supply: 339.49 million EIGEN Total Supply: 1.749 billion EIGEN EigenCloud (formerly EigenLayer) is a verifiable cloud platform built on the EigenLayer protocol. It offers developers a unified infrastructure to create trustless, verifiable Web3 applications and services. Sponsored Sponsored On October 1, the network will unlock 36.82 million EIGEN tokens, worth around $64.80 million. The unlocked tokens…