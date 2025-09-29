2025-09-29 Monday

Pro-Crypto NYC Mayor Eric Adams Exits Reelection Bid Over Finance Woes

New York City Mayor Eric Adams ended his reelection campaign on Sunday, citing financial struggles and relentless speculation about his future. His decision reshapes the city’s mayoral race only weeks before the November vote. Adams announced the withdrawal in a video posted to X on Sunday. “Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my re-election campaign,” he said, pointing to the Campaign Finance Board’s decision to deny him public matching funds. The loss of those funds, combined with constant questions about his next move, made his position untenable, he said. https://twitter.com/ericadamsfornyc/status/1972348511892262962 Mamdani Holds Double-Digit Lead As Race Narrows Polls had shown Adams trailing badly in a crowded field. Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has consistently led by double digits, with former governor Andrew Cuomo running as an independent and Republican Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels, also in the race. Strategists say Adams’ exit could tighten the contest between Mamdani and Cuomo, though Mamdani remains the frontrunner. Pressure for Adams to step aside had been mounting. Party officials and donors worried that his presence would split moderate Democratic support, all but ensuring Mamdani’s victory. His campaign never gained traction, with his polling numbers slipping to single digits in recent months. Sliwa, meanwhile, has insisted he will stay in the race despite polling slightly ahead of Adams. His continued presence leaves the possibility of further vote splitting in November. Adams Earned ‘Bitcoin Mayor’ Title With Crypto Paycheck Stunt Adams, who took office in Jan. 2022, quickly made a national name for himself as one of the most pro-crypto politicians in America. He famously converted his first three paychecks into Bitcoin and Ethereum, a symbolic move that earned him the nickname “Bitcoin Mayor.” He pledged to make New York the “global capital of cryptocurrency,” pushing blockchain integration in city services. His proposals included using blockchain for municipal recordkeeping, allowing residents to pay fines and taxes in crypto, and even issuing Bitcoin-backed municipal bonds. Critics, including City Comptroller Brad Lander, warned such ideas carried financial risks. Despite the skepticism, Adams became a fixture in the digital assets scene. He courted industry leaders such as Galaxy Digital’s Michael Novogratz for fundraising, spoke at major conferences like Permissionless and Bitcoin 2023, and lobbied for regulatory reforms. He often contrasted his stance with that of Andrew Cuomo, accusing the former governor of dismantling the industry through hostile policies. Crypto Community Loses One Of Its Political Advocates Disclosures suggested Adams’ personal crypto holdings were modest by late 2023. Still, his willingness to champion digital assets distinguished him from other national figures and reinforced New York’s ambitions in the sector. In May, he launched a digital assets advisory council aimed at bringing fintech jobs and investment to Manhattan. The move was part of a broader effort to align the city with federal progress on stablecoin rules and market structure legislation. Adams’ exit leaves New York politics without one of crypto’s most outspoken champions in elected office. For an industry that once looked to the mayor as a high-profile ally, the November election will determine whether City Hall continues to embrace digital assets or takes a more cautious path
A whale used 5 million USDC to short 12,372 ETH, with a position value of $50.82 million.

PANews reported on September 29th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale shorted 12,372 ETH with 5 million USDC an hour ago, with a position valued at $50.82 million. The opening price was $4,112 and the liquidation price was $4,427.
The founder of Pastel Alpha spent about $500,000 to buy 8 Hypurr NFTs

PANews reported on September 29 that Pastel Alpha founder Cooker posted on the X platform that he had purchased 8 Hypur rNFTs, including Hypurr#1603, #2669, #2704, #4069, #4171, #568, #780 and #952, with a total value of approximately US$500,000.
Is Bitcoin’s Decentralization at Risk? 29% of Newcomers Think So

CoinGecko poll reveals sharp divide as newcomers wary over Bitcoin's mainstream embrace.
Aster ranks first among perp DEXs with a 24-hour trading volume of $42.88 billion

PANews reported on September 29 that according to Cointelegraph, Aster led the perp DEX with a 24-hour trading volume of US$42.88 billion, followed by Lighter with US$5.75 billion, and Hyperliquid ranked third with US$4.61 billion.
Bitcoin Bull Market Endures as On-Chain Data Confirms Strength

On-chain signals highlight Bitcoin’s enduring bull market, with resilient holder behavior and strong metrics supporting continued momentum.]]>
Early Hyperliquid user sells airdropped Hypurr NFT for $467K

Early Hyperliquid users have been rewarded with a massive Hypurr NFT airdrop, with the free digital cats now worth over $64,000. Early adopters of the perpetuals-focused layer-1 blockchain Hyperliquid were rewarded handsomely on Sunday after the Hyper Foundation finally airdropped the much-awaited Hypurr non-fungible token collection.  At the time of writing, the Hypurr NFTs have a current floor price of around 1,458 Hyperliquid (HYPE), or $68,700, according to OpenSea data. However, there have already been eye-watering sales well above that range. The Hypurr #21 NFT with the extremely rare “Knight Ghost Armor” and “Knight Helm Ghost” traits went for 9,999 HYPE worth $467,000 on Sept. 28. Read more
The End of Retail Banking as a Place to Store Your Money

For generations, retail banks were seen as the safest place to keep money. Checking accounts offered convenience, savings accounts promised growth, and branches stood as symbols of security. That model worked in the past. Today, it no longer adds up. Leaving money in a retail bank has become one of the worst financial choices a […]
From Avalanche Subnets to Cardano Governance, All Eyes Still on BullZilla as the Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025

What makes some meme coins fade into obscurity while others rise into legendary status? In 2025, crypto enthusiasts are once again asking this question as investors scan the market for projects that not only deliver community hype but also genuine mechanics that build long-term value. Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA) continue to anchor themselves as […]
Firedancer devs' new proposal aims to make Solana even faster

Jump Crypto has proposed removing Solana’s fixed compute block limit to prioritize high-performance validators to handle complex blocks over suboptimal validators. Web3 infrastructure company Jump Crypto has proposed removing Solana’s fixed compute block limit to strengthen network performance and incentivize validators with suboptimal hardware to upgrade.Jump, which is building a high-performance Firedancer validator client for Solana, is pushing for the SIMD-0370 proposal to be implemented sometime after the Alpenglow upgrade, Solana research company Anza said on Saturday. Alpenglow passed in a near-unanimous vote earlier this month and is set to be deployed on a testnet in December.Read more
