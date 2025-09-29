2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
RD Technologies Launches OristaPay as New Cross-Border Payment Platform

RD Technologies Launches OristaPay as New Cross-Border Payment Platform

The post RD Technologies Launches OristaPay as New Cross-Border Payment Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: RD Technologies launched OristaPay, focusing on cross-border fiat payments and wallet services. OristaPay aims to offer a regulated solution leveraging its SVF license. The launch may set the stage for future digital asset integration. RD Technologies launched OristaPay, a new cross-border payment brand, on September 29, 2023, in Hong Kong, operated by RD Wallet Technology Limited with a Stored Value Facility license. OristaPay highlights regulatory compliance in fintech, offering secure and efficient international payments without impacting major cryptocurrencies or blockchain activity. OristaPay’s Strategic Entry into Hong Kong Market OristaPay emerges as a new cross-border payment brand under RD Technologies. Operated by RD Wallet Technology Ltd. (RDWT), it leverages a Stored Value Facility (SVF) license to conduct fiat payment services. RD Escrow complements these offerings, providing licensed digital payment and escrow services. This launch signifies a strategic alignment in providing a secure, innovative, and compliant solution. The emphasis is on enhancing compliance standards in cross-border payment frameworks, potentially paving the way for future technological integration. With its entry into Hong Kong’s financial sector, OristaPay positions itself as a regulated infrastructure player in the payments industry. Despite the launch’s significance, there has been minimal reaction from major industry figures or government authorities. Communication channels like official social media and blogs of key leaders remain silent on this development. The lack of public statements notes a quieter reception within the broader financial community. OristaPay Aligns with Hong Kong’s Regulatory Standards Did you know? OristaPay’s alignment with Hong Kong’s financial regulatory standards echoes similar initiatives, such as ZA Bank’s stablecoin pilot. These moves frequently lead to enhanced compliance strategies in the region. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,118 with a market cap of $497.06 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The Ethereum market maintains a 12.88% dominance. In the past 24 hours, trading volume…
CROSS
CROSS$0.22636-0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.78%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02283+2.69%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 12:30
Distribuire
McKay Brothers Launches Fastest Private Transport For Crypto & FX Trading Between London And Singapore

McKay Brothers Launches Fastest Private Transport For Crypto & FX Trading Between London And Singapore

The post McKay Brothers Launches Fastest Private Transport For Crypto & FX Trading Between London And Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. McKay Brothers Launches Fastest Private Transport For Crypto & FX Trading Between London And Singapore – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release McKay Brothers Launches Fastest Private Transport for Crypto & FX Trading Between London and Singapore Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/mckay-brothers-launches-fastest-private-transport-for-crypto-fx-trading-between-london-and-singapore/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.78%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 12:27
Distribuire
Hyperdrive Loses $782,000 in Tokens After Smart Contract Exploit Attack

Hyperdrive Loses $782,000 in Tokens After Smart Contract Exploit Attack

TLDR Hyperdrive lost $782K due to an exploit targeting two key liquidity pools. The attacker drained 673,000 USDT0 and 110,244 thBILL tokens from Hyperdrive. Hyperdrive paused operations to contain the damage and identify affected accounts. This marks the third security breach on the Hyperliquid ecosystem in 2025. A security breach in Hyperdrive, a lending protocol [...] The post Hyperdrive Loses $782,000 in Tokens After Smart Contract Exploit Attack appeared first on CoinCentral.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004361+1.86%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/29 12:22
Distribuire
Crypto Influencer Purchases $500K Worth of Hypurr NFTs

Crypto Influencer Purchases $500K Worth of Hypurr NFTs

Detail: https://coincu.com/nfts-news/crypto-influencer-buy-hypurr-nfts/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.78%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:57
Distribuire
Bitcoin ETFs End Four-Week Streak on Quarter-End Rebalancing: What’s Next?

Bitcoin ETFs End Four-Week Streak on Quarter-End Rebalancing: What’s Next?

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs posted their first weekly outflow in over a month as quarter-end rebalancing triggered sharp redemptions.
Union
U$0.010263+0.39%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:49
Distribuire
Pi Network Hackathon Reaches Halfway Point as Token Struggles at $0.25

Pi Network Hackathon Reaches Halfway Point as Token Struggles at $0.25

The Pi Network hackathon, launched on August 21, 2025, has reached its midpoint check-in on September 19. The Core Team released a dedicated update video showcasing projects from the community. Final submissions are due by October 15, 2025. Hackathon Innovations The showcased apps highlight real-world Pi use cases: Starmax: lets users buy goods with Pi. […]
Pi Network
PI$0.26602+0.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01196+1.01%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3845+0.41%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:45
Distribuire
Bitchat searches, downloads spike in Madagascar amid protests

Bitchat searches, downloads spike in Madagascar amid protests

Protests erupted in Madagascar’s capital, Antananarivo, last Thursday over ongoing water and power cuts, with demonstrations later spreading across the country. Block CEO Jack Dorsey’s decentralized peer-to-peer messaging service Bitchat has seen a spike in downloads from the African island nation of Madagascar amid protests, following a similar uptick during unrest in Nepal and Indonesia earlier in September.A Bitcoin open-source developer under the X handle callebtc, who is working on the messaging service, said on Sunday, “Bitchat downloads spiking in Madagascar,” along with screenshots of the protest’s news coverage.Callebtc Bitcoin didn’t share specific download numbers, but Google Trends search for “Bitchat” shows a spike from 0 to 100 on Friday (over 90 days) in Madagascar, especially Antananarivo.Read more
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05284+15.87%
Nifty Island
ISLAND$0.010242-4.74%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.4928-7.48%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:35
Distribuire
Trump To Huddle With Members Of Congress Even As Polymarket, Kalshi Bettors Put Government Shutdown Odds At 60%

Trump To Huddle With Members Of Congress Even As Polymarket, Kalshi Bettors Put Government Shutdown Odds At 60%

Prediction markets indicated a strong possibility that the federal government would be shut down this week as President Donald Trump prepares to meet key members of Congress on Monday.read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.534+0.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07748+1.67%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:30
Distribuire
Polkadot Bets on pUSD Stablecoin — But Can It Escape aUSD’s Shadow?

Polkadot Bets on pUSD Stablecoin — But Can It Escape aUSD’s Shadow?

Polkadot (DOT) is preparing to launch a new stablecoin, pUSD, through the RFC-155 proposal. The Polkadot community is championing pUSD as a key solution to unleash its DeFi potential, cut dependence on USDT/USDC, and boost ecosystem autonomy. However, some are concerned that they might repeat past mistakes. pUSD is an over-collateralized stablecoin fully backed by DOT, deployed on Asset Hub, and using the Honzon protocol developed by Acala. Acala is the former issuer of aUSD, a stablecoin project that failed disastrously. Can pUSD Stablecoin Avoid the Same Fate as aUSD? Reusing Honzon – the framework Acala previously relied on to issue aUSD is raising concerns. That incident eroded trust in the Acala team, with some even accusing them of “blaming a hack” while failing to compensate users adequately. “Acala’s stablecoin (aUSD) launch was a complete disaster and it really killed my trust in the team. I don’t see myself supporting their project anymore. What I’d love to see is a proper, reliable, native solution. Honestly, it’s frustrating that with all the talent in the Polkadot/Substrate space, nobody has managed to build something better yet.” – A community member shared. Approval rate of the proposal at the time of writing. Source: Polkadot Even those who support Polkadot launching its native stablecoin still see Honzon and Acala as lessons that cannot be ignored. They propose the project should “move forward independently from the Acala team.” In addition, they call for the Technical Council to take clear responsibility for governance. “With these assurances, I would be prepared to vote AYE. Without them, the risk of repeating past mistakes is too great.” Another member noted. Too Many Risks Setting aside concerns about Honzon and the Acala team, Polkadot’s pUSD also faces skepticism within the community. One primary reason is the structure that DOT solely backs it. While the exact overcollateralization ratio remains unclear, this could trigger liquidation cascades and add selling pressure on the token. Although the pUSD model is safer than Terra’s UST because it is overcollateralized, relying only on DOT as collateral introduces significant risks. Previously, MakerDAO’s DAI also started as ETH-only collateral. But today, MakerDAO supports Multi-Collateral DAI (MCD). They allow users to back DAI with crypto assets such as ETH, WBTC, LINK, UNI, stETH, and even Real World Assets (RWAs) like US Treasuries. “Backed only by DOT, which could trigger liquidation cascades and add additional selling pressure on the token. Remember the notorious DAI depeg in 2020, which forced MakerDAO to diversify its collateral.” A user on X commented. Additionally, another X user pointed out that the Polkadot ecosystem already has more advanced native solutions like HOLLAR. The Hydration runtime builds this stablecoin, optimizes it for appchains, and positions it as superior to the legacy aUSD architecture. Therefore, many argue that instead of repeating a “regular” EVM model, Polkadot should leverage its unique strengths. This would enable the creation of a stable, secure solution worthy of its ecosystem’s potential. pUSD is undoubtedly a strategic move by Polkadot to unlock DeFi potential. It could bring significant benefits if it proves secure and sees widespread adoption in the ecosystem. However, the ghost of aUSD’s failure continues to cast doubt within the community. To avoid repeating the same mistakes, Polkadot must work to dispel those lingering concerns. The fact that the DOT supply is capped at 2.1 billion, as reported by BeInCrypto, could help fuel the ecosystem’s growth.
Shadow
SHADOW$7.231+0.19%
Polkadot
DOT$3.886+1.14%
Retard Finder Coin
RFC$0.014499+28.34%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:00
Distribuire
BlockchainFX Raises $8M, Ozak AI Hits $3.4M, But BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Brings Developers Real Working Tools

BlockchainFX Raises $8M, Ozak AI Hits $3.4M, But BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Brings Developers Real Working Tools

In 2025, crypto presales have become battlegrounds for investor attention. Projects like BlockchainFX and Ozak AI are attracting millions based on potential, but there’s one name separating itself not by promises, but by production, BlockDAG.  While many crypto teams build hype with whitepapers and pitch decks, BlockDAG is releasing live testnet infrastructure, real-time dApps, and an ecosystem users can interact with today.  Its Awakening Testnet, which supports 1,400 transactions per second and full EVM compatibility, allows developers to build smart contracts, mint NFTs, and deploy live decentralised applications using a dedicated IDE and smart contract faucet. The difference between speculating on an idea and interacting with a functioning network is what makes this comparison matter.  BlockchainFX Presale Surpasses $8M With Strong Market Buzz BlockchainFX has captured the attention of presale hunters across the market by surpassing $8 million in early fundraising. Analysts, including those at BlockchainReporter, have already described it as the best crypto presale to watch this quarter.  What drives its appeal is not just the money raised but how effectively it creates market excitement. Its messaging leans on projected value growth, detailed roadmap milestones, and the promise of future exchange listings. The project is still in the presale phase, which means participants are buying at the earliest stage of development, making it a speculative play with potentially high risk and high reward. Ozak AI Secures $3.4M But Lacks Live Tools Ozak AI, priced at just $0.012, is capitalising on the AI sector’s pull. Backed by $3.4 million in presale funding, the project rides the current popularity of artificial intelligence integration into blockchain systems. As Blockzeit recently highlighted, Ozak AI is quickly becoming a popular choice among retail investors looking for the top crypto to invest in with a tech-oriented angle.  Still, at its core, Ozak AI is presenting a narrative, a compelling one, but not yet a deployable product. The website and roadmap provide projections and outlines, but the tools for developers or users to engage with the token ecosystem are either still in progress or unavailable. BlockDAG: From Testnet to Real-Time Access BlockDAG Network is not selling a pitch; it’s offering a platform. With over $410 million raised and 26.5 billion coins sold, the project is in its 30th batch, priced at $0.0013, delivering a massive ROI since batch 1. This contrast between fundraising scale and low entry price is driving large-scale adoption, but what sets BlockDAG apart is not just capital raised but its capability delivered. The Awakening Testnet introduces live infrastructure, featuring 1400 TPS, a complete account-based model that aligns with Ethereum standards, and integration of account abstraction. These features enable smart wallets, social recovery, and gasless transactions, advanced utilities that are typically seen only in mature networks.  Through the BlockDAG IDE, developers can build, debug, test, and deploy smart contracts instantly. Additional modules, such as the Reflection DApp and Lottery DApp, provide users with on-chain, trustless utilities that demonstrate how BDAG coins function in a real-world environment. Beyond development, the platform offers NFT explorer tools, WalletConnect, CSV exports, and real-time analytics via a dashboard covering metrics like gas usage, fees, and active addresses.  A testnet faucet provides users with BDAG coins for experimentation, further encouraging ecosystem engagement. Most importantly, BlockDAG’s network doesn’t exist behind a “coming soon” banner; it’s usable now, allowing investors and developers to interact directly with what they’re buying into. In an environment where presales often lead to months or years of waiting, BlockDAG’s emphasis on shipping usable components signals a deeper commitment to delivery. It changes the user’s role from passive investor to active participant. Real Product vs Future Pitch The contrast between these three projects is clear. BlockchainFX and Ozak AI are gathering momentum on the strength of sector narratives and speculative potential. They are appealing options for those who want to take positions early in the hope of long-term gains. However, they still depend on future development cycles to prove their utility. BlockDAG, on the other hand, is already proving itself. Its testnet is live. Its tools are available. It has not only raised over $410 million but has built a functioning infrastructure that supports developers, users, and builders alike.  While the others promise possibilities, BlockDAG is delivering presence. For anyone serious about finding the best crypto presale that goes beyond hype, BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet demonstrates what execution looks like and why infrastructure matters more than intention. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu  Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockchainFX Raises $8M, Ozak AI Hits $3.4M, But BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Brings Developers Real Working Tools appeared first on 36Crypto.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1182+0.16%
RealLink
REAL$0.07264+5.58%
Wink
LIKE$0.007395-3.07%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 11:00
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase