The post Blue Sky Grid Bitcoin Trial Begins in UK Court appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Civil recovery of 60,000 Bitcoin sought, leading suspects tried in UK court. Over 130,000 victims reported by Chinese plaintiffs, major recovery effort. No significant market disruptions observed amidst ongoing proceedings. Qian Zhimin’s trial for allegedly laundering 60,000 bitcoins begins at Southwark Crown Court in London, marking a key moment in cryptocurrency legal history. The case highlights significant cross-border asset recovery efforts and places increased compliance pressure on related financial exchanges and custodians. 60,000 Bitcoins Frozen in UK’s Historic Legal Battle Numerous law firms, including Ji Ren and Yingke, have been commissioned to represent over 1,000 Chinese investors. Their goal is to recover 60,000 Bitcoins through the UK High Court. The trial is presided over by Judge Sally-Ann Hales KC, a notable figure in UK criminal justice, with Philippa Eastwood from Doughty Street Chambers defending Zhimin. A Chinese officer will testify in London, while several victims will connect via video link from Tianjin, China. The seized bitcoins, valued at approximately £48 billion, have been frozen by UK authorities (largest seizure of funds from crypto confidence scams). The case could establish a precedent for cryptocurrency-related legal proceedings in the UK. Immediate market reactions have been minimal, as the frozen Bitcoin remains non-circulating. Compliance pressures on exchanges are likely to increase, emphasizing the need for best practices. Despite the trial’s significance, there have been no notable public responses from key industry figures or regulators at this point. The court case highlights the complexity of cross-border asset recovery in cryptocurrency-related frameworks. Blue Sky Grid Trial: Broader Implications for Global Crypto Regulation Did you know? The Blue Sky Grid case is only the second major cryptocurrency-related asset recovery in the UK, following the PlusToken scandal, setting a major legal precedent. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current price stands at $111,658.13, with a market cap…
Bluefin
BLUE$0.13112+13.72%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.0668-1.86%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.00195-22.00%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:33
The post QNB Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain for Faster USD Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post QNB Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain for Faster USD Payments appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Qatar National Bank (QNB Group), one of the largest banks in the Middle East, has integrated JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments blockchain platform to process US dollar corporate payments. This technology allows QNB to settle USD payments for local business clients within minutes, operating 24/7. The move enhances payment speed and reliability compared to traditional banking, which often processes payments only on weekdays and can take several days. This adoption reinforces QNB’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric service. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/qnb-adopts-jpmorgans-blockchain-for-faster-usd-payments/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.78%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07205-3.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.1064+0.09%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:29
The post Nick Szabo: $44 Million Worth of Bitcoin on the Move Amid Fears of State Seizure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Salomon Brothers seizing coins?  Good security practice Earlier today, a Bitcoin address that had remained untouched for roughly 12 years suddenly moved 400 BTC, according to Whale Alert. The coins were worth roughly $44 million when the transfer occurred.  Salomon Brothers seizing coins?  As usual, such transfers tend to spark plenty of speculation within the community.  Some have speculated that this could be a “Salomon Brothers” notice.  Salamon Brothers was the name of a major investment bank that merged in the 90s  In August, an entity operating under the name “Salomon Brothers” started a controversial campaign targeting long-dormant Bitcoin wallets.  The OP_RETURN function was used for inserting legal notices that claimed ownership over the assets. Holders were given 90 days to prove ownership of the coins.  You Might Also Like Legendary American cryptographer Nick Szabo has suggested that the transfer could possibly be linked to the threat of confiscation.  He mentioned the legislation in California that might allow the state to essentially confiscate unclaimed property, which is something that is legally known as “escheatment.” Salomon Brothers no longer exists. There was (is?) legislation in (California?) that implied bitcoin could escheat to state, like most centralized financial assets, if not touched for N years. So I think this is somebody moving their Bitcoin to other addresses in preparation… — Nick Szabo (@NickSzabo4) September 29, 2025 Assembly Bill 1052 (AB 1052), which is currently under consideration, would classify coins untouched for three years as unclaimed property.  The recent transfer could also be interpreted as a protest signal against the law.  Good security practice Szabo has stressed that moving coins regularly is generally considered to be a good security practice.  “For security as well as such legal reasons, it’s a good idea to move your Bitcoin every few years,” he said. Source: https://u.today/nick-szabo-44-million-worth-of-bitcoin-on-the-move-amid-fears-of-state-seizure
Movement
MOVE$0.1064+0.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.78%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,129.46+2.47%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:23
The post Babylon proposes BTC-BABY co-staking to lower inflation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Babylon has proposed cutting BABY inflation and launching BTC-BABY co-staking, a system designed to align Bitcoin and BABY holders while reducing supply growth. Summary The proposal aims to cut inflation from 8% to 5.5%. BTC-BABY co-staking aligns Bitcoin and BABY holders. Testnet in September, mainnet launch in October. Babylon has put forward a governance proposal that would cut BABY inflation and introduce a co-staking system linking Bitcoin with the network’s native token. According to the Sept. 29 forum post, the plan aims to lower annual inflation from 8% to 5.5%, reducing supply growth by approximately 30%. At the same time, a co-staking mechanism would allow Bitcoin (BTC) stakers to boost their rewards by also staking BABY, thereby strengthening demand for the native token. Inflation adjustment for sustainability Under the proposal, annual inflation would fall from the current 8%, which is evenly split between Bitcoin and BABY stakers, to a new breakdown of 1% for BTC stakers, 2% for BABY stakers, and 2.35% reserved for BTC-BABY co-stakers. Another 0.15% would be shared between validators and finality providers to maintain network security.  📣 New discussion post is live on the forum It suggests two big changes:🟠 Lower BABY inflation🟠 Introduce BTC-BABY co-staking Let’s break down what this means and why it matters 👇 pic.twitter.com/x22vPwVWSp — Babylon (@babylonlabs_io) September 28, 2025 This adjustment brings overall inflation down to 5.5% per year, slowing the growth of BABY’s supply while preserving incentives for participation. Babylon said the shift reflects a move from bootstrapping adoption to ensuring long-term sustainability, supported by the $6.38 billion in Bitcoin already staked through its protocol. Co-staking to align holders The proposed co-staking system ties Bitcoin staking more closely to BABY. For every 20,000 BABY staked, one BTC becomes eligible for extra rewards. A user pairing 6 BTC with 50,000 BABY…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,129.46+2.47%
Babylon
BABY$0.04551-2.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.78%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:06
The post Philippine businesses slow to adopt AI, study shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Philippine businesses slow to adopt AI, study shows Philippine businesses remain slow in adopting artificial intelligence (AI) despite widespread access to computers and the Internet, according to a study by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS). The new study found that adoption is concentrated among larger firms in urban centers, particularly in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sectors, leaving most industries and regions behind. The study reported that “in the Philippines, the integration of AI into business and industry is still in its nascent stages, with the country ranking below average in AI readiness compared to other Asia-Pacific nations.” According to the 2023 Asia-Pacific AI Readiness Index, “the Philippines ranks 12th out of the 12 countries included in the index, with an overall AI Readiness score of 35.7 out of 100.” Business readiness is also low: “In terms of business readiness, the Philippines (25.4) ranks 10th out of 12 countries with a score of 25.4 out of 100.” The study, entitled Readiness for AI Adoption of Philippine Business and Industry: The Government’s Role in Fostering Innovation- and AI-Driven Industrial Development, highlighted a gap between basic and advanced technology use. It noted that “while basic digital infrastructure is widespread, with 90.8 percent of establishments having computers and 81 percent having internet access, advanced technology adoption remains limited.” Only “21.7%” of establishments have websites and “31.2%” engage in e-commerce. AI adoption rates remain low and concentrated “When it comes to specific AI adoption, the paper reports that 14.9 percent of firms use AI and ML technologies.” This places the Philippines behind other technologies: “This places AI as the fourth most adopted FIRe technology, behind Internet of Things (IoT), 5G networks, and automation.” Overall uptake remains low: “The overall adoption…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1182+0.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.78%
ICT
ICT$0.04789+0.67%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:03
The post Qatar National Bank Integrates JPMorgan Blockchain for Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Qatar National Bank integrates JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain for 24/7 USD payments. Enhances corporate payment efficiency in Qatar. JPMorgan expands its blockchain presence in the Middle East. Qatar National Bank (QNB Group) has implemented JPMorgan Chase’s Kinexys blockchain platform in its Doha branch to process USD corporate payments around the clock, as announced on September 29th. This marks a significant move towards modernizing cross-border payments, facilitating rapid settlements, and enhancing QNB’s competitive positioning in the financial services landscape. QNB Leads MENA with 24/7 USD Blockchain Payments Qatar National Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East, has become the first bank in Qatar to adopt JPMorgan Chase’s Kinexys Digital Payments (KDP) blockchain platform. The decision was made to process USD corporate payments, allowing 24/7, near-instant settlements. By adopting JPMorgan Chase’s Kinexys, QNB can now process payments for its clients in minutes, replacing traditional methods that took several days. This enhances the bank’s ability to provide efficient services, heralding a new era in MENA banking. Executive Vice President of QNB, Kamel Moris, described the partnership as a step forward in delivering on their client-first promise. The partnership between QNB and Kinexys by JPMorgan marks a bold step forward in delivering on their client-first promise. This relationship reinforces their commitment to innovation, seamless connectivity, and global financial leadership. Blockchain Integration Transforming Financial Services in Qatar Did you know? Only a handful of banks in the region have undertaken similar blockchain integrations, making this a notable expansion of blockchain in the Middle East. The J.P. Morgan Deposit Token, under the symbol JPMD, reported a current price of $0.00 with no market cap or circulating supply as of the last update on September 29, 2025. Data from CoinMarketCap shows no 24-hour trading volume or price movement, indicating its current permissioned…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07205-3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.78%
Movement
MOVE$0.1064+0.09%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:00
The post BlackRock Launches Ambitious Bitcoin ETF Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a bold step within the cryptocurrency sector, BlackRock has initiated the registration of a groundbreaking Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). This new venture seeks to diversify BlackRock’s financial product portfolio by introducing an ETF tailored to generate income through Bitcoin futures. Continue Reading:BlackRock Launches Ambitious Bitcoin ETF Initiative Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/blackrock-launches-ambitious-bitcoin-etf-initiative
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-1.78%
FUND
FUND$0.0169+4.32%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007369+0.71%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 12:50
PANews reported on September 29 that Pastel Alpha founder Cooker posted on the X platform that he had purchased another 8 Hypurr NFTs, including Hypurr#4087, #236, #3181, #4258, #4324, #4216, #2755, and #280. He currently holds a total of 16 Hypurr NFTs with a total value of over US$1 million. According to previous news, the founder of Pastel Alpha spent about US$500,000 to buy 8 Hypurr NFTs.
Stella
ALPHA$0.01537-0.38%
1
1$0.006625+3.46%
PANews2025/09/29 12:43
CryptoPunks price jumped 9.5% in 24 hours to $197,159, with $1.87M trading volume signaling renewed NFT activity.]]>
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09565-0.49%
1
1$0.006625+3.46%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004322-0.48%
Crypto News Flash2025/09/29 11:51
NYDIG’s Greg Cipolaro argues that a popular metric for valuing crypto companies should be retired as it misleads investors. The crypto industry should stop using the popular market to net asset value (mNAV) metric as it’s inaccurate and misleading to investors, says NYDIG’s global head of research, Greg Cipolaro.“The industry definition of ‘mNAV’ needs to be deleted and forgotten,” Cipolaro wrote in a note on Friday. “‘Market cap to bitcoin/digital asset value,’ the original definition of mNAV, is a useful metric for nothing.”He added that mNAV doesn’t account for treasury companies that conduct other business outside of buying and holding vast amounts of crypto, and doesn’t properly represent a firms convertible debt.Read more
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07386-9.03%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007369+0.71%
Capverse
CAP$0.10545+0.52%
Coinstats2025/09/29 10:56
