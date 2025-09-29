2025-09-29 Monday

RBNZ overhauls toolkit after pandemic inflation hurdles

The post RBNZ overhauls toolkit after pandemic inflation hurdles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paul Conway, chief economist at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), said they’ve taken key lessons from the recent surge in inflation and are now better prepared for the next economic shock. rbnz  In Wellington, Conway explained that the Monetary Policy Committee now has a clearer picture of the links between economic activity, price setting, and inflation expectations in turbulent times. He commented, “We now have a deeper understanding of supply shocks and structural drivers of inflation and have expanded our use of high-frequency data for more timely and granular monitoring.”  He added that the bank has developed ways to gauge neutral interest rates and conduct scenario testing, leaving policymakers better prepared to maintain price stability in turbulent times. This follows New Zealand Prime Minister Christoper Luxon’s recent comment that he spoke with RBNZ Governor Christian Hawkesby about the New Zealand economy. When asked whether he wished he had encouraged a bolder move to the governor, he said, “Pretty much, yeah.” Though he noted that, “I can give my views, but I do respect the independence of the Reserve Bank under legislation.” New Zealand law includes elaborate renderings to insulate (RBNZ independence). It is unusual for a prime minister or a cabinet official to comment publicly on rate decisions. ECB President Christine Lagarde warned that political interference in monetary policy threatens to destabilize economies. RBNZ recognised it had forecast errors in the pandemic period The RBNZ has been faulted for falling behind the curve after COVID-19. Officials, nevertheless, admitted that the former dual mandate had made it harder to prioritize inflation control. Conway noted that, in retrospect, stronger action might have helped back then, but policymakers had to weigh the risk of hurting jobs given their dual mandate. He stated: “In hindsight, an earlier or more aggressive tightening might…
When VPNs turn into traps: Unit 8200 and the hidden dangers of corporate VPNs for users in…

When VPNs turn into traps: Unit 8200 and the hidden dangers of corporate VPNs for users in Muslim-majority countries Benjamin Netanyahu’s brazen admission at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2025, about "greenlighting" the pager attacks in Lebanon wasn’t just a political statement—it was a stark revelation of Israel’s deep penetration into global technology infrastructure. As dozens of delegates walked out in protest, Netanyahu’s threats exposed a chilling reality, It is possible that the very tools millions of Arabs and Muslims rely on for digital privacy may be feeding their data directly to the Israeli adversaries. This is possibly not just a massive privacy crisis&nbsp;for&nbsp;the&nbsp;people, but also a transformational innovation opportunity for truly independent Decentralized privacy technologies ( Example is Nym’s Decentralized Mixnet architecture ) The Trap You Didn’t Know You Walked&nbsp;Into This isn’t a conspiracy theory, it’s documented corporate ownership. Kape Technologies, a UK-based cybersecurity firm with strong Israeli roots, owns several leading VPN providers, including ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, Private Internet Access, and ZenMate. As the largest VPN brand owner globally, Kape holds a significant position in the consumer VPN market. The company was founded by Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi, who has donated to Israeli military initiatives, including $3 million for soldier scholarships and approximately $250,000 (NIS 1 million) to fund transportation for soldiers during operations in&nbsp;Gaza. Key leadership at Kape includes individuals with military backgrounds: - CEO Ido Erlichman, a veteran of Unit 217 (Duvdevan), an elite IDF commando unit focused on intelligence and operations. - Co-founder Koby Menachemi and other executives from Unit 8200, which specializes in cyber intelligence and has been compared to the U.S. NSA. As of June 2025, over 1,400 veterans of Israeli intelligence units, including 900 from Unit 8200, are employed in U.S. Big Tech companies, contributing to technologies like surveillance tools such as Pegasus spyware, which has been used to target journalists and activists in over 50 countries, including in the Middle East. Kape’s origins as Crossrider, which distributed adware before rebranding in 2018, add to concerns about data practices in a sector where centralized control can create vulnerabilities for metadata analysis. Teddy Sagi isn’t just a businessman, he’s actively funding Israeli military operations: - Donated $3 million for Israeli military scholarships - Contributed $250,000 to transport soldiers during Gaza operations - Owns surveillance and data analytics companies beyond&nbsp;VPNs Why This Matters for Islamic nation&nbsp;Citizens Users in Arab and Muslim countries face a unique double bind that creates both massive privacy challenges and business opportunities. Local governments implement extensive censorship and surveillance systems, driving demand for privacy tools. Simultaneously, the privacy tools many users rely on may be compromised by foreign intelligence services with adversarial interests. This creates several specific vulnerability scenarios that traditional privacy analyses often&nbsp;miss. Targeting Coordination: Israeli intelligence could potentially identify high-value targets (activists, journalists, political figures) through VPN usage patterns, then coordinate with local intelligence services or use other means to act against these individuals. The recent revelations about Pegasus spyware targeting journalists across the region demonstrate this threat is real, not theoretical. Movement Pattern Analysis: VPN logs, even if not containing content, can reveal travel patterns, meeting locations, and association networks. For dissidents operating across borders or coordinating international activities, this metadata could prove extremely valuable to hostile intelligence services. Communications Metadata: Even with encrypted content, VPN providers can potentially analyze communication timing, frequency, and destinations to build profiles of user behavior and associations. This metadata analysis represents one of Israeli intelligence’s core competencies. Infrastructure Vulnerabilities: Users connecting through Israeli-controlled VPN infrastructure may face selective service degradation, traffic analysis, or complete service cutoffs during sensitive periods. The ability to control when and how users can access privacy tools represents a strategic leverage&nbsp;point. Every traditional VPN has the same fatal&nbsp;flaw: Centralized control&nbsp;: When you connect to ExpressVPN, CyberGhost, or any traditional VPN: 1. All your traffic flows through their servers- creating a perfect surveillance point 2. They can decrypt and analyze everything despite marketing claims about "no logs" 3. Metadata reveals your patterns - when you connect, for how long, to which sites 4. Single point of failure- one compromised company exposes millions of&nbsp;users Israeli intelligence specializes in exactly this kind of analysis: 1. Unit 8200 pioneered traffic analysis techniques now used globally 2. They have AI systems that can identify individuals from metadata alone 3. Timing correlation attacks can link your real identity to anonymous activities 4. Partnership networks allow data sharing across intelligence agencies Even "trustworthy" VPNs can’t solve&nbsp;this: 1. ProtonVPN and NordVPN still use centralized architecture 2. Any government can pressure, hack, or infiltrate single companies 3. Legal jurisdictions provide no protection against intelligence operations 4. Technical audits can’t detect intelligence agency backdoors or cooperation How Nym Protects&nbsp;You: No Single Point of&nbsp;Control - Your data bounces through multiple independent operators - No single company, government, or intelligence agency can spy on you - Even if some nodes are compromised, your privacy remains&nbsp;intact Metadata Invisibility - Adds fake traffic and timing delays to hide your patterns - Makes timing correlation attacks impossible - Protects not just what you do, but when and how you do&nbsp;it Decentralized Network - No Israeli intelligence veterans in leadership - Open source code audited by global security researchers - Community-governed with blockchain incentives for node operators Cover Traffic Protection - Generates fake activity to hide your real usage - Makes traffic analysis useless even for advanced adversaries - Protects you even when you’re not actively browsing.Source ( Aljazera) The Netanyahu Revelation and Pager&nbsp;Attacks: When VPNs turn into traps: Unit 8200 and the hidden dangers of corporate VPNs for users in… was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Daryl Dixon’ Just Killed Off One Of The Best Characters Ever, And This One Stings

The post Daryl Dixon’ Just Killed Off One Of The Best Characters Ever, And This One Stings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Credit: AMC I don’t mean to complain, but there were some important things left off the brochure. I was told the zombie apocalypse would mostly involve moving from town to town scavenging for old cans of food. Clearing houses to find shelter. Finding clean water. Occasionally, the said, but only occasionally (if we were smart and kept out of big cities) we’d have to kill some zombies. I was okay with this. I signed on the dotted line with one hand while I loaded my Smith & Wesson with the other. Lock and load, I thought to myself. We’ll show these undead shamblers what for. And yes, I knew that bandits were a risk. The brochure did warn us about bandits. But it did not mention anything about bandits wearing horns, dressed up like Mad Max goons, and it implied – not stated, but implied – a certain level of realism. If I wanted Mad Max, I would have signed up for that apocalypse, not this one. I also wasn’t prepared to go to Spain and have everyone here larping as late 19th century Mexican villagers. That was definitely not on the brochure. Trust me, I’ve read it about a hundred times at this point. If someone had told me this was a Magnificent Seven remake, I might have opted for a different apocalypse altogether. Fallout, maybe. At least it has a sense of humor. Everyone here takes themselves so seriously. It’s exhausting. I have other gripes. These clothes aren’t comfortable, for one thing. I wish I’d kept the old ones I’d scavenged from that abandoned Walmart outside of Athens. Not Athens, Greece, mind you. Athens, Georgia. That Walmart was remarkably well-stocked. Guns, bullets, barbie dolls. Even some Doritos. Doritos. That reminds me, the bandits…
Firedancer Proposes Major Shift in Solana’s Limits

The post Firedancer Proposes Major Shift in Solana’s Limits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a bold move to enhance blockchain performance, Firedancer has put forward a proposal that could reshape Solana‘s efficiency by removing the compute unit (CU) restriction per block. This groundbreaking proposal, developed by Jump Crypto, aims to tackle growing industry demands for faster and more scalable blockchain systems. Continue Reading:Firedancer Proposes Major Shift in Solana’s Limits Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/firedancer-proposes-major-shift-in-solanas-limits
DOGE ETF Buzz, SOL Breakout, BlockDAG Shines

The post DOGE ETF Buzz, SOL Breakout, BlockDAG Shines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 08:00 Discover DOGE’s ETF approval buzz, SOL’s breakout rally, and BlockDAG’s $410M+ presale with live X1-X10 demos proving unmatched adoption and mining utility. The search for market leaders is heating up as traders weigh speculative narratives against projects that are already showing real-world adoption. Dogecoin (DOGE) is building hype around the possibility of an ETF approval, while Solana (SOL) continues to show strength with a breakout setup that has traders watching closely. These stories highlight how markets respond to institutional and ecosystem signals, but they also remain tied to uncertain factors like regulatory timelines and sentiment shifts. In contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) is executing differently. With Batch 30 priced at $0.0013, over $410 million raised, and 26.5+ billion coins sold, the project has combined measurable financial growth with live demonstrations of its mining hardware. The X1 and X10 demo showed a practical, scalable mining utility that many say sets it apart from other presales. This is why BlockDAG is increasingly seen as the standout among contenders for the best crypto presale in 2025. DOGE’s ETF Ambitions Could Change Everything The Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF story has quickly become one of the most-discussed institutional narratives of the quarter. After Bitcoin ETFs broke records in 2024, speculation has turned toward DOGE being the next in line. Such approval could introduce new capital from institutional traders and give the meme coin legitimacy that has often been missing from its journey. Currently trading near $0.26, analysts say an ETF approval could help DOGE break through resistance at $0.29, setting the stage for a run toward $0.33 or even $0.35. However, the process remains uncertain, with regulatory hurdles likely to delay immediate progress. Without approval, DOGE may remain reliant on retail-driven cycles rather than benefiting from consistent institutional inflows. For traders,…
ASTER – Here’s why traders are cutting back exposure after market cap lost $1B

Can ASTER escape a deeper collapse?
Hyperliquid unveils 4,600 Hypurr NFTs, floor price surges past $60,000

The collection has seen around $45 million worth of trade volume, with the NFT floor price currently set near $68,900.
Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin 'Owns The Cryptocurrency Space' — Here Is Why The Ark CEO Differs With Tom Lee On Ethereum

Veteran investor and cryptocurrency advocate Cathie Wood referred to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as the “pure cryptocurrency” in an interview aired Saturday, indicating that it will always have an edge over Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
SLNH Up 94% in a Single Day – Is Soluna the Next IREN?

SLNH has an over 1 GW pipeline, on par with BITF, but a market cap just a fraction of the size. With an up to $100M credit facility for data center buildout, could Soluna be a baby IREN in the making? The following guest post comes from BitcoinMiningStock.io, a public markets intelligence platform delivering data […]
Mapping Solana’s outlook: Hope vs. fear at the $200 line

SOL at $200. Bargain buy or bull trap waiting to snap?
