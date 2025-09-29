2025-09-29 Monday

Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for September 29 — October 03,&nbsp;2025 General Outlook Markets head into the turn of the quarter focused on Wednesday’s euro area CPI flash, Japan’s Tankan survey and Friday’s U.S. jobs report. ISM Manufacturing prints on Wednesday, while ISM Services lands on Friday alongside Non-Farm Payrolls. The dollar recovered into the weekend as U.S. data firmed and sentiment softened, while gold hovered near record territory and bitcoin slipped back below&nbsp;$110k. EUR/USD The pair hovered around 1.17 into Friday and looked set to finish the week lower as the dollar firmed on stronger U.S. data. Eurozone flash PMIs improved to a 16-month high overall but remained uneven across countries, with Germany showing strength and France contracting. This week’s euro area CPI flash (Wed 1 Oct) and U.S. ISM Manufacturing (Wed) are the first tests before Friday’s NFP and ISM Services. Resistance: 1.1760–1.1800; then 1.1850–1.1900 Support: 1.1680–1.1640; then&nbsp;1.1600 Trading view: Prefer selling bounces while below 1.1760 with targets toward 1.1680/1.1640; a soft U.S. data run could flip bias back to 1.1800/1.1850 ahead of&nbsp;NFP. XAU/USD (Gold) Gold finished the week around $3,740–$3,760, holding near last week’s all-time high (~$3,790.8 on 23 Sept) as real-yield pressure stayed contained and risk appetite wavered. Volumes eased into Friday, but dips remain shallow while policy expectations favour easier settings into Q4. Key catalysts are USD swings around ISM/NFP and any inflation surprise from euro area&nbsp;CPI. Resistance: $3,775–$3,791; then&nbsp;$3,820 Support: $3,705–$3,690; then $3,650–$3,600 Trading view: Buy-the-dip bias above $3,705 for re-tests of $3,775/$3,791; a strong NFP/ISM Services combo risks a pullback toward&nbsp;$3,650. BTC/USD Bitcoin slid below $110,000 late in the week amid weak risk sentiment and options/ETF outflows chatter, retracing from 2025 highs past $120k. The macro calendar (ISM, NFP) and broader liquidity backdrop remain pivotal; a clean reclaim of $117k would stabilise the tape, while sustained closes under $107k risk a run toward&nbsp;$102k. Resistance: $114k–$117k; then $120k–$123k Support: $107k–$105k; then&nbsp;$102k Trading view: Neutral-to-bearish while below $114k–$117k; consider fading rallies unless macro data weaken the dollar materially. Key Dates Tue 30 Sept: China official PMIs (manufacturing &amp; non-manufacturing) Tue 30 Sept: U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence (Sept); Canada GDP (July actual +0.2% m/m published Fri) Wed 01 Oct: Eurozone CPI flash (Sept); U.S. ISM Manufacturing (Sept); Japan Tankan survey&nbsp;(Q3) Thu 02 Oct: U.S. weekly jobless claims; U.S. factory orders&nbsp;(Aug) Fri 03 Oct: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (Sept); U.S. ISM Services&nbsp;(Sept) Conclusion For 29 Sept — 03 Oct, EUR/USD starts with a slight downside bias below 1.1700 ahead of euro CPI and U.S. ISMs/NFP; gold stays supported on dips near $3,705–$3,690 while record-high supply/demand dynamics keep buyers engaged; bitcoin needs to reclaim $114k–$117k to avoid deeper pullbacks towards $102k into Friday’s U.S. data&nbsp;volley. NordFX Analytical Group Disclaimer: These materials are not an investment recommendation or a guide for working on financial markets and are for informational purposes only. Trading on financial markets is risky and can lead to a complete loss of deposited funds. Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for September 29 — October 03, 2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Mike Novogratz: Early Life and Net Worth — The Vision Behind Galaxy Digital and the Future of Crypto — 36Crypto Mike Novogratz is reshaping the future of finance and cryptocurrency with Galaxy&nbsp;Digital Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is at the forefront of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology Novogratz’s influence shapes the future of digital assets, DeFi, and the wider crypto ecosystem Mike Novogratz is one of the most influential figures in the world of cryptocurrency and digital assets. As the CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital, Novogratz has been instrumental in driving the mainstream adoption of crypto assets, decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain technology. With a rich background in traditional finance and an unrelenting passion for digital transformation, Novogratz is leading Galaxy Digital into the new era of finance, where cryptocurrencies are poised to revolutionize industries around the&nbsp;world. Mike Novogratz: Early Life and&nbsp;Career Mike Novogratz was born in 1964 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and grew up in a military family. From a young age, Novogratz exhibited a sharp mind and an entrepreneurial spirit. After graduating from Princeton University with a degree in economics, he went on to build a successful career on Wall&nbsp;Street. His early professional journey included stints at Goldman Sachs and Fortress Investment Group, where he gained extensive experience in investment management and hedge fund strategies. During his time at Fortress, Novogratz was responsible for overseeing the firm’s global macro strategy, which involved significant investments in currencies, commodities, and emerging&nbsp;markets. His ability to identify trends in financial markets, coupled with his understanding of risk management, positioned him as a leader in the investment world. However, as the financial markets evolved, Novogratz’s focus began to shift towards the emerging space of digital currencies and blockchain technology. Also Read: Joe Lubin: Early Life and Net Worth — The Vision Behind Consensys and&nbsp;Ethereum Transition to Cryptocurrency: A Vision for the&nbsp;Future In 2013, Mike Novogratz decided to leave Fortress Investment Group and focus entirely on the growing cryptocurrency space. At the time, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were still seen as speculative investments by most traditional financiers, but Novogratz recognized their potential to revolutionize the financial system. Novogratz’s transition into the crypto world was not just about investments. He understood that the blockchain technology behind digital currencies could fundamentally change the way financial services were delivered and accessed. This realization led him to take a bold step in 2018 by founding Galaxy Digital, a cryptocurrency investment firm dedicated to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset&nbsp;class. Founding Galaxy Digital: The Pursuit of Crypto&nbsp;Adoption Galaxy Digital, founded in 2018, has quickly grown into one of the most influential cryptocurrency investment firms in the world. With a focus on asset management, trading, and venture capital, Galaxy Digital serves both institutional and retail investors, helping them navigate the complexities of the crypto&nbsp;market. Under Novogratz’s leadership, Galaxy Digital has made significant investments in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, building partnerships with key players in the industry. The firm is known for its diverse portfolio, which includes investments in DeFi platforms, cryptocurrency exchanges, and blockchain infrastructure projects. Through Galaxy Digital, Novogratz has become a vocal advocate for the mainstream adoption of digital currencies. He has consistently promoted the idea that cryptocurrencies represent the future of finance, offering an alternative to traditional banking and payment&nbsp;systems. His leadership has helped to reshape the narrative around digital assets, positioning them as both an asset class and a transformative technology that will change how the world interacts with&nbsp;money. The Vision: The Future of Decentralized Finance Mike Novogratz is not just a businessman; he is a visionary who believes in the potential of decentralized finance (DeFi) to transform the global economy. Through Galaxy Digital, Novogratz has been a vocal supporter of DeFi protocols, which aim to recreate traditional financial systems using blockchain technology. These protocols include lending platforms, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and yield farming applications that eliminate intermediaries and provide greater financial inclusivity. Novogratz’s ultimate vision is to see crypto and blockchain technology drive the creation of a decentralized financial ecosystem where individuals, businesses, and institutions can interact directly, without the need for intermediaries. His belief in the potential of DeFi is matched by his commitment to making it accessible to all, and Galaxy Digital continues to play a key role in expanding the DeFi&nbsp;sector. Mike Novogratz’s Net Worth: The Wealth Behind the&nbsp;Vision As of 2025, Mike Novogratz’s estimated net worth is approximately $2.7 billion. A significant portion of his wealth is derived from his early investments in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as his ownership stake in Galaxy&nbsp;Digital. His strategic investments in the blockchain and crypto space have positioned him as one of the wealthiest figures in the industry. However, Novogratz’s financial success has always been secondary to his larger mission. His wealth is a byproduct of his vision to reshape global finance and promote the widespread adoption of decentralized technologies. Novogratz has often spoken about his belief that crypto is not just about financial gain, but about creating a more transparent, efficient, and equitable global financial system. In addition to his wealth from Galaxy Digital, Novogratz has used his success to support various philanthropic efforts, particularly in the areas of education, innovation, and technology. His focus on long-term societal impact has made him a respected leader not only in finance but also in the broader crypto and blockchain community. Legacy: A Pioneer of the Crypto Revolution Mike Novogratz’s legacy will undoubtedly be tied to his pioneering work in the cryptocurrency space. As the founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, he has been at the forefront of efforts to integrate digital assets into the traditional financial system, demonstrating their value beyond speculation. His belief in the transformative potential of blockchain technology has made him a key figure in the growing movement to create a decentralized financial system. Through his leadership at Galaxy Digital, Novogratz has influenced countless investors and entrepreneurs to explore the opportunities in the crypto space, and his work continues to inspire the next generation of blockchain innovators. Novogratz’s commitment to the future of finance, combined with his vast experience in both traditional finance and digital assets, has positioned him as one of the leading figures in the crypto ecosystem. His efforts have played a pivotal role in helping to push the boundaries of what is possible with digital currencies and decentralized technologies. FAQs 1. Who is Mike Novogratz? Mike Novogratz is the CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital, a cryptocurrency investment firm that focuses on blockchain technology and digital assets. He is a leading figure in the crypto space and a vocal advocate for the adoption of decentralized finance&nbsp;(DeFi). 2. What is Galaxy Digital? Galaxy Digital is a cryptocurrency investment firm founded by Mike Novogratz in 2018. The firm specializes in asset management, trading, and venture capital, with a focus on the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. 3. What is Mike Novogratz’s net worth? As of 2025, Mike Novogratz’s estimated net worth is $3.8 billion, primarily derived from his investments in digital currencies and his ownership of Galaxy&nbsp;Digital. 4. What is Mike Novogratz’s vision for decentralized finance? Mike Novogratz believes that decentralized finance (DeFi) will revolutionize global finance by eliminating intermediaries and providing greater financial inclusivity. He envisions a future where blockchain technology drives a decentralized financial ecosystem. 5. How has Mike Novogratz influenced the crypto industry? Mike Novogratz has played a key role in promoting the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Through Galaxy Digital, he has helped bridge the gap between traditional finance and the emerging world of digital assets, positioning cryptocurrencies as a transformative technology for the global&nbsp;economy. Also Read: Paolo Ardoino: Early Life and Net Worth — The Vision Behind Tether and the Crypto&nbsp;World Originally published at https://36crypto.com on September 27,&nbsp;2025. PANews reported on September 29th that stablecoin infrastructure provider Perena posted on the X platform that some users were experiencing app downtime (desktop and Seeker), while iOS was functioning normally. The team is currently working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to ensure user funds are safe.
Without tech-driven capex, US real GDP growth is near zero in 2024–2025. AI infrastructure spending reached $368B globally by mid-2025. AI sector may face an $800B annual revenue gap by 2030. Tech stocks have driven about 50% of S&P 500 gains in 2025. The U.S. economy may be staying above water because of massive AI infrastructure spending, according to Deutsche Bank.
Discover MoonBull. Explore presale rewards, early access meme tokens, and top crypto to invest opportunities. Also know about FLOKI and Pudgy Penguins. What if the next explosive crypto run is already underway, and the chance to claim ground-floor gains is slipping away? Every investor dreams of spotting a coin before it goes mainstream, and MoonBull is creating waves that are impossible to ignore. The presale is structured, strategic, and packed with opportunity. Chasing the best crypto to invest requires timing and insight. MoonBull is capturing attention while other meme coins, including FLOKI and Pudgy Penguins, continue to innovate and maintain strong communities. FLOKI recently secured a key partnership with a digital entertainment company, expanding its reach beyond the meme coin niche. Pudgy Penguins is entering new markets with exclusive NFTs and interactive community features, keeping its followers engaged. While these coins grow steadily, MoonBull's presale offers early access meme tokens with the kind of structured momentum that rewards quick and informed action. MoonBull, the best crypto to invest in, combines mechanics designed for sustainability with a presale model that maximizes early investment advantages. Two standout features define its appeal. MoonBull's burn mechanism is a cornerstone of its deflationary design, ensuring that scarcity increases naturally as adoption grows. With 1% of every transaction permanently removed from circulation, the supply consistently contracts, creating upward pressure on value over time. This automatic reduction works hand in hand with community empowerment, as an additional 3.66 billion $MOBU tokens, equivalent to 5% of the total supply, has been allocated for community-driven burns and incentives. By giving holders the ability to participate in shaping the token's deflationary path, MoonBull combines transparency, sustainability, and investor trust in a way that very few projects achieve.
What if the next explosive crypto run is already underway, and the chance to claim ground-floor gains is slipping away? MoonBull is creating waves with its presale structure and early access opportunities.
The search for market leaders is heating up as traders weigh speculative narratives against projects that are already showing real-world utility. DOGE eyes ETF approval, SOL targets breakout, while BlockDAG's $410M+ presale and X1-X10 demo prove real utility.
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple are showing signs of stabilization at the start of the week, each holding above key support levels after recent declines.
