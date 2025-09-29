2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Solana Could Get Major Speed Boost as Jump Crypto Proposes Block Limit Removal

Solana Could Get Major Speed Boost as Jump Crypto Proposes Block Limit Removal

TLDR Jump Crypto proposes removing Solana’s 60 million compute unit block limit after the Alpenglow upgrade High-performance validators would handle larger blocks while slower validators would skip complex ones The change aims to create incentives for validators to upgrade hardware and earn more transaction fees Alpenglow upgrade reduces transaction finality from 12.8 seconds to 150 [...] The post Solana Could Get Major Speed Boost as Jump Crypto Proposes Block Limit Removal appeared first on CoinCentral.
GET
GET$0.004546--%
Major
MAJOR$0.12167-0.28%
Boost
BOOST$0.11608+11.80%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/29 14:40
Distribuire
CrypoPunks Lead Weekly NFT Sales, Top Trade Hits $218K

CrypoPunks Lead Weekly NFT Sales, Top Trade Hits $218K

The post CrypoPunks Lead Weekly NFT Sales, Top Trade Hits $218K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NFT sector is making waves across the crypto market, as the weekly market statistics confirm. In this respect, CryptoPunks has taken the leading position among the top-selling NFT collections of this week. As per the data from Phoenix Group, CryptoPunk #2406 stood out as the biggest NFT sale of the week. Overall, the latest weekly NFT sales reaffirm the growing investor appetite for the non-fungible tokens (NFTs). CryptoPunk #2406 Dominates Top 7-Day NFT Sales with $218K Based on the market data, CryptoPunk #2406 has occupied the 1st place among the top 10 NFT sales of this week.Hence, it has been sold for 48.8 $ETH, denoting $218.54K in terms of value. In addition to this, CryptoPunk #3091 is the 2nd top NFT sale of the week, accounting for 48 $ETH $200.44K. Subsequently, CryptoPunk # 6745 has obtained 48 $ET, equaling $199.10K. Apart from that, with a 47 $ETH  ($196.81K) in its price, CryptoPunk #8109 has become the 4th name on the weekly NFT list. Further, the list includes CryptoPunk #7662 in the 5th position with its price reaching 47 $ETH (nearly $196.26K). Additionally, CryptoPunk #1613 has gained the 6th spot with 46.5 $ETH ($193.51K) in its price. CryptoPunk #4180 Bottoms List with $182.42K Moving on, Phoenix Group’s list includes Crypto Punk #8237, with a selling price of 46.2 $ETH ($192.40K). Following that, CryptoPunk #5467 is the 8th among the week’s top NFTs, obtaining 45.6 $ETH (almost $188.93K). Coming after that, CryptoPunk #1350 has been sold for 46.3 $ETH (up to $185.37K). Ultimately, CryptoPunk #4180 is the last among the top ten NFT sales of this week, claiming 44 $ETH ($182.42K). Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer linked with this work since 2019. Here, at Blockchainreporter, he serves as a news and article writer. He is a crypto, blockchain, NFTs,…
NFT
NFT$0.0000004322-0.48%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09565-0.49%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:38
Distribuire
Aster CEO responds to "concentrated token holdings": Most are airdrops or platform user deposits

Aster CEO responds to "concentrated token holdings": Most are airdrops or platform user deposits

PANews reported on September 29th that Aster CEO Leonard, in an interview with Mable, founder of the social protocol Trends, addressed the issue of on-chain data suggesting that a small number of addresses hold 96% of ASTER tokens. Leonard stated that his team does not control all tokens in these wallets. Based on token economics, approximately 80% of tokens are locked on-chain and can be monitored. Addresses holding airdropped tokens account for approximately 40% of the total. Other top addresses also include Aster's spot deposit addresses. Holders may be storing tokens in platform addresses with the intention of selling them at any time, given the significant price increase. Currently, only approximately 10% of the tokens are in circulation, including the 1:1 redemption share for existing users (approximately 10%) and the initial airdrop (approximately 8%). Information on subsequent linear releases has been published and can be verified on-chain. While the contract address appears to control all tokens due to the concentration of transactions, many of them actually belong to users. In addition, Leonard revealed that YZi Labs is the only private equity investor in Aster. Although their shareholding ratio is not high, their support for the company is huge and they have no intention of cashing out. From TGE to restrictions, Aster's performance in the BNB ecosystem has proven its value. Even without forced lock-up, YZi Labs has no motivation to dump the market. Moreover, the tokens they can get only come from a small part of the 5% team allocation, because they invested in equity, not the tokens themselves.
Aster
ASTER$1.8444+6.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01196+1.01%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001536-0.32%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/29 14:33
Distribuire
Hyperliquid price rallies towards $50 as Hyperr NFTs debut

Hyperliquid price rallies towards $50 as Hyperr NFTs debut

The post Hyperliquid price rallies towards $50 as Hyperr NFTs debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid price gained 5% as Hypurr NFTs launched, with rising trading activity and key resistance at $50 now in focus. Summary HYPE trades near $47, up 5% in 24 hours. Hypurr NFTs debut, floor price hits $68K. $50 resistance is key, $44 remains strong support. Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading at $47.23 at press time, up 5% in the past 24 hours. The move comes after a week of mixed trading, with prices dipping as low as $43 before recovering toward the $50 mark. Over the past 30 days, HYPE is still up 7%, though it remains 20% below its all-time high of $59.30, set on Sept. 18. Daily trading volume has risen 11% to $522 million, showing more activity among traders. According to CoinGlass data, Hyperliquid (HYPE) futures volume climbed 13.85% to $1.8 billion, while open interest edged up only 0.61% to $2.28 billion.  This pattern means more contracts are changing hands, but traders are not committing heavily to long-term positions. In practice, it reflects short-term trading interest rather than aggressive directional bets. Hypurr NFTs spark new ecosystem activity On Sept. 28, the Hyperliquid Foundation launched Hypurr NFTs, a collection of 4,600 cat-themed digital collectibles deployed directly on the HyperEVM. Most of these NFTs, 4,313 in total, were distributed to early users from the Genesis Event in November 2024. The rest went to the Foundation, Hyperliquid Labs, NFT artists, and other contributors. Hypurr NFTs have been deployed on the HyperEVM. Participants had the opportunity to opt in to receive a Hypurr NFT after the HyperEVM went live as part of the Genesis Event in November 2024. The HyperEVM launched in February 2025 as the general programmability interface to the… — Hyper Foundation (@HyperFND) September 28, 2025 Unlike standard NFT drops, Hypurr was designed as a memento for early supporters and…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010328-1.76%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00562-7.41%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.83+5.67%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:33
Distribuire
Don’t Miss Out: Lyno AI Presale Could Be the Next Big AI Token

Don’t Miss Out: Lyno AI Presale Could Be the Next Big AI Token

The post Don’t Miss Out: Lyno AI Presale Could Be the Next Big AI Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is becoming one of the leaders in AI-powered decentralized finance. During its Early Bird presale, the project sold 797,769 tokens and collected $39,888. This is the start of a bright growth agenda. First in Line Pricing—Why Risk Missing the Cheapest Entry? The token is being quoted at 0.05. Buyers are able to buy at an early stage before the next stage increases the price to $0.055. The ultimate objective price will be 0.1, which is twice the current price. Those presale buyers spending above 100 dollars will be eligible to win the Lyno AI giveaway; 10 winners will get a total of 100,000 dollars. This is a bonus that promotes investment early. Lyno AI Is Breaking Barriers—Will You Let Institutions Take It All? Lyno AI applies autonomous AI-driven arbitrage on 15+ blockchains. Cyberscope has audited its smart contracts regarding their security. The AI engine can scan markets in milliseconds and seize arbitrage formerly restricted to institutional participants. The advantages of community governance, staking rewards, and transparent execution of trade are enjoyed by token holders. This is a next-generation technology that will place Lyno AI in a good position to achieve great adoption in a 35-billion market. History Made 14,000%—Will You Sit Out 600,000%? The people who missed out on the 14,000 ROI of Solana in 2021 are now offered an opportunity to be early to Lyno AI. Analysts predict a wave of explosive growth, with some predicting returns of up to 600,000% by Q2 2026. The prediction overshadows numerous historical crypto booms, and Lyno AI is a one-of-a-kind in AI-based DeFi. The Clock Is Ticking—Will You Strike Before the Next Wave Hits? Act quickly. The presale is taking off, and another round of price upsurge is approaching. The indecisiveness would make you lose a great chance. Lyno AI…
Salamanca
DON$0.000701+3.69%
Threshold
T$0.01479+0.88%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1182+0.16%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:26
Distribuire
DAMM V2 Liquidity Technology Underpins Tundra’s $0.068 to $2.50 Token Journey

DAMM V2 Liquidity Technology Underpins Tundra’s $0.068 to $2.50 Token Journey

The post DAMM V2 Liquidity Technology Underpins Tundra’s $0.068 to $2.50 Token Journey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post DAMM V2 Liquidity Technology Underpins Tundra’s $0.068 to $2.50 Token Journey appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Every presale promises upside, but most stumble at the same point: the first days of trading. Thin liquidity and automated bots combine to drain value from genuine participants. For XRP Tundra, avoiding that scenario has been a priority. The project has adopted Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools, a system that reshapes token launches by controlling volatility and converting trading activity into a resource for holders. With presale entries priced at $0.068 for TUNDRA-S in Phase 4, plus bonuses and free allocations of TUNDRA-X, the spread to fixed launch prices of $2.50 and $1.25 is substantial. DAMM V2 is the mechanism designed to ensure those multiples hold when tokens hit the market. Dynamic Fees That Deter Dumping Traditional AMMs apply static fees. At launch, this is a weakness: bots and whales exploit shallow pools, dumping tokens and eroding presale value. DAMM V2 introduces dynamic fee curves that start extremely high — up to 50% — and gradually taper down over time. The effect is simple but powerful. Early dumping becomes uneconomic, while legitimate buyers who enter later in the cycle face normal trading conditions. Instead of chaos, the market experiences a guided price discovery process. Another innovation is how DAMM V2 represents liquidity. Rather than fungible pool tokens, positions are issued as NFTs. This provides precise management, transparent tracking, and transferability. Holders can move or trade positions with clarity, and the system has a built-in audit trail of liquidity commitments. Commentators have already highlighted this point. In a recent breakdown on Crypto Infinity channel, the host noted that DAMM V2’s escalating fee design turns the usual launch-day selloff into a controlled mechanism for stability, stressing its potential to keep presale multiples intact.…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01196+1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010328-1.76%
XRP
XRP$2.8519+2.64%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:23
Distribuire
How The Changing Environment Shapes Student Success

How The Changing Environment Shapes Student Success

The post How The Changing Environment Shapes Student Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Picture a classroom where children struggle to concentrate as temperatures soar past 80 degrees, their aging school building’s broken air conditioning no match for another record-breaking heat wave. Down the hall, windows that haven’t opened in decades trap stale air while outside, a nature preserve sits unused—a missed opportunity for learning that could transform both minds and hearts. This isn’t a dystopian future. It’s happening in schools across America today. But within these challenges lies extraordinary potential for reimagining how and where our children learn. What does it mean to create the optimal learning environment for students? That question is at the heart of Connecting the Dots: The Environment’s Impact on Student Success, a gathering recently hosted by the Tennessee State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE). At first glance, the event might sound like it’s about classrooms and curriculum. But the conversations extended much further to health, a changing climate, extreme weather patterns, pollution, and the broader natural ecosystems in which young people learn and grow up. Senator Bill Frist, MD, SCORE’s Board Chair and Global Board Chair of The Nature Conservancy, kicks off the day-long symposium on Connecting the Dots: The Environment’s Impact on Student Success with 150 attendees representing diverse sectors and interests; September 4, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bill Frist, MD Education as a Determinant of Well-Being Fifteen years ago, we founded SCORE on a simple but powerful insight: education is one of the most powerful determinants of long-term health and wellbeing. Research shows that people with a college degree live, on average, 11 years longer than those without a high school diploma. As I have seen in my own life as a heart transplant surgeon, a prescription or operation can save a life, but a high-quality education can extend it. In the early 2000s, Tennessee’s K–12…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010328-1.76%
Threshold
T$0.01479+0.88%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12408+0.27%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:10
Distribuire
Aster Surges to Second Spot in Global Fee Rankings

Aster Surges to Second Spot in Global Fee Rankings

The post Aster Surges to Second Spot in Global Fee Rankings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Aster Surges to Second Spot in Global Fee Rankings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Aster captured $14.33 million in fees in the past 24 hours, making it the second-largest protocol globally, behind only Tether with $22.18 million. It surpassed major protocols like Circle and Uniswap, with nearly ten times the fee revenue of Hyperliquid. This rapid growth is driven by a surge in perpetual trading volume, whale activity, and its private order book design. Aster’s rise reflects growing DeFi adoption and shifts in crypto trading revenue. Source: https://coinpedia.org/crypto-live-news/aster-surges-to-second-spot-in-global-fee-rankings/
Aster
ASTER$1.8444+6.79%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010328-1.76%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:59
Distribuire
Offensive Line Injuries Are Ruining Vikings Plans For Success Again

Offensive Line Injuries Are Ruining Vikings Plans For Success Again

The post Offensive Line Injuries Are Ruining Vikings Plans For Success Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Vikings may be without OT Brian O’Neill for the foreseeable future. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) Getty Images Stop if you’ve heard this before. Injuries on the offensive line are killing the Minnesota Vikings. The weakness in that area of the team was obvious in the two end-of season losses to the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. They were addressed in the offseason when they signed center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries from the Indianapolis Colts. They also drafted left guard Donovan Jackson from the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. The problem appeared to be solved, but Kelly has suffered his second concussion this season, while Jackson is out with a wrist injury. In Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, right tackle Brian O’Neill went down with a probable MCL injury that appears to be serious. Christian Darrisaw was hurt at the start of the season and missed the first two games as he recovered from last season’s torn ACL. He is back now and Fries has stayed healthy, but the Vikings have backups working at 60 percent of the OL positions. That’s the main reason why QB1 J.J. McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain and it’s also the reason backup QB Carson Wentz was under fire in the 24-21 loss to the Steelers. Wentz was sacked 6 times and he was under pressure on several other occasions. He finished the game under duress as he nearly led the team back from a 24-6 deficit. “We had breakdowns in this game,” said head coach Kevin O’Connell. “Those breakdowns took us out of our rhythm and prevented us from running the ball and working our play-action passes.” The Vikings converted just four of 14 third-down attempts and they are the second-worst team in the league when attempting…
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000028-8.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010328-1.76%
MAY
MAY$0.03918+2.32%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:49
Distribuire
Why October Could Become a Turning Point for XRP

Why October Could Become a Turning Point for XRP

The post Why October Could Become a Turning Point for XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. September proved to be a volatile month for XRP (XRP) and the broader crypto market. Still, the altcoin rose 3.66%, a notable reversal from August’s 8.15% decline.  As October begins, seasonality skews bearish. Over the past 12 years, XRP has closed in the red during seven Octobers. Even so, several potential catalysts could challenge that pattern in 2025. Sponsored Sponsored Seasonality vs Catalysts: XRP Sets up for a Pivotal October  According to data from CryptoRank, XRP’s average October return stands at -4.58%, making it one of the weakest months for the altcoin besides February and June. This year, the pattern held in February, when XRP fell 29.3%. However, the coin defied seasonality in June, rising 2.95% and breaking a seven-year red streak. XRP Monthly Returns. Source: CryptoRank With ‘Uptober’ approaching, analysts see a chance that XRP could once again buck the trend and deliver gains. Central to this potential shift are impending decisions by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on multiple spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications. The SEC is scheduled to rule on ETF filings from several asset managers between October 18 and 25. These include Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, CoinShares, and Franklin Templeton.  Sponsored Sponsored These deadlines follow a wave of applications, with many issuers vying for approval. If approved, it could unlock significant institutional inflows, potentially propelling XRP’s price higher. Furthermore, the recent success of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF has fueled optimism for the potential of spot ETFs. Beyond ETFs, advancements in the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem are accelerating adoption. In late September, Securitize integrated with XRPL to enhance utility and access. Furthermore, Ripple and Securitize launched a smart contract that lets holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL instantly swap their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD) 24/7 on-chain—creating a stablecoin off-ramp and…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795+1.71%
XRP
XRP$2.8519+2.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010328-1.76%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 13:48
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase