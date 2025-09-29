Offensive Line Injuries Are Ruining Vikings Plans For Success Again

The Vikings may be without OT Brian O'Neill for the foreseeable future. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) Getty Images Stop if you've heard this before. Injuries on the offensive line are killing the Minnesota Vikings. The weakness in that area of the team was obvious in the two end-of season losses to the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. They were addressed in the offseason when they signed center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries from the Indianapolis Colts. They also drafted left guard Donovan Jackson from the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. The problem appeared to be solved, but Kelly has suffered his second concussion this season, while Jackson is out with a wrist injury. In Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, right tackle Brian O'Neill went down with a probable MCL injury that appears to be serious. Christian Darrisaw was hurt at the start of the season and missed the first two games as he recovered from last season's torn ACL. He is back now and Fries has stayed healthy, but the Vikings have backups working at 60 percent of the OL positions. That's the main reason why QB1 J.J. McCarthy suffered a high ankle sprain and it's also the reason backup QB Carson Wentz was under fire in the 24-21 loss to the Steelers. Wentz was sacked 6 times and he was under pressure on several other occasions. He finished the game under duress as he nearly led the team back from a 24-6 deficit. "We had breakdowns in this game," said head coach Kevin O'Connell. "Those breakdowns took us out of our rhythm and prevented us from running the ball and working our play-action passes." The Vikings converted just four of 14 third-down attempts and they are the second-worst team in the league when attempting…