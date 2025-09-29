Bursa MEXC
Hyperliquid price rallies back towards $50 as Hyperr NFTs debut
Hyperliquid price gained 5% as Hypurr NFTs launched, with rising trading activity and key resistance at $50 now in focus. Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading at $47.23 at press time, up 5% in the past 24 hours. The move comes after…
NOW
Potential Impact on Digital Assets
The post Potential Impact on Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Key Point 1 Key Point 2 Key Point 3 The U.S. government faces a potential shutdown on September 30, 2025, threatening federal jobs as President Trump prepares to meet key congressional leaders to address budget negotiations. A government shutdown could disrupt financial markets, particularly affecting crypto markets and regulated assets, raising concerns over stability in tokenized government bonds and macro-sensitive investments. Political Stalemate Intensifies Digital Market Uncertainty Donald Trump will meet with key congressional leaders on September 29—Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune—to discuss solutions to avert a shutdown. Trump stated, “If the government has to shut down, then shut it down,” indicating a willingness to see a shutdown occur. The possible government shutdown could disrupt regulated stablecoins, impacting tokenized T-bills and money market funds, with potential consequences for digital asset markets. The impending deadline has catalyzed market unease, with Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid noting, “We may see the first government shutdown since the winter of 2018-19.” Crypto markets have yet to reflect any direct shock, though stablecoins and DeFi protocols linked to U.S. treasuries face heightened scrutiny as stakeholders cautiously monitor developments. Potential US government shutdown could further aggravate these dynamics. Market analysts and stakeholders are expressing concern about the potential disruptions, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to mitigate risks associated with the shutdown. Market Implications of the Shutdown Did you know? The last government shutdown lasted for 35 days, affecting various federal services and operations. As the deadline approaches, market volatility is expected to increase, with analysts predicting fluctuations in stablecoin valuations and trading volumes. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:24 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts suggest that the impact of a government shutdown on…
Aster’s transaction fees exceeded $25 million in the past 24 hours, ranking first among perpetual DEXs
PANews reported on September 29th that, according to The Block, the decentralized perpetual swap exchange Aster currently tops DefiLlama's fee revenue rankings, surpassing Hyperliquid and other perpetual swap decentralized exchanges (DEXs). According to DefiLlama data, Aster generated over $25 million in fee revenue over the past 24 hours, leading other protocols. Its competitor Hyperliquid generated $3.17 million in fees over the past day, ranking fifth. The data also shows that Aster's spot trading volume over the past day was $199.96 million, ranking 13th among perpetual swap decentralized exchanges. In terms of trading volume, Hyperliquid surpassed Aster with $477.3 million. Aster also does not appear in the data aggregation platform's daily revenue rankings.
Alibaba surges 50% in September, tops Hang Seng tech index
The post Alibaba surges 50% in September, tops Hang Seng tech index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alibaba Group Holding saw its shares climb Monday after two major investment firms raised their price targets, pointing to better growth expectations in the company’s cloud computing and artificial intelligence divisions.Morningstar increased its fair value estimate for Alibaba’s American Depositary Receipts by 49% to $267. The firm also set its Hong Kong-listed shares at HK$260. Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its ADR price target by 21% to $200. The Hong Kong-listed stock rose as much as 4.1% to over HK$173 during Monday’s session. That brought the company’s gain this month to nearly 50%, putting it at the top of the Hang Seng Tech Index. Chelsey Tam, a senior equity analyst at Morningstar, wrote in a note that the shares look undervalued. She said several things are helping cloud revenue grow, including more money going into overseas data centers, strong competitive results, wide use of the company’s open-source models, and better performance from chips it developed in-house. As reported by Bloomberg, Morgan Stanley analysts said they became more positive about Alicloud after a conference in Hangzhou. At that event, Alibaba announced plans to spend more on AI and revealed a new partnership with Nvidia. Cloud Growth Forecasts Raised to 40% Gary Yu and his team at Morgan Stanley raised their cloud growth forecasts to 32% for fiscal 2026 and 40% for fiscal 2027. The analysts said the higher estimates reflect increased capital spending, model improvements, strategic partnerships, and faster expansion into international markets. Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed stock is on pace for its best month since the company went public there in 2019. Investors are backing the internet company’s AI investments as a way to drive growth. In the most recent quarter, the firm reported triple-digit growth in AI-related products. Its cloud division also delivered sales growth that exceeded expectations. As optimism builds,…
XRP vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction: Could Ripple Reach $15 While Lyno AI Explodes?
The post XRP vs. Lyno AI Price Prediction: Could Ripple Reach $15 While Lyno AI Explodes? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rise of XRP to the $15 position by 2030 is catching attention, yet the gain projected by Lyno AI is 19000 percent higher than this particular one. XRP’s $15 Moonshot by 2030? Lyno AI’s 19000% AI Explosion Is YOUR Ultimate Power Play—794K Tokens Vanished: Jump In Now? XRP is a top competitor following its legal victory in 2024, which cut down its fines to $125 million by SEC. The new RLUSD stablecoin by Ripple increased the quantity of remittances, particularly in September 2025. The price of XRP increased 100 percent after major politics and oracle feeds of Lyno AI indicate profitable arbitrage opportunities in 15 blockchains. These forces continue to put XRP into perspective. Lyno AI’s Millisecond AI Bots Shred XRP’s Limits—$0.05 Presale: YOUR Secret to 19000% Gains Across 15 Chains? The autonomous, cross-chain AI algorithms of Lyno AI are transforming the concept of arbitrage to work in milliseconds. At the Early Bird stage, 794,580 tokens were sold and raised at $0.05 apiece totaling 39,729 dollars. The second presale will be increased to the token price of $0.055 and the ultimate target will be 0.10. Lyno AI is audited by Cyberscope and ensures the safety of smart contracts and multi-layer protection. Lyno AI uses Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and other networks to access liquidity pools to facilitate cross-chain arbitrage, which has previously been accessible to institutions. Its platform provides artificial intelligence market, gas optimization, slip management, and automated trading to capture real-time profits. Buyers who purchase in advance acquiring more than 100 dollars are eligible to win a part of a $100K $LYNO giveaway, which will be shared between ten lucky investors. $100+ Unlocks Lyno AI’s 100K Giveaway—Outrun XRP’s $3.67 ATH with YOUR 19000% AI Arbitrage Rocket: Don’t Blink! Although the expansion of XRP is remarkable, Lyno AI is…
Experts See This as the Last Opportunity to Get on the “Crypto Train” Before the Major Surge
The post Experts See This as the Last Opportunity to Get on the “Crypto Train” Before the Major Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Crypto markets are known for fast shifts, where early entry can often make the difference between modest gains and explosive returns. Many investors today are watching closely for signals that the next major surge could be around the corner. With Bitcoin consolidating near new highs and altcoin activity picking up across exchanges, the question for many is whether now is the final chance to secure a position before the market accelerates again. Among the projects generating buzz is MAGACOIN FINANCE, a token audited that has seen a record-breaking presale, a rapidly expanding community, and rising global attention. The conversation around timing couldn’t come at a more critical moment. Analysts argue that cryptocurrency often moves in cycles, and when momentum builds, those on the sidelines can find themselves priced out quickly. With growing speculation that the next phase of the bull market is approaching, retail and institutional players alike are reconsidering their strategies to avoid missing what could be a defining move. Why Investors Are on Edge For much of 2025, digital assets have traded in a volatile but upward range. Bitcoin’s price resilience despite global economic uncertainty has reinforced the narrative that crypto is maturing as an asset class. At the same time, altcoins have started to show renewed strength, with liquidity flowing into projects beyond the established leaders. Institutional adoption continues to play a role, with major financial firms exploring ETFs, custody services, and even direct token holdings. Each wave of adoption creates…
XRP Tests Support After Double Bottom, Targets Break Above $2.80
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/xrp-tests-support-after-double-bottom/
Whale Opens $17.6M XRP Short as SEC Nears Crucial Spot Crypto ETF Decisions
A major trader has opened a massive XRP short right on the verge of likely spot ETF approvals. What's his endgame?
Solana Developers Consider Removing Block Limits Post-Alpenglow Upgrade
The new proposal seeks to scrap Solana’s 60 million compute unit cap, letting block size scale with validator hardware.
Best Crypto to Buy Now? Bitcoin Hyper Presale Crosses $18.5 Million Milestone
Bitcoin Hyper is being hailed by many analysts as potentially the best crypto to buy now. Their reasons are rooted in the token’s ability to establish its own identity while still giving users a sense of familiarity. A meme coin with a superhero Pepe as the mascot, Bitcoin Hyper aims to take the Bitcoin network […]
