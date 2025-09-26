2025-09-29 Monday

Cramer Warns You Could ‘Lose Everything’ with American Bitcoin

The post Cramer Warns You Could ‘Lose Everything’ with American Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, one of the most famous stock market commentators, has warned that American Bitcoin (ABTC) investors could potentially “lose everything.”   “It’s a spec. It’s your one spec, as I say, in how to make money…But that could lose everything. Just so long as you know that, that’s fine,” Cramer told his audience during the latest episode of “Mad Money.” The mining firm is majority owned by Canadian miner Hut 8, which is also known as one of the largest corporate holders of the leading cryptocurrency.  The ABTC stock closed at $6.69, slipping by 4.29% amid a broader crypto market sell-off. Last week, American Bitcoin appointed KPMG, one of the “Big Four” accounting firms, as its new independent auditor.  You Might Also Like Crypto rally pauses  As reported by U.Today, Cramer recently stated that he would like the “endless rally of speculation,” which includes crypto, to eventually take a breather.  Despite being initially mocked by the crypto community due to the contrarian nature of some of his predictions, Cramer’s most recent call ended up being somewhat prescient.  Earlier today, the price of the leading coin slipped to a multi-week low of $108,787.  Source: https://u.today/cramer-warns-you-could-lose-everything-with-american-bitcoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:44
Intel approaches TSMC for a manufacturing and investment deal

Intel approaches TSMC for a manufacturing and investment deal

The post Intel approaches TSMC for a manufacturing and investment deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intel is trying to stay alive in the chip game, and now it’s knocking on TSMC’s door. According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. chipmaker has reached out to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company about a possible partnership or cash investment. The talks are still private, but people familiar with the situation allegedly say both companies have been going back and forth on what a deal might look like. This push comes right after Bloomberg reported that Intel had also approached Apple, asking if the iPhone maker would consider tossing in some cash. Sources say Intel is offering common stock in exchange. These new developments follow the U.S. government’s decision to buy a 10% stake in Intel, worth $11 billion, using $8.9 billion in CHIPS Act funds. Nvidia and SoftBank throw money into Intel Intel’s scramble for outside help didn’t start with the U.S. government. According to WSJ, the outreach began even before President Trump got involved last month. But once Washington bought in, the pace picked up fast. SoftBank injected $2 billion into Intel back in August. Nvidia followed shortly after, dropping $5 billion to grab a 4% stake. At the center of this storm is Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. He’s been hustling to line up partners as the company tries to recover from years of missed targets and losing ground to rivals. Intel was once the top name in chips, but now it’s trailing behind Nvidia and AMD in the AI arms race. The market doesn’t wait, and neither do competitors. Intel knows this, and that’s why it’s trying to make big moves now. Intel has spent billions trying to build up its contract manufacturing unit, aiming to take on TSMC head-to-head. But the results so far have been weak. Very few outside clients have come onboard, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:19
Bhutanese Government BTC Transfer: A Massive Strategic Shift?

Bhutanese Government BTC Transfer: A Massive Strategic Shift?

The post Bhutanese Government BTC Transfer: A Massive Strategic Shift? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bhutanese Government BTC Transfer: A Massive Strategic Shift? Skip to content Home Crypto News Bhutanese Government BTC Transfer: A Massive Strategic Shift? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bhutanese-government-btc-transfer/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:12
China Inaugurates Digital Yuan Operation Centre to Push CBDC Integration: Report

China Inaugurates Digital Yuan Operation Centre to Push CBDC Integration: Report

The post China Inaugurates Digital Yuan Operation Centre to Push CBDC Integration: Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has quietly taken a bold step in its bid to expand the global footprint of its digital currency. On Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) inaugurated an international operations centre for its central bank digital currency, the digital yuan (e-CNY) in Shanghai, according to a report from the South China Morning Post. PBOC Deputy Governor, Lu Lei, framed the move as part of a “historical inevitability” in payments innovation, with the aim of offering a more efficient, inclusive, and open global cross-border payment system. The initiative is intended to enhance settlement efficiency, and serve as building blocks toward a broader framework for e-CNY integration. China’s CBDC push comes in the wake of the country pulling the brakes on tokenization efforts. Earlier this week, China’s securities regulator warned some brokerages to pause their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization businesses in Hong Kong. Read more: China Pumps the Brakes on RWA Businesses in Hong Kong: Reuters Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/26/china-inaugurates-digital-yuan-operation-centre-to-push-cbdc-integration-report
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:08
Fintech Checkout.com’s valuation falls to $12 billion

Fintech Checkout.com’s valuation falls to $12 billion

The post Fintech Checkout.com’s valuation falls to $12 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Guillaume Pousaz, CEO and founder of payment platform Checkout.com, speaking at the annual Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2022. Horacio Villalobos | Getty Images LONDON — Fintech unicorn Checkout.com is giving staff a way of cashing in their shares: buying them out. The London-headquartered payments platform said Friday that it plans to launch a share buyback initiative for employees to “provide them with a path to liquidity.” The share buyback program is based on a new internal valuation of $12 billion, Checkout.com said. Although internal, the valuation marks a significant drop from its last fundraising round. Checkout.com was valued at $40 billion in a $1 billion funding round in 2022. However, it was said to have lowered its internal valuation to $11 billion later that year, according to reports. Checkout.com says it regularly monitors the value for its employees in its share incentive program. The fintech competes with payment service providers such as Stripe, Adyen and PayPal. The company processes billions of dollars in transactions every year for the likes of Coinbase, Pizza Hut and H&M. Such share sales have proven an increasingly popular way for startups to offer longtime employees and other investors liquidity, particularly as tech companies stay private for longer amid a multi-year decline in initial public offerings. Checkout.com says it is now on track to exceed a target of 30% core net revenue growth this year and is forecasting $300 billion in annual e-commerce payment volume. “We are relentlessly focused on growth and innovation, particularly with the impact of AI and the expected rise of agentic commerce,” said Guillaume Pousaz, the company’s CEO and founder, in a press release. Several other private fintechs have opted to allow employees to sell shares in recent months. In February, Stripe announced a tender offer allowing early…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:07
Bitwise Files First Hyperliquid ETF Proposal as Crypto Futures Market Heats Up

Bitwise Files First Hyperliquid ETF Proposal as Crypto Futures Market Heats Up

TLDR Bitwise filed the first ETF proposal to track Hyperliquid’s HYPE token with the SEC HYPE token fell 11% to $40.51 with an $11 billion market cap, ranking as 21st-largest cryptocurrency SEC delayed action on several altcoin ETF proposals including SUI, PENGU, INJ, SEI, and Avalanche funds Competition heats up as Aster DEX surpassed Hyperliquid [...] The post Bitwise Files First Hyperliquid ETF Proposal as Crypto Futures Market Heats Up appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/26 15:37
Expert Says Crypto ETFs Could Be ‘Death-Knell’ for Treasury Firms MSTR, MTPLF, BMNR, SBET

Expert Says Crypto ETFs Could Be ‘Death-Knell’ for Treasury Firms MSTR, MTPLF, BMNR, SBET

The post Expert Says Crypto ETFs Could Be ‘Death-Knell’ for Treasury Firms MSTR, MTPLF, BMNR, SBET appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETF expert Nate Geraci, also the President of Nova Dius Wealth, made a bold prediction that the approval of generic listing standards for Crypto ETFs, could be a death-knell for digital asset treasury firms like MicroStrategy (MSTR), Metaplanet (MTPLE), Bitmine (BMNR), etc. He cited a WSJ article that notes that unusual trading activity in crypto treasury deals has drawn strong attention from US regulators. Crypto ETFs Could Challenge DATs As per the latest report from Wall Street Journal, financial regulators are reviewing unusual trading activity in the shares of companies that have adopted cryptocurrency as a core part of their corporate strategy. Both the US SEC and FINRA have examined trading patterns ahead of crypto-treasury announcements. A number of companies have joined the race for building a crypto treasury, for assets like BTC, ETH, SOL, etc. Lawyers familiar with the matter stated that such FINRA letters often lead to deeper inquiries into insider trading-related issues. David Chase, a former SEC enforcement lawyer, said: “When those go out, it really stirs the pot. It’s typically the first step in an investigation. Whether it goes full, full length, it’s anybody’s guess.” Speaking on the development, ETF expert Nate Geraci said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) new generic listing standards could mark the end of Digital Asset Treasury (DATs) firms. Geraci argued that DATs have largely benefited from regulatory arbitrage, but the landscape is shifting. He added that approval of staking within ETFs would further diminish their relevance, calling it “pretty much game over.” The first Ethereum staking ETF went live yesterday in the US. Geraci advised that investors should stick to spot crypto ETFs, or the underlying assets themselves, rather than trading the stocks of crypto treasury firms like Strategy (MSTR), BitMine (BMNR), Metaplanet (MTPLF), and others. Does It Mean…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 15:32
PeckShield: Hypervault suspected of a Rug Pull, approximately $3.6 million was transferred

PeckShield: Hypervault suspected of a Rug Pull, approximately $3.6 million was transferred

PANews reported on September 26th that PeckShield detected an unusual fund transfer from Hypervault, withdrawing approximately $3.6 million in crypto assets. The funds were converted to ETH after being bridged from Hyperliquid to the Ethereum network. 752 ETH were deposited into TornadoCash for coin mixing. The incident is suspected to be a "rug pull" and users are advised to be aware of the associated risks.
PANews2025/09/26 15:30
Why is crypto market crashing today? (26 Sep)

Why is crypto market crashing today? (26 Sep)

The total crypto market cap dropped over 2% in the past 24 hours to $3.85 trillion on Sep. 26 as Bitcoin fell below $109,000 threshold and more than $1.2 billion in liquidations hit the market. According to data from CoinGecko,…
Crypto.news2025/09/26 15:05
Regulators Eye Stock Jumps Before Corporate Crypto Buys: WSJ

Regulators Eye Stock Jumps Before Corporate Crypto Buys: WSJ

Regulators have pinged companies after unusual market moves before treasury disclosures, though no formal actions have been confirmed.
Coinstats2025/09/26 14:44
