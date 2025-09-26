Intel approaches TSMC for a manufacturing and investment deal

Intel is trying to stay alive in the chip game, and now it's knocking on TSMC's door. According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. chipmaker has reached out to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company about a possible partnership or cash investment. The talks are still private, but people familiar with the situation allegedly say both companies have been going back and forth on what a deal might look like. This push comes right after Bloomberg reported that Intel had also approached Apple, asking if the iPhone maker would consider tossing in some cash. Sources say Intel is offering common stock in exchange. These new developments follow the U.S. government's decision to buy a 10% stake in Intel, worth $11 billion, using $8.9 billion in CHIPS Act funds. Nvidia and SoftBank throw money into Intel Intel's scramble for outside help didn't start with the U.S. government. According to WSJ, the outreach began even before President Trump got involved last month. But once Washington bought in, the pace picked up fast. SoftBank injected $2 billion into Intel back in August. Nvidia followed shortly after, dropping $5 billion to grab a 4% stake. At the center of this storm is Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan. He's been hustling to line up partners as the company tries to recover from years of missed targets and losing ground to rivals. Intel was once the top name in chips, but now it's trailing behind Nvidia and AMD in the AI arms race. The market doesn't wait, and neither do competitors. Intel knows this, and that's why it's trying to make big moves now. Intel has spent billions trying to build up its contract manufacturing unit, aiming to take on TSMC head-to-head. But the results so far have been weak. Very few outside clients have come onboard, and…