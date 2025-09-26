Fed’s Lisa Cook tells SCOTUS markets will crash if Trump is allowed to fire her

Lisa Cook has told the U.S. Supreme Court that if they let President Trump fire her, financial markets will collapse and the Fed's independence could be gone for good. The warning came in a filing on Thursday, where Lisa's lawyers pushed back hard against the White House's effort to kick her out over alleged mortgage fraud. They said removing her right now could trigger "chaos and disruption," and even open the door for a legal mess where two different people fight for the same Fed seat. The filing came in response to the Justice Department's emergency request on September 18, asking the Court to immediately lift a lower judge's ruling that had blocked Lisa's removal. Trump claimed she lied on her home mortgage applications and that was enough reason to fire her. But Lisa, who's still actively participating in monetary policy decisions, argued that the accusations don't meet the legal bar set by the Federal Reserve Act. In the court filing, Lisa's team said the president's request to remove her immediately "would sound the death knell for the central-bank independence that has helped make the United States' economy the strongest in the world." Without limits, they argued, any governor could be removed over any weak accusation, turning the Fed into a political tool. Fed veterans and economists push Supreme Court to stop Trump On Thursday, former Federal Reserve chairs Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan, and Janet Yellen sent their own message to the Court: stop this before it does long-term damage. In a joint letter, they said: "Allowing the government to remove a member of the Board of Governors for the first time in the Nation's history, while under the cloud of legal challenge, will erode public confidence in the Fed's independence and threaten the long-term stability of our economy." As…