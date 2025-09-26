2025-09-29 Monday

Forward Industries previously purchased approximately $1.34 billion of SOL at an average price of $232, and currently has a floating loss of $245 million.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Forward Industries previously purchased 6,822,000 SOL (currently worth approximately $1.34 billion) at an average price of $232 and is currently facing a floating loss of more than $245 million.
PANews2025/09/26 16:44
The US SEC and FINRA are taking action! They’re investigating cryptocurrency companies! Here’s why…

The post The US SEC and FINRA are taking action! They’re investigating cryptocurrency companies! Here’s why… appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There’s been some bad news for the recent surge in crypto treasury companies. These companies have landed on the radar of US regulators and could face investigations. According to the Wall Street Journal, the SEC and FINRA contacted cryptocurrency treasury firms about information leaks and unusual transactions ahead of the treasury announcements. US regulators the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are investigating possible insider trading in the stocks of companies that have adopted cryptocurrency treasury strategies, the WSJ reported. Authorities sent letters to nearly 200 companies that had announced such strategies, expressing concern about spikes in trading volume and stock prices just before they publicly announced their crypto strategies. Accordingly, more than 200 companies that announced they were adopting cryptocurrency treasury strategies have come under scrutiny by the SEC and FINRA due to unusual stock price fluctuations prior to the announcement of these announcements. The letters also warned that the information could indicate a violation of the Fair Disclosure Regulation (Reg FD), which prohibits companies from disclosing material, non-public information to individual investors. Industry experts say they see the move as the start of a full-scale regulatory investigation into insider trading. Lawyers say such letters often signal the possibility of further investigations into insider trading. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-us-sec-and-finra-are-taking-action-theyre-investigating-cryptocurrency-companies-heres-why/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:41
Is XRP Price Crashing Again Today? Why Ripple’s Token Is Down This Week

XRP, the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger, has been experiencing a significant downward momentum due to the current broader cryptocurrency market downturn. According to the latest market data, XRP is currently valued at $2.75, significantly lower than yesterday’s price, and its price today is down nearly 10% from its monthly high on September 19.  Some ... Read more The post Is XRP Price Crashing Again Today? Why Ripple’s Token Is Down This Week appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 16:41
Fed’s Lisa Cook tells SCOTUS markets will crash if Trump is allowed to fire her

The post Fed’s Lisa Cook tells SCOTUS markets will crash if Trump is allowed to fire her appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lisa Cook has told the U.S. Supreme Court that if they let President Trump fire her, financial markets will collapse and the Fed’s independence could be gone for good. The warning came in a filing on Thursday, where Lisa’s lawyers pushed back hard against the White House’s effort to kick her out over alleged mortgage fraud. They said removing her right now could trigger “chaos and disruption,” and even open the door for a legal mess where two different people fight for the same Fed seat. The filing came in response to the Justice Department’s emergency request on September 18, asking the Court to immediately lift a lower judge’s ruling that had blocked Lisa’s removal. Trump claimed she lied on her home mortgage applications and that was enough reason to fire her. But Lisa, who’s still actively participating in monetary policy decisions, argued that the accusations don’t meet the legal bar set by the Federal Reserve Act. In the court filing, Lisa’s team said the president’s request to remove her immediately “would sound the death knell for the central-bank independence that has helped make the United States’ economy the strongest in the world.” Without limits, they argued, any governor could be removed over any weak accusation, turning the Fed into a political tool. Fed veterans and economists push Supreme Court to stop Trump On Thursday, former Federal Reserve chairs Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan, and Janet Yellen sent their own message to the Court: stop this before it does long-term damage. In a joint letter, they said: “Allowing the government to remove a member of the Board of Governors for the first time in the Nation’s history, while under the cloud of legal challenge, will erode public confidence in the Fed’s independence and threaten the long-term stability of our economy.” As…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:40
A Break Above $4,841 Targets $5,864, Below Risks $2,750

The post A Break Above $4,841 Targets $5,864, Below Risks $2,750 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points ETH must break $4,841 to target $5,864; failure risks drop to $2,750 support. RSI hits 14.84 on 4H chart, signaling rare oversold condition with rebound potential. $23B in crypto options expiry and shutdown fears increase short-term market pressure. Ethereum is trading at $3,928.31, down 2.11% daily and 13.50% weekly, reflecting strong bearish pressure. This decline follows a sharp ETF outflow of $251.2 million, including $158.1 million from Fidelity. Market conditions remain unstable, as Ethereum trades below the +1.0σ MVRV band at $4,841 and far under the +1.5σ level at $5,884. The realized price stands at $2,436.94, with deeper support at the −1.0σ band of $1,711. Ethereum MVRV Extreme Deviation Pricing Bands | Source : glassnode Ethereum must reclaim $4,841 to break its downtrend and aim for $5,864, the next key target. However, failure to hold could push ETH toward the −0.5σ support level at $2,754. The model’s mean sits at $3,797, and ETH trading above it suggests moderate strength despite the broader weakness. Still, downside risk persists if market conditions deteriorate further in the coming sessions. RSI Collapse and Options Expiry Fuel Market Tension Ethereum’s 4-hour RSI has dropped to 14.84, indicating extreme oversold conditions and heightened selling pressure. This marks only the 19th time in a decade that RSI has fallen below 15. Ethereum RSI | Source : X Such low RSI levels have historically led to short-term rebounds, though this is not guaranteed. Traders now await signs of a possible reversal or continued weakness. Meanwhile, over $21 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options expired today, marking one of Q3 2025’s largest stress events. This quarterly options expiry injected significant volatility into markets as participants scrambled to adjust their positions. Macro Risks and Leverage Add to Bearish Momentum The threat of a U.S. government shutdown has increased…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:30
Japan to open new facility backing $550B U.S. trade deal

The post Japan to open new facility backing $550B U.S. trade deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Friday, Japan’s Ministry of Finance said it plans to establish an investment facility at a state-owned development bank to support a $550 billion investment package with the U.S. The deal was part of Tokyo’s tariff agreement with Washington to realign the U.S.-Japan economic relationship. According to the report, Japan would finance the investment package through equity, loans, and loan guarantees from the state-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI). The country’s Ministry of Finance also said the new facility at JBIC will provide financial support for local companies to expand overseas in industries strategically important for the country’s economic security. Japan revises regulations on JBIC  Our historic trade deal with Japan delivers $550 billion for America to invest and strengthen our nation. We will use the funds to build our energy infrastructure, chip manufacturing, critical minerals mining, and shipbuilding to name a few. What we’ve achieved with our… pic.twitter.com/VPtZJYnLR4 — Howard Lutnick (@howardlutnick) September 5, 2025 The Ministry of Finance acknowledged that it revised regulations on JBIC to allow the expansion of its investment in developed countries, including the automotive and pharmaceutical industries. Japan’s previous regulations limited JBIC’s investment framework in developed countries to certain sectors compared to emerging countries. The U.S. and Japan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the details of the deal this month. Both countries agreed to focus on investing in chips, metals, pharmaceuticals, energy, and shipbuilding sectors. The deal is expected to be made by January 2029, which coincides with the end of Donald Trump’s presidential term. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on CNBC on September 11 that the two countries will share products from projects funded by the deal until the initial investment is recouped. He also revealed the profit breakdown will shift to the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:28
8 High ROI Tokens In 2025 Charging Full Speed As One Upcoming Presale Blasts Through The Market

The post 8 High ROI Tokens In 2025 Charging Full Speed As One Upcoming Presale Blasts Through The Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 11:15 Are you positioned to capture the explosive upside that high-quality meme coins can offer in 2025? Selecting the right token can make a remarkable difference between moderate returns and extraordinary gains. With the meme coin market surging in popularity, investors are searching for the coins that promise real growth, security, and innovative rewards. MoonBull ($MOBU) leads the way with an upcoming presale designed to reward early supporters with elite staking opportunities and secret token drops. Other high ROI tokens in 2025  such as GOHOME ($GOHOME), Gigachad ($GIGA), AI Companions ($AIC), Comedian ($BAN), Goatseus Maximus ($GOAT), Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31), and Bonk ($BONK) are also generating strong investor interest and excitement across the community. MoonBull ($MOBU) is an Ethereum-based meme coin designed specifically for meme coin enthusiasts targeting high ROI tokens in 2025. It combines the viral appeal of meme culture with robust Ethereum security and seamless DeFi integration. The project rewards supporters with carefully structured incentives, making it a standout option for investors seeking both entertainment and financial opportunity. Whitelist members receive exclusive access to the upcoming presale, securing the lowest possible entry price and unlocking bonus token allocations. This process also provides early insights into MoonBull’s roadmap, offering participants unique knowledge about upcoming milestones and secret token drops. These benefits are reserved only for whitelist members, ensuring a highly privileged position before the public launch. Participation is strictly limited, with whitelist spots available on a first-come, first-served basis. Investors are encouraged to act quickly to secure their position, as this opportunity provides unparalleled early access to staking rewards and secret token drops. The upcoming presale, scheduled for September 26, represents a strategic chance to join one of the most promising Ethereum meme coins of 2025. MoonBull Whitelist Frenzy: Why Getting In Early…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:16
Thumzup Media Launches $10M Share Buyback While Building Bitcoin and Dogecoin Treasury

Thumzup Media Corporation has announced a $10 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in its long-term growth strategy…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/26 16:11
Hong Kong sounds alarm on unapproved yuan-stablecoins: report

The post Hong Kong sounds alarm on unapproved yuan-stablecoins: report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong financial regulators warn investors to remain cautious of unapproved yuan-backed stablecoins, stating it has not issued any licenses for stablecoin issuers. Summary The HKMA warn investors against trusting unapproved stablecoin projects as the agency has yet to issue any licenses. Ever since the Stablecoin Ordinance came into effect, there has been a surge in market interest towards the digital asset sector, with many firms lining up to become a licensed stablecoin issuer under the HKMA. According to a recent report by the SCMP, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority have cautioned local investors against investing in stablecoins pegged to the Chinese yuan. The financial agency issued a reminder that it has yet to issue any stablecoin issuer licenses thus far, therefore investors should remain vigilant. In a statement published on WeChat, the HKMA denied claims circulating on social media that there has already been a yuan-pegged stablecoin officially issued under the Stablecoin Ordinance from Hong Kong. Just a week prior, the Hong Kong-based firm AnchorX launched an off-shore stablecoin pegged to the yuan. The token was dubbed AxCNH. Although the HKMA has yet to distribute any stablecoin issuer licenses, AnchorX claims it holds a valid stablecoin license from the Astana Financial Services Authority in Kazakhstan. The stablecoin is intended to facilitate cross-border payments, specifically for offshore Chinese enterprises and countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. In addition, AnchorX also expressed that it planned to expand on use cases for AxCNH in digital-asset trading and real-world asset tokenization. Hong Kong regulators have stated before that it is unlikely to grant stablecoin issuer licenses within this year. Hong Kong’s stablecoin race: Who are the contenders for yuan stablecoins? So far, there have been at least 77 institutions which have expressed interest in registering for a stablecoin issuer, as the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:09
The Future of AI is On-Chain | Lyno AI Is Leading the Charge

The future of decentralized systems incorporates the concept of artificial intelligence with blockchain technology. On-chain AI facilitates safe, transparent activities throughout networks, revolutionizing areas such as finance and data administration. Lyno AI is a step forward in this direction with its dedicated arbitrage platform. $LYNO: AI Arbitrage on 15+ Chains Puts Wall Street Power in […] The post The Future of AI is On-Chain | Lyno AI Is Leading the Charge appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 16:08
