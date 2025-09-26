SEC and FINRA probe crypto-treasury stock spikes at 200+ firms

More than 200 companies that claimed they were switching to a crypto-treasury strategy are now on the radar of U.S. regulators. Both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority have contacted these companies after spotting sudden spikes in stock prices and trading activity just days before their public crypto announcements. According to the Wall Street Journal, regulators saw a pattern: big trades, wild price jumps, and then—surprise—a company would come out and say they're going all in on crypto. The SEC and FINRA are now digging to find out who knew what, and when. In those contacts, the SEC reportedly warned companies about breaking Regulation Fair Disclosure, or Reg FD, which bans companies from leaking important, non-public news to people who might try to trade on it. Regulators flag price jumps and leaked crypto deals The Finra letters didn't just say hello. According to legal experts, these types of letters usually kick off serious investigations. "When those go out, it really stirs the pot," said David Chase, a former SEC enforcement lawyer who now defends clients in these cases. "It's typically the first step in an investigation. Whether it goes full, full length, it's anybody's guess." Right now, it's unclear if any actual enforcement actions are coming, or if any specific company or investor is already being targeted. But these letters alone are enough to make executives nervous. The situation comes at a time when the SEC is trying to shift its tone with the crypto industry. In a recent speech, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins called out the old tactics, accusing the agency of having "weaponized" its enforcement division in the past to crack down on the industry. He promised the SEC will now focus on setting "clear, predictable rules." While that speech may have sounded…