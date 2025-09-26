2025-09-29 Monday

BiyaPay responds to the SFC's "unlicensed" statement: It has not obtained a Hong Kong license and refuses to open services to Hong Kong residents.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to official news from BiyaPay, in response to the recent statement issued by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong regarding "no license in Hong Kong", BiyaPay responded that the company has not yet obtained a stock trading license or a cryptocurrency trading license in Hong Kong, and strictly abides by the relevant laws and regulations of the SFC, and clearly stated that BiyaPay does not provide stock and cryptocurrency trading services to Hong Kong residents. BiyaPay is also steadily advancing its global compliance efforts. Officially, the company has obtained a New Zealand FSP financial services license and has established a team in the United States, actively applying for a US broker license. Furthermore, BiyaPay is investing in and participating in securities and crypto-related licenses in Hong Kong, and is simultaneously pursuing regulatory applications in multiple jurisdictions. Earlier news , the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission today warned the public to beware of an unlicensed trading platform called "BiyaPay".
2025/09/26
CleanSpark Secures $100 Million Bitcoin-Backed Credit Facility with Two Prime

TLDR CleanSpark secured a second $100 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility this week with Two Prime, bringing total borrowing capacity to $400 million The financing is non-dilutive, meaning no new shares were issued that would reduce existing shareholder value CleanSpark holds nearly 13,000 BTC on its balance sheet, making it the ninth-largest public Bitcoin holder The [...] The post CleanSpark Secures $100 Million Bitcoin-Backed Credit Facility with Two Prime appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/26
YouTube celebrity MrBeast purchased 538,000 ASTER tokens in three days, worth approximately $990,000.

PANews reported on September 26th that YouTube influencer MrBeast purchased 538,384 ASTER tokens, valued at approximately $990,000, over the past three days, according to on-chain analytics platform Lookonchain. Data shows that MrBeast deposited 1 million USDT into the Aster protocol through the public wallet address 0x9e67 and the new wallet address 0x0e8A, and subsequently withdrew 538,384 ASTER tokens at an average purchase price of approximately $1.87.
2025/09/26
Silent Rule of Highly Successful People Nobody Talks About

The Unspoken Habit That Shapes Their SuccessContinue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/09/26
Google Buys 5.4% of Cipher Mining With $3B Fluidstack Deal

The post Google Buys 5.4% of Cipher Mining With $3B Fluidstack Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google has acquired a 5.4% stake in Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining as part of a $3 billion multi-year data center deal with artificial intelligence data center company Fluidstack. According to a Thursday announcement, Google will receive its stake in Cipher Mining in exchange for guaranteeing $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s obligations in the contract with Cipher. This plays a part in a larger $3 billion Fluidstack deal with Cipher to lease computing power for 10 years. The news follows another, similar deal between Google and Fluidstack. In late August, the internet search behemoth became the largest shareholder of Bitcoin (BTC) miner TeraWulf by acquiring 14% of the company in exchange for guaranteeing obligations in a separate Fluidstack deal. The deal will see Cipher deliver 168 megawatts of computing power to Fluidstack, supported by a maximum of 244 MW of gross capacity, at its Barber Lake site in Colorado City, Texas. The site is also capable of reaching a total capacity of 500 megawatts and possesses 587 acres of surrounding land. Source: Cipher Mining Related: The $3.5B shift: How Bitcoin miners are cashing in on AI Deal strengthens AI mining crossover Google will backstop $1.4 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations to Cipher Mining. In exchange, the internet giant will receive warrants to acquire approximately 24 million shares of Cipher common stock, equating to an approximately 5.4% pro forma equity ownership stake. Cipher CEO Tyler Page said the deal reinforces the company’s high-performance computing (HPC) momentum. “We believe this transaction represents the first of several in the HPC space as we continue to scale our capabilities and strengthen our position in this rapidly growing sector,” he said. The deal underscores a broader trend of crypto mining firms shifting into artificial intelligence computing. Earlier this week, CleanSpark announced a $100 million financing round…
2025/09/26
SEC and FINRA probe crypto-treasury stock spikes at 200+ firms

The post SEC and FINRA probe crypto-treasury stock spikes at 200+ firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More than 200 companies that claimed they were switching to a crypto-treasury strategy are now on the radar of U.S. regulators. Both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority have contacted these companies after spotting sudden spikes in stock prices and trading activity just days before their public crypto announcements. According to the Wall Street Journal, regulators saw a pattern: big trades, wild price jumps, and then—surprise—a company would come out and say they’re going all in on crypto. The SEC and FINRA are now digging to find out who knew what, and when. In those contacts, the SEC reportedly warned companies about breaking Regulation Fair Disclosure, or Reg FD, which bans companies from leaking important, non-public news to people who might try to trade on it. Regulators flag price jumps and leaked crypto deals The Finra letters didn’t just say hello. According to legal experts, these types of letters usually kick off serious investigations. “When those go out, it really stirs the pot,” said David Chase, a former SEC enforcement lawyer who now defends clients in these cases. “It’s typically the first step in an investigation. Whether it goes full, full length, it’s anybody’s guess.” Right now, it’s unclear if any actual enforcement actions are coming, or if any specific company or investor is already being targeted. But these letters alone are enough to make executives nervous. The situation comes at a time when the SEC is trying to shift its tone with the crypto industry. In a recent speech, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins called out the old tactics, accusing the agency of having “weaponized” its enforcement division in the past to crack down on the industry. He promised the SEC will now focus on setting “clear, predictable rules.” While that speech may have sounded…
2025/09/26
From TV weatherman to dentist, FundSeeder finds hidden talent

The post From TV weatherman to dentist, FundSeeder finds hidden talent appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Champpixs | Istock | Getty Images Brian Lovern started his career pointing at storm systems on a green screen as a local TV weatherman in western Kentucky. More than two decades later, he was staring at natural-gas price charts, turning forecasts into profits, producing annual returns upwards of 100%. Lovern, 49, had made the unusual jump from broadcast meteorology to Wall Street, working on weather desks at hedge funds and investment banks. But trading wasn’t part of the job. “On the trade floors, in most cases, that’s not going to happen,” he said in an interview. “They kind of frown upon weather guys who trade.” So in 2016, he started trading his own money. For four years, Lovern ran a strategy that combined his expertise in weather models with fundamentals like daily gas production and export flows. He scored his best year in 2018 with a 140% gain. “It’s one thing to have the data and say, ‘this is what it shows.’ But interpreting it, and being able to make a good determination of how that data is going to change—that’s really where the money is,” he said. His success didn’t go unnoticed. Lovern was identified as one of the top traders by FundSeeder, a platform founded by “Market Wizards” author Jack Schwager and Emanuel Balarie that searches for under-the-radar trading talent worldwide and provides them with capital to scale. Finding ‘Wizards’ Schwager, a longtime trader in his own right and market historian best known for his “Market Wizards” book series, which profiled some of the most successful traders of the past half-century, including Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller. His books are required reading for many aspiring traders, making his endorsement a rare seal of legitimacy for investors outside Wall Street’s traditional pipelines. “There are lots of great traders…
2025/09/26
Ethereum Co-Founder Offloads $6M ETH While Whales Accumulate $1.6B

In a contrasting display of market sentiment, an Ethereum co-founder has moved a substantial amount of Ether (ETH) to a crypto exchange, even as major institutional investors, often referred to as “whales,” engage in aggressive accumulation. Jeffrey Wilcke, one of Ethereum’s co-founders and the founder of Grid Games, recently transferred approximately 1,500 ETH, valued at … Continue reading "Ethereum Co-Founder Offloads $6M ETH While Whales Accumulate $1.6B" The post Ethereum Co-Founder Offloads $6M ETH While Whales Accumulate $1.6B appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
2025/09/26
Jimmy Kimmel Disney investors politics fiduciary duty

The post Jimmy Kimmel Disney investors politics fiduciary duty appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. Randy Holmes | Disney General Entertainment Content | Getty Images A group of Disney investors is demanding access to company records, alleging that the entertainment giant’s handling of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension reflected political pressures rather than the best interests of shareholders. In a letter sent Wednesday to CEO Bob Iger, lawyers representing the American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO, a federation of labor unions, and Reporters Without Borders said they are seeking board materials, communications and policies related to the suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”  The investor groups argue that the decision was driven by threats from federal regulators and broadcast affiliates, rather than a business calculation to benefit shareholders. “Disney’s stock suffered significant declines in response to the abrupt suspension, which appeared to be in response to political threats,” the investors wrote in the letter, which was first reported by Semafor. Disney shares fell 3.3% from Sept. 17, the day after Kimmel was suspended, through this past Monday. Kimmel was pulled from the air after his Sept. 15 monologue addressing the politicization of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The host returned to ABC on Tuesday, though affiliates representing about a quarter of U.S. households, including Nexstar and Sinclair stations, didn’t carry the program. Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Disney stock from 9/17 The investors seek board minutes, internal communications, affiliate agreements and analyses of the financial impact of the suspension. “There is a credible basis to suspect that the Board and executives may have breached their fiduciary duties of loyalty, care, and good faith by placing improper political…
2025/09/26
Singapore Tycoon Lim Hock Chee’s Sheng Siong Grocery Chain Plans $402 Million Expansion

The post Singapore Tycoon Lim Hock Chee’s Sheng Siong Grocery Chain Plans $402 Million Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Sheng Siong outlet in Singapore. Sheng Siong Group Sheng Siong Group—controlled by Singapore tycoon Lim Hock Chee and his family—is investing S$520 million ($402 million) to expand its grocery store chain and warehouse in the city-state. The company plans to open three new stores every year over the next 10 to 15 years, boosting its supermarket network to 120 stores by 2040 from about 80 currently. To support the expansion, Sheng Siong is building a new warehouse on a 61,297-square-meter site in the western Singapore town of Mandai. The new warehouse, which will be under a 33-year lease from state-owned industrial landlord JTC Corp, is 2.5 times the size of Sheng Siong’s existing 25,000-square-meter facility and will feature multiple temperature-controlled storage zones and integrated food processing capabilities. The company will also invest in automation and robotic systems that will help optimize storage and inventory management. “With this increased area and the new technology, the group will be able to further strengthen its warehouse management operations, improve cost efficiency and be equipped with flexibility to support the group’s expansion plan,” Sheng Siong said. Sheng Siong, which competes with bigger rival NTUC Fairprice, unveiled its expansion plans even as some retailers have exited the competitive grocery industry in Singapore. In March, DFI Retail Group (part of Hong Kong-based Jardine Matheson) sold its Giant hypermart and Cold Storage grocery chains to Malaysia’s Macrovalue for S$125 million. With an estimated net worth of $1.8 billion, Lim and his family are among the wealthiest in Singapore. The son of a hog farmer, he got his start in 1985 with a small pork stall. Today, Lim and his family hold a majority stake in Sheng Siong Group, the country’s third-largest supermarket chain by sales. Apart from its stores in Singapore, it operates six outlets in…
2025/09/26
