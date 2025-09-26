2025-09-29 Monday

BlackRock Files Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Application with SEC

BlackRock Files Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Application with SEC

TLDR BlackRock filed for a new Bitcoin Premium Income ETF that uses covered-call options to generate yield from Bitcoin holdings The ETF would be a sequel to BlackRock’s $87 billion iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which has attracted $60.7 billion in inflows since January 2024 BlackRock now holds over $101 billion in digital assets and generates [...] The post BlackRock Files Bitcoin Premium Income ETF Application with SEC appeared first on CoinCentral.
Nine Banks Unite On Euro Stablecoin, Eye Rollout In H2 2026

Nine Banks Unite On Euro Stablecoin, Eye Rollout In H2 2026

The post Nine Banks Unite On Euro Stablecoin, Eye Rollout In H2 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nine Banks Unite On Euro Stablecoin, Eye Rollout In H2 2026 Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/nine-banks-unite-on-euro-stablecoin-rollout-2026/
Korean actor handed suspended prison term for embezzling $3 million to invest in crypto

Korean actor handed suspended prison term for embezzling $3 million to invest in crypto

Korean actor Hwang Jung-eum was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for embezzling $3 million to invest in crypto.
Stablecoin Growth and Crypto Legislation Set to Drive Fourth Quarter Returns

Stablecoin Growth and Crypto Legislation Set to Drive Fourth Quarter Returns

TLDR Crypto market structure legislation (CLARITY Act) and stablecoin regulations could drive Q4 returns through institutional integration Stablecoin growth expected to benefit Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and layer 2 networks as payment infrastructure develops Bitcoin ETFs are purchasing 1,755 Bitcoin daily in 2025, with analysts predicting new highs will fuel altcoin rallies Citi forecasts stablecoin market [...] The post Stablecoin Growth and Crypto Legislation Set to Drive Fourth Quarter Returns appeared first on CoinCentral.
MAGAX Moonshot Overshadows Ethereum in 2025

MAGAX Moonshot Overshadows Ethereum in 2025

The post MAGAX Moonshot Overshadows Ethereum in 2025 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market setup in 2025 is one of sharp contrasts. While Ethereum remains a key player in decentralised finance, a new contender, MAGAX, is winning the spotlight with its explosive Meme-to-Earn model. Ethereum continues to push forward with its Fusaka update, promising improved scalability. However, while ETH developers refine their infrastructure, investors focus on MAGAX’s presale, where early-stage growth opportunities are guaranteed. Ethereum Prepares Fusaka Upgrade Ethereum’s Fusaka update is scheduled for December 3, 2025. It introduces expanded blob capacity, designed to lower transaction costs and enhance blockchain efficiency. Christine Kim of the Ethereum Foundation confirmed the timeline, noting that community approval and testnet activity were also involved in the process. These adjustments are expected to boost liquidity by reducing data storage costs and making ETH transactions more affordable. Layer-2 networks will also benefit from the upgrade’s efficiencies, helping developers scale faster. Source: TradingView Still, Ethereum’s performance has raised questions. ETH trades at around $4,481, down 7.69% over the past month, with only a marginal rise in total market cap. That is why many are comparing it with MAGAX, which is already delivering momentum through its presale. ETH Fails to Ignite Hype Despite Scheduled Upgrade Ethereum’s market response indicates that investors remain hesitant. Even with a $2 million bug bounty and strong backing from core developers, ETH’s progress depends on upgrades that can take years to fully play out. While these moves improve the network’s fundamentals, they do not guarantee exponential price growth. Past updates, such as Dencun and Pectra, delivered similar promises; yet, ETH’s chart shows sluggish adoption in the short term. Analysts argue that the Fusaka update may follow this pattern. For many retail traders, that makes Ethereum’s improvements feel like background noise compared to the excitement building around MAGAX. Why MAGAX Is Winning Over ETH Investors Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade promises cheaper gas fees and smoother scaling, but MAGAX offers something far more tangible right now. It introduces a Meme-to-Earn model where creators, remixers, and amplifiers can turn viral content into real rewards. This utility sets MAGAX apart from most meme tokens that rely solely on speculation. The platform’s AI tools track viral content across different social media platforms and count only genuine organic engagements for rewards. This keeps the community safe from manipulation and ensures everyone gets a fair shot at rewards.  Also, control is handed to users through decentralized governance, creating a system that is built on transparency and trust. Here are other Moonshot MAGAX standout features: Meme-to-Earn Rewards: It’s a system that lets creators and their communities earn real rewards whenever their memes go viral. Security First Approach: Independent audits by firms like CertiK and Hacken, combined with a bug bounty program, reinforce long-term trust. Deflationary Mechanics: Token burns and revenue-backed buy-backs steadily reduce supply, creating scarcity that can drive MAGAX’s value higher over time. MAGAX blends community-driven engagement with advanced technology, giving investors something far beyond simple speculation. That is why many believe it has the potential to outshine Ethereum in 2025. The Presale Capturing the Market’s Attention While ETH investors debate long-term gains, MAGAX is gaining immediate traction. The presale has just entered Stage 2, priced at a remarkably low $0.000293. The MAGAX presale is just in stage 2 and has already pulled in over $97k, showing just how strong its early demand is.  This surge reflects growing confidence in the project. It also handles rewards transparently, while AI tools block bots and fake engagement. For investors, it points to a project with real utility and serious growth potential. Ethereum Struggles as MAGAX Rises Ethereum will always be a cornerstone of blockchain, and Fusaka’s December upgrade reinforces that. Yet ETH’s slow market reaction shows that infrastructure alone does not inspire the kind of investor enthusiasm needed for exponential returns. MAGAX, on the other hand, is capturing attention with its affordable presale entry price, transparent rewards, and community-driven model. For many traders, the choice is clear: while Ethereum upgrades for efficiency, MAGAX is already creating a long-term opportunity for massive gains. Secure your MAGAX tokens today at just $0.000293 before Stage 2 sells out! Website | Whitepaper | Telegram | X (Twitter)
Solana (SOL) Price: Drops Below $200 Ahead of October ETF Decision Deadline

Solana (SOL) Price: Drops Below $200 Ahead of October ETF Decision Deadline

TLDR Solana (SOL) dropped to $192 on Thursday, falling below the $200 mark and erasing a recent rally to $253 Grayscale’s spot SOL ETF faces its first approval deadline on October 10, with five more applications pending through October 2025 Institutions hold less than 1% of SOL’s supply compared to 16% of Bitcoin and 7% [...] The post Solana (SOL) Price: Drops Below $200 Ahead of October ETF Decision Deadline appeared first on CoinCentral.
NEAR Intents Secures Spot as 6th Largest Interoperability Protocol

NEAR Intents Secures Spot as 6th Largest Interoperability Protocol

NEAR Intents has emerged as the 6th largest interoperability protocol, boosting adoption through seamless cross-chain integration.]]>
Elon Musk's xAI Sues OpenAI Again, This Time Over Alleged Trade Secret Theft

Elon Musk's xAI Sues OpenAI Again, This Time Over Alleged Trade Secret Theft

The lawsuit alleges OpenAI orchestrated a "coordinated campaign" to steal xAI's source code and data center secrets.
Investment Forecast: Secure 500% to 900% Returns by Adding Ozak AI, Bitcoin, and Solana to Your Portfolio This Year

Investment Forecast: Secure 500% to 900% Returns by Adding Ozak AI, Bitcoin, and Solana to Your Portfolio This Year

Crypto markets are humming in 2025, with analysts predicting that projects may want to supply the type of returns not seen from the last bull cycle. While crypto coins like Bitcoin and Solana hold to draw institutional inflows, an rising presale project—Ozak AI—is developing headlines for its capability to supply exponential growth. Together, these 3
xAI sues OpenAI in California, accusing it of poaching employees

xAI sues OpenAI in California, accusing it of poaching employees

xAI has filed a fresh lawsuit against OpenAI in a California federal court, accusing the company of systematically poaching its employees and stealing confidential business information. The complaint was submitted on Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.  The Elon Musk-led artificial intelligence company alleges that OpenAI unlawfully targeted […]
