Stablecoin issuer Circle pitches on-chain refunds on Arc blockchain to woo institutions

Circle is exploring refund-style payments for USDC on its Arc blockchain to help institutions handle disputes. The plan mixes blockchain speed with some of the protections people expect from regular banks. Stablecoin giant Circle is thinking about letting some USD…
Crypto.news2025/09/26 16:44
Bitcoin Cycle Inflows Hit $678 Billion: How Do Past Cycles Compare?

On-chain data shows Bitcoin inflows this cycle have totaled to $678 billion. Here’s how this figure compares with that of the previous cycles. Bitcoin Realized Cap Growth Has Been 1.8x Larger Than Last Cycle In its latest weekly report, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has discussed about the growth in the Realized Cap of Bitcoin. This capitalization […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/26 16:30
Best Crypto Presales to Watch and the Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025

There are opportunities for crypto investors every single year, and 2025 has already made a difference. Markets are pickier, communities are wiser and hype is not enough to ensure success anymore. Investors desire projects that have longevity — tokens that can survive after the initial launch. That is why presales have been so intensively followed: it is the initial test of the vision and credibility of a project. In this article, we look at the best crypto presales in 2025, while also considering which projects could qualify as the best crypto to buy&nbsp;now. Presales: Early Access, Higher&nbsp;Rewards Presales has always been a two sided sword. On one side, they provide the tokens at their lowest possible prices. On the other, they demand careful research, since not every idea matures into a long-term project. The best presales in 2025 share some common traits: realistic tokenomics, visible utility, and a transparent team. These qualities separate sustainable projects from the&nbsp;noise. Hexydog (HEXY): Utility Meets&nbsp;Momentum Hexydog is more than a presale — it is a project designed for everyday use. Through its HexyPay system, HEXY aims to bring crypto into the global pet care industry, covering expenses like vet visits, grooming, and supplies. This is a market worth billions, and few tokens have attempted to connect with it&nbsp;before. HEXY’s presale is already delivering results. The price has increased from 0.0021 to 0.0046, with analysts predicting further increases as adoption grows. This momentum is supported by tokenomics, which will have staking rewards accessible to the holders and a token burnout to ensure scarcity. Importantly, the team behind Hexydog is KYC verified, adding credibility in a market where trust can make or break a project. As an international marketplace and further collaborations are around the corner, several investors are convinced that Hexydog is one of the few presales in 2025 that will have a 1000x potential. Other Notable Presales in&nbsp;2025 Jetbolt: Speed&nbsp;First Jetbolt is building its brand around transaction speed and scalability. With blockchain congestion still a challenge, a system optimized for fast, low-cost payments could earn adoption. While early, Jetbolt shows promise in serving the growing micro-payment space. Blockchain FX: Simplifying DeFi Blockchain FX is turning its attention to decentralized finance. By offering user-friendly staking and trading tools, it hopes to bring DeFi beyond experienced traders and into the hands of everyday users. Its presale highlights yield opportunities as its main&nbsp;appeal. Remittix: Global Transfers Reimagined Remittix enters the presale scene with a focus on remittances — a market where millions depend on fast, affordable cross-border payments. By leveraging blockchain to lower costs and cut transaction times, it aims to compete with traditional money transfer networks. If it succeeds, Remittix could become a strong player in financial inclusion. The Best Crypto to Buy&nbsp;Now Presales can be thrilling, but plenty of investors look for tokens that promise immediate growth. The best crypto to invest in during 2025 needs to combine real-world use with market momentum. Big names such as Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to hold their ground, but fresh projects are beginning to make waves. Hexydog is one of them and it is already winning attention even before its official release. It has an open and transparent team, increase in presale value, and a realistic industry.focus suggest it could thrive well past the presale&nbsp;phase. Trends Investors Should&nbsp;Watch The market indicates three distinct changes at&nbsp;present: Utility is king — tokens tied to real industries inspire greater confidence. KYC matters — verified teams are now expected, not optional. Deflationary models dominate — token burns and supply control are key investor&nbsp;signals. Conclusion Presales continue to be one of the hottest methods of identifying early opportunities but 2025 demonstrates that not every presale is the same. Jetbolt, Blockchain FX, and Remittix each bring something new to the table, yet Hexydog’s mix of utility, verified leadership, and presale momentum makes it the most compelling choice. It is not only one of the best crypto presales in 2025, but also a serious candidate for the best crypto to buy now. Hexydog cannot be ignored by investors who want to invest in projects that have maximum potential. Best Crypto Presales to Watch and the Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/26 16:19
Why Hesitation Could Destroy Your Chance in Crypto’s Next Surge

Investors in cryptocurrencies might be on the verge of one of the most significant turning points in recent market history.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/26 16:19
Wall Street Wants In, Washington Can’t Decide — and the Crypto Market Hangs in the Balance

The cryptocurrency market is undergoing a sea change.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/26 16:19
How Early Investors Flipped 0.1 ETH into $5,000+ By Getting Ozak AI at Presale Prices Below $0.02

Early buyers of Ozak AI have already turned modest entries into large potential gains. Those who invested as little as 0.1 ETH in the presale have had their positions valued at more than $5,000 by obtaining tokens at presale prices lower than $0.02. Such a fast turnaround underscores the combination of such factors as timing, […] The post How Early Investors Flipped 0.1 ETH into $5,000+ By Getting Ozak AI at Presale Prices Below $0.02 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 16:13
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 25th September 2025 — Autonomous A.I. agents

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/26 16:11
Morning Update - 25.09.2025

📈 Asia-Pacific markets opened with modest gains: 🇨🇳 China +0.50–0.70% 🇦🇺 AU200.cash +0.45% 🇯🇵 JP225 +0.17% 🇸🇬 SG20cash&nbsp;+0.15% 🏦 Fed’s Mary Daly backed more rate cuts but avoided giving a timeline, stressing a data-dependent approach. She noted slower growth and hiring, with inflation mainly linked to tariffs. Last week’s cut was described as “insurance,” while recession risks remain&nbsp;low. 🇯🇵 From the BoJ side, July minutes showed members leaning toward further hikes if economic activity and prices meet forecasts. Some urged faster tightening and a move toward more neutral assets. Former BoJ board member Makoto Sakurai even suggested rates could rise as early as October, with up to 100 bps of hikes over the next 2.5 years, peaking near 1.5% by&nbsp;2028. 📊 Japan’s August services PPI slowed to +2.7% y/y (vs. 2.9% expected). 🗣️ Up to seven Fed officials will speak today (Williams, Goolsbee, Bowman, Barr, Logan, Daly, Schmid), and traders will closely watch their remarks ahead of the October and December meetings. 🇨🇳 Meanwhile, China’s central bank underlined plans to expand yuan bond internationalisation. Measures include broader collateral use in HK/global markets, higher Swap Connect limits, repo access, and futures on Chinese government bonds. The onshore market is already worth 192 trillion CNY but foreign ownership remains just&nbsp;2%. 💡 Stay tuned with NordFX — your edge in the global&nbsp;markets! 🌅 Morning Update - 25.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/26 16:11
NordFX — Meet Us in Dubai

NordFX — Meet Us in&nbsp;Dubai NordFX — Meet Us in Dubai was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/26 16:11
Hypervault Exploit: $3.6M Crypto Disappears in Shocking Breach

BitcoinWorld Hypervault Exploit: $3.6M Crypto Disappears in Shocking Breach The world of decentralized finance (DeFi) has been shaken once again by a significant security incident. Recently, a substantial sum exceeding $3.6 million in cryptocurrency was suspiciously withdrawn from Hypervault, a prominent multi-chain DeFi hub. This alarming event, now widely referred to as the Hypervault exploit, has sent ripples through the crypto community, highlighting the persistent vulnerabilities within the digital asset ecosystem. What Exactly Happened with the Hypervault Exploit? Blockchain security firm PeckShield was the first to report the suspicious activity. According to their findings, the considerable sum of cryptocurrency was not merely transferred but systematically moved through several steps designed to obscure its trail. The funds were initially bridged from Hyperliquid to the Ethereum blockchain. Once on Ethereum, the stolen assets were quickly swapped for Ether (ETH). This rapid conversion is a common tactic used by malicious actors to consolidate funds and prepare them for further laundering. The swift execution of these transactions suggests a well-planned operation rather than a random opportunistic attack. The Role of Tornado Cash in This Hypervault Exploit A critical detail in the unfolding Hypervault exploit saga is the subsequent deposit of a significant portion of the stolen funds into Tornado Cash. Specifically, 752 ETH, valued at a considerable amount, was moved into this crypto mixer. Tornado Cash is a privacy-enhancing tool designed to break the on-chain link between source and destination addresses, making it incredibly difficult to trace funds. The use of such a mixer complicates any efforts by law enforcement or blockchain sleuths to recover the stolen assets. It underscores a major challenge in combating crypto crime, as mixers provide a veil of anonymity that can protect perpetrators from identification and prosecution. Why Did Hypervault’s Official X Account Vanish? Adding another layer of suspicion to the incident, Hypervault’s official X (formerly Twitter) account has since been deleted. This action immediately raises red flags within the crypto community. In many past crypto exploits and rug pulls, the sudden disappearance of a project’s social media presence often signals a complete abandonment of the platform by its developers or those responsible. The deletion leaves users and investors without an official channel for communication, updates, or explanations regarding the Hypervault exploit. This lack of transparency only intensifies concerns and speculation about the true nature of the event. Broader Implications for DeFi Security and Hypervault Exploit Prevention This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks in the DeFi space, especially for multi-chain platforms. While DeFi promises innovation and financial freedom, it also presents a fertile ground for sophisticated attacks. The challenges faced by Hypervault are not isolated; they reflect systemic vulnerabilities that many projects grapple with. Protecting user assets requires continuous vigilance, rigorous security audits, and proactive threat intelligence. Projects must prioritize robust smart contract security and be prepared for potential breaches. Furthermore, the community needs to demand higher standards of transparency and accountability from platforms they interact with. How Can You Protect Your Assets from Future Crypto Exploits? In light of the recent Hypervault exploit and similar incidents, it is crucial for every crypto investor to adopt a proactive approach to security. Here are some actionable insights to help safeguard your digital assets: Conduct Thorough Due Diligence: Always research a DeFi platform extensively before committing funds. Look for independent security audits, active community engagement, and clear communication from the development team. Diversify Your Holdings: Avoid putting all your assets into a single platform or project. Spreading your investments can mitigate the impact of a single exploit. Utilize Cold Storage: For significant holdings, consider moving your cryptocurrencies to hardware wallets (cold storage) when not actively using them on DeFi protocols. Stay Informed: Follow reputable blockchain security firms and news outlets for the latest information on vulnerabilities and exploits. Understand Smart Contract Risks: Be aware that even audited smart contracts can have unforeseen vulnerabilities. No system is 100% immune to attacks. The Hypervault exploit is a painful lesson for the DeFi world, underscoring the critical need for enhanced security measures and greater transparency. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, so too do the methods of those seeking to exploit its weaknesses. Users must remain vigilant and prioritize security to navigate these challenging waters successfully. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is Hypervault? Hypervault was described as a multi-chain DeFi hub, designed to facilitate various decentralized finance activities across different blockchain networks. How much cryptocurrency was lost in the Hypervault exploit? Over $3.6 million in cryptocurrency was reported to have been suspiciously withdrawn from Hypervault. What is Tornado Cash and why is its use significant in this exploit? Tornado Cash is a cryptocurrency mixer that enhances transaction privacy by obscuring the link between sender and receiver addresses. Its use makes tracing the stolen funds significantly more difficult for investigators. What are the immediate red flags associated with this incident? The primary red flags include the suspicious withdrawal of a large sum of funds and the subsequent deletion of Hypervault’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, which typically indicates a lack of transparency or abandonment. What steps can users take to protect themselves from similar crypto exploits? Users should conduct thorough due diligence, diversify their investments, use cold storage for significant assets, stay informed about security news, and understand the inherent risks of DeFi platforms. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your shares help raise awareness about crucial security issues in the cryptocurrency space. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain security price action. This post Hypervault Exploit: $3.6M Crypto Disappears in Shocking Breach first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:55
