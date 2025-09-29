2025-09-29 Monday

MrBeast Spends $320K More to Buy $ASTER

MrBeast Spends $320K More to Buy $ASTER

The post MrBeast Spends $320K More to Buy $ASTER appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Popular YouTuber MrBeast recently spent $320,587 USDT to purchase 167,436 Aster (ASTER) tokens, adding to his growing crypto portfolio. This latest purchase brings his total Aster holdings to 705,821 tokens, valued at around $1.28 million. MrBeast’s continued investment highlights his confidence in the project as Aster gains traction in the decentralized finance space. The move …
CoinPedia2025/09/29 14:32
New Law Could Make Poland One of Europe’s Toughest Crypto Markets

New Law Could Make Poland One of Europe’s Toughest Crypto Markets

The post New Law Could Make Poland One of Europe’s Toughest Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations 29 September 2025 | 09:16 Poland is on the verge of reshaping its digital asset landscape after lawmakers advanced a bill that could make the country one of the most heavily regulated crypto markets in Europe. What was intended as a simple adoption of the EU’s MiCA framework has instead spiraled into a political flashpoint, with critics warning the move risks driving talent and capital abroad. The Sejm, Poland’s lower house, approved the measure last week by a narrow margin. The proposal now heads to the Senate, but the controversy around it has already spilled beyond the crypto industry and into national politics. President Karol Nawrocki, only recently sworn into office, faces mounting calls to veto the law in order to protect domestic innovation. At the heart of the bill is expanded authority for Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). The watchdog would be empowered not only to license and monitor exchanges and service providers, but also to pursue criminal charges against unlicensed operators. Penalties could reach 10 million złoty ($120,000) and prison sentences of up to two years. Proponents argue these measures are necessary to shield consumers in a country where surveys show nearly one in five investors has already experienced fraud. Yet many entrepreneurs see the plan as heavy-handed. Startup founders describe compliance requirements as prohibitively expensive, while established firms are already considering leaving. Brokerage giant XTB has suggested it may relocate its licensing base to Cyprus. Smaller platforms warn they could be pushed out entirely by the fees and bureaucracy. The backlash has been sharp. Industry portal Bitcoin.pl labeled the bill “a repression apparatus disguised as regulation,” claiming the costs and restrictions could deliver a fatal blow to Poland’s fast-growing crypto sector. Opposition lawmakers, including outspoken Bitcoin advocate Sławomir Mentzen, echoed those concerns during parliamentary debates. Despite…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 14:22
Revolut is considering a dual listing in London and New York, with its valuation reaching $75 billion.

Revolut is considering a dual listing in London and New York, with its valuation reaching $75 billion.

PANews reported on September 29th that London-based fintech giant Revolut is considering a dual listing in London and New York, with a valuation of $75 billion. If successful, the company would become the first company to be listed simultaneously in New York and on the FTSE 100. Such a transaction would place Revolut among London's 15 most valuable companies. Despite ongoing speculation, Revolut is not rushing into an IPO. The company is currently focusing on secondary share sales, with its valuation already at $75 billion. Analysts believe fintech companies may prefer to solidify their foundations before entering the public markets. A key step is launching a UK bank. After receiving approval from the Bank of England last year, the bank remains in its testing phase. Revolut founder Nik Storonsky has prioritized the bank's launch, believing it is central to achieving his goal of 100 million customers worldwide. Only after achieving this goal can Revolut fully turn its attention to a public listing.
PANews2025/09/29 14:19
Capital B spent 1.2 million euros to increase its holdings by 12 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,812.

Capital B spent 1.2 million euros to increase its holdings by 12 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,812.

PANews reported on September 29 that French listed company Capital B disclosed that it had spent 1.2 million euros to increase its holdings of 12 bitcoins. It currently holds a total of 2,812 bitcoins, and the bitcoin yield has reached 1,656.1% since the beginning of the year.
PANews2025/09/29 14:06
A certain address shorted ETH with 20x leverage, resulting in a paper loss of $4.49 million

A certain address shorted ETH with 20x leverage, resulting in a paper loss of $4.49 million

PANews reported on September 29th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, another address also shorted ETH with 20x leverage and has suffered a floating loss of US$4.49 million. Four hours ago, he deposited 3.2 million USDC into Hyperliquid and subsequently increased his ETH short position to 8,000 (approximately $32.86 million). His average opening price was $3,547.73, and his liquidation price was $4,522. Because his position was open for a long time, he earned $1.69 million in funding fees.
PANews2025/09/29 13:47
Is Crypto Still Worth Investing in 2025? Here’s The Simple Truth

Is Crypto Still Worth Investing in 2025? Here’s The Simple Truth

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably asked yourself at least once: “Did I really miss the opportunity to get rich with crypto?Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/29 13:46
Why Crypto Markets Are Dumping While Everything Else Rallies: A Reality Check

Why Crypto Markets Are Dumping While Everything Else Rallies: A Reality Check

Crypto markets crash while stocks hit highs. I break down the leverage liquidation, options expiry, and key levels to watch.Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/29 13:45
Gulf Bank QNB Turns To JPMorgan Blockchain For US Dollar Settlements

Gulf Bank QNB Turns To JPMorgan Blockchain For US Dollar Settlements

QNB has adopted JPMorgan’s Kinexys blockchain platform to enable faster, round-the-clock US dollar corporate payments in Qatar.
Coinstats2025/09/29 13:45
Bitcoin as Functional Dysfunctionality: A Luhmannian Take

Bitcoin as Functional Dysfunctionality: A Luhmannian Take

By Felipe Montoya Rodríguez Introduction Niklas Luhmann’s social systems theory offers a lens for understanding how modern society is composed of autopoietic systems – systems that reproduce themselves by their own operations, separated from their environment by boundaries of complexity and meaning. In this view, society is nothing but communication, and each subsystem (law, politics, economy, science, etc.) operates with its own code, boundary, logic, and internal differentiation. Bitcoin, I argue, can be seen as a functional dis-functionality – a disturbance or perturbation within the system of economic/monetary communication that paradoxically sustains, extends, and sometimes redefines that system. It is dysfunctional in the sense that it challenges and undermines conventional monetary norms, yet functional because it forces adaptation, innovation, and systemic reflexivity. Let’s walk through it in accessible terms, for beginners and intermediate observers alike. ⸻ Systems, Boundaries, and Differentiation System vs. environment Luhmann emphasizes that each system must make a distinction between itself and what lies outside (its environment). That distinction is how the system reduces complexity and selects meaningful information. For the monetary or economic system, that boundary is defined by its code – payments, value transfers, credit, etc. Bitcoin emerges from the environment of existing monetary systems. It is external – but to enter it, it must contend with the system’s codes and&nbsp;rules. 2. Functional differentiation and complexity Modern society differentiates into subsystems (economy, law, politics, media, etc.). Each has its own logic and mode of communication. The economic system uses value, prices, payments as its medium. Bitcoin introduces a parallel or alternative medium of value – a coding that sits “outside” but relates to the economic system. In that sense, Bitcoin intensifies internal differentiation. Because Bitcoin does not obey the full internal logic (e.g., central bank mandates, fractional-reserve banking), it destabilizes certain expectations within economics and finance – but doesn’t replace the system. Instead, it forces the system to respond, adapt, or&nbsp;exclude. 3. Autopoiesis and self-reproduction Systems must reproduce their own operations. The monetary system reproduces via credit, issuance, financial institutions, legal frameworks, etc. Bitcoin – and crypto more broadly – reproduces through protocol rules, node consensus, community governance, and market adoption. It is, in a sense, an autopoietic subsystem, though one not fully recognized by the monetary establishment. ⸻ Bitcoin as Functional Dis-Functionality A. Disturbance that triggers adaptation Bitcoin destabilizes assumptions: money must be issued by the state; trust is given to institutions; central banks control inflation. By operating outside those codes, Bitcoin forces regulatory, legal, fiscal, and financial systems to reflexively respond (e.g., through CBDCs, crypto laws, taxation). In Luhmann’s terms, Bitcoin is a form of structural coupling – a way the environment “speaks back” to a system, compelling change without being absorbed. B. Boundary testing and&nbsp;leakage Because systems are operationally closed but structurally open, external phenomena can influence without being internal. Bitcoin injects “leaks” into monetary systems: capital flows across borders, alternative credit, peer-to-peer finance, institutional treasuries holding BTC, etc. The monetary system can’t fully shut it out – doing so fully would collapse communication and legitimacy in interconnected finance. C. Paradoxical tension &amp; contingency Luhmann’s view emphasizes contingency – that systems always have alternative choices, that no necessity forces a system’s operations. Bitcoin embodies contingency: it shows that monetary order is not inevitable but one among many possibilities. That tension is unsettling, but it’s precisely what drives innovation. Thus, Bitcoin is both a critique from the outside and a stimulus from within. It is “dysfunctional” to the monetary status quo, but it is also functional, because it compels reflection, renewal, and expansion of the system’s own definitions. ⸻ Use Cases &amp; Implications • Monetary hedge &amp; escape valve: In hyperinflationary economies, Bitcoin functions as an escape from devaluation – something the traditional monetary system often fails to&nbsp;provide. • Parallel settlement rails: It creates alternative rails for cross-border payments, settlements, remittances – allowing actors to circumvent traditional banking constraints. • Regulation and institutional pressure: Institutions and regulators must adapt. Some adopt, some ban, some ignore – each action is a system’s reflexive way of preserving its boundary. • Hybrid systems: Eventually, parts of Bitcoin logic may be co-opted (or interoperated) into traditional monetary policy (CBDCs, tokenized reserves, algorithmic monetary overlays). In short, Bitcoin’s existence forces the monetary system to reflect on its own premises – its own limits, assumptions, and&nbsp;scope. ⸻ Closing Thoughts If Luhmann teaches us that social systems are self-referential, closed in operations, but open structurally, then Bitcoin is a perfect functional dis-functionality: an external perturbation that cannot be fully integrated, yet cannot be fully excluded. Bitcoin does not kill the monetary system. Rather, it demands the system evolve. It invites the question: is our system strong enough to self-reproduce in the face of such disturbance? For beginners: think of Bitcoin as a mirror held up to finance – asking painful questions it seldom tolerates. For intermediate or advanced: see it as a test case in social theory – where a technological artifact winds up performing the role of a “perturbing subsystem” in Luhmann’s autopoietic world. Bitcoin’s story may be less about revolution and more about co-evolution. Bitcoin as Functional Dysfunctionality: A Luhmannian Take was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/29 13:45
Security Breach Hits Hyperdrive, Millions at Risk

Security Breach Hits Hyperdrive, Millions at Risk

Hyperdrive, a key player on the Hyperliquid blockchain, has been rocked by a major cybersecurity breach resulting in significant financial losses. The incident on September 27 saw an unauthorized depletion of $782,000 from its liquidity reserves.Continue Reading:Security Breach Hits Hyperdrive, Millions at Risk
Coinstats2025/09/29 13:25
