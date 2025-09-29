2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Traders Say MUTM Could Be the Best Crypto Coin to Buy Before ETH Makes A New ATH Target in 2026

Traders Say MUTM Could Be the Best Crypto Coin to Buy Before ETH Makes A New ATH Target in 2026

The post Traders Say MUTM Could Be the Best Crypto Coin to Buy Before ETH Makes A New ATH Target in 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As Ethereum (ETH) edges toward a potential new all-time high in 2026, traders are actively seeking crypto projects that offer higher utility, growth potential, and structured risk protection. Crypto prices today show increased volatility, and the recent crypto crash has left investors looking for alternative DeFi opportunities that safeguard capital while delivering attractive returns.  Mutuum …
Ethereum
ETH$4,105.93+2.92%
Aethir
ATH$0.06368+3.20%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001493-0.06%
Distribuire
CoinPedia2025/09/29 19:39
Distribuire
Gold hits record high, US gold reserves value exceeds $1 trillion

Gold hits record high, US gold reserves value exceeds $1 trillion

PANews reported on September 29th that data showed that as gold continues to hit record highs, the value of the U.S. Treasury's gold reserves has exceeded $1 trillion, representing over 90% of the remaining value on the government's balance sheet, and this figure continues to rise. Gold prices have continued to hit record highs as investors seek safe havens amid volatile trade tensions, geopolitical tensions, and concerns about a potential U.S. government funding crisis. This surge has also been driven by inflows into foreign exchange trading funds and expectations that the Federal Reserve will resume interest rate cuts.
1
1$0.006625+3.46%
Union
U$0.010267+0.43%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010916-3.56%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/29 19:35
Distribuire
Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins should be included in regulatory protections and increase payment options

Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins should be included in regulatory protections and increase payment options

PANews reported on September 29th that Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller stated that new technologies should be welcomed in the payment field. Stablecoins should be subject to regulatory protection and increase payment options.
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/29 19:34
Distribuire
Dark Pool HumidiFi Becomes Solana’s Top DEX with $8.55B in One Week

Dark Pool HumidiFi Becomes Solana’s Top DEX with $8.55B in One Week

HumidiFi has become the top decentralized exchange on Solana by trading volume on the weekly timeframe, surpassing Meteora. The post Dark Pool HumidiFi Becomes Solana’s Top DEX with $8.55B in One Week appeared first on Coinspeaker.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Distribuire
Coinspeaker2025/09/29 19:27
Distribuire
QuantNet Launch Puts Tokenised Money and Digital Assets on the Same Rail

QuantNet Launch Puts Tokenised Money and Digital Assets on the Same Rail

TLDR: Quant launched QuantNet, connecting tokenised money rails, asset platforms, and legacy systems for unified settlement workflows. The network automates DvP and PvP transactions while keeping banks in control of their own liquidity and custody. QuantNet meets ISO 20022 standards with full auditability, compliance reporting, and real-time transaction visibility built in. The network has already [...] The post QuantNet Launch Puts Tokenised Money and Digital Assets on the Same Rail appeared first on Blockonomi.
RealLink
REAL$0.07264+5.58%
Distribuire
Blockonomi2025/09/29 19:02
Distribuire
BTC and ETH Prices May Not Hold—DOT Miners Empowers Steady Crypto Asset Path

BTC and ETH Prices May Not Hold—DOT Miners Empowers Steady Crypto Asset Path

Unlike traditional cryptocurrency trading, the DOT Miners cloud mining model requires no expensive mining hardware or technical knowledge. Users simply purchase mining contracts using mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, USDT, and ETH to enjoy fully automated, secure, and eco-friendly daily mining income.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,118.82+2.46%
Ethereum
ETH$4,105.93+2.92%
MAY
MAY$0.03918+2.32%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/29 19:00
Distribuire
Antalpha and Tether deepen their cooperation: building the XAU₮ digital gold ecosystem based on the RWA Hub

Antalpha and Tether deepen their cooperation: building the XAU₮ digital gold ecosystem based on the RWA Hub

Singapore, September 29, 2025 – Antalpha (NASDAQ: ANTA), a leading digital asset finance platform, and Tether, the world’s largest digital asset company, today announced a deepening collaboration to build a global ecosystem for Tether Gold (XAU₮) using Antalpha’s newly launched RWA Hub. This partnership will deliver digital gold-related financial solutions and services for institutions, highlighting the growing strategic value of gold in the digital asset economy. Tether Gold (XAU₮), issued by TG Commodities, SA de CV, enables the digital circulation of physical gold. Each XAU₮ token is pegged 1:1 to one troy ounce of London Good Delivery gold and supports global transactions and transfers on the Ethereum (ERC-20) network. Each backed gold bar is uniquely serialized, with weight and purity certification. Holders can conveniently trade and exchange their tokens on-chain or directly redeem them for physical gold in an offline vault. Paul Liang, Chief Financial Officer of Antalpha, said: "We are honored to partner with Tether, the world's largest stablecoin company, to expand the trusted digital gold ecosystem. When people walk into a jewelry store and can exchange Tether Gold for gold bars, digital assets will become more 'tangible' for many people. Through the Antalpha RWA Hub, we hope to launch innovative services like these and continue to enhance Tether Gold's liquidity and product offerings." Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, commented: "Gold has long been a globally recognized means of storing value, and XAU₮ brings gold's irreplaceable properties to the digital asset world. The collaboration with Antalpha will expand XAU₮'s application scenarios and build a more complete market infrastructure. This means that institutions and individuals can more seamlessly incorporate digital gold into their asset portfolios - whether as a safe haven, a source of liquidity, a medium of payment, or a long-term means of storing value." Antalpha reportedly began developing XAU₮-related businesses earlier this year and recently launched the Antalpha RWA Hub, a dedicated infrastructure service platform for RWAs. This platform leverages existing XAU₮ custody and subscription services through its partner network and innovatively introduces digital gold mortgage lending, enabling clients to secure financing by pledging XAU₮, significantly improving the liquidity and capital efficiency of gold assets. To improve the global digital gold exchange system, Antalpha RWA Hub is planning to work with local partners to establish physical vaults in major financial centers around the world, aiming to allow users to use XAU₮ more flexibly to convert it into "physical gold bars" anytime and anywhere. About Antalpha Antalpha is a leading fintech company focused on providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin lending through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows clients to originate and manage their digital asset loans and monitor collateral positions through near-real-time data. About Antalpha RWA Hub Antalpha RWA Hub is Antalpha’s dedicated RWA infrastructure platform, currently focused on providing liquidity and services for gold-based RWA products. About Tether Gold (XAU₮) Tether Gold (XAU₮) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities SA de CV. XAU₮ is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. One full XAU₮ token represents one troy ounce of pure gold from a London Gold Delivery standard bar. Once purchased, the token can be transferred from the purchaser's Tether wallet to any on-chain address, or easily traded or transferred globally at any time and anywhere. The designated gold is identifiable by a unique serial number, purity, and weight, and can be redeemed for physical gold.
Allo
RWA$0.008604-11.21%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195+0.92%
1
1$0.006625+3.46%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/29 18:54
Distribuire
Best Cryptos Under $1 to Buy in October – Maxi Doge, Pepenode, Bitcoin Hyper

Best Cryptos Under $1 to Buy in October – Maxi Doge, Pepenode, Bitcoin Hyper

The fourth quarter is usually the strongest for cryptocurrencies, and this year looks no different. According to a post by Bitcoin Magazine on X, Eric Trump said he believes Q4 is “unbelievable for crypto,” citing a rising global M2 money supply and the Federal Reserve beginning to cut interest rates. These developments increase market liquidity […]
1
1$0.006625+3.46%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23001+1.33%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.24793-1.48%
Distribuire
The Cryptonomist2025/09/29 18:02
Distribuire
Crypto News Weekly: What Awaits Us This Week? (September 29 – October 5)

Crypto News Weekly: What Awaits Us This Week? (September 29 – October 5)

The week from September 29 to October 5, 2025, promises to be packed with key events for the crypto market.
Distribuire
The Cryptonomist2025/09/29 17:49
Distribuire
New Coin Listing to Watch: Snorter Token Surges Past $4 Million Ahead of Launch

New Coin Listing to Watch: Snorter Token Surges Past $4 Million Ahead of Launch

Crypto traders are walking a fine line this quarter. Bitcoin slid from $117,000 to $109,000 within the month, and the highly volatile meme coin market shrank to a market cap of under $70 billion. The once-booming Telegram bot sector is also showing signs of fatigue. Gas fees remain stubbornly high for many Ethereum-based solutions, leaving […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01195+0.92%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000014264+8.92%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000028-8.19%
Distribuire
The Cryptonomist2025/09/29 17:46
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase