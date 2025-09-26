2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Disruption From Trump Tariff War Easy To See In These 5 Data Visualizations

Disruption From Trump Tariff War Easy To See In These 5 Data Visualizations

The post Disruption From Trump Tariff War Easy To See In These 5 Data Visualizations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The impact of President Trump’s trade war with the world is easy to illustrate — and might even put a smile on his face. Getty Images President Trump might not be offended to be called “a bull in a china shop” when it comes to international trade. In fact, it might even bring a smile to his face. Merchandise trade can be complicated under the best of circumstances. Throw in a variety of tariffs – against the world, against specific countries, against specific products, threaten them, impose them, pause them, grant exemptions, increase them, reduce them – and trade gets more complicated. Here are five data visualizations that make the impact a little easier to understand. U.S. trade with China is accounting for 9.42% of all U.S. trade this year, on track to finish below 10% of all U.S. trade for the first time in 22 years. ustradenumbers.com 1. China trade in steepest decline in two decades China stands a chance of finishing the year below 10% of all U.S. trade for the first time in 22 years, a direct result of President Trump’s efforts that began in his first term, continued through President Joe Biden’s term, and shows no signs of slowing in Trump’s second term. Through July, the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data available, China is accounting for 9.42% of U.S. trade. In 2017, a year before Trump initiated the trade war with China, it accounted for a record 16.34% of all U.S. trade. The U.S. trade deficit topped $1 billion for the fourth month this year in July, with the percentage of U.S. trade that is an export dropping to 37%. ustradenumbers.com 2. Deficit tops $100 billion for fourth month For the fourth month this year, the U.S. trade deficit topped $100 billion. It had never…
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:43
Distribuire
Is Altcoin Season 2025 Dead or Delayed?

Is Altcoin Season 2025 Dead or Delayed?

The post Is Altcoin Season 2025 Dead or Delayed? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto markets experienced another sharp selloff this week, prompting investors to question the future of altcoins amid Bitcoin’s resurgence. Bitcoin led the market decline, while major altcoins such as Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche broke key support levels. Despite the selloff, the Altcoin Season Index currently stands at 67 points, a figure historically associated with altcoins …
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004401+16.64%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12408+0.39%
Major
MAJOR$0.12275-0.54%
Distribuire
CoinPedia2025/09/26 17:41
Distribuire
Maxi Doge as the Best Crypto Presale Amidst XRP & Bitcoin Sharp Drop

Maxi Doge as the Best Crypto Presale Amidst XRP & Bitcoin Sharp Drop

The post Maxi Doge as the Best Crypto Presale Amidst XRP & Bitcoin Sharp Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/maxi-doge-as-best-crypto-presale-amidst-xrp-and-bitcoin-sharp-drop/
DOGE
DOGE$0.23367+2.67%
XRP
XRP$2.8819+3.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.90%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:38
Distribuire
Why Wall Street’s Dark Horse Could Surprise Everyone

Why Wall Street’s Dark Horse Could Surprise Everyone

The post Why Wall Street’s Dark Horse Could Surprise Everyone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETF filings put XRP back in the spotlight When financial firms roll out exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for crypto, it often signals that an asset is crossing from niche into the mainstream. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are already trading in the US, attracting billions from institutions and retail investors who want exposure without holding tokens directly. Now attention is shifting to XRP (XRP), the native digital asset of Ripple’s payments network. On the surface, XRP looks like an unlikely candidate. It spent years fighting the US Securities and Exchange Commission in court and doesn’t carry the cultural weight of Bitcoin or Ether. Still, major asset managers are filing ETF applications (and analysts are split on whether investors would bite). Nate Geraci, who heads The ETF Store and closely tracks ETF markets, thinks skeptics are underestimating demand. He compares today’s doubts to the early pushback against Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, which faded quickly once billions of dollars started flowing in. This article explores why, despite its baggage and lower brand power, some funds see XRP as Wall Street’s dark horse — a token that could surprise doubters if ETF approval comes through. Did you know? In July 2023, a US court ruled that XRP itself is not a security when sold on secondary markets. XRP ETFs? The possibility of a spot XRP ETF has moved into the spotlight as regulators sift through a flood of crypto fund applications. Right now, seven spot XRP ETF filings are under SEC review, with Solana slightly ahead with eight. In total, there are 92 crypto-related proposals. The list of applicants includes big names. WisdomTree’s application was delayed in August, while firms such as 21Shares and Bitwise have filed multiple amendments set for fall deadlines, raising expectations of a busy decision season this…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.90%
XRP
XRP$2.8819+3.71%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:35
Distribuire
XRP $3 Fakeout Can Send Price to $2 Now: Details

XRP $3 Fakeout Can Send Price to $2 Now: Details

The post XRP $3 Fakeout Can Send Price to $2 Now: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s momentum could not build up Unsustainable movement Following what now seems to be a fakeout breakout attempt, XRP’s recent price action is displaying serious warning indicators. The token has retreated into weakness rather than continuing on its upward trajectory, and the structure suggests that if things continue to go against the bulls, it may drop to the $2 mark. XRP’s momentum could not build up The chart indicates that XRP is having difficulty maintaining momentum above $3 as it struggles beneath descending resistance lines. The rejection swiftly became a bearish reversal, despite traders’ momentary hope that the move higher would lead to a breakout. The inability to recover the 50 EMA and 26 EMA indicates that sellers continue to have momentum, and moving averages are now starting to slope lower. This indicates that it will be difficult for bulls to regain control. XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView The fact that XRP has tested the 100 EMA but has not produced a compelling reaction adds to the pressure. Comparing the volume to previous surges, it has also stayed relatively low, suggesting that bulls are not strong enough to hold higher levels. Unsustainable movement The next significant support if the price does not settle here is in the $2.60 region. Losing this level could hasten the decline even more in the direction of $2, a zone that corresponds with areas of prior accumulation and psychological support. With Bitcoin’s inability to sustain recent gains and wider altcoin weakness feeding the negative outlook, market sentiment also seems brittle. The likelihood of a further decline is still high unless XRP can recover $3 with significant buying volume. The $2.80-$2.90 range is the battleground for traders to keep an eye on. A clear failure in this area validates the fakeout and makes the way lower. Bulls…
XRP
XRP$2.8819+3.71%
Suilend
SEND$0.5008+7.16%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00564-2.75%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:29
Distribuire
Ripple (XRP) at a Crossroads: Big Moonshot or Massive Drop?

Ripple (XRP) at a Crossroads: Big Moonshot or Massive Drop?

The post Ripple (XRP) at a Crossroads: Big Moonshot or Massive Drop? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TL;DR XRP sits at resistance near $2.70, with traders eyeing either $3.20 breakout or $2.20 support. Analysts track triangle compression and wave corrections, showing pressure building for XRP’s next major move. Liquidity pools below $3 raise the risk of a shakeout, even as ETF approval boosts attention. XRP Price Under Pressure Ripple’s XRP is trading at around $2.76 with a daily trading volume of $8.66 billion. The token has fallen 3% in the last 24 hours and 9% over the past week. Traders are closely watching the current setup as XRP hovers near levels that could decide its next direction. Crypto analyst EGRAG CRYPTO framed the situation as two outcomes. “Are we going to pump down to $3.20 or a crash up to $2.20?” they asked. Their chart shows XRP consolidating inside a triangle, where resistance and support are compressing before a breakout. The asset is testing resistance in the $2.65 – $2.70 range. A close above this band could clear the path toward the $3.20 level. If buyers fail to push higher, the price could face renewed pressure from sellers around this zone. Source: EGRAG CRYPTO/X On the downside, support remains at the ascending trendline that has held since earlier this year. A breakdown could send XRP toward $2.20, a level where demand previously appeared. The broader chart shows ongoing consolidation, with momentum building toward a decisive move. Analyst Views on Market Structure Analyst CoinsKid described the move as part of a wave cycle. “I think XRP is in a complex wave 4 correction after an explosive 5-wave move up from the June low,” they said. They noted that wave 2 was a zig-zag, while wave 4 is showing a more complex shape. The analyst pointed to a descending triangle pattern forming on the chart, with three lower highs…
XRP
XRP$2.8819+3.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.90%
NEAR
NEAR$2.755+2.37%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:11
Distribuire
Digital euro set for 2029 after ECB, EU reach accord

Digital euro set for 2029 after ECB, EU reach accord

The post Digital euro set for 2029 after ECB, EU reach accord appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > Digital euro set for 2029 after ECB, EU reach accord European Central Bank (ECB) executive board member Piero Cipollone revealed that the bank has settled on 2029 as a realistic timeline for establishing a digital euro, in the form of an online payment wallet backed by the central bank. Speaking at Bloomberg’s Future of Finance event in Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday, Cipollone hailed a “major breakthrough” last week after the European Union finance ministers agreed on a framework for customer holding limits, a key feature for controlling usage and safeguarding bank deposits. “The discussion at the level of member-states is going very well,” he said. “The middle of 2029 could be a fair assessment.” Cipollone also suggested that the EU Parliament, the European Council, and the European Commission could come to an agreement about the best way to progress by the end of 2025. “We should arrive at a general approach, as they call it, an agreement among member-states by the end of the year,” Cipollone said, adding that if a consensus on approach to the digital euro is reached by the end of the year, the ECB will require around two and a half to three years to launch, which is how he landed on 2029 as the possible date. The EU and ECB have been working since 2021 on a possible central bank digital currency (CBDC) for the bloc, in the form of the digital euro. However, while the ECB has made its favorable opinions very clear—pitching the digital euro as a viable digital payment option that covers the entire eurozone and an alternative to the dominant U.S.-based Visa (NASDAQ: V) and Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) system—the European parliament has been dragging its feet on the necessary legislation. In April, Cipollone presented to…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.90%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0731-1.80%
FORM
FORM$1.1028-13.49%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:00
Distribuire
What Do Pi Network Founders Have to Say?

What Do Pi Network Founders Have to Say?

The post What Do Pi Network Founders Have to Say? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network founders stepped onto a stage in Seoul to remind the community of their long-game vision. Their debut came even as the Pi Coin price slid by more than 50% in late September. Pi Network Founders Highlight Achievements Amid Ecosystem Expansion Sponsored Sponsored Nicolas Kokkalis (NK) and Chengdiao Fan (Cfan), co-founders of Pi Network, addressed Korean pioneers at a local meetup. They reaffirmed Pi’s mission to prioritize utility, community growth, and ecosystem development over short-term market volatility. Fan outlined Pi’s multi-layered identity at the event, presenting it as more than crypto. According to the Pi Network executive, it is a developer platform, social network, and utility-driven ecosystem. He emphasized the scale Pi has already achieved, citing 60 million engaged mobile users, 350,000 testnet nodes ready for mainnet, and over 14 million users who have completed KYC verification. “Pi is a lot of things…We are a cryptocurrency, a social network, a developer platform, and a utility-focused ecosystem… Our next stage is continuing to expand the community and ecosystem, emphasizing utility and going beyond,” Fan said. One of Pi’s newest initiatives is App Studio, an AI-powered tool that enables non-technical users to build and deploy apps within the Pi ecosystem. Thousands of apps have reportedly already been created in its first three months, and the founders see this as a cornerstone of future growth. Sponsored Sponsored Complementing grassroots creativity, Pi also unveiled Pi Ventures, a $100 million fund designed to back high-potential, disruptive teams aligned with its vision. Long-Term Vision Over Market Cycles The founders also urged the community to look past short-term fluctuations. This remark came as they addressed Pi coin’s turbulent token price and widespread speculation about unofficial exchange listings. In this regard, Kokkalis reflected on Pi’s humble beginnings, when he and Fan struggled to recruit even 54 early…
Pi Network
PI$0.26794+0.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.90%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000498+18.85%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:54
Distribuire
Sui price eyes rebound from $3.10 support zone

Sui price eyes rebound from $3.10 support zone

The post Sui price eyes rebound from $3.10 support zone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sui price is testing support at $3.10 as rising trading volume and new partnerships hint at long-term strength. Summary SUI trades at $3.13, down 18% weekly, with $1.66B spot volume up 46% in 24h. Futures volume rises 23% to $7.48B while open interest falls 4.4%, showing cautious positioning. New deals with t’order, CUDIS Wellness, and Google AI highlight institutional and real-world adoption. Sui is trading at $3.13 at press time, down 3.5% in the past 24 hours, as the token approaches key support levels. Over the past week, it has dropped 18%, while in the past 30 days, it is still down 10%. Daily trading activity shows a surge in market interest, with $1.66 billion in spot volume recorded in the last 24 hours, a 45.9% jump compared to the previous day. On the derivatives side, CoinGlass data shows that Sui’s (SUI) open interest fell 4.4% to $1.69 billion, while futures volume rose 23% to $7.48 billion. This combination implies that although traders are engaging more actively, many are closing out positions rather than opening new ones. New partnerships drive long-term use cases Despite the near-term pullback, Sui continues to expand its ecosystem with major partnerships that strengthen its institutional and real-world presence. On Sept. 24, Sui announced a partnership with t’order, the leading table-ordering platform in South Korea, T’order processes $4.3 billion annually and serves 35 million users. Using Sui’s sub-0.5-second transaction speeds and Walrus storage for safe loyalty data, the partnership integrates a KRW-pegged stablecoin across 300,000 point-of-sale devices. A day later, Sui partnered with CUDIS Wellness to bring AI-powered smart rings and health data management onchain. Through Walrus and SEAL, users will own and monetize encrypted biometric data, aligning Sui with the growing wellness sector. Sui and Google AI also partnered to introduce the Agentic Payments Protocol…
SUI
SUI$3.2639+3.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.90%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.003876+0.41%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:48
Distribuire
How Do Plunging Bitcoin DAT Company Stocks Create a Vicious Cycle?

How Do Plunging Bitcoin DAT Company Stocks Create a Vicious Cycle?

The post How Do Plunging Bitcoin DAT Company Stocks Create a Vicious Cycle? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The stock prices of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies that acquired Bitcoin as a strategic asset are in significant decline, raising the possibility of a new headwind for Bitcoin’s price. According to a new report from on-chain data platform CryptoQuant, a continued weak performance in Bitcoin’s price could create a negative feedback loop. What Is a PIPE? CryptoQuant’s report focuses on Bitcoin holding companies that have raised capital through Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) programs. The firm’s analysis of these companies’ stock performance found a significant downtrend. Sponsored Sponsored A PIPE is a private offering where a public company sells newly issued shares (or convertible securities) to a select group of accredited or institutional investors. This method allows a company to raise capital quickly by selling shares at a discount to the market price. Many Bitcoin DAT companies raised capital this year. The method’s key disadvantage—that it dilutes existing shareholders and puts downward pressure on the stock price—was largely ignored due to Bitcoin’s strong upward trend at the time. CryptoQuant notes that Bitcoin firms that used PIPE programs have since experienced significant drops in their stock prices. Vicious Cycle of Decline For example, Kindly MD (NAKA), a Bitcoin DAT company, saw its share price surge from $1.88 in late April to a high of $34.77 in less than a month—an 18.5x increase. However, the stock has since plummeted by 97% to a low of $1.16 and is currently trading near its PIPE price of $1.12. NAKA stock price and PIPE price. Source: CryptoQuant CryptoQuant explained that other Bitcoin trust companies, including Strive (ASST), Cantor Equity Partners (CEP), and Empery Digital (EMPD), have seen their stock prices fall between 42% and 97%. Some stocks still trading above their PIPE issuance prices face a potential for up to an additional 50%…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.90%
LoopNetwork
LOOP$0.02366+3.81%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05381-4.79%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:45
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase