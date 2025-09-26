Bursa MEXC
/
Știri cripto
/
2025-09-29 Monday
Știri cripto
Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Why the Traditional Four-Year Crypto Cycle May Be Over
The arrival of ETFs, tokenized treasuries, and stablecoin infrastructure has started to shift crypto from a cyclical asset into part […] The post Why the Traditional Four-Year Crypto Cycle May Be Over appeared first on Coindoo.
WHY
$0.00000002795
-4.93%
MAY
$0.03912
+2.40%
PART
$0.2106
+0.52%
Distribuire
Coindoo
2025/09/26 17:30
Distribuire
XRP Faces Critical Resistance Challenge
The post XRP Faces Critical Resistance Challenge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s recent price surge has hit a roadblock, falling back after failing to sustain a rally above the $3 mark. The decreased momentum has prompted concerns about a further downturn, with market attention shifting towards key support levels that could determine the cryptocurrency’s short-term fate. Continue Reading:XRP Faces Critical Resistance Challenge Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/xrp-faces-critical-resistance-challenge
XRP
$2.8813
+3.68%
COM
$0.010437
-3.90%
NET
$0.00007369
-0.14%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 17:26
Distribuire
SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Cryptocurrencies! “TRUMP Question Also Arrived!”
The post SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Cryptocurrencies! “TRUMP Question Also Arrived!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins made important statements about cryptocurrencies. Speaking at a conference hosted by Georgetown University’s Psaros Center for Financial Markets Policy, the SEC Chairman answered questions about conflicts of interest as President Donald Trump and his family’s interest in the cryptocurrency sector continues to raise concerns. During his talk, Atkins was asked by a student about his thoughts on conflicts of interest in cryptocurrencies. Atkins said they will set clear rules regarding cryptocurrency conflicts of interest when asked about the issue. “That is, if there are conflicts of interest or any situation involving a conflict of interest arises, we will try to eliminate them and set clear rules and standards.” While the crypto projects Trump has launched so far have attracted both attention and reaction, the most notable of these have been the WLFI and TRUMP projects. At this point, SEC Chairman Atkins was asked whether the agency would be overseeing WLFI. In response, Atkins said, “The SEC is a law enforcement agency and has a job to do. I cannot comment on or discuss specific companies or products. However, we will initiate investigations if necessary.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/sec-chairman-paul-atkins-answers-frequently-asked-questions-about-cryptocurrencies-trump-question-also-arrived/
TRUMP
$7.583
+0.98%
COM
$0.010437
-3.90%
TALK
$0.0415
+14.95%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 17:23
Distribuire
Solana Could Become Crypto’s ‘Wall Street,’ Says Bitwise CIO
Written off in 2022 after the implosion of FTX, the network has since rebuilt its reputation through relentless developer activity […] The post Solana Could Become Crypto’s ‘Wall Street,’ Says Bitwise CIO appeared first on Coindoo.
Distribuire
Coindoo
2025/09/26 17:00
Distribuire
Stock Surges Before Crypto Plans Spark SEC and FINRA Investigations
TLDR Regulators probe leaks in crypto-treasury announcements fueling stock surges. SEC, FINRA eye suspicious trades before firms’ crypto purchase disclosures. Stock spikes before crypto plans spark SEC and FINRA investigations. Over 200 firms face scrutiny for leaks tied to crypto-treasury strategies. Unusual trading before crypto moves triggers major regulatory inquiries. Regulators have started examining unusual [...] The post Stock Surges Before Crypto Plans Spark SEC and FINRA Investigations appeared first on CoinCentral.
SPARK
$0.012898
+3.01%
MAJOR
$0.12275
-0.54%
Distribuire
Coincentral
2025/09/26 16:58
Distribuire
Stock Surges Before Crypto Treasury Plans Spark SEC and FINRA Investigations
TLDR Regulators probe leaks in crypto-treasury announcements fueling stock surges. SEC, FINRA eye suspicious trades before firms’ crypto purchase disclosures. Stock spikes before crypto plans spark SEC and FINRA investigations. Over 200 firms face scrutiny for leaks tied to crypto-treasury strategies. Unusual trading before crypto moves triggers major regulatory inquiries. Regulators have started examining unusual [...] The post Stock Surges Before Crypto Treasury Plans Spark SEC and FINRA Investigations appeared first on CoinCentral.
SPARK
$0.012898
+3.01%
MAJOR
$0.12275
-0.54%
Distribuire
Coincentral
2025/09/26 16:58
Distribuire
Cloudflare Introduces Net Dollar, an AI-Agent–Focused Stablecoin
Cloudflare stated that Net Dollar is being built from the ground up to power AI agents on the internet, enabling a range of use cases centered on those agents. Cloudflare expects demand for these tools to increase as people increasingly delegate tasks to agents. Cloudflare Launched Net Dollar, a Stablecoin for AI Agents Cloudflare, one […]
NET
$0.00007369
-0.14%
AI
$0.1199
+1.61%
PEOPLE
$0.01653
+1.03%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/26 16:30
Distribuire
Bitcoin sees most fear since $83K as analysis eyes ‘turning point’
Crypto sentiment gauge, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, collapsed below 30/100 for the first time since mid-April, with Bitcoin trading $25,000 higher. Key points:The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is back at levels not seen since Bitcoin traded at $83,000.Analysis wonders whether the BTC price “turning point” is already here.Read more
INDEX
$1.031
+0.78%
NOT
$0.001553
+0.45%
BTC
$113,380.19
+3.45%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/26 16:26
Distribuire
Bitcoin Rallies Spark Investor Optimism
As the cryptocurrency sphere continues to oscillate, market participants are gearing up for the anticipated seasonal variations of the year’s final quarter. Investors are also closely monitoring changing technical cues.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Rallies Spark Investor Optimism
SPARK
$0.012898
+3.01%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/26 16:25
Distribuire
Time’s Running Out: MoonBull’s Best Crypto Whitelist Nears End, While Popcat and Snek Rising Strong
Ever wondered if you missed your chance at that golden ticket to crypto wealth? The kind of ticket that makes regular folks into legends in the crypto world? For every Bitcoin or Dogecoin moonshot, there are countless stories of people left out in the cold. Now, as fresh meme coins gain traction, three names stand […]
POPCAT
$0.2187
+2.67%
SNEK
$0.0038113
+5.84%
EVER
$0.01702
+2.71%
Distribuire
Coinstats
2025/09/26 16:15
Distribuire
Știri în tendințe
Mai mult
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025
Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership
Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits
Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000
Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase