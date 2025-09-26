SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Cryptocurrencies! “TRUMP Question Also Arrived!”

The post SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Cryptocurrencies! "TRUMP Question Also Arrived!" appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins made important statements about cryptocurrencies. Speaking at a conference hosted by Georgetown University's Psaros Center for Financial Markets Policy, the SEC Chairman answered questions about conflicts of interest as President Donald Trump and his family's interest in the cryptocurrency sector continues to raise concerns. During his talk, Atkins was asked by a student about his thoughts on conflicts of interest in cryptocurrencies. Atkins said they will set clear rules regarding cryptocurrency conflicts of interest when asked about the issue. "That is, if there are conflicts of interest or any situation involving a conflict of interest arises, we will try to eliminate them and set clear rules and standards." While the crypto projects Trump has launched so far have attracted both attention and reaction, the most notable of these have been the WLFI and TRUMP projects. At this point, SEC Chairman Atkins was asked whether the agency would be overseeing WLFI. In response, Atkins said, "The SEC is a law enforcement agency and has a job to do. I cannot comment on or discuss specific companies or products. However, we will initiate investigations if necessary."