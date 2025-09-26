Tokenized TradFi Assets Will ‘Redefine’ Industry: Chainlink Co-founder

The post Tokenized TradFi Assets Will ‘Redefine’ Industry: Chainlink Co-founder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Paul Atkins as US Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, the path “towards the tokenization of the financial system” is now clear, according to Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink Labs. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Nazarov said it won’t be easy because it comes with a slew of separate challenges with regard to tokenizing data, cross-chain connectivity, compliance and many other areas. But if and when it happens, the consequences could be huge. Consider only that the market capitalization of all the cryptocurrencies in the world is now about $4 trillion. If traditional financial assets were tokenized and brought onchain, that could boost market cap tenfold or more, he said. “What people don’t fully appreciate about TradFi [traditional finance] is its sheer scale,” said Nazarov. Trump ushered in tokenization change The global asset management industry soared to a record-breaking $128 trillion in assets under management (AUM) in 2024, up 12% from the previous year, according to a recent report from Boston Consulting Group. A good portion of those assets is controlled by institutional investors, including insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and family offices. Now look at the crypto sector. Its $4-trillion market cap is powered mostly by retail investors, noted Nazarov. “How much more retail demand is there? Maybe [we reach] $8 trillion, maybe $10 trillion, but not $50 trillion. To get to $50 trillion, you need TradFi.” Before US President Donald Trump took office at the start of 2025, US regulators warned institutional investors to stay clear of crypto. “Don’t touch this stuff; it’s illegal,” they said, Nazarov recounted. “But now regulators are saying, ‘Not only is it not illegal, we want you to do it.’” So, the movement of significant amounts of TradFi assets onchain seems inevitable — “as long as the macroeconomy doesn’t crater.” A “cratering”…