2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Crypto should be talked about like the internet | Opinion

Crypto should be talked about like the internet | Opinion

Mass adoption isn’t about everyone becoming a blockchain engineer. It’s about ordinary people using crypto the same way they use the internet.
Wink
LIKE$0.007396-2.99%
MASS
MASS$0.0005174-1.78%
Threshold
T$0.01494+1.63%
Distribuire
Crypto.news2025/09/26 17:33
Distribuire
What is a Crypto Presale? Beginners Guide

What is a Crypto Presale? Beginners Guide

A crypto presale is an event where a crypto project offers a limited number of tokens at a discounted price. This is one of the recent methods used to announce the project market entry and raise funds. A presale involves investors, crypto project founders, and immediate communities, rather than the general public. What is a ... Read more The post What is a Crypto Presale? Beginners Guide appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05381-4.79%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07785+2.09%
Distribuire
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 17:33
Distribuire
SEC to probe suspected market manipulation in crypto deals

SEC to probe suspected market manipulation in crypto deals

The post SEC to probe suspected market manipulation in crypto deals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US market watchdogs are investigating several Digital Asset Treasury Companies following a pattern of unusual trading activity tied to their cryptocurrency acquisition plans, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are reportedly examining whether these firms, or individuals connected to them, benefited from suspicious trades made before official announcements. Venture capitalist Mike Dudas described the situation as “a brewing bloodbath,” arguing that this type of enforcement is exactly what the SEC should prioritize to rebuild trust and transparency in digital markets. Insider trading According to the report, the investigators believe some investors may have used nonpublic information to buy shares ahead of major crypto-related disclosures, capturing quick gains once the news broke. Although the specific companies under review remain unnamed, regulators are said to be focusing on abnormally high trading volumes and sudden price jumps that occurred shortly before public statements about corporate crypto purchases. Such patterns often suggest that insiders, or people with indirect access to sensitive information, could be front-running the market. In light of these findings, the SEC and FINRA have reminded companies of their duty to disclose market-moving decisions uniformly. The officials warned that selective communication, or delaying information to investors and analysts, could amount to market manipulation. Firms must therefore ensure that every stakeholder receives equal access to critical details at the same time. Crypto DATs rises This increased scrutiny reflects broader efforts to safeguard investors as corporate adoption of digital assets accelerates. Over the past year, a growing number of firms have added cryptocurrencies to their balance sheets, seeking diversification and exposure to blockchain-linked returns. Available data reflects the scale of this movement. Figures from Bitcoin Treasuries show that 194 public companies now hold more than 1 million BTC, valued at…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.90%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004032-0.17%
MAY
MAY$0.03912+2.40%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:33
Distribuire
Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Surge 200%+: Is It a Good Buy?

Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Surge 200%+: Is It a Good Buy?

Launched on September 22, Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Price has quickly gained traction as a community-driven memecoin that offers seamless cross-chain connectivity. Built on the Solana blockchain, this meme-inspired token made a successful debut on Dexscreen, experiencing a dramatic rise in its price and trading volume. The sudden surge has highlighted the token’s rapid growth and ... Read more The post Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Surge 200%+: Is It a Good Buy? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Aster
ASTER$1.8779+6.20%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001171+8.93%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22711+0.65%
Distribuire
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 17:20
Distribuire
Ethereum Price Prediction Takes Backseat to XRP Tundra’s ‘Two Tokens, One Price’ Revolution

Ethereum Price Prediction Takes Backseat to XRP Tundra’s ‘Two Tokens, One Price’ Revolution

Ethereum remains a dominant force in crypto, powering DeFi, NFTs, and institutional products. Analysts still publish long-term forecasts, with some projecting ETH to rise further after its 2025 ETF approvals fueled institutional inflows. With Wall Street funds now holding Ethereum directly, the asset has secured its position alongside Bitcoin as one of the industry’s benchmarks. […]
XRP
XRP$2.8813+3.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001493-0.26%
Ethereum
ETH$4,154.97+3.92%
Distribuire
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 17:00
Distribuire
JUST IN: Bitwise Files S-1 for First Spot ETF Tracking Hyperliquid’s HYPE

JUST IN: Bitwise Files S-1 for First Spot ETF Tracking Hyperliquid’s HYPE

The post JUST IN: Bitwise Files S-1 for First Spot ETF Tracking Hyperliquid’s HYPE appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, has been gaining momentum across the DeFi ecosystem. With the rising support from institutions and the growing strength of its ecosystem, HYPE is opening up new opportunities for investors and could see wider use and trading in the market, especially through new regulated channels. Here’s the latest update.  Bitwise …
1
1$0.007037+10.92%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.67+7.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01205+1.26%
Distribuire
CoinPedia2025/09/26 16:57
Distribuire
Crypto market bleeds $150 billion in a day as fear grips investors

Crypto market bleeds $150 billion in a day as fear grips investors

The post Crypto market bleeds $150 billion in a day as fear grips investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market erased more than $150 billion in value in a single day, plunging from $3.9 trillion to $3.75 trillion by the early hours of Friday, September 26.  Losses were broad-based, with the top five assets by market capitalization sliding deep into the red heading into the weekend. Sentiment soured sharply as the Fear and Greed Index fell to 32, signaling “fear”. Crypto market cap. Source: CoinMarketCap Bitcoin, which bore the brunt of the move, slipped below $110,000 to trade at $109,508, down 2.23% in 24 hours and wiping out more than $20 billion in market value. Bitcoin 1-day price chart. Source: Finbold Ethereum sank under $4,000 to $3,932, with its market cap tumbling 13.5% in seven days to $474.6 billion. XRP broke below $2.80 support, while BNB fell to $949, losing nearly 5% in a day, and Solana plunged almost 20% over the week to $196. Macro forces are impacting crypto market Macro forces magnified the decline. The Federal Reserve’s first rate cut of 2025 initially sparked optimism on September 17, but Chair Jerome Powell’s September 24 warning about a fragile labor market and persistent inflation reignited stagflation fears. Crypto, highly sensitive to liquidity swings, underperformed equities as traders pivoted back to traditional assets. Liquidation pressure added fuel. More than $1.7 billion in leveraged crypto positions were wiped out on September 24–25, the largest liquidation cascade since December 2024. Most of those positions were long bets, amplifying downward momentum and forcing Bitcoin to break its $111,000 pivot point, a level that had held for much of September. Technically, the market now sits at a precarious juncture. Bitcoin is testing $107,000 support, and a break could open the door to the psychologically critical $100,000 threshold. Ethereum, having lost $4,000, faces its next support at $3,750. XRP traders are watching…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07785+2.09%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:52
Distribuire
Tokenized TradFi Assets Will ‘Redefine’ Industry: Chainlink Co-founder

Tokenized TradFi Assets Will ‘Redefine’ Industry: Chainlink Co-founder

The post Tokenized TradFi Assets Will ‘Redefine’ Industry: Chainlink Co-founder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Paul Atkins as US Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, the path “towards the tokenization of the financial system” is now clear, according to Sergey Nazarov, co-founder of Chainlink Labs. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Nazarov said it won’t be easy because it comes with a slew of separate challenges with regard to tokenizing data, cross-chain connectivity, compliance and many other areas. But if and when it happens, the consequences could be huge. Consider only that the market capitalization of all the cryptocurrencies in the world is now about $4 trillion. If traditional financial assets were tokenized and brought onchain, that could boost market cap tenfold or more, he said. “What people don’t fully appreciate about TradFi [traditional finance] is its sheer scale,” said Nazarov. Trump ushered in tokenization change The global asset management industry soared to a record-breaking $128 trillion in assets under management (AUM) in 2024, up 12% from the previous year, according to a recent report from Boston Consulting Group. A good portion of those assets is controlled by institutional investors, including insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and family offices. Now look at the crypto sector. Its $4-trillion market cap is powered mostly by retail investors, noted Nazarov. “How much more retail demand is there? Maybe [we reach] $8 trillion, maybe $10 trillion, but not $50 trillion. To get to $50 trillion, you need TradFi.” Before US President Donald Trump took office at the start of 2025, US regulators warned institutional investors to stay clear of crypto. “Don’t touch this stuff; it’s illegal,” they said, Nazarov recounted. “But now regulators are saying, ‘Not only is it not illegal, we want you to do it.’” So, the movement of significant amounts of TradFi assets onchain seems inevitable — “as long as the macroeconomy doesn’t crater.” A “cratering”…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.90%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00564-2.75%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01559+4.56%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 16:50
Distribuire
ETH Price Outlook: A Break Above $4,841 Targets $5,864, Below Risks $2,750

ETH Price Outlook: A Break Above $4,841 Targets $5,864, Below Risks $2,750

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/eth-price-outlook-a-break-above-4841/
Ethereum
ETH$4,154.97+3.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.90%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:26
Distribuire
Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin in 2026

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin in 2026

Nine of Europe's biggest banks announced today they are joining forces to create a new digital currency backed by the euro. The group plans to launch their stablecoin in the second half of 2026, marking a major shift in how European financial institutions approach digital payments.
Major
MAJOR$0.12275-0.54%
Unite
UNITE$0.0003637+0.49%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
Distribuire
Brave Newcoin2025/09/26 06:45
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase