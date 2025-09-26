2025-09-29 Monday

Crypto should be talked about like the internet

Crypto should be talked about like the internet

The post Crypto should be talked about like the internet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news' editorial. If I woke up tomorrow and the internet no longer existed, could I rebuild it from scratch? Absolutely not. My odds would be better with homing pigeons than with TCP/IP. And I'd wager that most of you reading this are in the same boat. Summary Mass adoption of crypto, like the internet, doesn't require technical understanding — it requires simplicity, normalization, and trust. Universities and business schools are contributing, but their reach is limited; high tuition and elitist programs mean they educate builders and managers, not the masses. Lawyers and policymakers are the real catalysts: legal clarity, protections, and frameworks will normalize crypto and make it feel safe and ordinary. The discourse must shift from exoticism and speculation to treating crypto as infrastructure — a utility woven into everyday life. That's the point: almost no one actually understands how the internet works, yet more than 5.4 billion people use it daily. Fewer than 29 million developers worldwide can build or repair the digital infrastructure behind our lives — that's less than 0.5% of internet users. Mass adoption never required the majority to understand the plumbing. It required the experience to be simple, normalized, and taken for granted. Crypto is on a similar path, but its public image has been trapped in an unnecessary cycle of exoticism. Instead of being treated like the next evolution of digital infrastructure, it's too often painted as something technical, speculative, or even suspicious. The truth is, over 500 million people worldwide now own or use crypto — a figure that's steadily rising. But for crypto to move beyond early adopters and into everyday life, the conversation around it needs to change.
OneKey Partners with WINkLink to Enhance Web3 Security

OneKey Partners with WINkLink to Enhance Web3 Security

The main purpose of this exclusive collaboration between WINkLink and OneKey wallet is to bolster Web3 security to build trust among consumers.
Several UK institutions launch tokenized deposit pilot project

Several UK institutions launch tokenized deposit pilot project

PANews reported on September 26th that the UK's largest lenders are moving forward with plans to launch tokenized versions of customer deposits next year, according to Global Markets. This move by the banks responds to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey's call for tokenization technology to be prioritized over stablecoins. The UK Finance Association revealed on Friday that HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds Bank, and others have launched pilot projects using tokenized deposits for payments through online marketplaces. The UK tokenized deposit pilot, which also involves Barclays, Nationwide Building Society, and Santander, will run until mid-2026. The pilot will also test the use of tokenized deposits in mortgage refinancing and digital asset settlements. Although the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) isn't expected to finalize stablecoin regulations until the end of 2026, the Bank of England has made it clear that banks can experiment with tokenized deposits within the existing regulatory framework. Currently, several major banks are simultaneously researching tokenized deposits and stablecoins. Citigroup's CEO stated in July that tokenized deposits could potentially surpass stablecoins in importance.
Signal vs Telegram vs extrasafe.chat: Which Messaging App is best for Web3 Users?

Signal vs Telegram vs extrasafe.chat: Which Messaging App is best for Web3 Users?

Looking for a Signal or Telegram alternative? Read about a new Web3 chat app that doesn’t require a phone number and is completely private
$1.15B FTX Lawsuit Exposes Broken Trust While MAGAX Presale Offers a Transparent Alternative

$1.15B FTX Lawsuit Exposes Broken Trust While MAGAX Presale Offers a Transparent Alternative

The post $1.15B FTX Lawsuit Exposes Broken Trust While MAGAX Presale Offers a Transparent Alternative appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News $1.15B Lawsuit Exposes the Cost of Broken Trust The collapse of FTX still shakes the crypto market. The latest chapter comes with a $1.15 billion lawsuit filed by the FTX Recovery Trust against Genesis Digital Assets, a Bitcoin mining company. The claim argues that billions in customer funds were redirected through Alameda Research into Genesis …
The Rise of “NFT Strategy”: How PunkStrategy Uses CryptoPunks Flywheel to Drive $43 Million in Market Value?

The Rise of "NFT Strategy": How PunkStrategy Uses CryptoPunks Flywheel to Drive $43 Million in Market Value?

Author: Cookie On the Ethereum mainnet, a coin called $PNKSTR has seen a roughly 160% increase in value over the past two days, briefly exceeding $50 million in market capitalization, creating a bright spot in an otherwise dry on-chain market. Currently, the token has retreated slightly, with a market capitalization of approximately $43 million. $PNKSTR, short for "PunkStrategy," completes the NFT and token cycle by trading CryptoPunks NFTs. Each $PNKSTR transaction incurs a 10% fee, with 8% deposited into the protocol. Once the protocol's funding pool accumulates enough funds to purchase CryptoPunks, the contract automatically purchases one CryptoPunk at the floor price and automatically lists it for sale at 1.2 times the purchase price. After the sale is successful, the proceeds of the ETH used to purchase and burn $PNKSTR. Currently, $PNKSTR’s fee income is close to 700 ETH, and it has completed the complete buy and sell transaction process for 12 CryptoPunks, with a total of approximately 2.8% of the total supply of tokens being destroyed. This has been the hottest topic in the NFT world lately, with active NFT influencers and various Twitter users using the CryptoPunks handle heavily discussing it. Interestingly, @waleswoosh, a prominent NFT influencer, tweeted on September 15th, when $PNKSTR's market cap fell below $10 million, that $PNKSTR would soon disappear. However, a week later, $PNKSTR's price skyrocketed. The developers who deployed $PNKSTR weren't unknown individuals. They were members of TokenWorks, a group of long-time developers actively involved in various on-chain projects. The TokenWorks official Twitter account follows five individuals, all of whom are familiar veterans of the blockchain industry, such as @surfcoderepeat, who previously worked on Lotus on Arbitrum and FrenPet on Base. Before $PNKSTR, TokenWorks' most famous and successful project was the "black hole coin" $O on the Shape network. Beeple even tweeted to promote $O. Before the launch of $PNKSTR, TokenWorks had launched 10 on-chain projects, each of which adopted a unique on-chain gameplay. Following the success of $PNKSTR, TokenWorks further launched NFTStrategy on September 20th, releasing tokens for five NFT projects: BAYC, Pudgy Penguins, Moonbirds, Meebits, and CryptoDickbutts. The mechanism is identical to $PNKSTR, except that 1% of the 10% transaction fee is paid as royalties to the NFT series owner, and 1% is used to purchase and burn $PNKSTR. These five new tokens are currently performing similarly, with none exceeding a market capitalization of $3 million. However, over the past 24 hours, the token corresponding to Meebits has the highest trading volume, approximately $1.6 million, and currently holds a slight lead in market capitalization. When NFTStrategy first launched, to prevent snipers, the purchase fee would start at 95%, decreasing by 1% every minute until it stabilized at 10%. Due to the initial surge in purchases, the protocol quickly accumulated fees exceeding the floor price of the corresponding NFT series, creating an opportunity for arbitrageurs. 0xa3d297423b17a3894dddd582dc41ff20e237ab75 netted 181.706 ETH, or approximately $813,400 USD, by buying and selling 10 BAYCs, 7 Moonbirds, 5 Pudgy Penguins, and 4 Meebits within three hours. The reason isn't a contract vulnerability, but rather a lack of corresponding implementation by the project. CryptoPunks has an on-chain market, which results in a slightly different NFT buying and selling process between the new token and $PNKSTR. Without an on-chain market, the new token can only guarantee guaranteed access to purchased NFTs through the contract, while anyone can call the contract to trigger a specific purchase. Possibly due to team overload, TokenWorks didn't deploy a bot to ensure immediate purchases once the minimum purchase amount was reached. However, this issue doesn't appear to have impacted the new token's performance, and Yuga Labs' VP of Blockchain, @0xQuit, stated that he has personally deployed a bot to address the issue. Today, TokenWorks announced again that it will launch a new NFTStrategy token every day starting this Friday for a week. NFTStrategy tokens of seven projects, including Chromie Squiggles, CrypToadz, Goblintown, Checks, Max Pain by Xcopy, Good Vibes Club and Milady, will be launched soon. In the future, TokenWorks will also allow any NFT series owner to deploy their own series of NFTStrategy tokens. Discussions about NFTStrategy are still going strong. Yesterday, a tweet suggesting that OpenSea spend $2 million to buy NFTStrategy-related tokens sparked a lot of discussion. In summary, we can make a summary of the success of $PNKSTR: A well-known development team Gaining widespread recognition from the NFT player community Compared to fast-paced meme players, NFT players are more willing to accept NFT-related memes and on-chain experimental gameplay. Although NFT has been in a long-term downturn, the price of the top NFT series has stabilized in a relatively low range. Although it is no longer glorious, it has accumulated enough stability and audience. However, this is ultimately a kind of "left foot stepping on right foot" stimulation, and it will take time to test how long it can last.
Could Solana Rally to $700 and Flip XRP as Third-Largest Crypto in 2025?

Could Solana Rally to $700 and Flip XRP as Third-Largest Crypto in 2025?

The post Could Solana Rally to $700 and Flip XRP as Third-Largest Crypto in 2025? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana (SOL) has been making headlines recently after a 35% rise since May. The broader crypto market rally, which began in July following the passage of the Genius Act, has supported this move. The legislation was seen as a positive shift for stablecoin-focused blockchains, with Solana among the main beneficiaries. Price Action and Resistance SOL …
Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price: Could ETF Filing Push Token to $55 Target?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price: Could ETF Filing Push Token to $55 Target?

TLDR Bitwise filed an S-1 form to launch a spot Hyperliquid ETF that would directly hold HYPE tokens HYPE price trades at $42 with analyst forecasting potential climb to $55 based on technical analysis Hyperion DeFi expanded treasury with $10M HYPE purchase, totaling 1.7 million tokens Competition intensifies as Aster DEX surpassed Hyperliquid in trading [...] The post Hyperliquid (HYPE) Price: Could ETF Filing Push Token to $55 Target? appeared first on CoinCentral.
5 Reasons Why the Crypto Market Is Crashing This Week

5 Reasons Why the Crypto Market Is Crashing This Week

The post 5 Reasons Why the Crypto Market Is Crashing This Week appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market has dropped sharply, losing about $162 billion in the past 24 hours, driven by leveraged trades, profit-taking, and uncertainty in the economy. Bitcoin slipped below the $110K mark, while Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin each fell by nearly 5%, reflecting growing pressure across the market. Here are the five main reasons behind …
‘Shocked!’ – SEC probes unusual $100B crypto treasury activity

'Shocked!' – SEC probes unusual $100B crypto treasury activity

Will the investigation affect crypto treasury trend?
