2025-09-29 Monday

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Sina Finance, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated at the 2025 China International Information and Communication Exhibition that it is necessary to accelerate the development of 6G technology, proactively plan and cultivate an application industry ecosystem for 6G, aim at the commanding heights of future science and technology and industrial development, accelerate scientific and technological innovation in fields such as the new generation of information technology and blockchain, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future industries.
PANews2025/09/26 17:44
Hackers exploit Cisco firewalls in US federal systems

Hackers have slipped past defenses by compromising firewall devices inside the federal government.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 17:30
Quant Reveals It Has Been Selected to Provide Infrastructure for UK Tokenized Sterling Deposits Project

PANews reported on September 26 that Quant CEO Gilbert Verdian stated on the X platform: "Quant has been selected to build a new payment infrastructure and banking technology for the UK Tokenized Sterling Deposit (GBTD) project. The project is a pioneering financial market infrastructure initiative led by UK Finance and in partnership with major commercial banks including Lloyds, Barclays, HSBC, NatWest, Santander, and Nationwide." Earlier news reported that several British institutions launched a tokenized deposit pilot project .
PANews2025/09/26 17:19
Litecoin Oversold Setup Sparks Explosive Rebound Above $108

Litecoin is currently priced at $103.17, which shows a decline of 1.48% over the past day. The token has a market value of $7.88 billion with a 24-hour volume of $1.73 billion that accounts for 0.21% of the overall crypto market share. Critical Litecoin Support Emerges at $103 A crypto analyst noted that Litecoin had […]
Tronweekly2025/09/26 17:00
UK-listed company B HODL's total Bitcoin holdings increase to 112

PANews reported on September 26 that according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.NET, British listed company B HODL purchased an additional 12 bitcoins, bringing the company's total bitcoin holdings to 112.
PANews2025/09/26 16:58
BlackRock houdt XRP officieel in de gaten

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   BlackRock, de grootste vermogensbeheerder ter wereld, blijkt XRP volgen. Er zijn duidelijke signalen dat de asset manager naast Bitcoin en Ethereum ook op zoek is naar andere netwerken die schaalbaar zijn en lage transactiekosten. Een van die opties is XRP, en er is bewijs dat BlackRock de XRP Ledger in de gaten houdt. Institutionele interesse groeit Dat BlackRock zijn blik verbreedt, past binnen een bredere trend. Institutionele spelers beperken hun due diligence niet langer tot de twee marktleiders. Ook infrastructuur die geschikt is voor grootschalige tokenization en grensoverschrijdende betalingen komt in beeld. Volgens analisten is de discussie ook voorbij het niveau van “speculatief gerucht.” Het gaat steeds vaker om serieuze interne evaluaties. Dat maakt het signaal rond XRP des te relevanter, omdat institutionele betrokkenheid vaak de volgende fase van groei inluidt voor een digital asset. XRPL als fundament voor tokenization BlackRock heeft al concrete stappen gezet in blockchain tokenization met het miljardenfonds BUIDL. Dit fonds verkent de on-chain representatie van traditionele assets zoals obligaties en vastgoed. In dat kader wordt XRPL gezien als een aantrekkelijke optie. Het netwerk is snel, goedkoop en ontwikkeld met oog op regelgeving. Daar komt bij dat Ripple dit jaar de door de VS ondersteunde stablecoin RLUSD lanceerde, terwijl partners zoals Securitize compliant on-ramps aanbieden. De technische voorwaarden voor institutionele pilots op XRPL worden daarmee steeds duidelijker ingevuld. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zijn de rentes voor het eerst sinds 2024 omlaag. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als… Continue reading BlackRock houdt XRP officieel in de gaten document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Regelgevend klimaat werkt mee Ook het regulatie klimaat in de VS ontwikkelt zich. De SEC versoepelde recent de procedures voor het goedkeuren van exchange-traded products, waardoor de weg naar multi-asset of cross-ledger fondsen korter lijkt te worden. Dat betekent niet dat BlackRock al XRP producten voorbereidt. Er is vooralsnog geen enkele formele indiening gedaan. Maar het geeft wel een reden om alternatieven zoals XRP te evalueren, zeker gezien de sterke positie van het netwerk in internationale betalingen. What’s next? Voorlopig blijft het bij monitoren. Analisten wijzen op een paar signalen die kunnen duiden op een volgende stap: Officiële product filings waarin XRP expliciet wordt genoemd Publieke bevestigingen vanuit de projectteams van BlackRock Interoperabiliteit tussen het BUIDL fonds en XRPL stablecoins zoals RLUSD Wanneer een van deze punten werkelijkheid wordt, kan dat leiden tot een forse verschuiving in liquiditeit, custodian vraag en marktperceptie van XRP. Een sterk signaal Hoewel er nog geen sprake is van directe allocatie, geldt de aandacht van BlackRock op zichzelf al als een krachtig signaal. Institutionele deelname wordt vaak gezien als de motor achter de volgende groeifase van een asset. Dat de grootste vermogensbeheerder ter wereld XRP niet langer negeert maar actief in de gaten houdt, bevestigt dat de discussie over de rol van XRPL is verschoven van speculatieve fora naar de bestuurskamers van Wall Street. Of BlackRock daadwerkelijk in XRP stapt, moet nog blijken. Maar dat het netwerk überhaupt op de radar staat, wordt door veel waarnemers gezien als een impliciete erkenning van zijn lange termijn potentie. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht BlackRock houdt XRP officieel in de gaten is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:46
925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

XRP market seeing some nice inflows that push it toward potential weekend rally
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:32
US Regulators Probe Suspicious Stock Trades Ahead of Crypto Treasury Announcements: WSJ

Highlights: Regulators contacted companies after unusual trading activity before crypto treasury announcements appeared. Experts warn that poor timing in treasury plans may cause instability and financial risks. Over 60 companies joined the 2025 Bitcoin rush, raising billions through fundraising. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) have contacted some companies after finding unusual trading activity before their announcements about digital asset treasuries. This action came from a review of more than 200 firms that shared crypto treasury strategies this year. Regulators flagged only some of those companies after noticing sharp price moves and heavy trading, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. regulators have flagged unusual trading activity ahead of crypto-treasury announcements by some companies. The SEC and Finra suspect potential violations of Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD) and have issued inquiry letters, which… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 25, 2025 Strategy Model and Market Reactions Many firms followed the model set by Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy. This model raises money through debt or equity and then buys digital assets to keep as reserves on the balance sheet. The assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and others. These companies also privately discussed plans to raise money for buying cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Some even held investor meetings under nondisclosure agreements. But in some cases, secrecy broke down. Details of these plans leaked before official announcements, raising concerns about selective disclosure or insider trading. Stock prices often jumped in the days before announcements, sometimes doubling or tripling. These unusual moves increased suspicion that insiders may have shared information or tipped investors, which pushed regulators to take action. The regulator’s outreach shows rising concern about how important information is shared before official market announcements. Experts believe a carefully designed crypto treasury strategy can highlight a company’s financial strength. However, if firms move at the wrong time or pursue quick profits, the approach may appear like a gimmick and could expose them to liquidations or broader financial risks. Regulators are now investigating whether sensitive information was leaked or if trading took place using non-public details. At the center of this scrutiny is Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD), an SEC rule that prohibits companies from selectively sharing material information with a few investors before making it public. Any violation of this rule can result in enforcement actions, financial penalties, and serious reputational damage. Corporate Bitcoin Rush Gains Momentum in 2025 The trend picked up speed in early 2025 after the Trump administration issued an executive order to create a national strategic Bitcoin reserve. Since then, more than 60 companies across software, gaming, biotech, and energy have announced plans to put part of their balance sheets into crypto.  Together, these companies have aimed to raise over $20 billion through stock sales, convertible debt, and private placements. Their goals include protecting against inflation, attracting younger investors, and following the big gains earned by early adopters. Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, is still the largest public corporate holder of Bitcoin, according to Bitcointreasuries data. On Monday, the company said it bought another 850 BTC for about $99.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 639,835 BTC. Strategy has acquired 850 BTC for ~$99.7 million at ~$117,344 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 26.0% YTD 2025. As of 9/21/2025, we hodl 639,835 $BTC acquired for ~$47.33 billion at ~$73,971 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/rG5pvryeYL — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 22, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:31
Lisa Cook told the Supreme Court that firing her would crash markets

Lisa Cook has told the U.S. Supreme Court that if they let President Trump fire her, financial markets will collapse and the Fed’s independence could be gone for good. The warning came in a filing on Thursday, where Lisa’s lawyers pushed back hard against the White House’s effort to kick her out over alleged mortgage fraud. They said removing her right now could trigger “chaos and disruption,” and even open the door for a legal mess where two different people fight for the same Fed seat. The filing came in response to the Justice Department’s emergency request on September 18, asking the Court to immediately lift a lower judge’s ruling that had blocked Lisa’s removal. Trump claimed she lied on her home mortgage applications and that was enough reason to fire her. But Lisa, who’s still actively participating in monetary policy decisions, argued that the accusations don’t meet the legal bar set by the Federal Reserve Act. In the court filing, Lisa’s team said the president’s request to remove her immediately “would sound the death knell for the central-bank independence that has helped make the United States’ economy the strongest in the world.” Without limits, they argued, any governor could be removed over any weak accusation, turning the Fed into a political tool. Fed veterans and economists push Supreme Court to stop Trump On Thursday, former Federal Reserve chairs Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan, and Janet Yellen sent their own message to the Court: stop this before it does long-term damage. In a joint letter, they said: “Allowing the government to remove a member of the Board of Governors for the first time in the Nation’s history, while under the cloud of legal challenge, will erode public confidence in the Fed’s independence and threaten the long-term stability of our economy.” As Cryptopolitan previously reported, that same letter was also signed by former Treasury secretaries Larry Summers, Robert Rubin, Jacob Lew, and Henry Paulson, along with Kenneth Rogoff, the former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, and ex-Fed governor Daniel Tarullo. They made it clear that letting Trump fire Lisa now, while the court battle is still underway, would crush the Fed’s ability to act without political pressure. The issue has already passed through two lower courts. On September 9, Judge Jia Cobb stopped Trump from firing Lisa, saying the White House’s accusations didn’t meet the legal requirement of “for cause” under the law. Then on September 15, the D.C. Court of Appeals backed Cobb’s decision in a 2–1 vote, rejecting the White House’s attempt to overturn the block. But instead of waiting, Trump pushed the fight straight to the highest court. His lawyers want the block lifted now, and Lisa removed before the rest of the case even plays out. Her legal team has warned that if the Court sides with Trump, it could create a situation where someone else is nominated to her seat, while her case is still active, putting two people in the same role at once. Despite the court drama, Lisa is still doing her job. She joined the Federal Reserve Board’s latest policy meeting just last week, and voted to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. The vote happened while Trump’s team was still trying to push her out. Lisa hasn’t backed down publicly and has made it clear that she won’t resign. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:26
Intel eyes TSMC deal to revive foundry business

Intel contacted TSMC about a possible manufacturing deal or investment, as it struggles to revive its foundry business.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 16:03
