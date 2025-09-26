2025-09-29 Monday

Hyperliquid’s HyperVault Project Rugged for $3.6M, Devs Disappear

Hyperliquid's HyperVault Project Rugged for $3.6M, Devs Disappear

HyperVault developers have executed a rug pull on their Hyperliquid-based DeFi platform, draining approximately $3.6 million in user funds before disappearing and deleting all social media accounts. PeckShieldAlert first detected abnormal withdrawals from the yield protocol, with funds being bridged from Hyperliquid to Ethereum and converted to ETH. Tornado Cash Conceals $3.6M Trail as Social Accounts Vanish The stolen funds followed a familiar pattern, with 752 ETH deposited into Tornado Cash to obscure transaction trails. HyperVault’s official Twitter account now displays “this account doesn’t exist,” while their Discord server has also vanished.Source: X Unfortunately, early alerts were raised on September 4 when community member HypingBull shared on X concerns about the project’s claimed security audits, but were ignored. When HyperVault developers stated that audits were “pending via Spearbit, Pashov, and Code4rena,” an investigation revealed that none of these firms had been involved in the project. The scam adds pressure to Hyperliquid’s ecosystem as HYPE token faces intense competition from ASTER DEX, which recently processed over $13 billion in daily perpetual futures volume. Arthur Hayes previously exited his entire HYPE position for $823,000 profit, citing upcoming token unlocks worth $11.9 billion starting November 29. He is now considering getting back in. Red Flags Ignored Despite Community Warnings HypingBull’s September 4 alert warned users about HyperVault’s suspicious audit claims, urging immediate withdrawals of funds from the protocol, which had a total value of $700,000 locked at the time. The investigator contacted Pashov directly via Telegram, receiving confirmation that they had “never heard of the project with this name.” Code4rena’s website also showed no pending audits for HyperVault, contradicting the developers’ public statements about comprehensive security reviews. Despite these revelations, many users continued to deposit funds, attracted by the platform’s advertised 90% APR yields on HYPE tokens. HYPE Maxis, such as HYPEconomist, actively promoted the protocol until the final days, posting “cooking! use the money and put it into a hypervault” on September 23. The endorsement came just three days before the rug pull execution. Now that they’ve successfully executed the scam, the forensic aftermath has discovered early warning signs, including the project’s lack of transparency about team identities and the suspicious absence of any legitimate audit documentation. The high-yield promises should have also raised additional concerns given the DeFi market standards. HyperVault’s disappearance follows a pattern of DeFi projects using attractive returns to lure victims before executing exit scams. Just last month, CrediX Finance also executed a $4.5 million exit scam on August 8 after promising to recover stolen funds within two days. The protocol’s team vanished after attackers, suspected to be them, gained administrative control of their multisig wallet, with all official accounts deleted and the website remaining offline since the exploit occurred. Ecosystem Faces Growing Security and Competition Challenges The HyperVault rug pull compounds existing pressure on Hyperliquid as ASTER DEX gained significant ground in perpetual trading volume. ASTER’s Trust Wallet integration provides 100 million users with direct access to perpetual contracts, challenging Hyperliquid’s market dominance. Previous exploits have tested Hyperliquid’s infrastructure, including the March JELLY token manipulation that cost the platform’s vault $13.5 million. A trader used leveraged positions and artificial price pumping to exploit the automated market maker system. Similar incidents involved traders earning profits while causing vault losses, including “ETH 50x Big Guy,” who netted $1.8 million profit while the vault lost $4 million. These exploits led to reduced maximum leverage limits from 40x to 25x for major cryptocurrencies. Technical issues have also plagued the platform, including a 37-minute trading outage in July due to an API server overload caused by a surge in traffic. The downtime caused price divergences as traders were unable to close positions during the halt. For now, it is uncertain how HYPE’s price will react to this; however, with Arthur Hayes now polling followers about re-entering HYPE after the token dropped 23% weekly to $35.50. He has restored optimism after being one of the factors that contributed to its downtrend when he sold all his position, citing massive upcoming token unlocks that could create $500 million monthly sell pressure
CryptoNews2025/09/26 18:33
India tells Trump: Let us buy from Iran, Venezuela if Russian oil must go

India tells Trump: Let us buy from Iran, Venezuela if Russian oil must go

The post India tells Trump: Let us buy from Iran, Venezuela if Russian oil must go appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India has sent a message to the Trump administration: if Russian oil has to go, then barrels from Iran and Venezuela must come in. That was said by a group of Indian officials who landed in Washington this week for meetings with top U.S. figures, according to Bloomberg. They told the Americans that stripping away all three sources (Russia, Iran, and Venezuela) at the same time would blow a hole through India’s energy supply chain and drag up global oil prices. The meetings were held just days after the White House slammed India with heavy tariffs in retaliation for its continued purchases of Russian oil, but as Cryptopolitan reported, those penalties didn’t stop the trade, only made it more expensive. The Indian delegation warned U.S. officials that unless the Biden-era sanctions on Iran and Venezuela are eased, there’s no realistic way to make up for the lost barrels without inflating the country’s already massive import bill. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who was also in New York this week, told reporters that “our energy security goals will have a very high element of U.S. involvement.” Trump pushes allies while India holds its ground Donald Trump, now back in the Oval Office, isn’t just targeting India. He also told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stop importing from Russia. “I’d like to have him stop buying any oil from Russia while Russia continues this rampage against Ukraine,” Trump said during a joint appearance at the White House. Trump claimed Ukraine could still win the war if partners cut off Kremlin revenues. While Erdogan didn’t publicly commit to anything, he was reportedly offered access to F-35 fighter jets as part of the conversation. Trump’s energy crackdown is part of a broader campaign to isolate Moscow economically. But India, which imports nearly 90% of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:25
Curve Finance Innovates with New Protocol

Curve Finance Innovates with New Protocol

The post Curve Finance Innovates with New Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is navigating a landscape of inherent risks, particularly related to impermanent loss, a pervasive issue for Bitcoin holders seeking lucrative returns. Michael Egorov, the creator behind Curve Finance, addresses these challenges with the introduction of Yield Basis, a new protocol designed to mitigate these longstanding concerns in DeFi, aiming to create a […] Continue Reading:Curve Finance Innovates with New Protocol Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/curve-finance-innovates-with-new-protocol
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:17
Crypto analyst reveals shocking Bitcoin ‘bottom price’ target

Crypto analyst reveals shocking Bitcoin 'bottom price' target

The post Crypto analyst reveals shocking Bitcoin ‘bottom price’ target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) extended its losses on Friday, September 26, trading as low as $108,631 as U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth revision dampened hopes for more aggressive Fed rate cuts. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also took a blow, recording over $253 million in outflows on Thursday, September 25, bringing the total number for the week to roughly $480 million, a figure expected to rise further if prices slide below key support levels.  As things stand, resistance lower than $112,000 ‘isn’t great’ for the cryptocurrency, warned leading crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe in a social media post on Friday morning. Looking at the data from the past quarter, van de Poppe predicted that a failure to break out could see the world’s largest crypto sink toward the $107,000 level, a zone he thinks is ‘the first area for a potential bottom on BTC.’ “Basically, beneath the resistance at $112K isn’t great for Bitcoin. That’s why I think we’ll sweep the lows at $107K and see what we’re going to get from there. That’s the first area for a potential bottom on BTC,” wrote the analyst on X. BTC analysis. Source: @CryptoMichNL A pivotal moment for Bitcoin? Data from the Crypto Fear & Greed Index showed a reading of as low as 28/100 on Friday, its lowest level since April 11, according to CoinMarketCap. The ratio fell 16 points in a single day, showing how quickly sentiment can shift in periods of heightened volatility. This was due to the broader cryptocurrency market having shed more than $150 billion in value in just 24 hours, with total capitalization plunging from $3.90 trillion to $3.75 trillion at press time. BTC bore the heaviest losses, erasing more than $20 billion.  However, observing the signs of a potential bull trap, analyst Michael Pizzino…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:07
Bitwise ETF Filing Puts Spotlight on HYPE Price Outlook

Bitwise ETF Filing Puts Spotlight on HYPE Price Outlook

The post Bitwise ETF Filing Puts Spotlight on HYPE Price Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 26 September 2025 | 13:03 Hyperliquid’s HYPE token is drawing fresh attention after asset manager Bitwise submitted an S-1 filing for a dedicated Hyperliquid ETF. The move marks a major step toward bringing DeFi derivatives into regulated investment channels and could become a key driver of HYPE’s next price leg. Institutional Access Gains Traction An ETF approval would allow traditional investors direct exposure to HYPE through familiar market infrastructure, expanding liquidity and reinforcing the project’s profile within mainstream finance. Analysts argue that even the filing itself signals growing confidence in Hyperliquid’s positioning as a leader in decentralized derivatives. Alongside the ETF push, Hyperion DeFi has expanded its treasury by $10 million, bringing its total holdings above 1.7 million tokens. This combination of institutional activity is strengthening sentiment that HYPE is building a durable foundation for growth. Price Projections Point Higher Market watchers are closely linking the ETF narrative to technical outlooks. Analyst Ali Charts recently highlighted a “golden zone” of support, with HYPE consolidating near $42. If this base holds, he projects a climb toward $55. Other forecasts, including one from CoinGape, suggest the possibility of a move as high as $72 over the medium term. Setting the Stage The interplay between regulatory filings, treasury expansion, and technical structure suggests that HYPE’s trajectory is increasingly tied to institutional adoption. For traders and investors, the Bitwise ETF effort may prove to be the catalyst that turns consolidation into a breakout. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:04
30,000 Bitcoin Bought by Whales in 7 Days: What’s Next for BTC’s Price?

30,000 Bitcoin Bought by Whales in 7 Days: What's Next for BTC's Price?

The post 30,000 Bitcoin Bought by Whales in 7 Days: What’s Next for BTC’s Price? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TL;DR Whales added 30,000 BTC during a price drop, pushing holdings to their highest in months. Exchange outflows and rising on-chain activity signal strategic accumulation by large BTC holders. Short-term holders near loss; key support levels tested as traders watch for a reversal. Whales Accumulate as Bitcoin Price Falls Over the past seven days, wallets holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC have added around 30,000 bitcoins, according to data shared by analyst Ali Martinez. Holdings by this group increased from roughly 4.97 million BTC to more than 5.04 million BTC, now sitting at their highest level in recent months. 30,000 Bitcoin $BTC bought by whales in the past week! pic.twitter.com/pdJsr5IOvX — Ali (@ali_charts) September 25, 2025 Meanwhile, this activity came during a week when Bitcoin’s price dropped from around $117,000 to $109,000. While retail sentiment showed uncertainty, larger holders continued buying. The move suggests that these mid-sized wallets are building positions while prices remain under pressure. On-Chain and Exchange Data Support Accumulation Blockchain data between September 19 and 26 shows that total Bitcoin transferred on-chain rose from about 440,000 to over 770,000 BTC. This increase in transfer volume took place as the asset declined. Movement at this scale often reflects repositioning by larger participants, especially when the price and transfer activity move in opposite directions. Source: CryptoQuant At the same time, exchange netflows were mostly negative from August 26 through September 26. Multiple days saw withdrawals exceeding 10,000 BTC, including August 28, September 1, 15, 21, and 23. When Bitcoin is withdrawn from exchanges in large amounts, it often suggests holders are choosing to store assets in wallets rather than preparing to sell. This trend aligns with the accumulation seen in mid-sized wallets. Source: CryptoQuant Short-Term Holders Near Loss Territory Data from Checkonchain shows short-term holders are now close to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:02
Bitcoin onder druk: nieuwe steunzone in zicht volgens analist

Bitcoin onder druk: nieuwe steunzone in zicht volgens analist

Bitcoin beweegt op dit moment onder een cruciaal niveau, en dat baart sommige analisten zorgen. Michaël van de Poppe, een bekende Nederlandse crypto analist, ziet het liever anders. Volgens hem is de zone onder $112.000 geen ideaal terrein voor de bulls, en dat maakt de kans groot dat BTC eerst... Het bericht Bitcoin onder druk: nieuwe steunzone in zicht volgens analist verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:33
Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining increases its convertible senior notes offering to $1.1 billion

Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining increases its convertible senior notes offering to $1.1 billion

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Globenewswire, Bitcoin mining company Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) announced that it has priced $1.1 billion of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2031, to be offered through a private placement. The offering size has been increased from the previously announced $800 million note offering. The issuance and sale of the notes is expected to close on September 30, 2025. Cipher has granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $200 million in aggregate principal amount of the notes. Cipher expects to generate approximately $1.08 billion in net proceeds from the offering. Cipher plans to use approximately $70 million of the net proceeds to cover call option transaction costs and the remainder to fund the construction of its Barber Lake facility, accelerate the deployment of its 2.4 GW high-performance computing (HPC) strategy, continue to expand its development project pipeline, and for general corporate purposes.
PANews2025/09/26 17:03
XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP’s price structure signals possible upcoming capitulation, warns Blockchain Backer. Key support levels at risk for XRP, major decline expected. Historical patterns show XRP’s consolidation phase may lead to capitulation. XRP traders are on high alert following a warning from a respected crypto analyst, Blockchain Backer, who highlights a concerning pattern in the cryptocurrency’s price action. According to Blockchain Backer, XRP has formed a market structure that is frequently seen before significant price drops or capitulation. Blockchain Backer’s recent post compares XRP’s current price movement to similar events observed in past market cycles. He shared charts comparing XRP’s price action in 2025, XRP between 2021 and 2022, and Bitcoin in 2018, all of which display similar patterns that typically precede significant market corrections. This has led many to speculate that XRP could be heading toward a significant decline in the near future. Key Patterns Suggest Market Correction Is Imminent Blockchain Backer’s analysis points out that XRP has created a typical structure of price action that often leads to capitulation. The 2025 chart shows XRP surging upward before experiencing a sharp pullback, while the 2021-2022 chart reveals a similar surge followed by a consolidation phase. The most concerning part of these patterns is the yellow support lines that mark critical price levels. If XRP fails to maintain these support zones, it could signal a breakdown and a sharp price drop. Also Read: XRP Liquidity Is Stacking Up Below $3 XRP has created a structure that commonly leads to a capitulation. pic.twitter.com/12MM4dTL2w — Blockchain Backer (@BCBacker) September 26, 2025 Bitcoin’s 2018 price action shows a remarkably similar scenario. After a lengthy consolidation period, Bitcoin experienced a dramatic decline, and Blockchain Backer warns that XRP may follow the same path unless it can sustain its support. This parallel is further concerning, as the capitulation that occurred in Bitcoin’s case wiped out significant value from the market. The Risk of Capitulation Looms for XRP Blockchain Backer’s analysis serves as a cautionary tale for investors, warning them that XRP could soon experience a severe downturn similar to what was witnessed with Bitcoin in 2018. Capitulation often follows long periods of consolidation, and XRP’s current market structure is indicative of a potential price collapse if support levels fail to hold. The next few weeks could be crucial in determining whether XRP can avoid a major price correction or if it will follow the trajectory of past cryptocurrencies that saw sharp declines. As the situation unfolds, XRP holders and traders are bracing for a potentially volatile market ahead. With the current support zones at risk, the cryptocurrency’s price action will likely determine if XRP enters a new phase of severe market correction or continues to hold its ground. Also Read: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Addresses Trump Family’s Crypto Deals Amid Growing Controversy The post XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:42
Lyno AI Is Turning Heads in Crypto Circles — Is This the Next Big Thing?

Lyno AI Is Turning Heads in Crypto Circles — Is This the Next Big Thing?

Lyno AI is gaining immense buzz in the crypto scene in September 2025. The Early Bird presale is active, and it is priced at 0.050 tokens and has sold 778,843 tokens and raised 38,942 to date. The next stage will be worth tokens at a price of $0.055 and the last target price will be
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:30
