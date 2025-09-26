2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Bitcoin loses 1,000 millionaires a day since start of the week

Bitcoin loses 1,000 millionaires a day since start of the week

The post Bitcoin loses 1,000 millionaires a day since start of the week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s (BTC) latest slide has not only rattled traders but also reshaped its wealth distribution at a breathtaking pace.  Finbold research, drawing on data acquired from BitInfoCharts and verified via the Wayback Machine web archive tool, shows that between September 22 and September 26, the network shed 7,699 millionaire addresses, 1,116 wallets Bitcoin millionaires wiped out every day on average. On September 22, the count of millionaire wallets stood at 167,278. Four days later, that number had collapsed to 162,879. Even at the higher tiers, erosion was visible: multi-millionaire wallets (worth over $10 million) fell from 21,952 to 21,887, suggesting that even whales were not fully insulated from the downturn. Bitcoin millionaire rich list. Source: BitInfoCharts Bitcoin price correction The wipeout ties directly to Bitcoin’s sharp correction this week. After starting September 22 near $116,000, BTC has since slipped to just above $109,000, erasing roughly $150 billion from its market capitalization. Every leg lower brought a wave of addresses beneath the $1 million mark, underscoring how closely the millionaire count is tethered to price thresholds. Interestingly, this latest drop also comes against a broader backdrop of altcoin underperformance and a $150 billion wipeout across the entire crypto market. Bitcoin’s dominance has firmed slightly as smaller assets bled more heavily, but that has done little to cushion the blow for high-value holders. For context, millionaire Bitcoin wallets were around 170,578 in late July, meaning the September collapse is part of a longer downtrend. That context matters: Bitcoin millionaire counts are not simply a function of price; they are also shaped by distribution trends. Consolidation among whales, ETF inflows and outflows, and exchange custody shifts all play a role in whether addresses appear or disappear from the $1 million club. Finally, while wallet-based counts are not a perfect proxy for individual holders,…
1
1$0.007037+10.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010426-3.97%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,417.96+3.49%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:43
Distribuire
5 Red Flags and 5 Green Signals You Can Spot Instantly on DEXTools

5 Red Flags and 5 Green Signals You Can Spot Instantly on DEXTools

The post 5 Red Flags and 5 Green Signals You Can Spot Instantly on DEXTools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* In crypto, speed matters, but so does context. With token launches, price swings, and market narratives moving faster than ever, it’s not enough to see the chart. You need to understand what’s behind the movement. This is where DEXTools shines. It shows traders wallet moves, liquidity depth, trade history, and behavior patterns that can either confirm interest or signal something’s off. Whether you’re chasing a meme coin, eyeing a new low-cap, or tracking a major pair, here are five warning signs and five positive signals you can read quickly right from the DEXTools interface. 5 Red Flags That Should Slow You Down Thin Liquidity PoolsIf the token’s liquidity pool is shallow, especially on a DEX like Uniswap or PancakeSwap, it takes very little capital to move the price. That can lead to sharp reversals or easier rugs. Wallets Selling Into Every PumpWhen you see the same wallets buying early and selling into every minor spike, it’s often a sign of a planned exit cycle, not organic growth. Repeated Contract Names or BrandingCopy-paste tokens with recycled names or graphics are often bait for unsuspecting traders looking for trending tokens. Use DEXTools’ Pair Explorer to check the contract’s history and verify it’s not a clone. No Holder DistributionIf the top 3–5 wallets hold most of the supply and there’s no sign of new wallets entering, the project may be too centralized or heavily controlled by insiders. One-Way Trade PatternsA pair with a high volume of buys and almost no sells or the reverse can indicate bot manipulation or a honeypot-style trap. DEXTools’ trade history log makes this easy to spot. 5 Green Signals Worth Watching Consistent Wallet GrowthSteady increases in the number of unique wallets interacting with a pair usually signals growing organic interest, not just one-time pumps. Whale Wallet…
RedStone
RED$0.449-0.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010426-3.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01204+1.09%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:33
Distribuire
XRP Eyeing Explosive Move In Next Few Months, Research Shows

XRP Eyeing Explosive Move In Next Few Months, Research Shows

The post XRP Eyeing Explosive Move In Next Few Months, Research Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
XRP
XRP$2.8811+3.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.1073+0.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010426-3.97%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:29
Distribuire
‘Cryptoization’ of Emerging Markets Poses Risks to Financial Resilience: Moody’s

‘Cryptoization’ of Emerging Markets Poses Risks to Financial Resilience: Moody’s

The post ‘Cryptoization’ of Emerging Markets Poses Risks to Financial Resilience: Moody’s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency adoption in emerging markets poses risks to monetary sovereignty and financial resilience, credit ratings giant Moody’s Ratings said in a report on Thursday. The risks are most acute in areas where crypto’s use extends beyond investment into savings and remittances, according to the report. Moody’s suggests that higher penetration of stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar weaken monetary transmission when it leads to pricing and settlement increasingly occurring outside a market’s domestic currency. Stablecoins are crypto tokens pegged to the value of a traditional financial asset, such as a fiat currency, with the U.S. dollar comfortably the most prevalent. “This creates ‘cryptoization’ pressures analogous to unofficial dollarization, but withgreater opacity and less regulatory visibility,” Moody’s said. Cryptocurrency can also provide new ways of for capital flight, through pseudonymous wallets and offshore exchange, allowing individuals to move wealth abroad discreetly, undermining exchange rate stability, according to the report. Moody’s also highlighted how increased ownership of cryptocurrency has been concentrated in emerging markets, particularly in Southeast Asia, Africa and parts of Latin America. Here, adoption is often driven by inflationary pressure, currency pressured and limited access to banking services. In contrast, adoption in more advanced economies, adoption is driven by institutional integration and regulatory clarity. Crypto ownership expanded to an estimated 562 million people by 2024, an increase of 33% from 2023, the report said. Read More: Stablecoin Adoption Set to Surge After GENIUS Act, Hit $4T in Cross-Border Volume: EY Survey Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/26/crypto-adoption-in-emerging-markets-poses-risks-to-financial-resilience-moody-s
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010426-3.97%
Union
U$0.010241+0.47%
Movement
MOVE$0.1073+0.56%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:23
Distribuire
Here’s What $100 in Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Be Worth by the End of 2025 Compared to Solana (SOL) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

Here’s What $100 in Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Be Worth by the End of 2025 Compared to Solana (SOL) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

The post Here’s What $100 in Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Be Worth by the End of 2025 Compared to Solana (SOL) and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* If you invested $100 today, projections suggest that by the end of 2025, Dogecoin (DOGE) could grow to $700, Solana (SOL) to $500, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is showing an entirely different trajectory, potentially reaching $10,000. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) recently sold out its 12th stage of presale and entered stage 13, now priced at $0.0022.  Investors at this stage are already looking at a guaranteed 30% ROI at launch, but projections based on current momentum and buyer activity suggest potential returns well beyond that, possibly 10x or more if demand continues. The project has raised over $26 million and sold 16 billion tokens faster than expected, highlighting both the speed of adoption and the potential for outsized gains compared to other major coins. Comparing $100 Investments: Dogecoin, Solana, and Little Pepe’s Potential Returns Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at approximately $0.2845, reflecting a 7.3% increase from the previous close. Despite recent gains, DOGE remains down over 60% from its 2021 high of $0.73. Analysts predict that as DOGE rises by the end of 2025, a $100 investment could grow to $700. Solana (SOL) is currently priced at $250.72, up 7.3% from the previous close. With a total value locked (TVL) of $12 billion and speculation around ETF approval and a potential Nasdaq listing, SOL is projected to turn the same $100 investment into $500 by year-end. In contrast, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), still in its presale phase, has raised over $25.47 million and sold over 15.75 billion tokens, surpassing expectations. Priced at $0.0022 in Stage 13, LILPEPE offers a guaranteed 30% ROI from its listing price of $0.003. Given its rapid growth and strong community engagement, analysts predict a potential 100x return by 2027, making a $100 investment worth $10,000. While DOGE and SOL offer established investment opportunities with moderate…
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23365+2.67%
Solana
SOL$208.36+4.12%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:21
Distribuire
Ethereum & XRP Struggle To Break Out, Digitap Emerges As A Potential Token

Ethereum & XRP Struggle To Break Out, Digitap Emerges As A Potential Token

Ethereum is stuck in chaos at $4,160 after heavy ETF outflows and whale sell-offs. And XRP has slipped to $2.85 as the Fed cuts rates and a stronger dollar weighs The post Ethereum & XRP Struggle To Break Out, Digitap Emerges As A Potential Token appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
XRP
XRP$2.8811+3.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01204+1.09%
Distribuire
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/26 18:17
Distribuire
US chip, pharma tariff rates won’t exceed those to any other country

US chip, pharma tariff rates won’t exceed those to any other country

The post US chip, pharma tariff rates won’t exceed those to any other country appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said on Friday that US chip and pharma tariff rates won’t exceed those to any other country. Akazawa added that he will continue to analyze impact of US tariff measures once they become clear. Key quotes No direct comment on Trump’s new tariff announcements.We’ve agreed that US chip, Pharma tariff rates on Japan won’t be greater than these to any other country.Will continue to analyse impact of US tariff measures once they become clear, including how they relate to existing US-Japan agreement. Market reaction At the time of press, the USD/JPY pair was down 0.06% on the day at 149.70. Japanese Yen FAQs The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors. One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen. Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese…
Threshold
T$0.01492+1.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010426-3.97%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09571-1.85%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:16
Distribuire
Hackers breach US federal firewalls

Hackers breach US federal firewalls

The post Hackers breach US federal firewalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a senior federal official, hackers have slipped past defenses by compromising firewall devices inside the federal government. On Thursday, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) sent an urgent directive, telling agencies to secure Cisco firewall devices and look for any signs of compromise. Chris Butera, acting deputy executive assistant director for CISA’s cybersecurity division, has even asked other government bodies and private companies to take similar precautions, noting that the threat is widespread. According to a US official, about 10 organizations worldwide have been breached, although that number could increase. The official said there were still “a lot of unknowns” about the campaign. Another US official called the campaign “very sophisticated” and noted the hackers’ malware as highly intricate. “CISA is deeply concerned about this activity,” the second official said. “If agencies don’t get on this right away, it could be bad for them.” Cisco calls the attackers’ methods complex and sophisticated The group, which Cisco calls ArcaneDoor, has reportedly been conducting spying operations since last year. According to CISA, their attacks could hurt critical infrastructure in the US. Nonetheless, Washington is bracing for a busy few days as teams work to detect the hackers and secure vulnerable devices before more damage occurs. Agencies must update and submit reports by Friday. Cisco told reporters it collaborated with multiple agencies in May to investigate the hacks and later uncovered three additional vulnerabilities exploited by the attackers. It said the hackers used these flaws to install malware, run commands, and potentially steal data. The company has also advised customers to patch their systems immediately. The UK government had also issued its own warning Thursday, describing the hackers’ malware as a “major step forward” from their earlier tools. Per Cisco’s analysis, the hackers exploited several zero-day flaws and used…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010426-3.97%
LOOK
LOOK$0.03859+15.95%
Overtake
TAKE$0.18502+5.07%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:46
Distribuire
OpenAPI or Bust: How I Made Lovable Play Nice with a Real Backend

OpenAPI or Bust: How I Made Lovable Play Nice with a Real Backend

Lovable is great for frontends, but what about the backend? Here's how I connected my existing backend service to my Lovable frontend.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03949+1.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.07389+6.97%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
Distribuire
Hackernoon2025/09/26 13:34
Distribuire
Money and Crypto: How Much Actually Exists in 2025

Money and Crypto: How Much Actually Exists in 2025

When people claim “Bitcoin will replace the dollar,” they rarely consider how much money actually exists. Economists measure money in layers (M0–M4), most of it digital rather than cash. The dollar remains the world’s reference currency: it dominates reserves, global trade, and even crypto markets. By mid-2025, Bitcoin’s market cap is about $2.1T, while the top 10 cryptos together reach $3.3T — just ~2% of global broad money (M3 ~$140–150T). Small in share, but huge in impact: crypto introduces a new, decentralized model of money that works 24/7 without banks or central control. It doesn’t need to replace the dollar to matter. Even at 1–2%, crypto already changes the rules of the game.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01651+0.79%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09571-1.85%
Capverse
CAP$0.1067+1.40%
Distribuire
Hackernoon2025/09/26 12:51
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase