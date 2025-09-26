2025-09-29 Monday

Whales Buy $117K in Two Days

Bitcoin Hyper Is Rallying as Bitcoin Falls: Whales Buy $117K in Two Days Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she's not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she's probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to's). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 18:44
I Grandi Investitori di Ethereum Sono in Fase di Ritirata, Ma Ecco Chi Ora Detiene Più Quota di Mercato

Con il sentimento generale del mercato crypto ancora fortemente ribassista, il declino di Ethereum si è intensificato, mentre il secondo asset digitale per capitalizzazione scende verso il livello di 3.800 dollari. Nel frattempo, i principali investitori di ETH stanno iniziando a mostrare fiducia decrescente nell’andamento del prezzo dell’altcoin, come indicato dal calo delle loro partecipazioni […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/26 18:30
What Should HyperVault Users Do After $3.6 Million Rug Pull?

The Hyperliquid ecosystem is in the spotlight after one of its projects, HyperVault, was accused of rug-pulling users for approximately $3.6 million. Blockchain security firm PeckShield flagged unusual transactions on Friday, sparking alarm on social media. HyperVault Social Channels Wiped Amid Rug Pull Suspicions According to PeckShield, the suspicious activity began with a large withdrawal from HyperVault, a yield optimization protocol built on Hyperliquid. The assets were bridged out of the network to Ethereum, converted into ETH, and eventually funneled into Tornado Cash, a popular coin mixer often used to obscure fund flows. In total, 752 ETHwere deposited into Tornado Cash, raising strong suspicion of a deliberate exit scam. The fallout escalated quickly when HyperVault's social media accounts were deactivated, including its X (Twitter) profile and Discord server. HypingBull, a Hyperliquid community member, views this as confirmation after warning about the protocol weeks earlier. On September 4, they highlighted irregularities in the project's audit claims, noting that while developers said audits were underway, at least two firms denied any involvement. Despite these warnings, HyperVault continued to attract users, leveraging its branding as a password manager and digital vault for businesses. The platform also promoted itself as a multichain yield optimization hub. With roughly $5.8 million in total value locked (TVL), the project had positioned itself as a key DeFi player within Hyperliquid's ecosystem.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 18:24
Dogecoin price prediction: DOGE bulls hold the $0.2 support level

DOGE is one of the worst performers in the top 10 this week, down 17% in the last seven days. The bulls are defending the $0.20 psychological level amid a strong bearish price action. DOGE down 17% this week The cryptocurrency market has been extremely bearish this week, with Bitcoin dropping below the […]
Coin Journal 2025/09/26 18:15
MoonBull, Fartcoin, And Pepe Compared

Ever missed a moonshot and thought, "That could've been me riding the bull to life-changing gains"? Meme coins have turned peanuts into fortunes and taken everyday folks from couch surfing to yacht shopping. Now, three projects are dominating whispers in the cryptoworld: MoonBull, Fartcoin, and Pepe. Each carries unique hype, community firepower, and potential to deliver meme magic, but the buzz around MoonBull's whitelist is stealing the spotlight. Here's the kicker: MoonBull's whitelist is filling fast. Early supporters gain presale access, elite staking rewards, and exclusive drops that won't be revealed to the public until launch. In a space where seconds can be the difference between catching the bull's horns or missing the rodeo, whitelisting has never looked this tempting. MoonBull ($MOBU) Whitelist is Closing Fast: Presale Goes Live September 26 MoonBull is shaping up as the best new upcoming crypto to watch in 2025. Built on Ethereum for rock-solid security and seamless DeFi integration, it's designed to reward degens and meme coin lovers chasing 1000x-style returns. The presale officially launches on September 26, and the whitelist is already filling up. Whitelist members grab the lowest entry price, unlock secret staking rewards, receive bonus token allocations, and get exclusive hints about roadmap reveals. This isn't your average signup. It's a first-come, first-served opportunity where spots vanish in seconds. The hype is so strong that FOMO is already kicking in, and anyone late to the party risks missing the chance to secure early allocations before prices surge. The project's vibe is tailor-made for traders tired of watching penguins slide past or bulls break fences without them on board. MoonBull $15,000 Giveaway for Presale Celebration To crank the excitement higher, MoonBull is celebrating its upcoming presale with a $15,000 giveaway. Five lucky winners will split the pot, with every prize paid out…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 18:11
The 5 Best Meme Coins to Buy Before October 2025

The crypto industry is prepared for an eventful last quarter of 2025, and meme coins are once again attracting attention. What began as lighthearted tokens has developed into a formidable business with billions in trading volume and loyal communities backing it. Investors are hunting for ventures with momentum, attractive narratives, and the ability to produce life-changing gains. With Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), a presale sensation is swiftly becoming one of the most fascinating meme coins of the year. Alongside it, Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), ApeCoin (APE), Snek (SNEK), and Dogecoin (DOGE) are the top five meme tokens worth watching before October 2025. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE): The Presale Powerhouse Little Pepe is now dominating the meme coin debate. The token has raised millions of dollars in Stage 13 of its presale at $0.0022, with earlier rounds selling out at lightning speed. The hype is being matched by actual innovation. Unlike many meme coins that rely exclusively on hype, Little Pepe is constructing the first Layer 2 blockchain dedicated entirely to memes. Features include lightning-fast transactions, 0% tax trading, and robust anti-sniper protections. On top of that, the proposed Meme Launchpad would allow creators to create new initiatives directly within the ecosystem. With its blend of presale success, technological ambition, and community backing, Little Pepe is emerging as the most promising meme coin of 2025. For investors seeking early entry before exchange listings, it provides one of the highest upside plays in the industry. Fartcoin (FARTCOIN): Humor With Surprising Strength At first glance, Fartcoin may seem like a joke, but it has become more than a fad. At $0.90, FARTCOIN has a lot of liquidity and transaction activity, thanks to a growing community that likes its jokes. Fartcoin is different because it might do well if it goes viral in a cultural way.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/26 18:06
BTC Drops to $109K Amid ETF Slowdown; Bitcoin Hyper Whales Invest $117K in Two Days

After soaring past $117K earlier this month, $BTC has slipped into a cooling phase at $109K. The reasons? HODLers are turning cautious and cashing out, not helped by a recent slowdown in ETF purchases. But it's not all bad news. According to Glassnode data, the current cooldown appears more like a healthy pause than the […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/26 17:47
From Dogecoin (DOGE) to Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The 5 Best Meme Coins to Buy Before October 2025

The crypto industry is prepared for an eventful last quarter of 2025, and meme coins are once again attracting attention.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/26 16:37
Ethereum’s Node Problem: Who Really Hosts Web3?

Ethereum may be the world's most decentralized smart contract platform, but look beneath the surface and a different story emerges. The physical machines that keep the platform alive are overwhelmingly hosted on centralized cloud providers. A new wave of projects is rethinking how and where blockchains live.
Hackernoon 2025/09/26 12:50
Developers Gain Direct Insight Into Data Flows With CocoIndex Update

CocoIndex and CocoInsight have added a Query mode. The result is directly linked and can be traced back step by step to how data is generated on the indexing path.
Hackernoon 2025/09/26 12:50
