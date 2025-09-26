Bursa MEXC
Get Ready: MoonBull Presale Is Around the Corner, Best Upcoming Crypto On the Rise with Mog Coin and Official TRUMP Updates
MoonBull leads the best upcoming crypto race with its presale, while Mog Coin and Official TRUMP ride momentum. Don’t miss MoonBull’s whitelist.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 18:45
Matrixport receives financial services license from Glep City of Mindfulness in Bhutan
PANews reported on September 26 that according to official news, Matrixport, the world's leading one-stop crypto financial services platform, announced that it has obtained a financial services license (FSL) issued by the Glep City of Mindfulness Administration (GMCA) in Bhutan. The approved FSL license authorizes Matrixport to provide a range of regulated and comprehensive financial services globally within and through GMC, including structured products tailored for global investors, real-world asset (RWA) solutions that connect traditional markets and crypto finance, prime brokerage services for institutional clients, and virtual asset custody services with institutional-grade security. Matrixport CEO John Ge said that this move is an important milestone for the company to expand into the international market, and it will work with GMCA to promote GMC to become an innovative financial hub in the region and even the world.
PANews
2025/09/26 18:31
Why Are Bitcoin and Ethereum Suddenly Dropping Today? Experts Reveal Shocking Reasons
The people closely associated with the crypto sector know that the total crypto market is experiencing a significant downturn, leading to the price drop of prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, etc. The market experts opine that the latest trend is due to the combination of multiple factors, like the recent Federal Reserve rate cut, ... Read more The post Why Are Bitcoin and Ethereum Suddenly Dropping Today? Experts Reveal Shocking Reasons appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/26 18:23
Moody's: Cryptocurrency adoption in emerging markets could pose risks to financial resilience
PANews reported on September 26th, according to CoinDesk, that credit ratings giant Moody's reported Thursday that the adoption of cryptocurrencies in emerging markets threatens monetary sovereignty and financial resilience. This risk is particularly acute as cryptocurrency use expands beyond investment into savings and remittances. Moody's noted that the increasing penetration of dollar-denominated stablecoins, coupled with the increasing use of pricing and settlement in currencies other than local currencies, could weaken the monetary transmission mechanism and generate "cryptocurrency" pressures similar to unofficial dollarization, with reduced transparency and regulatory visibility. Furthermore, cryptocurrencies, through anonymous wallets and offshore exchanges, provide new channels for capital flight and undermine exchange rate stability. Moody's emphasizes that the increase in cryptocurrency holdings is primarily concentrated in emerging markets, such as Southeast Asia, Africa, and parts of Latin America, driven by inflation, currency devaluation, and limited banking services. In developed economies, adoption is driven by institutional consolidation and regulatory clarity. By 2024, the number of cryptocurrency holders will be approximately 562 million, a year-on-year increase of 33%.
PANews
2025/09/26 18:11
Canary has submitted an updated version of its S-1 filing for its Solana spot ETF.
PANews reported on September 26 that according to documents submitted to the US SEC, Canary has submitted an updated version of its spot Solana ETF S-1 application.
PANews
2025/09/26 18:06
Japanese listed company Mac House increased its holdings by 18.17 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 106.65.
PANews reported on September 26 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Japanese clothing chain brand Mac House (7603.T) increased its holdings by 18.17 bitcoins, and currently holds a total of 106.65 bitcoins.
PANews
2025/09/26 17:59
Fear and Greed Index Hits 5-Month Low as BTC Drops to $109K – Warning or Buying Opportunity?
Could this be a signal that more pain is on the way or that the market is just in a corrective phase preceding a massive rally?
CryptoPotato
2025/09/26 17:53
Bitcoin en crypto crash: Oorzaken van de marktcorrectie
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De cryptomarkt maakte een harde val. Bitcoin dook onder een belangrijk weerstandsniveau en dat zette een kettingreactie in gang. Massale liquidaties en zorgen over de wereldeconomie versterkten de druk. Dit zet beleggers aan het denken over de mogelijke gevolgen. Bitcoin crash en technische niveaus doorbroken De val van Bitcoin begon bij een cruciaal technisch punt. Toen dat niveau brak, schoot de verkoopdruk omhoog. Handelaren zagen het als bevestiging dat er een neerwaartse trend gaande was. Daardoor ontstond een verkoopgolf en zakte de koers sneller weg. Massale liquidaties op BTC en Ethereum De crash bracht enorme liquidaties met zich mee, goed voor meer dan een miljard dollar. Vooral Bitcoin en Ethereum werden zwaar geraakt. Ethereum kreeg de grootste klap, waarbij honderden miljoenen aan longposities in korte tijd verdwenen. De liquidatiegolf versterkte de daling en trok de rest van de markt mee. Options Expiry Alert At 08:00 UTC tomorrow, over $22.3B in crypto options expire on Deribit; one of the biggest quarter-end expiries. $BTC: Notional: $17.06B | Put/Call: 0.76 | Max Pain: $110K$ETH: Notional: $5.20B | Put/Call: 0.80 | Max Pain: $3,800 Q3’s largest… pic.twitter.com/FDT1tWomYH — Deribit (@DeribitOfficial) September 25, 2025 Macro-economische druk en renteonzekerheid Technische signalen zijn niet de enige factor. Ook de economische omgeving weegt zwaar. Onzekerheid over het rentebeleid van de Federal Reserve maakt beleggers terughoudend. Het idee dat rentes langer hoog blijven drukt de waarde van risicovolle beleggingen zoals crypto verder omlaag. Dit vergrootte de neerwaartse druk. Sentiment: van optimisme naar angstfase Waar investeerders een paar weken geleden nog positief waren en nieuwe instroom de markt droeg, overheerst nu de angst. Beleggers trekken zich terug, nemen winst en durven minder risico te nemen. Die omslag in stemming weegt zwaar op de markt en zorgt voor meer volatiliteit. ⚡ Volatility is the name of the game. Meme coins can moon or crash ⬇️ in hours. Rule #1: never invest more than you’re ready to lose.#Crypto #RiskManagement #MemeCoin — metarogu3 (@metarogu3) September 26, 2025 Crypto’s toekomst na de recente crash De Bitcoin crash laat zien hoe kwetsbaar de cryptomarkt blijft voor scherpe wendingen. Liquidaties, technische breuken en economische signalen versterken elkaar. Of er op korte termijn herstel komt, hangt af van steun op nieuwe niveaus en economische signalen. Op langere termijn kan zo’n correctie de markt gezonder maken door speculatie weg te nemen en ruimte te scheppen voor herstel. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin en crypto crash: Oorzaken van de marktcorrectie is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 17:46
Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Large Altcoin Acquisition Makes Its First Purchase! Becomes One of Its Largest Investors!
AlphaTON announced the first $30 million purchase of Toncoin (TON) as part of its altcoin treasury strategy. Continue Reading: Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Large Altcoin Acquisition Makes Its First Purchase! Becomes One of Its Largest Investors!
Coinstats
2025/09/26 17:37
Building LetterLens: An OCR-Powered Android App With Kotlin + ML Kit, and Ktor
Problem: UK NHS & council letters are dense, full of dates and instructions, and often cause confusion. Solution: I built LetterLens, an Android app (Kotlin + OCR + ML Kit) that scans letters and summarizes them into What/When/Next steps. Why it matters: Runs fully on-device for privacy, works offline, and helps people understand critical info in second
Hackernoon
2025/09/26 16:49
