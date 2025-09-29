2025-09-29 Monday

Best Presale Crypto in September: Lyno AI Headlines Analyst Reports

The post Best Presale Crypto in September: Lyno AI Headlines Analyst Reports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lyno AI is now the leading presale crypto in September, which has attracted both analysts and investors. The Early Bird presale stage is already active, and the tokens cost 0.05 and have a high pace of development. Its surge is fuelled by the AI-based business arbitrage of Lyno, which is increasingly providing promising returns and technology. Why Keep Waiting When Lyno AI Is Already Breaking Away? The presale has already sold 797,769 tokens, bringing in almost $39,888 and the price will rise to $0.055 in the following round. Lyno uses AI to identify arbitrage in any blockchain including Ethereum and Polygon, allowing retailers to trade with institutional traders. Its flash-loan schemes can convert 100 dollars into 640 dollars in no time, according to analysts, much faster than other competitors such as 99Bitcoins and Web3Bay. 325,000% ROI Projected — Will You Still Be on the Sidelines? Market analysts predict a 325,000% ROI by the third quarter of 2026, making Lyno AI one of the most profitable cryptos ever to be created. A verified smart contract, through Cyberscope, creates confidence in its security and technology. The AI engine makes trades in over 15 networks at a blistering speed, and it opens vistas of profit in retail arbitrage that was never observed before. Presale Investors Don’t Just Get Tokens — They Get an Edge Besides first-mover advantages at good rates, those who make more than $100 investments are eligible to win the Lyno AI giveaway. The reward pool will be 100 K, divided into ten 10K prizes to be awarded to qualified buyers. This uncommon reward highlights the idea that Lyno is focused on development using its community and provides instant value to the token owners. How Many More Booms Will You Watch Before Acting? With a potential explosion of blockchain leaders such…
2025/09/29 14:20
Best Presale Tokens of 2025: Lyno AI Leads With Bold Predictions

Lyno AI is becoming the most popular presale token in the fast-growing market of artificial intelligence of 2025. The Early Bird stage is operating at a price of $0.05 per token and the project is accelerating. This paper provides a review of the recent highlights of the presale offered by Lyno and compares it with […] The post Best Presale Tokens of 2025: Lyno AI Leads With Bold Predictions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/29 14:19
Best Crypto Presale of 2025? Lyno AI Tipped for 200x ROI

Lyno AI is fast emerging as the most successful crypto presale in 2025. The initial stage, the Early Bird stage, is only $0.05 per token. The sale has been already in high demand with the sale of 797,769 tokens and the raising of 39,888. The price will increase to $0.055 in the following stage as […] The post Best Crypto Presale of 2025? Lyno AI Tipped for 200x ROI appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/29 14:16
Arbitrum Eyes Breakout, MYX Slips, BlockDAG Tops $410M+ as a Top Trending Crypto

The post Arbitrum Eyes Breakout, MYX Slips, BlockDAG Tops $410M+ as a Top Trending Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 29 September 2025 | 09:00 Explore Arbitrum’s breakout potential and MYX’s decline, while BlockDAG surpasses $410M with 312K+ holders and 3M+ app users, cementing its position as a top trending crypto. The crypto market in 2025 has pushed people to carefully judge which projects can last. Some rely on chart setups, while others grow through wide adoption. A few manage to show both. Arbitrum (ARB) is flashing signals of a possible breakout. MYX Finance (MYX) shows cooling momentum after a sharp rise. BlockDAG (BDAG), however, has crossed $410 million in presale, making it the largest raise of the decade. Those searching for the best opportunities weigh lasting use cases against short-term price action. Liquidity is tight, so trust and real progress matter more than hype. This sets apart projects such as BlockDAG from coins still tied to speculation, like Arbitrum and MYX Finance. For many, these conditions point to BlockDAG as the top trending crypto with true staying power. Arbitrum Points Toward Breakout With Liquidity Depth Arbitrum has traded most of 2025 inside a narrow band. This compression builds a setup where breakouts grab attention. Analysts tracking Arbitrum (ARB) highlight a falling wedge, a pattern often linked with upward reversals. If ARB pushes above $0.55, the chart suggests possible runs toward $1.50 and even $2.00. The foundation behind this setup is stronger liquidity. Stablecoin transfers on Arbitrum now top $9 billion, proving it is a major hub for capital. This adds weight to forecasts pointing higher. Platforms such as Fluid Finance also boost appeal by offering double-digit yields on deposits, which keeps activity rising. For those seeking exposure, Arbitrum offers a path into Ethereum scaling. Yet, it remains linked to Ethereum cycles. That makes it more suitable for traders looking at near-term setups rather than those aiming for…
2025/09/29 14:01
Top Trending Crypto Updates: Arbitrum Targets Breakout, MYX Retreats, BlockDAG Rockets Past $410M

The crypto market in 2025 has pushed people to carefully judge which projects can last. Some rely on chart setups, […] The post Top Trending Crypto Updates: Arbitrum Targets Breakout, MYX Retreats, BlockDAG Rockets Past $410M appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/29 14:00
Nick Szabo joins fray as controversial Bitcoin Core update nears release

Cypherpunk Nick Szabo has posted on X after five years of silence, adding his views to a fierce debate between Bitcoin purists and maximalists. Bitcoin Core developers have released the second test version of their controversial Bitcoin Core v30 update, set to usher in a new wallet format and non-monetary data inclusion sometime in October. A new release candidate of Bitcoin Core (v30.0rc2) is available for testing, the Bitcoin Core Project stated on Sunday, labelling it as a “new major release.”The update phases out older legacy wallet infrastructure and introduces a new simplified command system, but the main points of contention regard the policy changes around the OP_RETURN opcode, which allows embedding arbitrary data in transactions.Read more
2025/09/29 13:52
The US SEC plans to expedite approval of Trump's proposal to abolish quarterly corporate reporting and seek to ease financial regulations.

PANews reported on September 29th that the Financial Times reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pledged to seek minimal regulation of Wall Street and expedite approval of Trump's proposal to abolish quarterly corporate reporting. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins, appointed by Trump this spring, said today that he would consider replacing the current three-monthly reporting requirement for public companies with semiannual corporate reporting. "Government should provide the minimum level of effective regulation to protect investors while allowing businesses to thrive," he said. The Trump administration has adopted a more business-friendly stance while seeking greater control over independent federal agencies. The proposed relaxation of public company regulations confirms the U.S. government's commitment to further deregulating public companies.
2025/09/29 13:48
Experts Say Bitcoin CME Gap Brings Short Term Uncertainty Before Uptober Rally Begins

Read the full article at coingape.com.
2025/09/29 13:18
Can XRP Overcome Bearish October History With Key Catalysts Ahead?

September proved to be a volatile month for XRP (XRP) and the broader crypto market. Still, the altcoin rose 3.66%, a notable reversal from August’s 8.15% decline.  As October begins, seasonality skews bearish. Over the past 12 years, XRP has closed in the red during seven Octobers. Even so, several potential catalysts could challenge that pattern in 2025. Seasonality vs Catalysts: XRP Sets up for a Pivotal October  According to data from CryptoRank, XRP’s average October return stands at -4.58%, making it one of the weakest months for the altcoin besides February and June. This year, the pattern held in February, when XRP fell 29.3%. However, the coin defied seasonality in June, rising 2.95% and breaking a seven-year red streak. XRP Monthly Returns. Source: CryptoRank With ‘Uptober’ approaching, analysts see a chance that XRP could once again buck the trend and deliver gains. Central to this potential shift are impending decisions by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on multiple spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications. The SEC is scheduled to rule on ETF filings from several asset managers between October 18 and 25. These include Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, WisdomTree, CoinShares, and Franklin Templeton.  These deadlines follow a wave of applications, with many issuers vying for approval. If approved, it could unlock significant institutional inflows, potentially propelling XRP’s price higher. Furthermore, the recent success of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF has fueled optimism for the potential of spot ETFs. Beyond ETFs, advancements in the XRP Ledger (XRPL) ecosystem are accelerating adoption. In late September, Securitize integrated with XRPL to enhance utility and access. Furthermore, Ripple and Securitize launched a smart contract that lets holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL instantly swap their shares for Ripple USD (RLUSD) 24/7 on-chain—creating a stablecoin off-ramp and deeper liquidity.  “Making RLUSD available as an exchange option for tokenized funds is a natural next step as we continue to bridge traditional finance and crypto. RLUSD is for institutional use, offering regulatory clarity, stability, and real utility. As adoption grows, partnerships with trusted platforms like Securitize are key to unlocking new liquidity and enterprise-grade use cases,” Ripple’s SVP of Stablecoins, Jack McDonald, noted. In the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, Flare Network’s fXRP, a DeFi-compatible one-to-one representation of the XRP, launched on the mainnet. Notably, its week-1 minting cap of 5 million FXRP was completely utilized before the timeline, a clear signal of early demand and utility. Similarly, Midas’ mXRP liquid staking token, issued on XRPL’s EVM sidechain via Axelar, amassed $26 million in total value locked (TVL) within six days, highlighting untapped DeFi potential. Thus, despite October’s historically weak XRP trends, 2025 brings credible upside catalysts: clustered SEC spot-ETF deadlines, growing XRPL adoption, and early DeFi traction.  If the SEC greenlights spot XRP ETFs, October could mark a pivotal transition from regulatory uncertainty to mainstream integration, potentially reshaping XRP’s trajectory. However, downside volatility could likely return if denials or delays arrive or macro tightens. 
2025/09/29 13:16
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction for Today, September 29

Kaspa is starting the week with a quiet but steady rebound after several days of pressure. Over the past two weeks, the KAS price has lost ground from the mid-$0.08 area, but fresh buying interest is beginning to show up around key support.  At writing, KAS trades near $0.077, up slightly on the day, and
2025/09/29 13:12
