7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 – Don’t Miss the Next Big Meme Coin as Presale Goes Live Tomorrow

What if selecting the right meme coin today could be the decision that defines financial freedom tomorrow? With crypto markets evolving faster than most can track, the difference between hesitation and action often decides who rides the next wave and who watches from the sidelines. Meme coins, once dismissed as jokes, are now driving some [...] The post 7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 – Don’t Miss the Next Big Meme Coin as Presale Goes Live Tomorrow appeared first on Blockonomi.
Salamanca
DON$0.000703+3.68%
Threshold
T$0.0149+1.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002367+2.29%
Blockonomi2025/09/26 18:45
Solana Blockchain Meets Its Match? XRP Tundra’s Dual-Token Architecture Turns Heads

The post Solana Blockchain Meets Its Match? XRP Tundra’s Dual-Token Architecture Turns Heads appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana has established itself as a high-performance blockchain, processing thousands of transactions per second with low fees and parallel execution through its Sealevel runtime. Its technical framework—spanning Proof of History for efficient timekeeping, Gulf Stream for rapid transaction forwarding, and Turbine for optimized block propagation — has made it one of the fastest environments for …
XRP
XRP$2.8792+3.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.012+0.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
CoinPedia2025/09/26 18:38
REX-Osprey’s Ethereum Staking ETF Hits Cboe as ETH Price Pulls Back

TLDR: ESK is the first U.S.-listed ETF under the 1940 Act that combines spot Ethereum exposure with staking rewards for investors. The ETF distributes all staking rewards monthly, with REX and Osprey taking no share of the earnings. ETH price fell more than 6% in the last 24 hours, with technicals pointing to near-term bearish [...] The post REX-Osprey’s Ethereum Staking ETF Hits Cboe as ETH Price Pulls Back appeared first on Blockonomi.
REVOX
REX$0.034644-10.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,147.6+3.77%
Union
U$0.010241+0.47%
Blockonomi2025/09/26 18:04
Layer-3 Networks Are The Missing Link In Blockchain Infrastructure

The post Layer-3 Networks Are The Missing Link In Blockchain Infrastructure  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Few people will argue that blockchain hasn’t been a success. It has emerged as the foundation of an entirely new and decentralized internet known as Web3, while underpinning cryptocurrency assets with a combined market capitalization of more than $3.trillion, transforming the way finance operates.  Yet for all of its success, blockchain could still be so …
Solayer
LAYER$0.4142-0.14%
Chainlink
LINK$21.29+2.85%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01651+0.79%
CoinPedia2025/09/26 18:03
Ukraine Emerges as a Heavy Crypto User – Best Cryptos to Buy Now

Ukraine ranks among the world’s top crypto adopters, with nearly $1B spent in just a year.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00564-2.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Brave Newcoin2025/09/26 17:58
Top 3 Altcoins Under $1: Solana (SOL), XRP, and Ozak AI—Which Are the Best Picks for Investors Seeking Big Returns?

Ozak AI ($OZ) has become one of the most popular AI-based blockchain solutions, which is a combination of artificial intelligence and decentralized infrastructure with tokenized growth. It combines the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) and OSN (Ozak Stream Network) to provide scalable, secure, and real-time data solutions.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
1
1$0.00704+10.84%
Solana
SOL$208.3+4.09%
Cryptodaily2025/09/26 17:45
Trump’s $14B TikTok price tag under fire for massive undervaluation

Donald Trump’s $14 billion estimate for TikTok’s U.S. business is catching fire across financial and political circles, with critics slamming it as a ridiculous undervaluation for one of the biggest social platforms in the country. The figure was thrown out Thursday by Vice President JD Vance as Trump continues pushing a plan for American investors to take over the U.S. arm of the app from Chinese parent ByteDance, as Cryptopolitan reported. The number is way below earlier valuations, which had TikTok priced closer to $40 billion. The expected buyers (Oracle and Silver Lake Management) aren’t likely to argue with the lowball offer. ByteDance and its current investors, though, are seeing red. Vance made it clear the final price will be up to the buyers, but the public estimate already set the tone. Ashwin Binwani, founder of Alpha Binwani Capital, said the suggested deal “could be the most undervalued tech acquisition of the decade.” He argued the number doesn’t come close to matching TikTok’s real value. “By every major financial metric and peer comparison,” Ashwin said, “this price tag looks dramatically misaligned with reality.” Analysts compare TikTok valuation to oil and cereal TikTok pulls in over $10 billion a year just from the U.S. market. That part of the business alone has 170 million active users, the app’s largest audience worldwide. And yet the $14 billion price implies a price-to-sales ratio of 1.4 times, a number you’d expect from legacy corporations like ExxonMobil or General Mills, not a social media company dominating the short-form video space. Meta, which owns Instagram, trades at 10x revenue. Alphabet, which owns YouTube, is around 8x. Despite how difficult it’s always been to value TikTok, partly because no one outside the company fully understands its recommendation algorithm, most analysts still agree that it’s worth way more. The app has not only dominated the attention economy, it’s also forced competitors to launch copycats like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. But Trump’s administration doesn’t seem concerned with tech value. The focus is national security. That’s why the sale is structured to spin off TikTok U.S. into a new joint venture, one where ByteDance will own less than 20%. The deal must close within 120 days. Trump claimed China’s President Xi Jinping gave the green light, but so far, Beijing hasn’t publicly confirmed anything. That’s left everyone guessing. Ownership and leadership still totally unclear The next big issue is who’s actually going to run the platform. Oracle builds infrastructure, not social apps. Silver Lake funds tech, it doesn’t operate it. Neither one knows what to do with 170 million users scrolling through videos 24/7. Alvin Foo, venture partner at Zero2Launch, summed it up clearly: “It’s like you’re putting a gun to ByteDance and saying ‘sell or you stop.’” Alvin added, “Right now, it’s really Trump making the call, without listening or discussing with the Chinese government on whether the sale will go through.” If the deal goes ahead, no one knows if ByteDance will license its algorithm or pull it entirely. There’s no clarity on who controls the tech, the data, or the future of the app’s performance. Without the algorithm, TikTok isn’t TikTok. The app’s entire identity, and its success, is built around content delivery. Removing ByteDance but keeping the app intact may sound clean on paper, but the reality looks messy. And yet, this sale is being forced to happen in just four months. The clock’s already ticking. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.575+0.83%
Tagger
TAG$0.0004078-0.94%
Union
U$0.010241+0.47%
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:45
Best New Crypto Coins to Buy in The Current Market Slump

The post Best New Crypto Coins to Buy in The Current Market Slump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is facing a significant downturn, with major assets across the board showing steep declines and bearish sentiment dominating trading floors. Bitcoin has broken key support levels, falling below its 50-day moving average. Meanwhile, Ethereum, XRP, and other major tokens have also slipped past critical support zones, signaling a broad sell-off. Market-wide liquidations have compounded the pressure, with billions of dollars in leveraged positions being wiped out in a short period. In fact, in the past 24 hours alone, total liquidations reached $971.15 million. Source – Coinglass External factors are amplifying the volatility, including broader macroeconomic uncertainty, fluctuating actions from the Federal Reserve, persistent inflation, and ongoing global tensions, all of which have heightened investor caution. Despite the widespread declines, the market shows signs of being oversold, with relative strength indicators signaling potential for a rebound if key levels hold, suggesting that while the current climate is challenging, conditions are also setting the stage for future opportunities as investors navigate through uncertainty. Market Crash Wipes Billions, Here Are the Best New Crypto Coins to Buy Now While established assets battle to reclaim lost ground, fresh capital is quietly moving into new presale coins that combine strong narratives with active community backing. These early-stage tokens are gaining traction as investors search for opportunities with higher upside potential once market sentiment begins to recover. This article highlights the best new crypto coins to buy now, based on insights from analyst Alessandro De Crypto. His full breakdown is available in the video below or on his YouTube channel. Pepenode (PEPENODE) First on the list is Pepenode, which introduces a unique approach to the meme coin sector by combining gamification with virtual mining. Currently in its presale stage, the project has already raised over $1.4 million, with a target of $1.5 million.…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010426-3.97%
Major
MAJOR$0.12279-0.39%
XRP
XRP$2.8792+3.59%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 17:45
Thirty Reports, Zero News: The AI PR Machine Has Gone Too Far

The obsession with AI as a headline in itself is lazy, says author. It clogs up journalists’ inboxes, floods editorial calendars, and drowns out the rare gems of actual news that deserve coverage.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002923+2.88%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12+1.52%
Farcana
FAR$0.000292+0.34%
Hackernoon2025/09/26 13:10
Dissecting the Master Server: How DolphinScheduler Powers Workflow Scheduling

Learn how it handles RPC, task plugins, fault tolerance & scheduling. Perfect for devs looking to optimize or extend their workflows!
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0145+1.96%
Hackernoon2025/09/26 13:03
