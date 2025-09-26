2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
South Korean Actor Receives Suspended Sentence for Embezzling $3 Million for Cryptocurrency Investment

South Korean Actor Receives Suspended Sentence for Embezzling $3 Million for Cryptocurrency Investment

TLDR Hwang Jung-eum embezzled over $3 million from her management agency in 2022. The actor repaid the stolen funds by selling personal assets before trial. The court gave Hwang a suspended sentence, citing her full repayment. Prosecutors initially sought a three-year prison term for Hwang’s actions. Hwang Jung-eum, a well-known South Korean actor, has been [...] The post South Korean Actor Receives Suspended Sentence for Embezzling $3 Million for Cryptocurrency Investment appeared first on CoinCentral.
WELL3
WELL$0.0000496+0.60%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/26 18:38
Distribuire
AlphaTON Capital Closes $71M in Funding & Acquires $30M in TON

AlphaTON Capital Closes $71M in Funding & Acquires $30M in TON

TLDR AlphaTON raises $71M, acquires $30M in TON, enters Telegram blockchain. $71M boost positions AlphaTON as a top TON holder in the Telegram-linked chain. AlphaTON secures $71M to fund TON token buy, staking, and ecosystem growth. With $71M, AlphaTON expands into TON, targeting $100M treasury by 2025. AlphaTON’s TON strategy includes staking, DeFi, and Telegram [...] The post AlphaTON Capital Closes $71M in Funding & Acquires $30M in TON appeared first on CoinCentral.
TONCOIN
TON$2.693+0.33%
Boost
BOOST$0.11863+14.48%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/26 18:29
Distribuire
Cá voi tiền điện tử bỏ rơi Shiba Inu để săn token $0.0015 với mục tiêu $25

Cá voi tiền điện tử bỏ rơi Shiba Inu để săn token $0.0015 với mục tiêu $25

Các nhà đầu tư lớn trong thị trường crypto đang rời xa Shiba Inu và chuyển sự chú ý sang một đồng coin giá rẻ mới. Với mức giá chỉ $0.0015, token này được dự đoán có thể tăng vọt lên tới $25. Sự quan tâm đột ngột từ các “cá voi” khiến nhiều người […]
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000517+1.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.012+0.75%
Distribuire
Bitcoinist2025/09/26 18:17
Distribuire
Aster reimburses traders after XPL perpetual pair glitch sparks forced liquidations

Aster reimburses traders after XPL perpetual pair glitch sparks forced liquidations

The incident saw the price of XPL on Aster surge to more than $4 from around the $1.30 level witnessed on other exchanges.
Aster
ASTER$1.8755+6.03%
Plasma
XPL$1.3021-10.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07782+1.87%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:44
Distribuire
Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance

Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance

BitcoinWorld Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance Imagine a future where money moves instantly, securely, and with unprecedented flexibility. That future is getting closer, thanks to a groundbreaking initiative in the United Kingdom. Quant (QNT) has just announced its selection as a key partner for a significant Quant deposit tokenization project in the UK. This is not just a technological upgrade; it’s a transformative step towards the next generation of digital finance. Understanding the UK’s Vision for Deposit Tokenization This ambitious project is spearheaded by UK Finance, a leading trade association, in collaboration with a powerful consortium of major commercial banks. Their goal is clear: to explore and implement deposit tokenization. But what exactly does this mean? In simple terms, deposit tokenization involves creating a digital representation of traditional bank deposits on a blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT). Think of it as your bank balance, but made ‘smart’ and programmable. This digital form of money can then be used for transactions with enhanced efficiency and transparency. The potential benefits are enormous, including: Faster Settlements: Transactions could settle in real-time, reducing delays and operational costs. Increased Efficiency: Automating processes currently handled manually. Enhanced Security: Leveraging the cryptographic security of DLT. New Financial Products: Enabling innovative services built on programmable money. Quant’s Pivotal Role in Quant Deposit Tokenization Quant’s involvement is particularly significant. The company will be providing the core programmable infrastructure necessary for these tokenized deposit transactions. Quant’s Overledger technology is renowned for its ability to connect diverse blockchain networks and traditional systems, acting as a universal translator for digital assets. This means Quant’s platform will ensure that the tokenized deposits can interact seamlessly across different financial institutions and DLTs. Their expertise in enterprise-grade blockchain interoperability makes them an ideal choice for such a critical national project. The selection underscores Quant’s proven capabilities in bridging the gap between existing financial infrastructure and the innovations of Web3. Unlocking the Future: Benefits and Potential of Tokenized Deposits The implications of successful Quant deposit tokenization extend far beyond just faster payments. This initiative has the potential to fundamentally reshape the financial landscape, offering a glimpse into a more connected and efficient global economy. Businesses could experience unprecedented speed in cross-border payments, while consumers might benefit from innovative financial services. Moreover, programmable money allows for the creation of ‘smart contracts’ that automatically execute based on predefined conditions. This could revolutionize areas like supply chain finance, insurance claims, and even automated payroll systems. The UK’s commitment to exploring this technology places it at the forefront of digital financial innovation. What Challenges Might Quant Deposit Tokenization Face? While the prospects are exciting, implementing such a large-scale project is not without its hurdles. Key challenges typically include: Regulatory Clarity: Establishing clear legal and regulatory frameworks for tokenized deposits. Interoperability: Ensuring seamless interaction between various systems and platforms. Quant’s Overledger directly addresses this, but broader ecosystem integration remains a task. Industry Adoption: Gaining widespread acceptance and integration across all participating financial institutions. Security Standards: Maintaining the highest levels of cybersecurity against evolving threats. However, the involvement of UK Finance and a consortium of major banks suggests a collaborative approach to addressing these challenges, paving the way for a robust and secure future for Quant deposit tokenization. In conclusion, Quant’s participation in the UK’s deposit tokenization project marks a significant milestone. It highlights the growing recognition of DLT’s potential to modernize traditional finance and positions Quant at the heart of this evolution. As this project unfolds, it promises to deliver a more efficient, secure, and innovative financial ecosystem for the United Kingdom and potentially inspire similar initiatives worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Quant Deposit Tokenization Q1: What is deposit tokenization? Deposit tokenization is the process of creating a digital, programmable representation of traditional bank deposits on a distributed ledger technology (DLT) network. It makes money held in commercial bank accounts usable in a blockchain environment. Q2: Why is Quant involved in this project? Quant was selected due to its expertise in providing secure and interoperable programmable infrastructure. Their Overledger technology can connect various DLTs and traditional systems, which is crucial for a complex project like UK deposit tokenization. Q3: What are the main benefits of tokenized deposits? Key benefits include faster transaction settlements, increased operational efficiency, enhanced security through cryptography, and the ability to create innovative financial products and services using programmable money. Q4: Who is leading this deposit tokenization project in the UK? The project is being led by UK Finance, a prominent trade association representing the UK’s finance and banking industry, in collaboration with a consortium of major commercial banks. Q5: How will this impact everyday banking? Initially, the impact might be more significant for interbank transactions and large-scale financial operations. Over time, however, it could lead to more efficient payment systems, innovative banking products, and potentially faster, cheaper services for everyday consumers and businesses. We hope this article has shed some light on the exciting developments in the world of digital finance. If you found this information valuable, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more insightful content to the crypto community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping blockchain technology institutional adoption. This post Pioneering Quant Deposit Tokenization: A Transformative Leap for UK Finance first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12408+0.31%
Quant
QNT$103.93+6.96%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001551+0.25%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:40
Distribuire
Pundit: ‘Ripple (XRP) CEO Warned Us About This Years Ago’ – Details

Pundit: ‘Ripple (XRP) CEO Warned Us About This Years Ago’ – Details

Ripple’s CEO foresaw digital finance’s future with zk-proof credentials. Ripple delivers critical infrastructure ahead of major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse’s early warnings now align with global finance shifts. Ripple’s journey toward transforming the global financial landscape has been underscored by a series of warnings from its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse. According to  Stellar Rippler, Garlinghouse’s foresight about the future of digital finance is now becoming a reality. He references a recent update from the UK, where every citizen is now required to prove their right to work, rent, or access services via a mandatory digital ID issued by the government. This development, according to Stellar Rippler, aligns with Garlinghouse’s earlier warning that governments would eventually seek to control citizens’ digital identities, a prediction that now seems to be playing out exactly as he had foreseen. Ripple’s integration of zk-proof credentials and a compliance layer has become a vital part of the financial system, poised to support trillions of dollars in institutional transactions. This comes in the wake of a global shift toward blockchain technology, as Ripple positions itself as a leader in the space. Also Read: XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details Ripple’s Long-Term Vision Comes to Fruition Ripple’s CEO and team have always had a clear long-term vision, and the XRP Ledger (XRPL) was built with scalability and compliance in mind. The recent integration of the DNA Protocol, a major milestone for the company, provides the critical digital infrastructure necessary to support zero-knowledge proof (zk-proof) credentials. These credentials, which ensure compliance and security in transactions, are now being recognized as a core element for institutions transitioning to blockchain technology. THE PROPHECY OF BRAD GARLINGHOUSE Brad Garlinghouse literally WARNED us: “The government will try to own your identity.” Now, The UK is going to roll out a mandatory digital ID for every citizen. What did Brad know? What did Brad hide in plain sight? Let me explain pic.twitter.com/10APNDZTxD — Stellar Rippler (@StellarNews007) September 25, 2025 Garlinghouse’s warnings about digital identities being controlled by governments were clearly ahead of their time. In 2018, while blockchain technology was still emerging, Ripple was already developing the foundation for a digital finance system built on zk-proof credentials. Today, that vision is becoming a reality as the DNA Protocol is integrated into the XRPL, positioning Ripple as a key player in the global financial reset. The Strategic Path Ripple Has Taken Ripple’s strategic approach to overcoming regulatory challenges has played a significant role in its success. While many doubted Ripple’s potential in the early days, the company focused on delivering real-world solutions. Ripple has taken the time to build robust, tested technology that addresses the growing demand for secure and compliant blockchain solutions. The legal battle with the SEC is speculated as part of Ripple’s long-term strategy to secure its place in the digital finance world. As the global financial system moves toward adopting digital finance solutions, Ripple’s commitment to delivering reliable infrastructure has positioned it as a leader in the space. The UK’s recent confirmation of Ripple’s role in this transformation further solidifies the company’s position at the forefront of this global shift. With the DNA Protocol now in place and zk-proof credentials ready for institutional use, Ripple is poised to become a cornerstone of future financial systems. Garlinghouse’s early warnings about the future of digital finance are now a reality, proving that Ripple was ahead of the curve all along. Also Read: XRP Wave 4 Correction Update, What Next? The post Pundit: ‘Ripple (XRP) CEO Warned Us About This Years Ago’ – Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2.8792+3.59%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12408+0.31%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05001+1.81%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:39
Distribuire
HYPE Price Drops Despite Bitwise Filing First Spot Hyperliquid ETF

HYPE Price Drops Despite Bitwise Filing First Spot Hyperliquid ETF

Highlights: Bitwise wants to launch a spot ETF for the HYPE token soon. The ETF will hold HYPE and let investors trade shares for tokens. SEC approval may take months, but it could attract more investors. On September 25, Bitwise Asset Management submitted Form S-1 with US regulators to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for Hyperliquid’s blockchain-based token, HYPE. The filing states that the HYPE ETF will directly hold the token and “seek to provide exposure to the value of Hyperliquid held by the Trust,” similar to the popular Bitcoin and Ether ETFs launched last year. Coinbase Custody Trust Company will act as the custodian. The Hyperliquid ETF will also support in-kind creation and redemption, letting investors exchange fund shares for HYPE tokens instead of cash. The SEC approved in-kind creation in July, saying it is easier, faster, and cheaper for everyone. NEW: @BitwiseInvest files for Hyperliquid ETF. HYPE pic.twitter.com/l3WaXRmo8Z — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) September 25, 2025 Bitwise ETF Plans and Regulatory Steps Bitwise has not yet disclosed the exchange where the ETF will be listed or the ticker symbol it will trade under. The company has also not shared the management fees investors are expected to pay. Bitwise filed a Form S-1 to register its ETF with the SEC under the Securities Act of 1933, also called the “’33 Act,” which lets the fund hold the crypto token directly. The ETF will also need to submit Form 19b-4 to start the SEC approval process, which could take up to 240 days. Earlier this month, the SEC approved new generic listing rules for crypto ETFs. These rules let some products skip full individual reviews and get faster approvals if the underlying asset has traded for six months on a CFTC-regulated exchange. However, Bitwise said in its filing that “there are currently no Hyperliquid futures contracts registered with the CFTC.” BOOM: SEC has approved the generic listings standards that will clear way for spot crypto ETFs to launch (without going through all this bs every time) under '33 Act so long as they have futures on Coinbase, which currently incl about 12-15 coins. pic.twitter.com/E9FXrniXRS — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 17, 2025 ETF filings usually boost an asset’s price by creating new demand and attracting institutional attention. However, HYPE has shown little change, moving sideways between $40.11 and $43.46. At the time of writing, Hyperliquid was down nearly 2% over the past 24 hours at $42.50, after recovering some losses. Over the past week, its decline has extended to more than 25%. Bitwise Expands Crypto ETF Lineup Bitwise has been expanding its crypto-focused ETFs. Its first spot Bitcoin ETF, BITB, was approved by the SEC in January last year, along with 11 other funds from different issuers. According to Bitwise’s website, BITB, held by Bank of New York Mellon, has 74,070,000 shares and about $4.417 billion in assets. In July, Bitwise tried to convert its flagship BITW crypto index fund into an ETF. It initially received SEC approval but was later put on hold, delaying the launch. Bitwise has also been pursuing single-asset funds for altcoins. It filed for a spot XRP trust with the SEC in October last year, followed by filings for Aptos and NEAR products. So far, the Commission has used its authority to extend these reviews. Deadlines for Bitwise’s altcoin ETF proposals are now set for late 2025. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.89+7.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.012+0.75%
SOON
SOON$0.3195+1.94%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/26 17:31
Distribuire
The TechBeat: The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs (9/26/2025)

The TechBeat: The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs (9/26/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. True Announces $TRUE Token Sale to Build the First AI-Native Perpetuals DEX on Solana By @pressreleases [ 4 Min read ] True, a Solana-based AI decentralized trading platform, has announced the upcoming launch of its $TRUE token sale. Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros &amp; cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. The Rise of On‑Orbit Servicing and Satellite Refueling as a New Space Industry By @innocentchuks [ 8 Min read ] Discover how on-orbit servicing and satellite refueling are transforming space operations, extending satellite lifespans, and driving a new space economy. Read More. Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone By @ruslan4ezzz [ 9 Min read ] PnL can lie. This hands-on guide shows traders how hypothesis testing separate luck from edge, with a Python example and tips on how not to fool yourself. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. ScyllaDB Powers Low-Latency, Scalable Online Feature Stores for Real-Time ML By @scylladb [ 5 Min read ] Discover how ScyllaDB enables fast, scalable online feature stores, integrating with Feast to deliver low-latency, high-throughput ML predictions. Read More. AI in Product Design: Three Practical Cases From inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] AI in inDrive design: UX interviews without interpreters, automated Figma localization, and fast realistic visuals for product and promo Read More. Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. India’s New Bill Puts Esports on Equal Footing with Cricket &amp; Football By @thetechpanda [ 6 Min read ] India’s 2025 Online Gaming Bill recognizes esports as sport, unlocking growth, investment, and legitimacy for players, brands, and fans. Read More. Sia Redefines Cloud Security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection By @siafoundation [ 5 Min read ] Sia delivers decentralized cloud security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection, eliminating single points of failure and insider threats. Read More. The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and it's a scary one. Read More. How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More. Key aspects of token launches in the current market environment By @andrew-nalichaev [ 9 Min read ] Token launches are broken. CEXs extract, DEXs fragment. CrossCurve offers unified liquidity for memecoins &amp; altcoins in 2025. Read More. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More. Microsoft’s LinkedIn Still Sucks, But Outsmarting Its Algorithm Is Hilariously Easy By @frankmorgan [ 3 Min read ] A cheeky experiment uses ChatGPT to slip LinkedIn’s walled garden, proving off-platform links still win—and why MS’s Dismal Platform must pivot or die. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Distribuire
Hackernoon2025/09/26 14:10
Distribuire
If You’re an AppSec Engineer, You’re Lucky

If You’re an AppSec Engineer, You’re Lucky

AI is transforming software - and security. Discover why it’s the best (and hardest) time to be an AppSec engineer.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.12+1.52%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
Distribuire
Hackernoon2025/09/26 12:59
Distribuire
Why I Only Design Mobile Apps for One Type of Client Now

Why I Only Design Mobile Apps for One Type of Client Now

After years of burnout and failed launches, I realised most mobile apps fail because they copy desktop thinking. Now I only design for clients who truly get mobile.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003115+1.83%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00564-2.92%
Distribuire
Hackernoon2025/09/26 12:57
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase