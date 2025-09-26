2025-09-29 Monday

Bitcoin Price Prediction as Price Goes Under $109K, Buyers Ape In to Sustain Support Line, and Options Expire Today

The post Bitcoin Price Prediction as Price Goes Under $109K, Buyers Ape In to Sustain Support Line, and Options Expire Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Price Prediction as Price Goes Under $109K, Buyers Ape In to Sustain Support Line, and Options Expire Today Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-september-26-2025/
SOL Price Prediction as Osprey Invests $15M Amid Forward’s Losses

The post SOL Price Prediction as Osprey Invests $15M Amid Forward’s Losses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In Brief Forward Industries holds $1.34B in SOL after a $245M unrealized loss from recent purchases. REX-Osprey invests $15M in SOL, aiming for long-term growth and passive income via staking. SOL trades below $200 with support at $194, as RSI signals potential for short-term rebound. Forward Industries recently purchased 6,822,000 SOL at an average price of $232, spending approximately $1.58 billion in total. However, with Solana now trading at $192.22, the company’s position has declined to around $1.34 billion in value. This drop reflects over $245 million in paper losses, raising concerns about short-term volatility and treasury management. Despite the setback, Forward still holds $67 million in unallocated funds from a $1.65 billion PIPE deal. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital led the funding round, backing Forward’s aim to build the largest Solana treasury. Yet, the rapid decline in price has placed their aggressive strategy under scrutiny from market analysts. The initiative aims to drive long-term value and support Solana’s growth, but timing remains crucial for further allocations. If the price continues to slide, Forward could face further erosion in its unrealized gains. The firm’s actions have intensified discussions around the risks of centralized treasury models in volatile crypto environments. Moreover, their remaining capital deployment may determine whether this move becomes visionary or cautionary. REX-Osprey Builds Position as Solana Tests Critical Support In a separate move, REX-Osprey acquired 76,617.48 SOL valued at approximately $15 million, signaling confidence in Solana’s future. This strategic acquisition increases the firm’s exposure to both capital appreciation and staking rewards. Institutional participation has steadily grown, supported by new financial instruments like Solana ETFs that simplify access for investors. As a result, confidence from large players may improve sentiment and drive additional adoption. REX-Osprey’s approach reflects a calculated risk, balancing long-term growth potential with passive income…
Why Bitcoin’s Slow Grind May Be Setting Up the Next Burst

The post Why Bitcoin’s Slow Grind May Be Setting Up the Next Burst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 26 September 2025 | 14:30 Bitcoin’s recent drift has left many traders restless, but economist Alex Krüger believes the lull is neither surprising nor worrisome. Instead, he frames it as part of the cryptocurrency’s natural rhythm – slow grinds punctuated by sudden, decisive bursts. Traders Want Fireworks, Market Offers Silence Since mid-August, Bitcoin has slipped more than 12% from its record high near $124,000, now trading around $109,000. The lack of excitement contrasts sharply with the energy in traditional markets, where Tesla, the S&P 500, and other equities have delivered stronger short-term gains. Gold and Nvidia, meanwhile, have stumbled. Krüger’s point is that crypto doesn’t always move in step – and investors shouldn’t expect it to. Why Krüger Isn’t Worried Krüger argues that Bitcoin’s cycle is built on long plateaus and short explosions, and a few big sessions can erase months of stagnation. He admits the sideways action is frustrating, but stresses that there’s no compelling evidence suggesting weakness will last for an extended period. His own portfolio includes equities, he adds, precisely to balance out these quieter stretches in crypto. Looking Beyond Charts What concerns Krüger more than price is the flood of misleading information in the market. He warns that much of crypto discourse on X (formerly Twitter) comes from so-called “KOL farms” – networks of accounts propped up with fake engagement, AI-written posts, and aggressive token promotion. For traders, that makes separating signal from noise harder than ever. The Takeaway To Krüger, Bitcoin’s “boring” climb is not a red flag but a feature of its maturity. The real risk, he suggests, is overreacting to silence or falling prey to manipulated narratives. In crypto, quiet phases often end abruptly – and those prepared for both outcomes will be best positioned when the next move comes. The information…
Cold Wallet Rewards Loyalty, Not Just Hype

The post Cold Wallet Rewards Loyalty, Not Just Hype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 26 September 2025 | 14:00 Discover how to make money with the Cold Wallet presale. Track the hype behind nearly $7.11M raised, $CWT priced at $0.01058 in stage 18, and a $0.3517 launch ahead. The promise of crypto has always been about opportunity, but timing is what turns potential into results. Cold Wallet’s ($CWT) presale is a live example of this. With over $7.11 million already raised, the project has reached stage 18, where $CWT tokens are priced at $0.01058. By launch, those same tokens are set to list at $0.3517, a trajectory that signals major upside for early participants. But this isn’t just another token riding hype. Cold Wallet already has a functioning rewards system and a roadmap that connects usage to value. For anyone asking how to make money in crypto with structure instead of speculation, this presale offers a clear answer. Presale Math That Speaks for Itself Presales are often pitched as opportunities, but rarely do they come with hard numbers that justify the risk. Cold Wallet is different. Starting at $0.007 per token, the presale has moved through its early stages quickly, now sitting at $0.01058 in stage 18. With a projected launch price of $0.3517, investors who enter today are staring at more than 3,400% potential upside if the trajectory holds. That’s not speculation; it’s math based on the designed stage model of the presale. And with $7.11 million already raised, momentum is not hypothetical. It’s already happening in real time. This is the kind of structured growth that gives early adopters an edge, especially when the system is designed to reward conviction rather than hesitation. More Than a Token, $CWT Powers the System What makes Cold Wallet stand out is that $CWT isn’t just a presale coin waiting for a product to…
Wall Street’s Influence Shakes Bitcoin Markets

The post Wall Street’s Influence Shakes Bitcoin Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin initially showed promising signs of recovery after a downturn but has once again stalled, as Wall Street’s ETF activities subtly seep into the ecosystem. This movement, which has intrigued cryptocurrency enthusiasts, coincides with ongoing uncertainties driven by the Federal Reserve’s (FED) careful navigation of economic conditions. Continue Reading:Wall Street’s Influence Shakes Bitcoin Markets Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/wall-streets-influence-shakes-bitcoin-markets
Bitcoin and Ethereum plunge under key levels

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum plunge under key levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is reeling after a sharp reversal that erased nearly all of its recent gains, with Bitcoin falling below $109,000, and Ethereum slipping under $4,000. The sell-off has left traders grappling with high volatility, forced liquidations, and a renewed sense of caution across digital assets. FOMC hangover Timothy Misir, head of research at BRN, described the current downturn as a “post-FOMC hangover,” while pointing out that Bitcoin price dropped to as low as $108,652 during the week. According to Misir: “The move flushed highly leveraged longs and prompted a swift repricing: volatility spiked, puts were bought aggressively, and front-end skew moved materially higher.” Notably, this price slump dipped below BTC’s short-term holder realized price of $109,700 for the first time in five months, signaling stress among recent buyers. Bitcoin Short Term Holders Realized Price (Source: JA Maarturn) Ethereum mirrored the weakness, dropping to its lowest level since early August. Solana fell under $200, and the total crypto market capitalization shed about $170 billion in 24 hours as risk aversion gripped investors. CryptoQuant analyst JA Maarturn pointed out that this current sell-off represents a significant cleanup in risk-on positioning. He estimated that $11.8 billion in leveraged altcoin bets and $3.2 billion in speculative Bitcoin positions have been flushed out, effectively resetting risk appetite across the market What next? Despite this decline, analysts at Matrixport have argued that the derivatives markets are flashing mixed signals for crypto investors. “Funding costs, leverage, and volumes across BTC, ETH, and SOL highlight both fragility and opportunity,” they noted, pointing to clustering signals around key on-chain thresholds that often precede major breakouts. They added that Bitcoin is nearing the apex of a symmetrical triangle, a technical formation that previously preceded decisive moves. However, with option traders already positioning near the critical $110,000 zone, any…
HypervaultFi goes for suspected rug pull, takes $3.6M from Hyperliquid users and nukes X account

The post HypervaultFi goes for suspected rug pull, takes $3.6M from Hyperliquid users and nukes X account appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HypervaultFi, one of the recently promoted high-yield vaults on Hyperliquid, seems to have rug-pulled its depositors. On-chain data showed withdrawals of $3.6M, while the HypervaultFi site and social media have been wiped out. The coins moved from the HyperEVM ecosystem into Ethereum, with the funds immediately mixed on Tornado Cash. Moreover, on-chain data showed the exploiter managed to gain 752 ETH after bridging the funds.  #PeckShieldAlert #Rugpull? We have detected an abnormal withdrawal of ~$3.6M worth of cryptos from @hypervaultfi. The funds were bridged from #Hyperliquid to #Ethereum, swapped into $ETH, and then 752 $ETH was deposited into #TornadoCash. pic.twitter.com/mHQLPYXvzS — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) September 26, 2025 The X account @hypervaultfi has been nuked, and the former promotional links lead to a non-existent site. The funds have been taken from active Hyperliquid traders, who nevertheless chose a vault promising higher yields.  The special vaults promised up to 76% annualized yield on stablecoins and up to 95% for HYPE liquidity. Just before crashing, the protocol had around 1,100 depositors, with $5.86M in total value locked, based on DeFiLlama data.  If the vaults were not artificially inflated, this would be among the biggest rug pulls and losses through Hyperliquid vaults. Until now, most of the rapid pool drains were the result of risky trading and aggressive whale positions.  The rug pull arrived as Hyperliquid was facing the highest levels of competition from other perp DEXs and ecosystems.  HypervaultFi did not affect the wider Hyperliquid ecosystem HyperEVM and Hyperliquid remain safe, though still containing inherent vault risk. Previous cases of drained vaults or aggressive trading have not been compensated, as depositing into vaults is a personal risk of crypto finance.  The vault was drained of HYPE tokens, which were then moved through DeBridge and sold, as the main draining wallet reveals. The Hyperliquid community…
India presses U.S. for Iran, Venezuela oil in exchange for Russian cuts

India told the Trump administration it won't cut Russian oil unless allowed to buy from Iran and Venezuela.
WLFI Holders Approve Buyback & Burn as Price Plummets 41%

In a move aimed at stabilizing its token value amid recent downturns, World Liberty Financial — a DeFi project backed by the Trump family — is set to implement a token buyback and burn program. This strategic step follows a significant 41% decline in WLFI token prices during September, highlighting the project’s efforts to support [...]
Exploring High Potential Altcoins: Spotlight on Ozak AI, Solana, and XRP

Emerging from the bustling arena of cryptocurrency, Ozak AI represents a fusion of artificial intelligence and decentralized architecture, designed to revolutionize how data integrity and smart solutions are executed across various sectors. Ozak AI: A Closer Look at Its Market Journey and Projected Growth Starting its presale at a mere $0.001, Ozak AI has swiftly climbed the value ladder, currently marking its price at $0.012. The token, structured to escalate to $0.014 in the upcoming stage, showcases a robust model with a target of $1—a potential 200x return from its initial offering. The sale of 920,085,937.27 $OZ tokens, accumulating $3,441,050.60, reflects strong investor confidence. The total token supply is capped at 10 billion, with strategic allocations aimed to fuel long-term growth: 3 billion are earmarked for presale, 3 billion for community and ecosystem incentives, 2 billion held in reserve, 1 billion to boost liquidity, and 1 billion allocated to the team and advisors. Investors who participated in the initial stage have witnessed an impressive 1100% gain, underscoring Ozak AI's potential in delivering substantial returns, with future projections offering over 80x returns for current participants. Strategic Partnerships and Technical Advancements Integrating DePIN and OSN systems, Ozak AI leverages fault-tolerant infrastructure to retrieve precise, tamper-free data. This backbone supports diverse applications from IoT to financial models. Through key partnerships with entities like Pyth Network, Dex3, and others such as SINT and Hive Intel, Ozak AI is significantly enhancing its ecosystem's capability and reach. These collaborations pave the way for Ozak AI's ambitious roadmap, which includes multi-chain data access, Web3 integration without the need for coding, and scalable analytics solutions fit for enterprise use. Comparative Analysis: Solana and XRP In contrast, established coins like Solana and XRP offer lower growth potential due to their higher current market prices. Solana, as reported, trades at $202.38, and XRP is priced at $2.85, representing mature investments that have already seen significant price escalations. For investors looking at significant ROI from low-entry investments, Ozak AI presents a compelling choice with its advanced technological foundation and strategic market positioning. Interested in learning more about Ozak AI? Visit their official resources: Website: https://ozak.ai/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
