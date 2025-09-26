RFK Jr. Is Targeting Vaccines And Tylenol. Are Prozac And Ozempic Next?

The post RFK Jr. Is Targeting Vaccines And Tylenol. Are Prozac And Ozempic Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Associated Press Tylenol maker Kenvue is reeling after unsupported claims that its popular drug causes autism. Kennedy is unlikely to stop there. Tylenol may be only the beginning. For years, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has railed against a number of medications and therapeutics claiming without scientific consensus or evidence that they cause some kind of harm — autism (Tylenol), suicidal thoughts (Ozempic). Now, as President Trump’s head of Health and Human Services, he’s begun turning his opinions into public policy. His Make American Healthy Again initiative has already made it harder for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and pushed unverified claims about Tylenol, and he’s just getting started. So what might be next? Kennedy’s already told us. On Monday, Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary wrote in a letter to 22 Republican attorneys general that the FDA was reviewing evidence about the safety of abortion drug, mifepristone, which is used in nearly two-thirds of medical abortions. If access to the pill were restricted, it would significantly cut back on abortion access. Another big target: antidepressants. During Kennedy’s confirmation hearings, he falsely claimed that people have a harder time stopping the use of serotonin-based antidepressants “than people have getting off of heroin.” He’s also made the unfounded claim that teenagers who use them are more likely to commit school shootings (they aren’t.) One of the goals of Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement is to “assess the prevalence of and threat posed by the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.” Any restrictions on them would be a grave concern to the approximately 11% of the population that uses them to treat depression, anxiety and other issues. Another frequent target of Kennedy’s are statins, which more than 92 million Americans…