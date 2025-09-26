2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Dow Jones futures hold steady as traders await US PCE inflation data

Dow Jones futures hold steady as traders await US PCE inflation data

The post Dow Jones futures hold steady as traders await US PCE inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures remain steady due to market caution ahead of the US August PCE Price Index data. US markets fell as strong economic data may prompt the Fed to slow deeper rate cuts. Tech stocks dragged, with Oracle down 5% and Tesla off 4%, while CarMax plunged 20% on weak earnings. Dow Jones futures edge higher by 0.16% to trade near 46,350 during European hours on Friday, ahead of the United States (US) regular opening. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 futures gain 0.16% to remain above 6,650, while Nasdaq 100 futures climb 0.12% to trade near 24,650. US index futures move little as traders adopt caution ahead of the US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge, for further clarity on the policy outlook. On Thursday’s regular session, Wall Street marked a third consecutive decline, with the Dow Jones declining 0.38%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq each lost 0.5%. Tech stocks weighed heavily on the market, with Oracle slipping 5% and Tesla down 4%. CarMax tumbled 20% after posting weak earnings, while Intel surged 9% on reports it had approached Apple regarding an investment. US stocks faced challenges as solid economic data from the United States (US) may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to deliver deeper interest rate cuts. US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.03+0.68%
MAY
MAY$0.0391+2.40%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:40
Distribuire
The Road to Omega “Full of Challenges,” Says Cardano Founder

The Road to Omega “Full of Challenges,” Says Cardano Founder

The post The Road to Omega “Full of Challenges,” Says Cardano Founder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The Cardano developer team is focused on solving the problem of scalability. With Midnight and Partnerchains at the helm, Hoskinson spotlighted challenges ahead. Cardano recently became a pioneer of the first tokenization reinsurance fund. Cardano ADA $0.76 24h volatility: 3.4% Market cap: $27.74 B Vol. 24h: $1.52 B founder Charles Hoskinson took to X to highlight the network’s pursuit of an omega that comes with unforeseen roadblocks. He emphasized how this ambitious journey comes with certain challenges, as well as surprises. Beyond these possible challenges, the Cardano developer team is more focused on solving the problem of scalability and privacy with Midnight Network, among other innovations. Cardano Omega and Leios Lite for Enhanced Scalability Charles Hoskinson started his post on X by saying that “The road to Omega is full of challenges and surprises,” but added that it is the solution to the pillar of scalability. It is worth noting that he referenced an earlier post by TapTools highlighting the capacity of Leios Lite, which Input Output Global plans to roll out as a major iteration. The road to Omega is full of challenges and surprises, but it will solve the pillar of scalability once and for all. Midnight and partnerchains give us interoperability, and we are well on our way to governance being recursively self-improving. Cardano is the ONLY true 3rd… https://t.co/igUUZUU4gO — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) September 26, 2025 According to TapTools, Leios Lite is capable of presenting up to a 30–55x increase in throughput to Cardano. This entity described Leios Lite as the first major step toward full deployment. In the long run, it could elevate Cardano’s transaction capacity and bring it into close competition with high-performing blockchains like Solana SOL $191.2 24h volatility: 5.0% Market cap: $103.95 B Vol. 24h: $11.18 B . Cardano already…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
FUND
FUND$0.0169+4.32%
Cardano
ADA$0.801+3.47%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:30
Distribuire
RFK Jr. Is Targeting Vaccines And Tylenol. Are Prozac And Ozempic Next?

RFK Jr. Is Targeting Vaccines And Tylenol. Are Prozac And Ozempic Next?

The post RFK Jr. Is Targeting Vaccines And Tylenol. Are Prozac And Ozempic Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Associated Press Tylenol maker Kenvue is reeling after unsupported claims that its popular drug causes autism. Kennedy is unlikely to stop there. Tylenol may be only the beginning. For years, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has railed against a number of medications and therapeutics claiming without scientific consensus or evidence that they cause some kind of harm — autism (Tylenol), suicidal thoughts (Ozempic). Now, as President Trump’s head of Health and Human Services, he’s begun turning his opinions into public policy. His Make American Healthy Again initiative has already made it harder for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and pushed unverified claims about Tylenol, and he’s just getting started. So what might be next? Kennedy’s already told us. On Monday, Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary wrote in a letter to 22 Republican attorneys general that the FDA was reviewing evidence about the safety of abortion drug, mifepristone, which is used in nearly two-thirds of medical abortions. If access to the pill were restricted, it would significantly cut back on abortion access. Another big target: antidepressants. During Kennedy’s confirmation hearings, he falsely claimed that people have a harder time stopping the use of serotonin-based antidepressants “than people have getting off of heroin.” He’s also made the unfounded claim that teenagers who use them are more likely to commit school shootings (they aren’t.) One of the goals of Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement is to “assess the prevalence of and threat posed by the prescription of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors.” Any restrictions on them would be a grave concern to the approximately 11% of the population that uses them to treat depression, anxiety and other issues. Another frequent target of Kennedy’s are statins, which more than 92 million Americans…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
SynFutures
F$0.012972+4.40%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07386-9.93%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:16
Distribuire
9 European Banks Form Stablecoin Consortium to Fight Dollar Dominance

9 European Banks Form Stablecoin Consortium to Fight Dollar Dominance

The post 9 European Banks Form Stablecoin Consortium to Fight Dollar Dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/9-european-banks-stablecoin-consortium-fight-dollar-dominance/
FORM
FORM$1.1027-14.51%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0004469-0.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:14
Distribuire
IPv6, AI, blockchain at core

IPv6, AI, blockchain at core

The post IPv6, AI, blockchain at core appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Africa’s digital manifesto: IPv6, AI, blockchain at core The term “IPv6” may not generate headlines or mainstream buzz, but it is the enabler of all the latest technology that does. For those who are unaware, IPv6 stands for “Internet Protocol Version 6” and provides an almost unlimited number of IP addresses for secure, end-to-end connectivity. It is far superior to its predecessor, IPv4, which has limited IP addresses and bottlenecks such as NAT (Network Address Translation). According to Latif Ladid, President of the IPv6 Forum and Co-Founder and chair of the Africa IPv6 Cybersecurity Task Force, IPv6 has 60% penetration worldwide, with 3.2 billion users, over 60% of whom are in Asia. He confirmed that a big focus now is on emerging regions such as Africa, as they can leapfrog straight into the latest tech IPv6 enables. Source: Africa IPv6 Cybersecurity Task Force “We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of global connectivity. The transition to IPv6 is not just a technical upgrade; it is the backbone of a connected, sustainable, and intelligent world,” Ladid declared in his opening speech at the Africa IPv6-Cybersecurity Secure Tech Summit on September 9. Under the theme “Empowering Africa’s Digital Future with IPv6, AI, Cybersecurity, Quantum Computing, and Next-Generation Infrastructure,” the Secure Tech Summit brought together technology experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to identify next steps toward Africa’s digital revolution. Source: Africa IPv6 Cybersecurity Task Force The group unanimously adopted the “Manifesto for Africa’s Digital Renaissance,” a direct call to action for governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society to achieve inclusive and sustainable development, digital sovereignty, and IPv6 adoption. Chris Uwaje, Co-Founder of Africa IPv6 Cybersecurity Task Force, described the event as “incredibly amazing, creative, and strategically inclusive.” “Africa is a latecomer in interrogating…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196+1.35%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3873+1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:12
Distribuire
XRP price falls below $2.80, why is it crashing?

XRP price falls below $2.80, why is it crashing?

The post XRP price falls below $2.80, why is it crashing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP price has continued its downward trend, slipping further down to $2.74 within a few hours after reaching a peak of $2.92. The token has lost around $18 billion in market cap since its slipped below $3. Summary XRP extends losses below $2.80 as bearish momentum strengthens across the crypto market after Trump announces new tariffs. Selling pressure and risk-off sentiment weigh heavily on the token’s short-term outlook as it falls further below the 30-day moving average. XRP price has fallen lower, hinging at $2.74 as it slips further down. After taking a hit following the crypto mass liquidations, the token has failed to recover back to the $3 level. It appeared to have a short-rebound period, but fell short of expectations of reaching beyond $2.99. At the moment, the entire crypto market is under intense selling pressure. On Sept. 26, the total crypto market cap dropped over 2% in the past 24 hours to $3.85 trillion. Most of the major tokens have fallen off the green zone, with XRP (XRP) taking a harder hit than most by plummeting 2.9%. On the same day, President Donald Trump announced new tariffs that would come into effect on October 1st. Trump said that the U.S. would impose tariffs on any branded or patented pharmaceutical products that are not manufactured in the U.S. Fears of tariffs seemed to put more pressure on crypto markets, as seen in historical patterns throughout this year. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) managed to stabilize somewhere below the previous threshold, XRP price broke below key support levels and failed to hold previous resistance-turned-support zones. That shift in technical structure allows bears to dominate in the short-term until stronger bids emerge. Despite recent approval of the first U.S. XRP exchange-traded fund by the SEC, it has been dampened…
XRP
XRP$2.8785+3.56%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:03
Distribuire
Under The Hood of Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine

Under The Hood of Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine

The post Under The Hood of Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Big Machine founder discovered the billionaire pop star when she was just a teenager. With the $450 million fortune he’s made, he now runs successful businesses in Nashville’s holy trinity of entertainment—music, racing and whiskey. Inthe days leading up to the 20th anniversary of his record label in early September, Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta spent some time looking back through memorabilia from its earliest days. In the collection he found a note from his first meeting with the label’s very first artist—14-year-old Taylor Swift. It included a bold and prescient prediction: I think I found my Mick Jagger. “We wanted to take over the world,” Borchetta tells Forbes. “That was the mission.” By the time the pair went through a contentious and very public split in 2019, they had mostly achieved that goal. Swift was one of the biggest recording artists in the world—a few years away from becoming a billionaire solely from her music—and Borchetta had built one of the most successful independent record labels in Nashville, selling the majority of it that year to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings at a $300 million valuation. Since, the 63-year-old Borchetta has poured that money into the city’s real estate and its biggest passions—country music, auto racing and Tennessee whiskey—boosting his net worth to $450 million, according to Forbes estimates. Borchetta likes to say that his interests haven’t changed much since he was a kid growing up in Southern California. The son of record executive Mike Borchetta—who worked with the likes of Tim McGraw, Dusty Springfield and The Beach Boys—he’s always loved music (playing in punk bands under the name “Scott Rage”) and racing, first on BMX bikes and eventually falling in love with cars of all kinds. The difference now, of course, is money. Borchetta owns a Nascar Xfinity…
Robinhood
HOOD$0.00002274+5.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
Zypher Network
POP$0.008995+0.57%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:01
Distribuire
How to Make Money in Crypto While Climbing RANKS: Cold Wallet Rewards Loyalty, Not Just Hype

How to Make Money in Crypto While Climbing RANKS: Cold Wallet Rewards Loyalty, Not Just Hype

The promise of crypto has always been about opportunity, but timing is what turns potential into results. Cold Wallet’s ($CWT) […] The post How to Make Money in Crypto While Climbing RANKS: Cold Wallet Rewards Loyalty, Not Just Hype appeared first on Coindoo.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02279+2.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00155+0.19%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.87+7.59%
Distribuire
Coindoo2025/09/26 19:00
Distribuire
What Is Cold Wallet & How Can You Profit? From Fees to Cashback, It Flips Crypto Economics

What Is Cold Wallet & How Can You Profit? From Fees to Cashback, It Flips Crypto Economics

Learn how to earn cashback with Cold Wallet. Secure rewards from every move in $CWT. See how early users secure massive upside before launch at $0.3517.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02279+2.51%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01451+2.11%
Movement
MOVE$0.1072+0.46%
Distribuire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/26 19:00
Distribuire
XAG/USD holds above $45.00 near fresh 14-year highs

XAG/USD holds above $45.00 near fresh 14-year highs

The post XAG/USD holds above $45.00 near fresh 14-year highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Silver price maintains its position near a 14-year high of $45.29 reached on Friday. Strong US economic data may lead the Fed to take a more cautious stance on implementing deeper rate cuts. Fed’s Goolsbee said he is reluctant to pursue further policy easing while inflation remains above target. Silver price (XAG/USD) remains near a new 14-year high of $45.29 reached on Friday, trading around $45.20 during the early European hours. The precious metal Silver holds losses after registering nearly 3% gains in the previous session. Traders await the US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data later in the day for fresh impetus. Solid economic data from the United States (US) may prompt the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a more cautious approach to deliver deeper interest rate cuts. The non-interest-bearing Silver attracts some sellers as higher interest rates could increase the opportunity cost of holding Silver. Additionally, the US Dollar (USD) gained more than 0.5%, which might have restrained the upside of the dollar-denominated commodity. US Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218K last week, the lowest since July. The market expectations were an increase to 235K from 232K previously. The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized grew 3.8% in the second quarter (Q2), coming in above the previous estimate and the estimation of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the GDP Price Index rose 2.1% in the same period, as compared to the expected and previous 2.0% growth. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that he was not eager to do a lot more policy easing while inflation is above target and moving the wrong way. However, Fed Governor Stephen Miran, the Fed’s newest policymaker, preferred a more aggressive 0.50% cut to prevent labor market collapse. Meanwhile, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid said the rate cut was needed to…
NEAR
NEAR$2.746+1.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
MAY
MAY$0.0391+2.40%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 18:46
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase