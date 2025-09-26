IPv6, AI, blockchain at core
The post IPv6, AI, blockchain at core appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Africa’s digital manifesto: IPv6, AI, blockchain at core The term “IPv6” may not generate headlines or mainstream buzz, but it is the enabler of all the latest technology that does. For those who are unaware, IPv6 stands for “Internet Protocol Version 6” and provides an almost unlimited number of IP addresses for secure, end-to-end connectivity. It is far superior to its predecessor, IPv4, which has limited IP addresses and bottlenecks such as NAT (Network Address Translation). According to Latif Ladid, President of the IPv6 Forum and Co-Founder and chair of the Africa IPv6 Cybersecurity Task Force, IPv6 has 60% penetration worldwide, with 3.2 billion users, over 60% of whom are in Asia. He confirmed that a big focus now is on emerging regions such as Africa, as they can leapfrog straight into the latest tech IPv6 enables. Source: Africa IPv6 Cybersecurity Task Force “We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of global connectivity. The transition to IPv6 is not just a technical upgrade; it is the backbone of a connected, sustainable, and intelligent world,” Ladid declared in his opening speech at the Africa IPv6-Cybersecurity Secure Tech Summit on September 9. Under the theme “Empowering Africa’s Digital Future with IPv6, AI, Cybersecurity, Quantum Computing, and Next-Generation Infrastructure,” the Secure Tech Summit brought together technology experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to identify next steps toward Africa’s digital revolution. Source: Africa IPv6 Cybersecurity Task Force The group unanimously adopted the “Manifesto for Africa’s Digital Renaissance,” a direct call to action for governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society to achieve inclusive and sustainable development, digital sovereignty, and IPv6 adoption. Chris Uwaje, Co-Founder of Africa IPv6 Cybersecurity Task Force, described the event as “incredibly amazing, creative, and strategically inclusive.” “Africa is a latecomer in interrogating…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:12