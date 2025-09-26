Bursa MEXC
Google Backs Up Giant AI Deal! Cipher Mining Just Made a HUGE Move
Cipher Mining just secretly upsized their financing to $1.1 Billion to power their new, decade-long mega-deal.
Crypto Ticker
2025/09/26 19:43
UK Finance Partners with Banks to Pilot Tokenized Sterling Deposits
TLDR UK Finance partners with Barclays, HSBC, and four other banks for tokenized deposits. The pilot project focuses on online payments, remortgaging, and bond settlements. Quant Network provides blockchain infrastructure for the UK’s tokenized deposit project. The UK’s FCA is finalizing crypto regulations, expected to take effect in 2026. UK Finance has launched a pilot [...] The post UK Finance Partners with Banks to Pilot Tokenized Sterling Deposits appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/26 19:35
HyperVault raises rug pull fears after $3.6m vanishes
The post HyperVault raises rug pull fears after $3.6m vanishes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Suspicious withdrawals from Hypervault have set off fears of a rug pull, with millions in crypto assets rapidly moved out of the platform. Summary Hypervault sparks rug pull fears with $3.6 million drained and funneled through Tornado Cash. The protocol’s official X account vanished after the withdrawals, fueling fears that the team has abandoned the project. Rugpulls in 2025 remain costly, with cases like MetaYield Farm and Mantra causing multi-billion-dollar investor losses. Hypervault Finance is facing rug pull allegations after about $3.6 million in crypto was drained from the project in a series of suspicious transactions. According to on-chain data, the funds were first bridged from Hyperliquid to Ethereum, then converted into ETH. Roughly 752 ETH was later deposited into Tornado Cash, a mixing service commonly used to obscure transaction trails. The unusual activity mirrors a pattern often linked to rug pulls in decentralized finance, with sudden, unexplained withdrawals routed through privacy tools. For users still holding funds tied to the project, the move has fueled fears of an exit scam. What is Hypervault? Hypervault Finance promoted itself as a decentralized vault protocol offering cross-chain liquidity and flexible yield opportunities. The project marketed itself as a safer way to manage assets across networks, targeting investors looking for passive income streams. “Hypervault is the premier hub for yield on HyperEVM,” it claimed. Its connection to Hyperliquid, a rising player in the perpetuals exchange space, had given it added visibility in the market. However, those promotions may have been a facade, as the abrupt disappearance of funds is now calling that credibility into question. Adding another layer of suspicion, Hypervault’s official X account vanished alongside the funds, and no statement has been issued at the time of writing. Screenshot of Hypervault’s profile amid rug pull concerns | Source: X Rugpulls remain a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:24
US Dollar rally loses steam as focus shifts to inflation data
The post US Dollar rally loses steam as focus shifts to inflation data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 26: Following a two-day rally, the US Dollar (USD) Index stays in a consolidation phase below 98.50 in the European morning on Friday. In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, for August. US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.57% 0.80% 1.27% 1.17% 0.98% 1.75% 0.56% EUR -0.57% 0.25% 0.66% 0.58% 0.37% 1.15% -0.05% GBP -0.80% -0.25% 0.36% 0.35% 0.14% 0.92% -0.24% JPY -1.27% -0.66% -0.36% -0.11% -0.32% 0.47% -0.70% CAD -1.17% -0.58% -0.35% 0.11% -0.21% 0.58% -0.58% AUD -0.98% -0.37% -0.14% 0.32% 0.21% 0.79% -0.38% NZD -1.75% -1.15% -0.92% -0.47% -0.58% -0.79% -1.19% CHF -0.56% 0.05% 0.24% 0.70% 0.58% 0.38% 1.19% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote). The USD gathered strength against its peers in the American session on Thursday, boosted by upbeat macroeconomic data releases. Durable Goods Orders rose by 2.9% on a monthly basis in August and the BEA revised the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter to 3.8% from 3.3% in the previous estimate. Additionally, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 218,000 from 232,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:13
Investors Flock to Tundra’s Dual-Asset Presale Before 25x Price Thaw
The post Investors Flock to Tundra’s Dual-Asset Presale Before 25x Price Thaw appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The XRP market is entering a new phase as institutional products expand. Rex-Osprey’s XRP ETF (ticker XRPR) launched with $37.7 million in debut volume, marking one of the strongest starts for a single-asset crypto ETF this year. Analysts say the milestone signals growing institutional appetite for XRP exposure. Momentum could build further in the coming weeks. Multiple spot XRP ETF applications, including those from Bitwise and Grayscale, face SEC decision deadlines in October. Combined, these developments suggest that XRP may soon enjoy broader access on traditional exchanges, changing the dynamic for both retail and institutional holders. A Dual-Asset System Built Across Two Chains Amid the ETF headlines, investors are also looking toward XRP Tundra’s presale, which offers an ecosystem anchored to XRP but built across two blockchains. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is the utility and yield asset. TUNDRA-X, launched on XRPL, is the governance and reserve token. Every purchase of TUNDRA-S comes with free allocations of TUNDRA-X, ensuring holders participate in both utility and governance from day one. This structure avoids the pitfalls of single-token presales, where governance is often added later. Instead, Tundra distributes responsibilities across chains: Solana for speed and yield, XRPL for reserves and decision-making. Presale Economics and 25x Potential The presale is structured across phases, with pricing and bonuses adjusted along the way. In the current Phase 3, TUNDRA-S is available at $0.041, alongside a 17% token bonus. Each purchase also includes free TUNDRA-X, valued at $0.0205 for reference. Launch prices are already fixed: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. For Phase 3 buyers, that difference translates to 25x potential upside. With 40% of TUNDRA-S supply allocated to presale, early participants are positioned to hold a meaningful share of circulating supply at listing. Reviewers have noted the rarity of this clarity. In a recent breakdown,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:10
Crypto Market Falls to $3.76T as Fear Index Hits 32 as $BTC and $ETH Decline
Crypto market cap declines by 2.14% to $3.76T as Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) fall as well as DeFi TVL drops while NFT sales surge today.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 19:00
DOGE bulls hold the $0.2 support level
The post DOGE bulls hold the $0.2 support level appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways DOGE is one of the worst performers in the top 10 this week, down 17% in the last seven days. The bulls are defending the $0.20 psychological level amid a strong bearish price action. DOGE down 17% this week The cryptocurrency market has been extremely bearish this week, with Bitcoin dropping below the $110k mark on Thursday. Ether is also trading below $4k, while XRP is holding the $2.7 support level. However, memecoins usually take the biggest hit. DOGE, the leading memecoin by market cap, is down 17% since the start of the week, making it the second-worst performer in the top 10, only behind Solana. The bearish performance has seen DOGE’s price slip to the $0.225 level. If the bearish trend continues, DOGE risks dropping below the $0.20 level for the first time since August 6th. $0.20 in focus as bearish sentiment grows stronger The DOGE/USD 4-hour chart is bearish and inefficient as Dogecoin has lost 17% of its value since the start of the week. The coin could undergo further correction as Bitcoin and other major coins are in the red. The RSI of 34 is below the neutral 50, indicating that DOGE is currently under heavy selling pressure. The MACD lines also flipped into the negative zone over the weekend, suggesting a strong bearish bias. If the sell-off continues, DOGE could drop below the $0.20 support level for the first time this month. An extended bearish run would bring the Daily Inducement Liquidity (ILQ) at $0.189 into focus. However, if the bulls regain control of the market, DOGE could rally towards the first resistance level at $0.25. Surpassing the 4H ILQ at $0.25 would allow DOGE to surge towards the TLQ and major resistance level at $0.288. The market sentiment is currently bearish. The PCE…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 18:45
Peter Schiff Predicts 'Brutal' Bear Market For Bitcoin Treasury Companies, Labels Michael Saylor's Business Strategy 'Harebrained'
Economist Peter Schiff warned Thursday of a severe bear market for Michael Saylor-led Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) and companies mimicking its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) treasury play.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/26 18:31
Cardano today: vote ends, Wyoming opens, does ADA’s flag point to 65% upside?
Intersect’s Board Election 2025 voting window closes today, Friday, Sept. 26, at 12:00 UTC. The organization reminded members about the cutoff and linked step-by-step instructions for casting ballots. Voting determines four of the seven board seats. Moreover, Intersect’s recent development update flagged the open vote alongside a new GovTool version release. The post directed members […] The post Cardano today: vote ends, Wyoming opens, does ADA’s flag point to 65% upside? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats
2025/09/26 18:30
World Liberty Financial Launches Strategic Coin Initiative
World Liberty Financial (WLFI), linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump, has initiated a bold move with a community-backed 100% buyback and burn program.Continue Reading:World Liberty Financial Launches Strategic Coin Initiative
Coinstats
2025/09/26 18:20
