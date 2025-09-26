2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Elliptic warns: Large-scale "pig killing" scams are laundering money through cryptocurrencies

Elliptic warns: Large-scale "pig killing" scams are laundering money through cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on September 26th that according to CoinDesk, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic's "2025 Genre Report" indicates that "pig-killing scams," emotional scams that trick victims into sending funds to fake cryptocurrency projects, have become a multi-billion dollar industry. Criminals are increasingly employing organized money laundering methods, similar to those used by professional financial institutions. They pool victims' deposits into self-hosted wallets, transferring them through a chain of transactions to obscure the source of funds, and may also utilize cross-chain bridges or payment services. A common tactic is the use of "mule accounts" on regulated platforms, which exhibit suspicious characteristics such as identical addresses and repeated IP logins. Operators often work in call centers or warehouses in Southeast Asia, a phenomenon often rooted in these locations. Unlike cash-based crimes, blockchain transactions are transparent, providing regulators with new tools to detect suspicious activity. Furthermore, "pig-killing scams" are just the tip of the iceberg: Sanctioned individuals are increasingly using stablecoins for cross-border transactions.
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002405+2.03%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03825+2.00%
MAY
MAY$0.0391+2.40%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/26 19:44
Distribuire
proactive updates, calendar, and crypto

proactive updates, calendar, and crypto

The post proactive updates, calendar, and crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenAI has announced a new feature: ChatGPT Pulse, a new function that introduces proactive personalized updates. It is currently available for Pro subscribers, with an extension to Plus plans expected later. In this context, Pulse analyzes preferences and chat history, delivering summary cards every morning: local news, agenda, useful ideas, up to market summaries that include crypto assets. The interface is based on visual cards that can be rated with a thumbs up or down, in order to refine the relevance of the proposed content over time. Our editorial team followed the rollout and, by observing the demos and the first Pro users, noticed how the relevance of the cards progressively improves with feedback. Analysts also note that tools of this type tend to reduce repetitive searches when integrated with calendar and mail. ChatGPT Pulse, the novelty from OpenAI: what really changes Proactivity: selected information “behind the scenes” and timely summaries. Context: suggestions related to your commitments and your location. Feedback: like/dislike options on the cards to improve future suggestions. Scalability: designed for both general users and market followers. Proactive Updates: How ChatGPT Pulse Works ChatGPT Pulse learns from past interactions and explicit feedback to compose a tailored news package. The goal is to reduce informational noise and anticipate users’ recurring needs without requiring manual requests each time. Signal collection: includes chat history, preferences, and card ratings. Selection: filter sources and relevant topics based on interests and the frequency of the subjects covered. Summary: generates synthetic cards with key points and the option for further exploration. Delivery: recap every morning, sorted by priority. Refinement: constant feedback allows for the reduction of redundant content. How ChatGPT Pulse integrates Gmail and Google Calendar The integration with Google services, such as Gmail and Google Calendar, aims for even more contextual suggestions. By linking…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
Propy
PRO$0.7783-3.61%
Solchat
CHAT$0.2288+5.00%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:42
Distribuire
SEC and FINRA Probe Suspicious Trading Before Crypto-Treasury Announcements

SEC and FINRA Probe Suspicious Trading Before Crypto-Treasury Announcements

Key Takeaways The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) are investigating some of the more than 200 companies that have recently announced the purchase of cryptocurrencies as part of their treasury. The companies came under scrutiny due to unusual trading patterns exhibited by their stocks just before ... Read more The post SEC and FINRA Probe Suspicious Trading Before Crypto-Treasury Announcements appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Union
U$0.010237+0.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07786+2.11%
Particl
PART$0.2106+0.28%
Distribuire
Bitemycoin2025/09/26 19:40
Distribuire
Korean Crypto Market Loses $24B in Six Months as Trading Volume Collapses – What’s Going on?

Korean Crypto Market Loses $24B in Six Months as Trading Volume Collapses – What’s Going on?

South Korean crypto market has shed approximately $24 billion in six months, with domestic crypto holdings plummeting from KRW 121.8 trillion to KRW 89.2 trillion between January and June 2025, according to the Bank of Korea’s latest Financial Stability Report. The massive outflow coincided with a dramatic collapse in trading activity, as daily volumes crashed from KRW 17.1 trillion in December 2024 to just KRW 3.2 trillion by June.Source: BOK Active Withdrawal Despite Bitcoin Price Gains The decline occurred despite Bitcoin’s price appreciation during the same period, indicating retail investors were actively withdrawing from crypto markets rather than experiencing passive losses. Exchange deposits fell from KRW 10.7 trillion to KRW 6.2 trillion, confirming widespread fund outflows. Korean retail investors shifted focus from crypto to domestic equities, which outperformed overseas markets amid a strengthening won currency. The pivot was particularly pronounced in U.S. tech stocks, with monthly purchases dropping from $1.68 billion between January and April to just $260 million by July. However, South Korean authorities are simultaneously accelerating pro-crypto policies, with President Lee Jae-myung designating digital asset ecosystem development as a “key national task.” The Democratic Party also launched a crypto policy task force this month, promising legislation before the end of the year to foster industry growth. Mass Exodus From Crypto to Traditional Assets The Bank of Korea attributed the decline in the crypto market partly to Korean investors’ strategic pivot toward domestic equities during a period of relative outperformance. Local stock markets provided attractive alternatives as global uncertainty around U.S. tariff policies created volatility in overseas investments. Korean retail investors demonstrated particular disillusionment with Tesla, selling a net $657 million in August alone as the electric vehicle maker lost its compelling narrative. Instead, crypto-related stocks, such as Bitmine Immersion Technologies, attracted $253 million in net inflows. Daily trading volumes on domestic crypto exchanges experienced an unprecedented decline of over 80% from their peak levels. The decline affected stablecoin trading growth, which had been expanding steadily before slowing during the withdrawal period. Despite the domestic downturn, global crypto markets reached a total capitalization of $4.2 trillion by September, representing 3.2% of the worldwide stock market value.Source: CoinGecko Institutional adoption and legislative progress, including the passage of the U.S. GENIUS Act, supported the growth of the international crypto market. Korean crypto investors maintained significant positions despite the outflows, with over 10,000 residents holding assets exceeding 1 billion won ($750,000). The nation’s 10.86 million active trading accounts represent roughly 20% of the total population.Source: YNA In fact, survey data revealed that 51% of South Koreans aged 20-59 have experience with crypto trading, with 27% currently holding digital assets, averaging 13 million won ($9,547) per investor. Early adopters typically began with Bitcoin before diversifying into altcoins and stablecoins, with 60% starting during the 2020 bull run. Government Pushes Pro-Crypto Agenda Despite Market Decline President Lee Jae-myung’s administration has launched comprehensive crypto-friendly reforms, reclassifying trading firms as “venture companies” to grant them access to tax incentives and state-backed financing that was previously denied since 2018. The Ministry of SMEs and Startups proposed amendments to include Virtual Asset Service Providers under the category of venture companies. Financial regulators lifted restrictions on institutional crypto investments while preparing approval frameworks for Korea’s first spot crypto ETFs. The Financial Services Commission also presented implementation measures scheduled for late 2025, alongside regulatory frameworks for won-based stablecoins. Major banks established dedicated crypto teams in anticipation of legislative approval. Woori Bank launched a nine-member Digital Asset Team, while Kookmin Bank created a Digital Asset Response Council covering KB Financial Group affiliates. Similarly, Shinhan Bank formed a 20-employee crypto task force as institutions prepare rapid market entry strategies. Local governments simultaneously intensified crypto tax collection efforts. According to a recent Cryptonews report, Cheongju City has seized tokens from 203 residents since 2021 for unpaid taxes and has opened its own trading account to directly liquidate confiscated assets. The city collected 1.5 billion won ($1.1 million) from 161 tax evaders through crypto seizures. The Democratic Party’s crypto policy task force pledged to streamline regulations away from operator restrictions toward industry fostering. Task force leaders plan consultations with regulators, the Bank of Korea, and private sector experts to develop comprehensive digital asset legislation
SIX
SIX$0.01991+0.05%
Distribuire
CryptoNews2025/09/26 19:35
Distribuire
Crypto Market: Why Bitcoin’s Slow Grind May Be Setting Up the Next Burst

Crypto Market: Why Bitcoin’s Slow Grind May Be Setting Up the Next Burst

Instead, he frames it as part of the cryptocurrency’s natural rhythm – slow grinds punctuated by sudden, decisive bursts. Traders […] The post Crypto Market: Why Bitcoin’s Slow Grind May Be Setting Up the Next Burst appeared first on Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002795-4.93%
MAY
MAY$0.0391+2.40%
Particl
PART$0.2106+0.28%
Distribuire
Coindoo2025/09/26 19:30
Distribuire
XRP Satisfies Shariah Compliance Requirements in Bahrain

XRP Satisfies Shariah Compliance Requirements in Bahrain

The post XRP Satisfies Shariah Compliance Requirements in Bahrain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In jurisdictions or institutions that require adherence to Islamic law, XRP can now be used in financial services and transactions without conflicting with religious principles against interest, excessive risk-taking, and other prohibitions The validation unlocks access to the $2 trillion Islamic finance market (banks, funds, and remittances), especially in the Gulf region XRP community is now hopeful that this certification could catalyze a resurgence of institutional and retail interest in XRP from the Middle East The Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB), under the Central Bank of Bahrain, has formally confirmed that XRP satisfies Shariah compliance requirements.  This means that in jurisdictions or institutions that require adherence to Islamic law, XRP can now be used in financial services and transactions without conflicting with religious principles against interest, excessive risk-taking, and other prohibitions. The validation unlocks access to the $2 trillion Islamic finance market (banks, funds, and remittances), especially in the Gulf region, where Shariah compliance is a major barrier to crypto adoption. Unlike other Gulf countries taking a slower approach, Bahrain’s move demonstrates that the country is keen to be a leader in digital change. Related: XRP Market Structure Steadies as Long-Term Holders Reinforce Momentum It’s worth noting that Shariah interpretations differ across regions and advisory bodies. Just because the SRB in Bahrain endorses XRP doesn’t guarantee automatic acceptance in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, or other countries unless their local Shariah boards agree. Still, while other cryptos and stablecoins have sought (or obtained) Shariah advisory opinions, very few have had a major national central bank-regulated Shariah bureau backing. This distinction could provide XRP with an important head start in attracting Islamic finance business. Significance for crypto and XRP Many Muslim-majority jurisdictions require Shariah certification for any financial product. With XRP now certified, Ripple has an easier path to partner with Islamic banks, fintechs,…
XRP
XRP$2.8776+3.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-8.33%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:27
Distribuire
Here’s How Pi Coin Dodged the ‘Worst Performer’ Tag Today

Here’s How Pi Coin Dodged the ‘Worst Performer’ Tag Today

The post Here’s How Pi Coin Dodged the ‘Worst Performer’ Tag Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin has slowed its decline after last week’s crash that pushed the token to a new all-time low.  While broader market conditions remain weak following the $150 billion crash in the last 24 hours, the altcoin is showing signs of stability. Investors’ cautious optimism is critical in keeping Pi Coin from deeper losses. Pi Coin Finds Support The Average Directional Index (ADX) highlights that bearish momentum is strengthening. The indicator shows Pi Coin locked in a downtrend, and its position above the 25.0 threshold confirms that momentum is gaining traction.. Sponsored Sponsored In Pi Coin’s case, the indicator confirms sellers are firmly in control. Unless external support arrives, the token could face difficulties in reversing this trend, leaving its price vulnerable to additional downward pressure. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Pi Coin ADX. Source: TradingView Despite the bearish signals, weighted sentiment is showing a sharp increase, reflecting investor confidence. The indicator has spiked to a two-month high, a surprising shift given Pi Coin’s recent low. This marks a rare moment where optimism is countering otherwise discouraging technical and market conditions. The rise in sentiment suggests that investors may be preparing for a recovery. Such collective confidence is unusual after a crash, yet it shows that traders are unwilling to abandon Pi Coin. This optimism is preventing the altcoin from being labeled the “worst performer” of the day, even as losses persist. Pi Coin Weighted Sentiment. Source: Santiment PI Price May See Further Decline Pi Coin has been down slightly more than 6% in the past 24 hours, but it is not enough to make it one of the day’s top losers. The token is currently priced at $0.263, holding close to immediate support. The $0.260 level is a critical threshold for traders.…
SphereX
HERE$0.00022--%
Pi Network
PI$0.26776+0.88%
Tagger
TAG$0.0004087-0.34%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:21
Distribuire
Quant Snaps Up Role in UK’s Tokenised Sterling Project, Banks Back Move

Quant Snaps Up Role in UK’s Tokenised Sterling Project, Banks Back Move

TLDR: Quant will provide programmable money infrastructure for live tokenised sterling deposit transactions until mid-2026. The project will test payments, remortgaging, and wholesale bond settlement using tokenised commercial bank deposits. UK Finance leads the initiative with banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest, Nationwide, and Santander. Quant’s tech will connect RTGS, Faster Payments, Open Banking, and [...] The post Quant Snaps Up Role in UK’s Tokenised Sterling Project, Banks Back Move appeared first on Blockonomi.
Movement
MOVE$0.107+0.28%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01629+4.82%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1534+0.45%
Distribuire
Blockonomi2025/09/26 18:47
Distribuire
Bitwise Investment Advisers Files First ETF Tracking Hyperliquid’s HYPE Token

Bitwise Investment Advisers Files First ETF Tracking Hyperliquid’s HYPE Token

Bitwise files ETF proposal tracking Hyperliquid’s HYPE token performance. HYPE token sees price dip as Bitwise launches ETF filing. SEC delays approval on several crypto-related ETF proposals. Bitwise Investment Advisers has taken a significant step in the cryptocurrency market with the filing of a proposal for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would track the performance of Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE. The ETF is dubbed the Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF, and it was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through an S-1 filing, the first-ever proposal of its kind to give exposure to HYPE, a token in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Hyperliquid is a Layer 1 blockchain that was specially created to support decentralized finance applications. The blockchain is specifically interested in perpetual futures trading, which has become popular in the DeFi industry. HYPE is the 21st-largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, and currently its valuation is $11 billion, and its supply of tokens is 270.8 million. The last 24 hours have recorded a decrease in price of HYPE by 11%, the price is now at $40.51 as per CoinMarketCap. Also Read: Egrag Crypto: ‘XRP Will Shoot to $7.3 The Next Time This Happens’ The Industry Response and Broader Market Impact The filing has garnered significant attention, especially from key figures within the investment community. Howard Lindzon, the co-founder of VC and StockTwits, expressed his thoughts on the matter through a post on X, remarking on the shift from the Web 2.0 era. Lindzon highlighted the importance of this moment being created by investors who want to be early investors, often tying up capital at high prices when public markets provide a potentially better deal. Degeneracy for all as it should be…priced in real time The web 2.0 era was so unitque and tghe best time ever to be a seed asnd earky venture investor Now everyone wants to be early (be in next $uber) and locking up their capital at stupid proces when the public markets are… https://t.co/zOoufqS6CH — Howard Lindzon (@howardlindzon) September 25, 2025 Nevertheless, Bitwise’s proposal is now another addition to the list of cryptocurrency-related ETFs awaiting approval by the SEC. The agency has also taken a long time to approve several other altcoin ETFs, such as Canary spot SUI and PENGU funds, as well as proposals by companies such as Grayscale and VanEck. This lag underscores the complicated regulatory environment that these products have to go through. With the cryptocurrency industry still growing, new product launches such as the Bitwise Hyperliquid ETF can provide insight into the future of DeFi and how institutional investor instruments can be shaped to satisfy the increasing demand for digital assets. While the filing is still under review by the SEC, it signals an ongoing trend where traditional finance increasingly intersects with the rapidly expanding world of decentralized finance. Also Read: Pundit: ‘Ripple (XRP) CEO Warned Us About This Years Ago’ – Details The post Bitwise Investment Advisers Files First ETF Tracking Hyperliquid’s HYPE Token appeared first on 36Crypto.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.87+7.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01202+0.75%
FUND
FUND$0.0169+4.32%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:40
Distribuire
UK banks accelerate on the tokenization of deposits: a new scenario for digital payments

UK banks accelerate on the tokenization of deposits: a new scenario for digital payments

The main banks in the United Kingdom are launching a pilot project for the introduction of tokenized deposits.
Distribuire
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:30
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase