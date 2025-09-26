2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Google Backs TeraWulf’s $3B Debt Deal to Power AI-Driven Data Centers

Google Backs TeraWulf’s $3B Debt Deal to Power AI-Driven Data Centers

TLDR TeraWulf secures $3B with Google backing to fuel U.S. AI data centers. Google ups stake in TeraWulf as $3B financing drives AI infra expansion. TeraWulf transforms mining hubs into AI centers with $3B boost, Google-led. $3B raise positions TeraWulf as key U.S. AI compute power and infra player. Google’s $3.2B support powers TeraWulf’s bold [...] The post Google Backs TeraWulf’s $3B Debt Deal to Power AI-Driven Data Centers appeared first on CoinCentral.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0007641+1.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1198+1.52%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00481-3.02%
Distribuire
Coincentral2025/09/26 19:42
Distribuire
The Most Profitable & Easiest Options in 2025

The Most Profitable & Easiest Options in 2025

The post The Most Profitable & Easiest Options in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The best cryptos to mine right now are Bitcoin (BTC), Monero (XMR), Litecoin (LTC), Zcash (ZEC), Ravencoin (RVN), Vertcoin (VTC), Dash (DASH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Grin (GRIN). To decide the best cryptocurrencies to mine, we explored power costs, network difficulty, liquidity and exchange support, and project longevity. Although crypto mining can be profitable, it is important to know that there is no assurance of making a profit. This is because mining a crypto successfully and earning rewards in the process depends on various factors, which we will discuss in detail further in this article. In addition to profitability, this guide will review the most profitable crypto to mine based on their mining rewards per block, hardware requirements, difficulty trend, and pros and cons. We will also provide a clear guide on how to start mining crypto in 2025. What Are the Best Cryptos to Mine Right Now? Before diving into the best crypto to mine right now, let’s compare them side-by-side based on hardware requirements, mining rewards, and mining difficulty. Crypto Mining Reward/Per Block Hardware Requirement Difficulty Bitcoin (BTC) 3.125 BTC ASIC miners Very hard Monero (XMR) 0.6 XMR CPU & GPU mining (RandomX) Easy Litecoin (LTC) 6.25 LTC ASIC miners Hard Zcash (ZEC) 1.5625 ZEC GPU or more efficient ASIC miners Moderate Ravencoin (RVN) 2,500 RVN GPU (KAWPOW) Easy Vertcoin (VTC) 12.5 VTC CPU or GPU (ASIC-resistant) Easy Dash (DASH) 2.3097 DASH GPU and ASIC miners (recommended). Moderate Ethereum Classic (ETC) 2.048 ETC GPU/ASIC recommended Moderate Dogecoin (DOGE) 10,000 DOGE ASIC Moderate Grin (GRIN) 60 GRIN GPU (ASIC-resistant) Easy/Moderate 1. Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin is the world’s most popular and widely traded cryptocurrency, and it’s also the first name that comes to mind when people think of mining. This is because it was the first cryptocurrency to…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00562-8.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,228.32+3.29%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:23
Distribuire
‘The Road to Omega Is Full of Challenges’: Cardano Founder on Midnight Network

‘The Road to Omega Is Full of Challenges’: Cardano Founder on Midnight Network

Charles Hoskinson has highlighted how the Cardano protocol’s “road to Omega is full of challenges and surprises.” The post ‘The Road to Omega Is Full of Challenges’: Cardano Founder on Midnight Network appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Distribuire
Coinspeaker2025/09/26 19:10
Distribuire
Best Cryptos to Mine: The Most Profitable & Easiest Options in 2025

Best Cryptos to Mine: The Most Profitable & Easiest Options in 2025

The best cryptos to mine right now are Bitcoin (BTC), Monero (XMR), Litecoin (LTC), Zcash (ZEC), Ravencoin (RVN), Vertcoin (VTC), Dash (DASH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Grin (GRIN). The post Best Cryptos to Mine: The Most Profitable & Easiest Options in 2025 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00562-8.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,228.32+3.29%
Monero
XMR$285.86+0.48%
Distribuire
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/26 19:02
Distribuire
Mutuum Finance rises as a leading DeFi crypto

Mutuum Finance rises as a leading DeFi crypto

Mutuum Finance is gaining traction in its presale, already up 250% with over $16 million raised and analysts projecting a 500% surge by launch. #partnercontent
DeFi
DEFI$0.001493-0.26%
Distribuire
Crypto.news2025/09/26 19:00
Distribuire
Hong Kong rules limit stablecoin derivative trading: DBS CEO

Hong Kong rules limit stablecoin derivative trading: DBS CEO

DBS Hong Kong CEO Sebastian Paredes warned that Hong Kong’s new stablecoin KYC and AML rules will largely block their use in onchain derivatives trading. Hong Kong’s stablecoin regulatory framework limits their use for derivative trading on blockchain networks, according to Sebastian Paredes, CEO of DBS Hong Kong.According to a Friday report by local news outlet The Standard, Paredes said that Hong Kong regulations on stablecoin Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements will significantly restrict their use for onchain derivatives trading. He said the bank will monitor developments but focus instead on building broader stablecoin capabilities in Hong Kong.The comments follow the rollout of Hong Kong’s new stablecoin rules on Aug. 1. The rules immediately criminalized the promotion of unlicensed stablecoins and established a public registry of authorized issuers.Read more
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00898-4.46%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05289+16.01%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07318-1.67%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:36
Distribuire
HypervaultFi accused of rug pull after draining $3.6M

HypervaultFi accused of rug pull after draining $3.6M

HypervaultFi, one of the recently promoted high-yield vaults on Hyperliquid, seems to have rug-pulled its depositors. On-chain data showed withdrawals of $3.6M, while the HypervaultFi site and social media have been wiped out. The coins moved from the HyperEVM ecosystem into Ethereum, with the funds immediately mixed on Tornado Cash. Moreover, on-chain data showed the exploiter managed to gain 752 ETH after bridging the funds.  #PeckShieldAlert #Rugpull? We have detected an abnormal withdrawal of ~$3.6M worth of cryptos from @hypervaultfi. The funds were bridged from #Hyperliquid to #Ethereum, swapped into $ETH, and then 752 $ETH was deposited into #TornadoCash. pic.twitter.com/mHQLPYXvzS — PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) September 26, 2025 The X account @hypervaultfi has been nuked, and the former promotional links lead to a non-existent site. The funds have been taken from active Hyperliquid traders, who nevertheless chose a vault promising higher yields.  The special vaults promised up to 76% annualized yield on stablecoins and up to 95% for HYPE liquidity. Just before crashing, the protocol had around 1,100 depositors, with $5.86M in total value locked, based on DeFiLlama data.  If the vaults were not artificially inflated, this would be among the biggest rug pulls and losses through Hyperliquid vaults. Until now, most of the rapid pool drains were the result of risky trading and aggressive whale positions.  The rug pull arrived as Hyperliquid was facing the highest levels of competition from other perp DEXs and ecosystems.  HypervaultFi did not affect the wider Hyperliquid ecosystem HyperEVM and Hyperliquid remain safe, though still containing inherent vault risk. Previous cases of drained vaults or aggressive trading have not been compensated, as depositing into vaults is a personal risk of crypto finance.  The vault was drained of HYPE tokens, which were then moved through DeBridge and sold, as the main draining wallet reveals. The Hyperliquid community warned that the rug pull event was not a sign that the leading perpetual DEX was inherently flawed.  For now, the rug pull on the high-risk vault has not further undermined HYPE, as the token still traded around $42.53 after the attack.  Hypervault promised point farming, airdrop Hypervault was behaving as a usual DeFi app, communicating with its supporters until the last minute. The project shared long-term plans for lowering the yield and becoming more sustainable.  HypervaultFi even promised to launch a token before the end of the year. One of the project’s founders, 0xnick, mentioned the product was still in the early stages and had a long development ahead. Users were also encouraged to use other HyperEVM protocols like Hyperlend and HyPurrFi to farm points.  Just before the rug pull, the protocol was preparing for its first official audit, creating a reputation of safety. However, analysts noted that the reported auditors did not even know about the project, raising the first red flags.  Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM has prepared to expand its ecosystem with new points and airdrop projects. The current list of projects is spread across several tiers, and point farming may contain varying levels of risk. Hypervault was not among the tracked projects, and mostly relied on its high-yield strategy. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,147.01+3.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:30
Distribuire
The Next HYPE and DOGE? Token With Near-Instant Global Transfers and 0% Costs Might be the Next 50X Gem

The Next HYPE and DOGE? Token With Near-Instant Global Transfers and 0% Costs Might be the Next 50X Gem

Missed this year’s HYPE price rally or the explosive Dogecoin price leap last cycle? Digitap ($TAP), a novel DeFi-TradFi protocol poised to skyrocket, is another promising wave not to miss. Its near-instant global transfers and sub-1% fees are generating a lot of buzz, sparking 50x growth forecasts. Is it the best crypto coin to buy
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.87+7.59%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2334+2.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01202+0.75%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:30
Distribuire
Ethereum flashes ‘rare oversold signal’ for the first time since $1.4K ETH

Ethereum flashes ‘rare oversold signal’ for the first time since $1.4K ETH

Ethereum price weakness over the past two weeks has resulted in the relative strength index flashing a potential bottom signal not seen since early April. Key takeaways:Ether’s “rare oversold” RSI, historically tied to major ETH price rallies, suggests a potential price reversal in the short-term.ETH traders say price must stay above the $3,800-$3,900 range to avoid more losses.Read more
SuperRare
RARE$0.05057+2.55%
1
1$0.007017+10.57%
Ethereum
ETH$4,147.01+3.67%
Distribuire
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:24
Distribuire
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pulse: proactive updates, calendar, and crypto

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Pulse: proactive updates, calendar, and crypto

OpenAI has announced a new feature: ChatGPT Pulse, a new function that introduces proactive personalized updates.
Distribuire
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:14
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase