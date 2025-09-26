2025-09-29 Monday

Bitwise Files for Spot HYPE ETF as VanEck Engages SEC on Tokenized ETFs

Bitwise filed a spot ETF with the SEC to directly own the HYPE token of Hyperliquid. The ETF will adopt in-kind redemptions and Coinbase Custody as the custodian. Bitwise Asset Management has filed with U.S. regulators to launch a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE. The move places the digital asset [...]]]>
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.87+7.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01202+0.75%
KIND
KIND$0.001479+16.91%
Crypto News Flash2025/09/26 19:17
bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Web3 Forum Dubai 2025

Global Cross-Border Payment Platform Partners with Giakaa Capital to Bring $500B+ AUM Representatives Under “Catalysing Web3 with Capital” DUBAI, UAE – October 15, 2025 — bepay money, the next-generation cross-border payment platform, is set to announce its $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program for early users at the Invest Web3 Forum’s 3rd edition in Dubai, in […] The post bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Web3 Forum Dubai 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
1$0.007017+10.57%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22646+0.39%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01631+4.95%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/26 19:14
Galaxy Digital's associated wallet deposited 200,000 SOL worth $39.1 million to Coinbase four hours ago

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a wallet associated with Galaxy Digital deposited 200,000 SOL (worth US$39.1 million) to Coinbase four hours ago.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02282+2.65%
Solana
SOL$208.39+4.07%
1
1$0.007017+10.57%
PANews2025/09/26 19:13
Hashdex Crypto Index ETF Now Includes Altcoin Exposure

The post Hashdex Crypto Index ETF Now Includes Altcoin Exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asset manager Hashdex expanded its Crypto Index US exchange-traded fund (ETF) to include XRP (XRP), SOL (SOL) and Stellar (XLM) following the generic listing rule change from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Nasdaq stock exchange-listed ETF now includes five cryptocurrencies held 1:1 by the fund, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), and is trading under the ticker symbol NCIQ, according to Thursday’s announcement. The SEC approved generic listing standards for ETFs in September, paving the way for a faster ETF approval process for eligible cryptocurrencies. Hashdex’s notice of expanding its ETF under the proposed SEC rule change for generic listings. Source: SEC To qualify for generic listing eligibility, a cryptocurrency must be classified as a commodity or feature futures contracts listed on reputable exchanges. Additionally, eligible cryptos must be subject to financial surveillance under the US Intermarket Surveillance Group. Market analysts and industry executives anticipate a torrent of new crypto ETF filings due to the new standards, which will give stock market participants access to the crypto markets and blur the line between traditional financial instruments and digital assets. Related: SEC listing rules to boost crypto ETFs, but no guarantee of inflows: Bitwise US SEC begins approving multi-asset crypto ETFs to hasten innovation The SEC approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, the first US multi-asset crypto ETF, on Sept. 17. Grayscale’s fund includes BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL and Cardano (ADA). SEC Chair Paul Atkins is spearheading efforts to streamline the ETF approval process for cryptocurrencies as part of a broader initiative to modernize the financial system for digital finance. Source: Eric Balchunas Atkins recently proposed an “innovation exemption” for crypto companies, a regulatory sandbox that would allow crypto projects to experiment with new technologies without fear of regulatory reprisal from government agencies.  The SEC, at the behest…
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.032+0.87%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-8.33%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004393+16.46%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:11
South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum suspended for 2 years for embezzling $3 million in crypto

The post South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum suspended for 2 years for embezzling $3 million in crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A South Korean court handed K-Drama actress Hwang Jung-eum a suspended prison sentence for embezzling more than $3 million from her agency to make crypto investments.  According to Yonhap News, the sentence was delivered on Thursday at the Jeju District Court. Hwang was found guilty of misappropriating more than 4.2 billion Korean won from a family-run talent agency she owned.  Prosecutors had indicted the 39-year-old actress under Korea’s Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes, a statute that imposes heavy penalties in major fraud cases. Hwang handed suspended sentence and will not serve jail time A Jeju court judge issued Hwang a suspended sentence, meaning she will not have to serve immediate prison time if she does not commit any crime in the next four years.  Prosecutors had originally sought a sentence of three years in jail. Still, the court said because of her repayment of the misused money and no prior criminal history, she did not deserve a jail sentence. Hwang pleaded guilty to diverting approximately 4.2 billion won into crypto investments around 2021. She said she was encouraged by an acquaintance who recommended crypto as a means of growing company assets. The rest of the funds were reportedly used for property-related expenses and paying local taxes through credit card payments. “I sincerely apologize for causing concern over this shameful matter,” Hwang said in a statement issued through her new agency, Y.One Entertainment. “I made the investment in hopes of growing the company, but it was a hasty and immature decision.” The K-Drama actress insisted she did not fully understand cryptocurrency investments at the time, but was assured they could increase her agency’s financial resources. The 40-year-old actress’s legal team contended that the diverted funds did not constitute embezzlement in the traditional sense because they came from…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
Sidekick
K$0.1299-2.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07786+2.11%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:04
A newly created wallet deposited 4.22 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted BTC and XRP.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.22 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened short positions in BTC (40x) and XRP (20x). The total nominal value of these positions exceeded US$155 million.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02282+2.65%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,203.47+3.27%
PANews2025/09/26 18:59
South Korean star Hwang Jung-eum sentenced over $3M crypto case

South Korean actress Hwang Jung-eum received a two-year suspended prison sentence for embezzling ₩4.2B ($3M) to invest in crypto.
Starpower
STAR$0.13029+2.60%
Cryptopolitan2025/09/26 18:45
Aster Compensates Traders After XPL Perpetual Price Spike Triggers Losses

Aster has reimbursed traders who suffered losses following an abnormal price spike in its XPL perpetual contract.
Aster
ASTER$1.8739+5.97%
Plasma
XPL$1.297-9.76%
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:35
This ETH meme coin could transform $400 into $80,000 by 2026 as Ethereum price targets $12,000

Meme coins have often been seen as playful bets in crypto, but every cycle has shown that some end up rewriting the returns rules. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of those projects that feels different. At the time of writing, LILPEPE is selling in the presale stage 13 at $0.0022, and early-stage buyers are already sitting on 120% gains. Investors joining at this stage still have a 36.36% gain potential by the time of launch when it lists at $0.0030, with the long-term potential pointing toward a 200x climb that could turn a modest $400 stake into nearly $80,000 by 2026.Ethereum (ETH) – the smart contract giantEthereum remains the foundation of decentralized finance. As of September 18, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,604. Standard Chartered projects that ETH could reach $12,000 by 2026. If ETH hits those levels, the projects building in its orbit benefit, including emerging meme coins like Little Pepe, which leverage Ethereum’s ecosystem for credibility and liquidity.Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – the meme coin with real momentumWhile Dogecoin calls itself the original meme currency and Shiba Inu has grown into a community-driven token, Little Pepe is trying something different. The project runs on an EVM-compatible Layer 2 chain with faster and cheaper transactions, and it has been audited by Certik, adding trust and transparency. At the time of writing, LILPEPE has raised over $25.9 million in its presale and sold over 15.9 billion tokens, with stage 13 already 92.58% filled. Being listed on CoinMarketCap gives the project visibility, and the team has also rolled out a $777,000 giveaway alongside a Mega Giveaway worth over 15 ETH in prizes for top buyers in stages 12 through 17.Community engagement has been so strong that LILPEPE surpassed Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe in ChatGPT 5 memecoin trend questions between June and August 2025.The math behind the projectionLittle Pepe (LILPEPE) is priced at $0.0022 at the current presale stage. That means a $400 investment today would buy roughly 181,818 tokens. When the token launches at $0.0030, those tokens would already be worth $545, giving investors a 36.36% gain before the market even begins trading. That is a built-in advantage that many early backers are chasing.Now consider a longer-term scenario. If LILPEPE were to rally to $0.44, representing a 200x increase from the current presale price, the same 181,818 tokens would be valued near $80,000. Such a move is highly speculative, but the numbers show why meme coins like Little Pepe continue to draw bold investors. The possibility of turning a small entry into a life-changing return drives much of the excitement around this space.Of course, there are risks. Not every presale token delivers on its promises. Yet with Little Pepe already audited by Certik, listed on CoinMarketCap, and raising more than $25.9M at the time of writing, it is proving that momentum is real. That’s enough to take a chance while the presale window opens.Closing thoughtsDogecoin and Shiba Inu have shown what community tokens can do, but Little Pepe is shaping up to be the next evolution with audit, utility, strong fundraising, and active giveaways.  At the time of writing, presale buyers are already ahead by 120%, and those joining at $0.0022 still have a 36.36% upside locked in before listing. If LILPEPE climbs toward a 200x return, that $400 entry could grow into $80,000 by 2026.For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:Website: https://littlepepe.comWhitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdfTelegram: https://t.me/littlepepetokenTwitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetokenThe post This ETH meme coin could transform $400 into $80,000 by 2026 as Ethereum price targets $12,000 appeared first on Invezz
Ethereum
ETH$4,145.46+3.63%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002363+2.11%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000927+1.09%
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:21
Elon Musk’s xAI Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI Over Alleged Tech Theft and Poaching

The intense rivalry between AI giants has entered the courtroom, as Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm, xAI, has filed a comprehensive lawsuit against OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. The complaint, lodged in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, accuses OpenAI of engaging in a systematic and “unlawful campaign” to poach key … Continue reading "Elon Musk’s xAI Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI Over Alleged Tech Theft and Poaching" The post Elon Musk’s xAI Files Lawsuit Against OpenAI Over Alleged Tech Theft and Poaching appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009449+2.33%
Xai
XAI$0.04062+0.86%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1198+1.52%
Coinstats2025/09/26 18:21
