This ETH meme coin could transform $400 into $80,000 by 2026 as Ethereum price targets $12,000

Meme coins have often been seen as playful bets in crypto, but every cycle has shown that some end up rewriting the returns rules. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of those projects that feels different. At the time of writing, LILPEPE is selling in the presale stage 13 at $0.0022, and early-stage buyers are already sitting on 120% gains. Investors joining at this stage still have a 36.36% gain potential by the time of launch when it lists at $0.0030, with the long-term potential pointing toward a 200x climb that could turn a modest $400 stake into nearly $80,000 by 2026.Ethereum (ETH) – the smart contract giantEthereum remains the foundation of decentralized finance. As of September 18, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,604. Standard Chartered projects that ETH could reach $12,000 by 2026. If ETH hits those levels, the projects building in its orbit benefit, including emerging meme coins like Little Pepe, which leverage Ethereum’s ecosystem for credibility and liquidity.Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – the meme coin with real momentumWhile Dogecoin calls itself the original meme currency and Shiba Inu has grown into a community-driven token, Little Pepe is trying something different. The project runs on an EVM-compatible Layer 2 chain with faster and cheaper transactions, and it has been audited by Certik, adding trust and transparency. At the time of writing, LILPEPE has raised over $25.9 million in its presale and sold over 15.9 billion tokens, with stage 13 already 92.58% filled. Being listed on CoinMarketCap gives the project visibility, and the team has also rolled out a $777,000 giveaway alongside a Mega Giveaway worth over 15 ETH in prizes for top buyers in stages 12 through 17.Community engagement has been so strong that LILPEPE surpassed Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe in ChatGPT 5 memecoin trend questions between June and August 2025.The math behind the projectionLittle Pepe (LILPEPE) is priced at $0.0022 at the current presale stage. That means a $400 investment today would buy roughly 181,818 tokens. When the token launches at $0.0030, those tokens would already be worth $545, giving investors a 36.36% gain before the market even begins trading. That is a built-in advantage that many early backers are chasing.Now consider a longer-term scenario. If LILPEPE were to rally to $0.44, representing a 200x increase from the current presale price, the same 181,818 tokens would be valued near $80,000. Such a move is highly speculative, but the numbers show why meme coins like Little Pepe continue to draw bold investors. The possibility of turning a small entry into a life-changing return drives much of the excitement around this space.Of course, there are risks. Not every presale token delivers on its promises. Yet with Little Pepe already audited by Certik, listed on CoinMarketCap, and raising more than $25.9M at the time of writing, it is proving that momentum is real. That’s enough to take a chance while the presale window opens.Closing thoughtsDogecoin and Shiba Inu have shown what community tokens can do, but Little Pepe is shaping up to be the next evolution with audit, utility, strong fundraising, and active giveaways. At the time of writing, presale buyers are already ahead by 120%, and those joining at $0.0022 still have a 36.36% upside locked in before listing. If LILPEPE climbs toward a 200x return, that $400 entry could grow into $80,000 by 2026.For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:Website: https://littlepepe.comWhitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdfTelegram: https://t.me/littlepepetokenTwitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetokenThe post This ETH meme coin could transform $400 into $80,000 by 2026 as Ethereum price targets $12,000 appeared first on Invezz