2025-09-29 Monday

Știri cripto

Răsfață-te cu cele mai tari știri despre cripto și actualizări ale pieței
Italy Business Confidence below expectations (87.5) in September: Actual (87.3)

Italy Business Confidence below expectations (87.5) in September: Actual (87.3)

The post Italy Business Confidence below expectations (87.5) in September: Actual (87.3) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002238+1.63%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001549+0.12%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 20:20
Distribuire
Canary Capital Files for Solana ETF with Staking

Canary Capital Files for Solana ETF with Staking

The post Canary Capital Files for Solana ETF with Staking appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Canary Capital has filed an updated S-1 registration for a Solana ETF that will hold and stake $SOL tokens, aiming to deliver both price exposure and staking rewards to investors. The ETF, named Canary Marinade Solana ETF, partners with Marinade Finance for Solana staking integration. The filing reflects a growing trend of crypto ETFs combining …
1
1$0.007017+10.57%
Solana
SOL$208.39+4.07%
Distribuire
CoinPedia2025/09/26 19:31
Distribuire
200+ Corporate Crypto Treasury Firms Under Probe from SEC, FINRA

200+ Corporate Crypto Treasury Firms Under Probe from SEC, FINRA

The post 200+ Corporate Crypto Treasury Firms Under Probe from SEC, FINRA appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. regulators are now zeroing in on corporate crypto treasuries.  The SEC and FINRA are investigating more than 200 companies that hold cryptocurrency in their reserves after unusual stock activity raised red flags about potential insider trading, according to the Wall Street Journal. Here’s why this matters.  Suspicious Stock Moves The probe comes after …
Union
U$0.010237+0.39%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-8.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07786+2.11%
Distribuire
CoinPedia2025/09/26 19:29
Distribuire
Tether Reinforces Crypto Mining Push in Uruguay

Tether Reinforces Crypto Mining Push in Uruguay

The post Tether Reinforces Crypto Mining Push in Uruguay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While local reports said the company was leaving Uruguay, Tether denied those claims, saying it remains in talks to continue its mining operations. The company said it is evaluating its path forward in Uruguay and across Latin America. Tether Is Not Leaving Uruguay, Continues Negotiations With State-Owned Power Company Tether, the company behind the issuance […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/tether-reinforces-crypto-mining-push-in-uruguay/
EPNS
PUSH$0.02922+2.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002238+1.63%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:26
Distribuire
Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound

The post Ethereum price at crossroads, tests key support at $3,800 as analysts point at possible rebound appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum ETF inflows show smart money buying despite short-term weakness. Whales are reducing holdings while mid-sized sharks drive accumulation. Heavy ETH liquidations are fueling bearish sentiment. Ethereum (ETH) finds itself at a critical juncture as price tests support near $3,800 after a sharp pullback from recent highs. Analysts are now weighing the technical damage against on-chain signals that point in different directions. Ethereum price under bear pressure Recently, the price of ETH slipped below $4,000 and is now trading around the mid-$3,800s. The 24-hour range shows intraday swings between $3,833.75 and $4,051.26, while analysts single out the $3,800–$3,850 band as the immediate line of defence and $3,500–$3,400 as deeper liquidity zones if sellers push further. Notably, the Ethereum price has fallen beneath the clustered 20, 50 and 100-EMAs, which currently sit roughly between $4,083 and $4,238 and now act as resistance. Momentum indicators have also weakened, with the four‑hour RSI sitting near 29, indicating oversold conditions that often precede short relief rallies. Whales offload as sharks accumulate On-chain flow metrics show notable exchange inflows, with a recent spike of about $66.7 million moved onto spot venues. That movement coincided with ETH dropping below $4,000, and it signals that some holders are routing coins to exchanges to sell. Large wallets holding more than 100,000 ETH have trimmed positions sharply, a development many analysts interpret as increased selling by the largest holders. At the same time, mid‑sized entities — addresses holding between 10,000 and 100,000 ETH — are accumulating and taking a more prominent role in on‑chain ownership dynamics as highlighted by Joao Wedson. This transfer of supply from the very largest wallets toward a concentrated set of mid‑sized “sharks” has nudged the Gini coefficient higher after months of decline, underscoring renewed ownership concentration among wealthier addresses. The number of Ethereum whales…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004364+1.98%
Ethereum
ETH$4,145.46+3.63%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:15
Distribuire
Trump-Backed WLFI Plunges 58% – Buyback Plan Announced to Halt Freefall

Trump-Backed WLFI Plunges 58% – Buyback Plan Announced to Halt Freefall

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-linked DeFi project, is scrambling to stop a market collapse after its token lost over 50% of its value in September. On Friday, the project unveiled a full buyback-and-burn program, directing all treasury liquidity fees to absorb selling pressure. According to a governance post on X, the community approved the plan overwhelmingly, with WLFI pledging full transparency for every burn. The urgency of the move reflects WLFI’s steep losses in recent weeks. WLFI is trading Friday at $0.19, down from its September 1 peak of $0.46, according to CoinMarketCap, a 58% drop in less than a month. Weekly losses stand at 12.85%, with a 15.45% decline for the month. This isn’t the project’s first attempt at intervention. Just days after launch, WLFI burned 47 million tokens on September 3 to counter a 31% sell-off, sending the supply to a verified burn address. For World Liberty Financial, the buyback-and-burn program represents both a damage-control measure and a test of community faith. While tokenomics adjustments can provide short-term relief, the project will need to convince investors that WLFI has staying power beyond interventions. WLFI Launches Buyback-and-Burn Plan, Linking Token Scarcity to Platform Growth According to the governance proposal, WLFI will use fees generated from its protocol-owned liquidity (POL) pools on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana to repurchase tokens from the open market. Once bought back, the tokens will be sent to a burn address, permanently removing them from circulation.WLFI Proposal Source: WLFI The project stressed that this system ties supply reduction directly to platform growth. As trading activity rises, more liquidity fees are generated, fueling larger buybacks and burns. This seeks to create a feedback loop where adoption drives scarcity, and scarcity strengthens token value. Importantly, the plan applies only to WLFI’s protocol-controlled liquidity pools. Community and third-party liquidity pools remain unaffected, ensuring the mechanism doesn’t interfere with external ecosystem contributions. In its proposal, the WLFI team argued that the strategy aligns long-term holders with the project’s future by systematically reducing supply and discouraging short-term speculation. Each burn increases the relative stake of committed investors, reinforcing confidence in WLFI’s tokenomics. To bolster credibility, WLFI has pledged full transparency: every buyback and burn will be verifiable on-chain and reported to the community in real time. WLFI Joins Hyperliquid, Jupiter, and Sky as Buyback Craze Spills Into Wall Street WLFI’s decision to adopt a full buyback-and-burn strategy places it among the most ambitious tokenomic models in crypto. While partly a response to its sharp September price decline, the move also reflects a trend of DeFi protocols leveraging revenue streams to cut supply, align incentives, and strengthen token value. Hyperliquid illustrates the model at scale. Nearly all of its platform fees are funneled into automated $HYPE buybacks via its Assistance Fund, creating sustained demand. By mid-2025, more than 20 million tokens had been repurchased, with nearly 30 million held by Q3, worth over $1.5 billion. This consistency both increased scarcity and cemented Hyperliquid’s dominance in decentralized derivatives. Other protocols have adopted variations. Jupiter directs half its fees into $JUP repurchases, locking tokens for three years. Raydium earmarks 12% of fees for $RAY buybacks, already removing 71 million tokens, roughly a quarter of the circulating supply. Burn-based models push further, as seen with Sky, which has spent $75 million since February 2025 to permanently erase $SKY tokens, boosting scarcity and governance influence. But the buyback phenomenon isn’t limited to DeFi. Increasingly, listed companies with crypto treasuries are adopting aggressive repurchase programs, sometimes to offset losses as their digital assets decline. According to a report, at least seven firms, ranging from gaming to biotech, have turned to buybacks, often funded by debt, to prop up falling stock prices. One of the latest is Thumzup Media, a digital advertising company with a growing Web3 footprint. On Thursday, it launched a $10 million share repurchase plan, extending its capital return strategy through 2026, after completing a $1 million program that saw 212,432 shares bought at an average of $4.71. DeFi Development Corp, the first public company built around a Solana-based treasury strategy, also recently expanded its buyback program to $100 million, up from $1 million, making it one of the largest stock repurchase initiatives in the digital asset sector. Together, these cases show how buybacks, whether in tokenomics or equities, are emerging as a key mechanism for stabilizing value and signaling confidence, even as motivations and execution vary widely
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.573+0.75%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2121+0.90%
Distribuire
CryptoNews2025/09/26 19:12
Distribuire
DBS Bank Hong Kong CEO: Hong Kong's stablecoin regulatory rules will limit its use in on-chain derivatives trading

DBS Bank Hong Kong CEO: Hong Kong's stablecoin regulatory rules will limit its use in on-chain derivatives trading

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Cointelegraph, DBS Bank Hong Kong CEO Sebastian Paredes stated that Hong Kong's anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) regulations on stablecoins will severely restrict their use in on-chain derivatives trading. He stated that the bank will monitor relevant developments but will focus on building a broader stablecoin service capability in Hong Kong.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07318-1.67%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00898-4.46%
Distribuire
PANews2025/09/26 19:08
Distribuire
What Does Global Giant BlackRock Have in store for XRP and Altcoin ETFs? BlackRock Chairman Announces Required Criteria!

What Does Global Giant BlackRock Have in store for XRP and Altcoin ETFs? BlackRock Chairman Announces Required Criteria!

The post What Does Global Giant BlackRock Have in store for XRP and Altcoin ETFs? BlackRock Chairman Announces Required Criteria! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs that received approval from the SEC in 2024, ETF applications have also been filed for many altcoins. Among these altcoins, major altcoins such as Solana (SOL) and XRP are expected to receive approval in October. At this point, while giant names such as Grayscale, WisdomTree and Franklin Templeton are applying for altcoin ETFs such as XRP and Solana, the world’s largest asset management company BlackRock is taking a cautious approach to altcoin ETFs. It is curious why BlackRock, which has not applied for an ETF for any altcoin other than Bitcoin and Ethereum, has not applied for another altcoin ETF. BlackRock Global Head of Digital Assets Robbie Mitchnick made important statements on this subject. Speaking with NovaDius Wealth CEO Nate Geraci, Robbie Mitchnick said that the altcoin ETF decision is not as simple as it seems. Mitchnick stated that the ETF application decision is shaped by customer demand, and that BlackRock evaluates whether there is sufficient interest from institutional and individual investors before launching a new ETF. Mitchnick added that factors such as market capitalization, liquidity, maturity and strength of investment strategy play a significant role. “The development of new ETFs depends primarily on investor demand. There must be sufficient interest from both institutions and individuals. Market size, liquidity, maturity and validity of the investment thesis are important criteria. “We are also examining its compatibility with long-term portfolio strategies. We are still carefully evaluating the opportunity.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/what-does-global-giant-blackrock-have-in-store-for-xrp-and-altcoin-etfs-blackrock-chairman-announces-required-criteria/
XRP
XRP$2.8784+3.55%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004393+16.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010437-3.82%
Distribuire
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/26 19:02
Distribuire
Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu Signals 138% Upside, But Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now For A 100x?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) looks ready to rebound after months of drift, yet several analysts argue its ceiling may lag behind newer presales.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000517+1.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-8.33%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001184+1.02%
Distribuire
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 18:51
Distribuire
Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana Weakens at $216, Dogecoin Bears Take Over at $0.23 While DigiTap Rides Digital Cash Boom

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are two of the most significant altcoins in the crypto market.
Overtake
TAKE$0.18407+4.58%
Boom
BOOM$0.008504+8.46%
Solana
SOL$208.39+4.07%
Distribuire
The Cryptonomist2025/09/26 17:48
Distribuire

Știri în tendințe

Mai mult

Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction, Key Levels to Watch and the Best Alternative Crypto to Buy in October 2025

Cathie Wood doubles down on Bitcoin: 3 reasons for her leadership

Crypto as a Service (CaaS): Solutions and Benefits

Spot Ethereum ETFs See Largest Outflow Week Since Inception, Even as ETH Rebounds Above $4,000

Samson Mow Predicts Bitcoin Adoption by Nation-States Will Enter “Sudden” Phase