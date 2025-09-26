Bursa MEXC
BlackRock launches Bitcoin premium ETF
The post BlackRock launches Bitcoin premium ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock is extending its push into Bitcoin with a new fund designed to turn the asset’s volatility into investor yield. On Sept. 25, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas revealed that the firm had filed for a product called the iShares Bitcoin Premium ETF, a covered-call fund structured under the ’33 Act. Unlike a traditional spot ETF that passively tracks Bitcoin’s price, the new product would layer an income strategy on top of BTC exposure. It plans to hold Bitcoin or related instruments while writing covered calls against those holdings to earn premiums. Those premiums would then be distributed to investors as income, allowing the fund to capture value from Bitcoin’s frequent price swings rather than simply mirror them. Meanwhile, Balchunas noted that this move could unsettle rival issuers already building income-based Bitcoin products, given BlackRock’s dominant position in the spot ETF market. The firm’s flagship iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has grown into the largest crypto ETF globally, managing tens of billions in assets since its launch last year. Focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum Balchunas pointed out that the latest filing illustrates BlackRock’s strategic focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum, rather than joining competitors in pursuing ETFs tied to smaller altcoins. Over the past months, several issuers, including Grayscale, have applied for products linked to assets like XRP and Solana. However, BlackRock appears content to double down on the proven market leaders. That strong conviction appears to be paying off as the firm’s early Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs generate over $260 million in annual revenue. Speaking on these numbers, Leon Waidman, the head of research at Onchain Foundation, said: “[BlackRock built] a quarter-billion-dollar business, almost overnight. For comparison, many fintech unicorns don’t make that in a decade. This isn’t experimentation anymore. The world’s largest asset manager has proven that crypto is a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 20:43
WLFI Turns to Aggressive Supply Cuts as Token Pressure Mounts
The post WLFI Turns to Aggressive Supply Cuts as Token Pressure Mounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 26 September 2025 | 15:30 World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Trump-associated crypto platform, has cleared community approval for one of its most ambitious measures yet: a plan to funnel all liquidity fees into buying and permanently destroying its own tokens. Instead of keeping treasury fees idle, WLFI will now recycle them into open-market purchases on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. Each token acquired through this process will be burned, locking it out of circulation. The idea is to counter persistent selling pressure by steadily shrinking supply, rewarding holders who stay the course. A Community-Driven Decision The mechanism was proposed two weeks ago and put to a governance vote. With backing from tokenholders, the measure now has a green light. WLFI’s team describes it as a simple equation: more activity means more fees, more fees lead to bigger buybacks, and bigger buybacks translate into constant supply cuts. Transparency, they add, will be ensured by keeping all transactions visible on-chain. Looking Beyond Liquidity Pools While the plan currently covers fees from WLFI’s liquidity pools, developers say the approach could later extend to other revenue channels as the ecosystem scales. The ultimate goal is to make buybacks the foundation of its financial model, embedding long-term value into the token’s structure rather than relying on market hype. Signs of Market Optimism The governance vote landed alongside a new Robinhood listing for WLFI, giving the token broader access to retail traders in the U.S. Analysts suggest the pairing of a deflationary mechanism with fresh exchange exposure could set the stage for a rebound, even after weeks of heavy pressure. For now, WLFI’s community has sent a clear signal: the path forward is to cut supply and tighten alignment with committed holders, hoping to turn a period of weakness into the start of a longer-term…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 20:35
Key resistance remains at the 200.35-200.50 area
The post Key resistance remains at the 200.35-200.50 area appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound bounced up on Yen weakness, but is struggling to find acceptance above 200.00. Moderate Tokyo inflation levels have dampened hopes of BoJ tightening in October. GBP/JPY: key resistance lies ahead of 200.50, support is at the 199.20 area. The British Pound is trimming Thursday’s losses on Friday, favoured by generalised Japanese Yen weakness, following relatively soft inflation figures in the Tokyo area. The pair has reached prices above the 200.00 level after bouncing at 199.55, but remains below a key resistance area ahead of 200.50 Data released on Thursday revealed that the advanced Tokyo CPI grew at a 2.5% yearly rate in September, down from 2.6% in August. The Core CPI remained steady at 2.5% against market expectations of an uptick to 2.6%. These figures give some more leeway to the BoJ to maintain its “wait-and-see” stance at its next monetary policy meeting, and have increased bearish pressure on the Yen. Technical analysis: Looking for direction around 200.00 The technical picture is mixed. The pair broke below an ascending trendline support, yet bears have been unable to pull the pair below 199.20. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index is wavering around the 50 level, indicating a lack of a clear bias. Bulls will find significant resistance in the area between Thursday’s high, at 200.35, and the reverse trendline, now around 200.50. A confirmation above here would open the way towards the year-to-date high, at 201.27. A reversal from current levels, on the contrary, would face support at the mentioned 199.20 (September 19 and 23 lows). Further down, the 78.6% retracement of the September rally, which meets the September 5 low at 198.65, and the September 2 low at 198.35, would be the next bearish targets. (This story was corrected on September 26 at 10:10 GMT to say that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 20:29
Crypto Market Update (Sep-26): BTC and ETH Face Sharp Losses in September Sell-Off
In today’s crypto market update, the cryptocurrency market is encountering a sharp downturn today (Sep 26), and Top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum have lost value, leading to significant financial losses for investors. Crypto experts noted that the key factors behind the current pullback in the cryptocurrency market are institutional outflows, increasing fear of a ... Read more The post Crypto Market Update (Sep-26): BTC and ETH Face Sharp Losses in September Sell-Off appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/26 20:28
Mira Network launches mainnet
The post Mira Network launches mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Mira Network launched its mainnet, officially transitioning from pre-launch to live operations. The network now serves over 4.5 million users and processes more than 3 billion tokens daily. Mira Network, a blockchain protocol delivering verifiable AI computations, launched its mainnet today. The network serves over 4.5 million users across ecosystem applications. The mainnet launch enables immediate access to registration, verification, and token claiming through official portals. Users can now stake tokens to help secure AI verifications on the live network infrastructure. Mira Network processes over 3 billion tokens daily and has generated more than 7 million queries, demonstrating significant activity as it transitions from pre-launch testing to full operations. The $MIRA token now functions as the base pair for ecosystem tokens and enables payments for API access and governance voting within the network. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/mira-network-mainnet-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 20:15
Italy Consumer Confidence registered at 96.8 above expectations (96.5) in September
The post Italy Consumer Confidence registered at 96.8 above expectations (96.5) in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 20:04
Cipher Mining Secures $1.1B Funding For Expansion Plan
The post Cipher Mining Secures $1.1B Funding For Expansion Plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights: Cipher Mining is upsizing its private offering of 0.00% convertible notes from $800 million to $1.1 billion, indicating a strong investor interest. The notes carry a conversion price of $16.03 per share which is about 37.5% above the last trade which was at $11.66. This offers investors flexible settlement in cash, stock or both. Cipher will use $1.08 billion to expand its data centres, HPC projects and limit stock dilutions. Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR), a leading developer and operator of large-scale industrial data centres, has completed the pricing of an increased private offering of $1.1 billion in 0.00% convertible senior notes which are due in 2031. The offering was initially set for $800 million but then the value was raised to satisfy strong investor demand. The deal is expected to close on September 30, 2025, after standard closing requirements are met. Cipher Mining announces upsized private offerings of $1.1 billion of convertible senior notes. Zero-Coupon, Unsecured Notes Explained The convertible senior notes are a form of loan that Cipher Mining took from investors, with no interest, no collateral and provides the option for investors to turn it into stock before October 2031. As these notes do not carry regular interest, the principal will not increase over time. They can be converted into cash, common stock, or a mix of both, at Cipher’s choice. The initial conversion rate is about 62.37 shares for each $1,000 principal amount, equal to a conversion price of roughly $16.03 per share. This price is about 37.5% higher than Cipher’s last reported stock price of $11.66 on September 25, 2025. The rate and price may change in normal cases such as stock splits or dividends before maturity. Optional Upsizing and Redemption Terms Cipher Mining is offering the initial purchasers a 13-day option where…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:55
Bloomberg Analyst Explains the Reason for Bitcoin’s Decline! “This Data Dropped Bitcoin, Raised Gold!”
The post Bloomberg Analyst Explains the Reason for Bitcoin’s Decline! “This Data Dropped Bitcoin, Raised Gold!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the selling pressure on the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins continues, there was a major decline last night. While BTC fell to $109,000, Etheruem (ETH) fell below $4,000 to $3,800. While the reason for this decline is being wondered, Bloomberg Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone analyzed what triggered Bitcoin’s ongoing downtrend. In his analysis shared from his X account, the analyst said that the stagnation in US stocks deepened the decline in Bitcoin. McGlone included a chart tracking the 60-day volatility of gold, Bitcoin, and the S&P 500 in his analysis. Stating that, according to the data in the chart, US stocks are going through a recession period, McGlone argued that while this recession has a positive effect on gold, it also contributes to the downward pressure on Bitcoin. While Bitcoin has been struggling to combat sharp declines since the beginning of the week, the precious metal gold hit a new record high around $3,800 per ounce earlier this week. This divergence between Bitcoin and gold suggests that investors are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as a risk-on asset. What is the Critical Level for Bitcoin? Finally, Mike McGlone stated that the critical level that could drive Bitcoin’s price action in the fourth quarter is $100,000. According to the analyst, this psychological level acts as a crucial support line amidst the BTC price’s continuous declines. This suggests that if Bitcoin fails to hold this level, the decline could deepen further. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bloomberg-analyst-explains-the-reason-for-bitcoins-decline-this-data-dropped-bitcoin-raised-gold/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:53
Austria UniCredit Bank Manufacturing PMI down to 47.6 in September from previous 49.1
The post Austria UniCredit Bank Manufacturing PMI down to 47.6 in September from previous 49.1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:49
TeraWulf eyes $3B funding with support from Google
The post TeraWulf eyes $3B funding with support from Google appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways TeraWulf aims to raise $3 billion in debt with support from Google in a deal arranged by Morgan Stanley. Google has obtained a 14% stake in TeraWulf, becoming its largest shareholder. TeraWulf, a Bitcoin mining firm pivoting to AI infrastructure, is pursuing a $3 billion debt raise with backing from Google, arranged by Morgan Stanley. Google is providing a $3.2 billion financial backstop for TeraWulf’s debt financing. The partnership includes a 10-year hosting agreement for over 200MW of liquid-cooled capacity focused on AI services. The financing backstop gives Google a 14% stake in TeraWulf, making it the company’s largest shareholder. The tech giant’s involvement reflects growing Big Tech investment in Bitcoin mining infrastructure that doubles as AI compute services. TeraWulf’s stock surged over 70% in a single day following announcements of Google’s increased involvement. The partnership positions TeraWulf to become a key player in AI hosting alongside its traditional mining operations, leveraging existing energy infrastructure for expanded data center services. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/terawulf-3b-funding-google-ai-bitcoin-mining-data-centers/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 19:48
