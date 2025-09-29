2025-09-29 Monday

Could XRP Whales Crash Markets? ETF Filing Sounds Alarm

Could XRP Whales Crash Markets? ETF Filing Sounds Alarm

The post Could XRP Whales Crash Markets? ETF Filing Sounds Alarm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.  The new Cyber Hornet XRP ETF filing puts the focus on risk of manipulation by whales, which created a new wave of concern regarding the financial stability of the market and the investment safety of investors. The issue of whale manipulation in the XRP market has been highlighted in a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of an ETF. The prospectus of Cyber Hornet S&P500/XRP ETF contends that big XRP investors (whales) are a formidable market player because they have the power to move the price with their huge transactions. This is an institutional acknowledgment that is not common in the industry, with the majority of individuals appearing to reject the variability of XRP pricing to market and speculatory pressures.  Source – X According to Bill Morgan, a lawyer who was monitoring the filing, the fact that an ETF applicant openly acknowledged this risk was important. He added that in the case that these risks are present, investors must be aware of them so they can make a well-informed decision. Whale Control Casts Market Stability doubts. The ETF prospectus uses structural risks associated with the structure of XRP. As opposed to Bitcoin or Ethereum, XRP was fully minted at its inception, and there is no production of new coins to keep up with the demand.  There are no mining or staking rewards which means that the validators do not have incentives based on new supply. These characteristics add to liquidity issues, and XRP is more susceptible to strong price fluctuations due to the actions of whales. A small number of people own a significant percentage of XRP and therefore their selling decisions can greatly influence the prices in the market.  This brings about issues of price manipulation that can make the market less stable and more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:38
Capital B Finalizes 12 BTC Acquisition; Holdings Reach 2,812 Bitcoin

Capital B Finalizes 12 BTC Acquisition; Holdings Reach 2,812 Bitcoin

The post Capital B Finalizes 12 BTC Acquisition; Holdings Reach 2,812 Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Capital B (The Blockchain Group, ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALCPB) has completed an “ATM‑type” capital increase with TOBAM at €1.70 per share, raising €1.2 million ($1.4 million) to acquire 12 BTC. The transaction brings the group’s total crypto treasury to 2,812 BTC, acquired for €262.1 million ($307.3 million) at an average price of €93,216 per bitcoin, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/capital-b-finalizes-12-btc-acquisition-holdings-reach-2812-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:35
Largest Middle East bank switches to JPMorgan blockchain for real-time payments

Largest Middle East bank switches to JPMorgan blockchain for real-time payments

The post Largest Middle East bank switches to JPMorgan blockchain for real-time payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. QNB Group has moved its US dollar corporate payment operations to a blockchain-based platform operated by JPMorgan Chase, marking another step forward in how big banks are starting to use the technology behind digital currencies for everyday transactions.The Qatar-headquartered bank announced Monday that it now uses JPMorgan’s Kinexys Digital Payments system to handle dollar payments for business customers in Qatar. The new setup lets payments go through in minutes at any time of the day, including weekends. Traditional banking systems mostly work during business hours and can take several days for money to reach its destination. Kamel Moris, who leads transactional banking at QNB, said business managers increasingly want their money to move as quickly as information does. The bank can now promise payments will clear in as little as two minutes around the clock. “It’s a treasurer’s dream,” Moris said during an interview as quoted by Bloomberg. Big banks worldwide are adding distributed ledger technology to their operations, seeing it as a way to make complicated back-office work simpler. Despite testing these systems for over ten years, most banks haven’t gotten them to work at large scale or make money from them yet. JPMorgan’s blockchain network handles $3 billion daily JPMorgan launched the Kinexys network in 2019. It now processes $3 billion in transactions daily. That sounds substantial, but it represents just a small slice of the roughly $10 trillion the bank’s payment operations handle every day. As the biggest US dollar clearing bank globally, JPMorgan wants to grow the platform by tapping into its extensive correspondent banking network. Opening the network to other financial institutions lets JPMorgan reach companies that don’t bank directly with them, according to Naveen Mallela, who runs Kinexys alongside another executive. “This is institutional-grade scale,” Mallela said. As reported by Cryptopolitan Swift is also…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:34
Major Bull Cathie Wood Praises a New Altcoin, Reveals Two Altcoins She’s Invested In Besides Bitcoin!

Major Bull Cathie Wood Praises a New Altcoin, Reveals Two Altcoins She's Invested In Besides Bitcoin!

The post Major Bull Cathie Wood Praises a New Altcoin, Reveals Two Altcoins She’s Invested In Besides Bitcoin! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood, one of the biggest Bitcoin bulls, made statements regarding a new altcoin. Speaking on the Master Investor podcast recently, Cathie Wood talked about the altcoin called Hyperliquid (HYPE). Wood stated that Hyperliquid reminded him of Solana’s early days and called it “the new star of the block.” Wood emphasized that Solana has proven its value and entered the mainstream blockchain category, and pointed out that Hyperliquid also has this potential. “The trajectory of Hyperliquid is exciting. It reminds me of the early Solana, and Solana has proven his worth and, you know, he continues with the great players.” We Hold the Big Three Cryptos: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Stating that ARK Invest currently holds three major cryptocurrencies in its public funds, Wood said that these are “Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).” Wood said the firm held indirectly control of Solana through its Breera Sports project, which is linked to the Solana treasury and backed by Middle Eastern investors. On this point, Wood added that ARK Invest’s strategy is deliberately narrow-scoped. “We don’t think there will be many cryptocurrencies in the future. When it comes to pure crypto, Bitcoin dominates the cryptocurrency space. Ethereum has empowered decentralized finance, while Solana has proven its scalability resilience. If you’re talking about the big guys, these are the big three right now.” Finally, Wood did not reveal whether they have made any investments in HYPE, although he believes Hyperliquid has a future, but he did note that competition among decentralized exchanges is intensifying. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-bull-cathie-wood-praises-a-new-altcoin-reveals-two-altcoins-shes-invested-in-besides-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:29
7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 Offering Explosive Growth and Early Entry Rewards

7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 Offering Explosive Growth and Early Entry Rewards

The post 7 Best Cryptos to Watch in 2025 Offering Explosive Growth and Early Entry Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Can meme coins still change the game in 2025? The answer is a resounding yes. The rise of meme-powered tokens has turned skeptics into believers, delivering millionaires overnight while fueling the most viral trends in crypto. Today, investors are tracking a new wave of meme legends: MoonBull, Bonk, Notcoin, Neiro, Dogwifhat, Shiba Inu, and Pudgy Penguins. Each brings its own energy, community backing, and potential for massive returns. Yet among them, one presale is already turning heads with explosive speed and unstoppable demand, and that’s MoonBull, the clear frontrunner among the best cryptos to watch in 2025. What sets MoonBull apart in a sea of meme coins? Unlike others chasing hype, MoonBull is blending real innovation with lightning-fast growth. While Bonk, Notcoin, Neiro, Dogwifhat, Shiba Inu, and Pudgy Penguins hold strong positions in the meme coin arena, MoonBull is rewriting the rules with unique staking, referrals, and a presale that has rocketed to Stage 3 in record time. Investors looking at the best cryptos to watch in 2025 are quickly realizing that MoonBull offers the ultimate early-stage opportunity. 1. MoonBull: Staking Rewards and Smart Referrals That Fuel Growth MoonBull isn’t just a presale token, it’s an ecosystem of rewards designed to lock in loyalty while fueling viral adoption. At Stage 10, the MoonBull presale unlocks a powerful staking program, offering holders a fixed 95% APY with seamless access through the dashboard. Rewards are calculated daily, giving participants the freedom to grow passively without complicated…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:20
Oregon Sues To Block Trump’s National Guard Deployment In Portland

Oregon Sues To Block Trump's National Guard Deployment In Portland

The post Oregon Sues To Block Trump’s National Guard Deployment In Portland appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Officials from Oregon filed a lawsuit in Federal court on Sunday evening seeking to block the Trump administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland, hours after the Defense Department notified the state’s leaders that it was deploying troops in the city after the president’s orders. Democratic Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek speaks at a news conference in Portland, Ore. Associated Press Key Facts In a federal court filing, the state of Oregon and the city of Portland argued that: “Far from promoting public safety,” the Trump administration’s “provocative and arbitrary actions threaten to undermine public safety by inciting a public outcry.”| Earlier on Sunday, the Defense Department informed state leaders via a memo that 200 members of the Oregon National Guard were being federalized and deployed in Portland for 60 days to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel and government facilities. The suit, which names President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as defendants, labels the troop deployment an “overreach,” noting that the protests it intends to target have been “small…involving less than thirty people.” The state argues that the “heavy-handed deployment of troops threatens to escalate tensions and stokes new unrest,” and the state and city’s law enforcement resources will then have to respond to “the predictable consequences” of this action. The suit also argues the deployment violates the 10th Amendment guarantee that the police power “resides with the states, not the federal government.” “By singling out a particular disfavored jurisdiction for political retribution, these actions also eviscerate the constitutional principle that the states’ sovereignty should be treated equally,” the suit added. What Have Oregon State Officials Said About The Deployment? In a press conference on Saturday, Oregon’s Democratic Governor Tina Kotek said: “There is no insurrection, there is no threat…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/29 15:13
bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Digital Assets Forum Dubai 2025

bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Digital Assets Forum Dubai 2025

DUBAI, UAE – October 15, 2025 – bepay money, the next-generation cross-border payment platform, is set to announce its $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program for early users at the Invest Digital Assets Forum 2025 in Dubai. The forum, themed “Where Digital Finance Meets Black & White Clarity,” brings together representatives managing over $500 billion in […]
Coinstats2025/09/29 13:47
From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril!

From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar's Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril!

From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your&nbsp;Peril! Picture this: You’re cruising down a dusty backroad in your dream RV, windows down, playlist blasting-until a pothole the size of Texas sends you swerving into a ditch. Heart pounding, you call for a tow truck, cursing the crumbling roads that no budget ever seems to fix. Sound familiar? Now imagine turning that frustration into fortune: Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) builds the beasts that dig, haul, and pave our world back to glory. As governments pour trillions into infrastructure-from Biden’s bridges to Europe’s green grids-CAT’s not just surviving the boom; it’s engineering your next big win. Why care? Because in a market obsessed with flashy tech, this 100-year-old titan is quietly revving up 20%+ returns, turning everyday gripes into investor&nbsp;gold. Operations: Built to Conquer Any&nbsp;Terrain Caterpillar Inc. dominates as the world’s top maker of construction, mining equipment, engines, and locomotives, operating across three powerhouse segments: Construction Industries (think excavators for urban boom), Resource Industries (mining beasts), and Energy &amp; Transportation (powering rails and&nbsp;grids). With a global dealer network spanning every continent, CAT delivered $16.6 billion in Q2 2025 sales, fueled by end-user demand despite softer volumes. This resilience shines in volatile markets, where CAT’s tech-infused machines-like autonomous haulers-keep customers hooked, driving steady parts and service revenue that pads&nbsp;margins. Financials: Solid Foundations Amid Headwinds CAT’s Q2 2025 showed grit: revenues dipped 1% to $16.6 billion on pricing pressures, but adjusted EPS held at $4.72, with a 17.6% operating margin signaling efficiency. Key ratios tell the tale- ROE around 50%, debt-to-equity under 2.0, and enterprise cash at $5.4 billion-proving CAT converts cash flow into real muscle. Year-to-date, free cash flow tops $4 billion, underscoring a fortress balance sheet ready for growth&nbsp;bets. Stock Surge: Riding the Infrastructure Wave CAT shares have rocketed 29.5% YTD to $472, smashing all-time highs and outpacing the S&amp;P 500 by double digits. This momentum stems from infrastructure tailwinds and AI-driven data center buzz, with the stock’s beta of 1.46 adding that thrilling volatility for tactical plays. At current levels, it’s trading at a forward P/E of 16 -bargain territory for a growth machine eyeing 10%+ annual&nbsp;returns. The stock price has risen by more than 28 883% since the&nbsp;IPO. Rivals in the Ring: CAT’s Edge Over the&nbsp;Pack In the brutal arena of heavy machinery, CAT leads with a 15–20% global market share, outmuscling foes through innovation and scale. Komatsu and Volvo nip at heels in mining and construction, while Deere excels in ag-overlap gear and Cummins powers engines-yet none match CAT’s diversified empire or brand moat. CAT’s secret sauce? Superior aftermarket services, capturing 40% of revenue long-term, leaving competitors scrambling in the&nbsp;dust. Competitor Comparison Table Investment Insight In the cutthroat world of heavy machinery, Caterpillar (CAT) stands tall, delivering robust and growing Net profitability that topped 16% in recent years. Its Gross margin, consistently strong and slightly rising, hit 36% last year, showcasing operational excellence. Even better, as Gross profits climb, General, administrative, and commercial expenses shrink relative to Gross profit-a clear sign of disciplined resource management that creates shareholder value. For investors, CAT’s a reliable engine: steady cash flows fully fund operations, reward shareholders, and keep debt levels not just stable but declining. Dividends are the cherry on top, with an average annual growth of 7.7% and a yield near the market average. Reinvest those dividends, and your position’s yield could outpace the market over time, making CAT a portfolio must-have. However, a word of caution: as of September 26, 2025, the stock hovers near all-time highs, with valuation metrics like P/E suggesting it’s pricey to initiate or add to positions now. Patience may unlock better entry points for this enduring powerhouse. Investment attractiveness Caterpillar Stock Forecast** 2025–2029 Price&nbsp;Targets: *Theoretical calculation. Actual results may differ significantly due to market conditions as well as your investment strategy and&nbsp;tactics. When to buy and Investment Tips As of this writing, the stock price is hovering near its all-time high (ATH). Buying at such peaks is a no-go, even though the current price (around $464) suggests potential returns could match or exceed the stock’s historical CAGR of 23%. However, we stick to disciplined investing-avoiding overvalued highs and waiting for a correction, ideally as deep as possible, to maximize&nbsp;value. Shareholder Rewards: Dividends That Dig&nbsp;Deep CAT’s a Dividend Aristocrat with 31 years of hikes, boosting quarterly payouts 7% to $1.51 per share in June 2025 for a juicy 1.29% yield. Paired with aggressive buybacks-$0.8 billion in Q2 alone, from a $21.8 billion authorization -CAT returns nearly all free cash flow to owners, turning volatility into compounding gold. For yield chasers, it’s a no-brainer; for growth hunters, the EPS growth supercharges total&nbsp;returns. Breaking News: Tariffs Sting, But Data Centers&nbsp;Sparkle September’s spotlight hit CAT with a tariff gut-punch: CEO warnings of $1.5–1.8 billion in 2025 costs from steel/aluminum hikes, dragging shares 3.65% to $419 mid-month on inflation fears. Yet, the rebound to $472 erased it fast, turbocharged by BofA’s $517 price target upgrade, spotlighting Solar Turbines’ AI data center boom. This flip underscores CAT’s value pivot-tariffs dent short-term (subtract 2–3% EPS), but energy demand could add $2–3 billion in revenues, lifting enterprise value 10–15% by&nbsp;2027. Expert Whispers from X: The Street’s Hot&nbsp;Takes Wall Street’s buzzing on X, where pros see CAT as a tariff-proof titan. Mohamed El-Erian (@elerianm) nailed the divergence: „Palantir monetizes AI acceleration, while Caterpillar grapples with tariffs-but this highlights dispersion favoring resilient industrials like CAT for long-haul bets.” BofA echo via @AIStockSavvy: „Solar Turbines is CAT’s hidden gem, powering data centers-Buy to&nbsp;$517.” Jeremy Lefebvre (@HolySmokas) adds fire: „100–200% upside in 5–10 years; revenue climbs, net income explodes-buy the dip.” These voices scream opportunity: amid noise, CAT’s fundamentals scream&nbsp;louder. Conclusion So, there you have it: Caterpillar’s not just building empires-it’s bulldozing doubts with rock-solid ops, juicy dividends, and a forecast that could make your portfolio purr like a well-oiled engine. Sure, tariffs might throw a wrench in the works, but with data centers demanding more power than a rock concert, CAT’s poised to haul in the wins. And hey, if waiting for that dip feels like watching paint dry on a backhoe, remember: patience isn’t just a virtue-it’s the turbo boost to 23% CAGR glory. Don’t get left in the dust; gear up and invest smart, or risk explaining to your grandkids why you skipped the yellow brick road to&nbsp;riches. Have you already invested in this company’s stock? Leave a comment-we’re closely following this&nbsp;stock! Share the article with friends and colleagues! *** Company’s Site. Which company’s analysis would you like to see&nbsp;next? A cup of coffee from you for this excellent analysis. Or Donate: *Investment analysis involves scrutinizing over 50 different criteria to assess a company's ability to generate shareholder value. This comprehensive approach includes tracking revenue, profit, equity dynamics, dividend payments, cash flow, debt and financial management, stock price trends, bankruptcy risk, F-Score, and more. These metrics are consolidated into a straightforward Investment Scoreboard, which effectively helps predict future stock price movements.**Use the price forecast to manage the risk of your investments. Originally published at https://www.aipt.lt on September 26,&nbsp;2025. From Ditch to Riches: Caterpillar’s Wild Ride to $1,000 Shares — Miss It at Your Peril! was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/29 13:46
Almanak Delivers Verifiable Strategies Through The AI Swarm

Almanak Delivers Verifiable Strategies Through The AI Swarm

DeFi was built on the promise of permissionless innovation, but most of it still runs on spreadsheets, Discord calls, and manual effort…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/29 13:46
South Korea and Japan call Trump’s billion-dollar funding demands unrealistic

South Korea and Japan call Trump's billion-dollar funding demands unrealistic

President Donald Trump’s efforts to lock in substantial investment commitments from key Asian partners are encountering significant obstacles, with South Korea calling Washington’s demands unrealistic and a leading Japanese political figure raising the prospect of renegotiating their agreement. On Saturday evening, South Korea’s National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac stated clearly during an interview on Channel […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/29 13:00
